“Regime Change is Urgently Needed…in Washington”

Andre Vltchek
I am surprised that no one else is saying it, writing it, shouting it at each and every corner: It is not Venezuela, Cuba, Nicaragua, and Iran that are in dire and crucial need of ‘regime change’. It is the United States of America, it is the entire European Union; in fact, the entire West.
And the situation is urgent.
The West has gone mad; it has gone so to speak, bananas; mental. And people there are too scared to even say it, to write about it.
One country after another is falling, being destroyed, antagonized, humiliated, impoverished. Entire continents are treated as if they were inhabited by irresponsible toddlers, who are being chased and disciplined by sadistic adults, with rulers and belts in their hands yelling with maniacal expressions on their faces: “Behave, do as we say, or else!”
It all would be truly comical, if it weren’t so depressing. But… nobody is laughing. People are shaking, sweating, crying, begging, puking, but they are not chuckling.
I see it everywhere where I work: in Asia, Latin America, Africa and the Middle East.
But why?
It is because North American and European countries are actually seriously delivering their ultimatum: you either obey us, and prostrate yourself in front of us, or we will break you, violate you, and if everything else fails, we will kill your leaders and all of those who are standing in our way.
This is not really funny, is it? Especially considering that it is being done to almost all the countries in what is called Latin America, to many African and Middle Eastern nations, and to various states on the Asian continent.
And it is all done ‘professionally’, with great sadistic craftsmanship and rituals. No one has yet withstood ‘regime change’ tactics, not even the once mighty Soviet Union, nor tremendous China, or proud and determined Afghanistan.
Cuba, Venezuela, DPRK and Syria may be the only countries that are still standing. They resisted and mobilized all their resources in order to survive; and they have survived, but at a tremendous price.
*
The victims keep crying. A few independent countries keep expressing their outrage. But so far, there is no grand coalition, which would be ready to fight and defend each other: “one for all, all for one”.
Until the recent ‘rebellion’ at the UN, no one has been openly and seriously suggesting that international law should apply to all nations of the world, equally.
People talk about ‘peace’. Many are begging the brigands to ‘to stop’, to ‘have mercy’, to show some compassion. But, neither Europe nor North America has ever shown any compassion, for long, terrible centuries. Look at the map of the beginning of the 20th century, for instance: the entire world was colonized, plundered and subjugated.
Now it is all moving in the same direction. If the West is not stopped, our planet may not survive at all. And let us be realistic: begging, logical arguments and goodwill will not stop Washington, Paris or London from plundering and enslaving.
Anyone who has at least some basic knowledge of world history knows that.
So why is the world still not forging some true resistance?
*
Is Venezuela going to be the last straw? And if not Venezuela, that is if Venezuela is allowed to fall, is it going to be Nicaragua, Cuba or Iran next? Is anything going to propel people into action?
Are we all just going to look passively how, the socialist Venezuela, a country which has already given so much to the world, Venezuela which managed to create beautiful visions and concepts for our humanity, is going to be burned to ashes, and then robbed of all of its dreams, its resources and of its freedom?
Are we all such cowards? Is this what we – human beings – have actually become; been reduced to? Cowards and cattle, selfish and submissive beings; slaves?
All this, simply because people are too scared to confront the empire? Because they prefer to hide and to pretend that what is so obvious, is actually not taking place?
Therefore, let me pronounce it, so at least my readers do not have that ‘luxury’ of claiming that they were not told:
This world is being brutalized and controlled by the fascist clique of Western nations. There is no ‘democracy’ left in this world, as there is near zero respect for international law in North American and European capitals. Colonialism has returned in full force. Western imperialism is now almost fully controlling the world.
And begging, trust me – begging and talking of peace is not going to help.
During WWII, fascism had to be stopped. If not, it was going to devour the entire planet. In the past, tens of millions have already died fighting for freedom and for our mankind. Yes, some nations tried to compromise and negotiate with Nazi Germany, but we all know where it all ended.
Now, the situation is the same. Or worse, perhaps much worse, because the West has nukes and a tremendous propaganda apparatus: it controls human brains all over the world with ‘mass media’, and ‘education’.
And because the citizens of the West are now much more brainwashed than the Germans and Italians were in the late 1930’s and early 1940’s; more brainwashed, more scared, submissive and more ‘disciplined’.
*
Look, seriously: are the people who are now writing those “peace essays”, in which they argue with the Western regime about who is right and who is wrong, seriously thinking that they are going to move people like Donald Trump, or Pompeo, or Abrams, or Rubio?
Do they believe that Washington is going to stop murdering millions of people all over the world? Or that the neo-colonialist plunder would stop, after the US Congress and Senate suddenly understands that it has been at the wrong side of history?
This is not some rhetorical question. I am serious: I demand answers!
Does ‘peace movement’ thinks that by amassing arguments it could stop Western expansionism? Yes or no?
Do they believe that Pompeo or Trump will suddenly hit their foreheads and exclaim: “You people are correct! We did not see this!” And call their troops, their thugs and mercenaries back?
If not, if this is not what peace movements believe would be done by North American and European leaders, then why all those thousands of wasted pages?
Would you go near a crocodile that is ready to devour an innocent child, and try to reason with it? Would you, seriously? Do you think it would stop, drop a few tears, wag its tail and leave?
*
Sometimes I tend to believe that ‘peace movements’ in the West are making things worse. They create false hopes, and they behave as if the empire is some entity that has a soul, and understands logic. They grossly underestimate the threat; the danger.
And they tend to analyze the Western threat from a Western perspective, using Western logic.
It somehow gets lost in interpretation that fascism, terror, and bestiality have to be confronted and fought.
One cannot negotiate with a group of countries which are already bathed in the blood of some 80% of the planet. If it was to happen, it would just be a mockery and it would simply humiliate everyone that is sincerely trying to stop the assassins.
*
Right now, Venezuela needs solidarity. It requires direct help, actions; not words. And so do many other countries.
Instead, it gets an endless avalanche of best wishes, as well as premature obituaries.
The Bolivarian Revolution has gotten plenty of colorful words. But what it urgently needs is volunteers, money, and internationalist brigades!
I know that billions of people all over the world are now cheering from their armchairs; in fact, doing absolutely nothing, while also spending zero. Their love for Venezuela is ‘platonic’.
I have just left Syria, where I was covering the Idlib war zone. There was not one single foreigner near me, during those days. Eva Bartlett and Vanessa Beeley usually work all over the toughest areas in Syria, but how many others do? And most of the time we work with near zero backing, just because we feel that it is our moral obligation to inform humanity.
I am wondering, how many foreigners are fighting for Venezuela, right now?
Who is going to face the Western spooks implanted into the Caracas and the Venezuelan borders with Colombia and Brazil? A few RT and TeleSur reporters, those true heroes, yes, but who else?
Only direct action can save Venezuela, and the world.
This is no time for debates.
This is worse, much worse than the late 1930’s.
The proverbial crocodile is here; its enormous ugly mouth open, ready to devour yet one more brilliant, proud country.
It is time to stick a big metal rod into its mouth. Now, immediately; before it gets too late.
Let us shout LONG LIVE VENEZUELA! But with our hands, muscles and purses, not just with our mouths.
And let us not be scared to declare: if anywhere, it is Washington where regime change is truly and urgently needed!
If we want to regime change the West: it starts Here! We have to be the regime change. I’m not saying we are not: but the kernel of a new peace paradigm is us. No one that I know of has reviewed the theory of karma in a hierarchical world. We are all responsible for our choices: but who makes the telling choices …about regime change, for instance?
We’ve handed our responsibility to someone else, who hands it to someone else, then someone else …someone we cannot necessarily name or see. There is no point doing this again and again – with new nominal faces …the results will always be the same. We need a paradigm shift in governance toward direct self-governance – autonomous and diversified unity – and all the re-education and empiric information flows that will entail. Hierarchy is a major symptom of the problem. No part of the new system can be privileged, supreme, or entitled – all values are equalised so that every least part is priceless and valued.
This entails a move away from globalisation to geolocalisation; from faceless bereaucracy to face to face invested community; from corporatocracy to commons; etc …pretty much an inversion, repoliticisation, and tranversalisation of the existing totalising autocracy.
Peace is not an object, a state, or an absence (of war). Peace is a process, an embodiment, and a praxis of pure cognition and action. It is performative and enactivated in minor acts of speech, thought, and deed. In other words, a peaceful society is a bottom up creation of peaceful, sovereign, and autonomous people. There will never be a top down world peace: only its inversion. It might be worth repeating that. There will never be a top down world peace: only its inversion.
It might be worth repeating that…
We are the world and its future. Our acts of intention are the world as we experience it. It might be worth repeating that too. Over and over until we get it. Only, through no fault of anyone, and since long before we were even born: that co-evolutionary power of collective intelligence and critical consciousness has been taken away. If it was given back overnight, I agree – it would be carnage considering the current low-cognitive state of false consciousness depreciation. But hat can can changed – a la the ‘Pedagogy of the Oppressed’ – Paulo Friere’s classic do-it-yourself humanisation manual.
We cannot ever expect anyone to do it for us. The citizens of the society must be the society: embodying its norms, values and communalisation. I could go further: we do not actually exist as individual entities. Our entire meaning arises in community. It is about time we acted in that way.
No one can think it will be easy: but to paraphrase MLK …what shall we tell the children: that it was too hard, so we gave in? Or that we tried, even if we fail?
Time to build a wall around the US of Terrorism.
Andre nails it, and the other commenters on this thread nail it. Yeah, there are times I struggle to comprehend what has happened in the last 20 years. All the people who marched against the Iraq invasion in 2003, all the anti war movements, CND in the UK, all the protests against French nuclear testing at Mururoa, all the environmental protests – millions of people involved. What happened? Where have all these people gone? Is part of the reason the failure of those massive protests to stop the destruction of Iraq? People became demoralised? Is it due to the constant onslaught of propaganda? Is it also due to the rise of Identity Politics – divide and conquer as numerous commenters have said at OffG. I.D creates disunity – Not unity. I also believe it’s due to the selfishness of many in the West: ‘Im all good, I got mine, fuck you’ seems to be the mantra in this brave new world of Neoliberalism. Its a sad, atomised, dystopic World we live in. And Capitalism indeed does eat its own tail – it cannibilises itself.
“Regime Change is Urgently Needed…in Washington”
So OBVIOUS .. and yet we have been conditioned in such a way that our mind is barred from seeing and discussing the obvious!
Thank you Andre Vltchek!
I just posted this on the Magic Socialist thread but it fits perfectly here: America’s self proclaimed role of world’s policeman which led it into world domination also made the economy reliant on war and weapons production, especially hi-tech weapons. I believe Russia’s S-400 system is the first one to displace American dominance and they don’t like it. However, they will spend their way back to dominance. There is no going back, it’s all or nothing and who happens to be president doesn’t matter. No one will dominate America militarily, we’ve got to wait till they implode economically…..and that will take the west with them.
Are we all such cowards? Is this what we – human beings – have actually become; been reduced to? Cowards and cattle, selfish and submissive beings; slaves?
You fit that accusation perfectly. No where do you mention zionists let alone Jews driving the foreign policy of USA UK which is responsible for the death and destruction you mention
Gutless
Where are the Russians and Chinese? Why aren’t they sending ‘humanitarian’ aid in ships, or planes?
They sit on the sidelines waiting for the bloodshed to start, and then what? Tut-Tut at the UN Sec council?!
Up the ante, get some Russian/Chinese ships into Venezuela harbours!!
Love of money, ensuing avarice and fear of death, are powerful tools.
Andre Vltchek: “The Bolivarian Revolution has gotten plenty of colorful words. But what it urgently needs is volunteers, money, and internationalist brigades!”
Internationalist brigades did not save Republican Spain because Britain and France put an embargo on supplying weapons to them while at the same time encouraging fascist Germany and Italy to send their airforces to bomb the Republic. And the RAF flew in Franco from exile to rally the Falangist forces.
Internationalist brigades could not have saved Syria against our 500,000 well armed Jihadi mercenaries supported by the RAF, the USAF, the French Air Force, the 5-Eyes Air Force and the rest of NATZO. It took professional Allies to help Syria save itself: Iran, Hezb and Russia with China in the background.
Thanks be to both the Armed Forces and the intelligent Leadership of Syria, Iran, Lebanon, Russia and China.
Meanwhile, let us laugh at “the West” even if only to stop weeping; ridicule is a potent weapon against puppet Emperors:
https://youtu.be/4zmtnTe-PHw
PS Forgot to add, Venezuela is able to take care of itself — Loyal Armed Forces and a little help from its friends Russia, China and the (Latin) American Left. The Anglo American Left seems to have been almost completely exterminated by remorseless waves of Cultural Genocide which started as soon as Truman, the Nuclear Lunatic in a Business Suit, took over from FDR.
‘I am surprised no one else is saying it.’…..well I have in tweets and facebook .The US is
the problem.There is no response.But glad to hear you saying it.We need a very visible socialist/progressive
presence internationally, that the backward old world of war and domination can recognise as a live force,an unstoppable Universal movement.
The reason your coalition of the oppressed isn’t forming is America’s ability to invoke the nuclear option – they have proved their capability to use it twice already.
It is the racist, violent, ravenous ideology in Washington, London, Paris et al which needs changing
This is 100% spot on, explaining the reality.
Just one of many excellent observations from above about ‘peace movements’, and probably applies to thinking as a whole:
“And they tend to analyze the Western threat from a Western perspective, using Western logic”.
Thinking in the West is based on a false or faulty premise – we are the good guys, them bad etc.
I think it’s too late for us or peace campaigners to change this on our own. Maybe 15 -20 years ago there was a fighting chance with more unified ‘peace movements’. In present times many of the same people who were campaigning against the Iraq war are campaigning for regime change in Syria. ‘Peace movements’ no longer seem to raise much of a joined-up noise and with ‘covert war’ MO (in Syria) rather than ‘open war’ (Iraq) with a more controlled media – the public don’t see what’s happening.
I would be interested to read some analysis on what happened to the peace movement in the last 25 years. I was thinking about this recently but couldn’t find much in the way of up-to date essays on the subject.
We have to remain positive though. Keep reading, educating, writing and exposing. It’s our duty and I’m comforted to see a small vocal group making waves against the system.
I think it will be one or a series of events – either wipe out for all of us – or something which jolts us and wakes us up to the terrible fate we could all face. I think for the latter to happen the mainstream media has to turn and they’ve shown that they are capable of turning to some degree, as over Iraq. But I there there needs to be something serious to happen to trigger this. Great article – if only more people could read it.
As a child I used to wonder how – “in the past” – people in Europe and in the U.S. could have engaged in genocide against the Native peoples who’s land they would then steal, or how they could have engaged in the chattel slave trade, or how earlier in Western history Mother Church (I was raised Catholic) could have tortured and burned many thousands alive for thought crimes during the Holy Inquisition demonstrating barbarous intensity and complete lack of compassion. How, I wondered as a child could people accept this? How could people live with themselves as these horrific crimes were carried out decade after decade, and in fact century after century? Were these atrocities carried out by cadres of psychopaths? Surely common everyday people would never participate, never allow such mayhem to be carried out in their name or with their complicity or with their silence.
Sixty years later, as a citizen of the United States actively opposed to American foreign policy for 35 years, I’ve long since stopped wondering “who” could live with themselves and be complicit with such ongoing atrocity. Simply by paying my taxes I number as one of those who “is complicit” as I help fund the war machine. Against my will, but still I pay my taxes rather than risk jail, or having the government garnish what little I have materially. I have learned to live with it.
Sure blood thirsty psychopaths have a tendency to rise to positions of power and influence in Western governments, but it is we common people who have carried out the orders, carried out the mayhem and paid the taxes on behalf of the empire decade after decade throughout my lifetime. Brainwashed like lemmings or zombies the majority of the U.S. citizenry blindly follow whatever monster is spouting the latest lies of empire. There is not the slightest flicker of moral questioning, compassion, empathy or even basic respect for law apparent today in the majority of the population here the America I’m inhabiting today. There is instead a growing willingness to project anger and despair onto whatever enemy of the month the oligarchy manufactures through the media. It is almost as if the despair and alienation of the population has been “weaponized” to then be displaced into righteous anger toward some created enemy as elusive as the “heretics” of old. Now we simply rally on command to hate a Saddam, a Gaddafi, a Kim, an Assad, an Ortega, a Putin, a Maduro – displacing through mass State orchestrated violence our own utter hopelessness within this rapidly crumbling nation.
The next imperialist regime change by the empire won’t be justified by the old rationals. The media won’t tell us that we’re “saving souls” or “bringing christianity and civilization.” In deference to identity politics the media won’t talk about “the white man’s burden,” but if you dare to look closely at who will be killed and who will be doing the killing, you’ll see that “race”and “racism” retain their seats at the imperial table. Instead they will tell us that “this time” we must invade, murder and pillage because we have a “duty to protect,” because this will be a “humanitarian intervention.” Now we kill you – because we love you. But no matter, just as throughout the past back in Europe, and in her colonial outpost here in the U.S., the common folk will rally to the slaughter while telling ourselves comforting lies, that come to sound more and more like truth with constant repetition, and with the necessary drowning out of all dissenting voices. So much of the media, even much of the so called “alternative” media will rally and gleefully rush to burn today’s heretics like our author Andre Vltchek. Heresy is intolerable to power, no matter the era. Yet nothing will change history, and history confirms that we have clearly “met the barbarians” – “and they are us.”
This world is ruled by the One Per Cent,
They number few and they are hellbent,
On taking it all, all for themselves.
And they don’t give a damn how many live in hell.
Not much time left as the world goes down the shit chute,
The irony is, the One Per Cent are going down too.
Fair Dinkum: and they are so blind and delusional, they don’t even realise it. They havn’t got a clue what’s coming. And it sure as hell will be very ugly. Some, pathologically selfish and equally delusional billionaires are building luxury nuclear shelters in far flung places like my homeland, New Zealand. Are these creatures even human? They are the modern day equivalent of Marie Antoinette. Others, completely brainwashed, still chant their undying love for Capitalism, for ‘The system’.
We shall not cease from EXPLOITATION, and at the end of all our EXPLOITATION will be to arrive where we started and find HELL ON EARTH.
(Apologies to TS Eliot).
Maduro represents the poor, who are after all the most likely to become socialists and even though they are the majority, they are also the least empowered having no resources on which to draw. Britain is approaching a crossroads by which the middle classes have yet to suffer the inevitable squeeze that the poorest have already endured. Until then, the British regime holds sway over the police force, the army and the MSM and have the means to quash any rebellion by the poor. Only when the regime cannot squeeze any more from the poor and must finance their grotesque greed by taking from the middle class, will there be any united front to fight the corrupt influences.
When poor white and members of the black communities in the US were the ones dying in Vietnam, there was no real concerted effort to end the war and only when the sons of the middle class were being dragged from universities for draft dodging did that middle class join the ranks of the protesters – when they themselves had to make sacrifices.
When enough of the world’s peoples have been dragged down to the level of those “beneath” them, will unity be a strong bond. Capitalism is a snake that eventually eats it’s own tail and those running away from the jaws will soon have no place to go. Then we may eventually see a difference. People are selfish and they cling to what they have in order to scramble for the higher ground while those already occupying it beat them back and as their number lessens and they too join the ranks below, they will have a simple choice. They can accept their lowly status or join the greater number at the bottom of the pyramid.
Until then, demanding that the poorest risk bludgeoning by state controlled police and military, when they have already been battered and mauled by the establishment policies, may sound heroic, but that’s a pretty picture which hides the ugly truths of resistance.