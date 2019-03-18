Guardian getting behind Beto O’Rourke?

Headlines are important, sometimes they’re the only part of any story people will read. They scan over the words, assume they got the gist of the article, and move on. It’s why they’re almost always the most dishonest part of any story in the mainstream news.

Case in point:

Beto O’Rourke, one of a crowded field of democratic hopefuls for the 2020 Presidential bid, raised 6.1 million dollars for his campaign, in 24 hours. This “stunning sum” apparently “smashes” Bernie Sanders’ record.

If you read the article you’ll find, near the bottom, that Bernie raised 5.9 million in 24 hours. How 6.1 million “smashes” this record I’m not sure. I don’t have the dictionary definition of “smashed” memorized, but I’m fairly positive it isn’t “increase by slightly over three percent”.

This sort of language is an indicator that O’Rourke is going to be the Guardianista pick. Well meaning liberals will rejoice in his ability to sound good whilst saying absolutely nothing of any value. His nice smile, his youth, and the fact he is as fake as the day is long.

This amount, this fund-raising, whether real or invented, will be used as evidence of his “grass-roots” appeal. The really important base he appeals to, though, is the corporate base.

He will take no positions except that people should be nice and America is great, and tolerance and stuff. He will have no policies. He will steadfastly steer the path of least resistance, and be praised for it at all times. When he needs to, he will cry a single tragic tear. He will be Obama 2.0.

The neo-liberal choice was always likely to be either him or Kamala Harris – Harris being the early front-runner. Unfortunately, much like Hillary, her political past will stop her appealing to many on the left.

Sanders is barely a rebel, but is still too much of a rebel to ever be allowed to be President. The same goes for Warren. Tulsi Gabbard is an actual rebel. She has a snowball’s chance in hell of even getting the nomination, let alone being president. Biden is a veteran politician, a man more than capable of saying whatever needs to be said, but he’s also just too damn creepy.

Don’t rule out a Harris-O’Rourke joint ticket. They are clearly the establishment candidates.