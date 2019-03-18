Guardian getting behind Beto O’Rourke?

Headlines are important, sometimes they’re the only part of any story people will read. They scan over the words, assume they got the gist of the article, and move on. It’s why they’re almost always the most dishonest part of any story in the mainstream news.
Beto O’Rourke, one of a crowded field of democratic hopefuls for the 2020 Presidential bid, raised 6.1 million dollars for his campaign, in 24 hours. This “stunning sum” apparently “smashes” Bernie Sanders’ record.
If you read the article you’ll find, near the bottom, that Bernie raised 5.9 million in 24 hours. How 6.1 million “smashes” this record I’m not sure. I don’t have the dictionary definition of “smashed” memorized, but I’m fairly positive it isn’t “increase by slightly over three percent”.
This sort of language is an indicator that O’Rourke is going to be the Guardianista pick. Well meaning liberals will rejoice in his ability to sound good whilst saying absolutely nothing of any value. His nice smile, his youth, and the fact he is as fake as the day is long.
This amount, this fund-raising, whether real or invented, will be used as evidence of his “grass-roots” appeal. The really important base he appeals to, though, is the corporate base.
He will take no positions except that people should be nice and America is great, and tolerance and stuff. He will have no policies. He will steadfastly steer the path of least resistance, and be praised for it at all times. When he needs to, he will cry a single tragic tear. He will be Obama 2.0.
The neo-liberal choice was always likely to be either him or Kamala Harris – Harris being the early front-runner. Unfortunately, much like Hillary, her political past will stop her appealing to many on the left.
Sanders is barely a rebel, but is still too much of a rebel to ever be allowed to be President. The same goes for Warren. Tulsi Gabbard is an actual rebel. She has a snowball’s chance in hell of even getting the nomination, let alone being president. Biden is a veteran politician, a man more than capable of saying whatever needs to be said, but he’s also just too damn creepy.
Don’t rule out a Harris-O’Rourke joint ticket. They are clearly the establishment candidates.
Please refer to the previous story: ‘Why Calling The United States A Democracy Is Both False & Dangerous’. Answers there. Why waste time on who is going to run. It Dosn’t matter Who runs for the nomination of either party. Nothing of substance changes. The United States will still be an Oligarchy. Even Princeton University found that to be the case (Gilens & Page). And along with its subservient vassal states, it will still be rampaging round the Globe causing much death and destruction. Its all smoke and mirrors; a cruel charade to fool people they have a say in what happens in the United States.
Hey – In Beto’s defense Beto got his donations the old fashioned way in American politics, as “six – one million dollar donations” at a time. None of that Bernie Sanders $27 bucks at a time, grass roots, from tens of thousands of common folk nonsense. When you’re owned lock, stock and barrel, why not just revel in it – eh Beto?
An unDemocrat from deepest Texas and who miraculously conjours up $6 million of support. We know who’s supporting him!
Deep State Operations
The reason Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke is the neo-liberal choice is revealed in a Guardian article from 20 December:
Guardian: Beto O’Rourke frequently voted for Republican legislation by David Sirota
He is a “centrist” Democrat i.e. a soft friendly young lefty exterior with a hard Republican center underneath. They need to get some new coaches out there, we have all seen this play book before.
Just one of a long list of 20 plus 30 shekel whores.
The list is long and undistinguished.
If he raised $6.1 million it’s because Adelson (sorry, Saban, he’s “democrat”) signed a cheque for that amount.
Probably hedging his bets by signing an identical cheque for Kabbala Harris.
Then it’s a straight contest between who can smile a lot and accuse the others of being “anti semitic.” He’s anti semitic because he’s only going to give a measly $50 billion to Israel. She’s anti semitic because she won’t fight another six wars for Israel. He’s anti semitic because he only gave Nitwityahoo a ten minute standing ovation when he broke wind and scratched his arse.”
Fascist, or just run-of-the-mill bigot?
Mossad shill, or useful-idiot sabbat goy?
Truth teller, not being paid the standard hasbara shekel a line.
If the Guardian is behind him it should be the kiss of death, but it says all you need to know about his attitudes toward the Middle East, about invading sovereign nations, and stealing their stuff, about masquerading as a liberal, and systematic lying to the public. Neocon job being in preparation. I can hardly wait.
Btw, $ 6.1 M is chump change for Goldman, and 3% more than Sanders is not more, if that money was returning a mere 1% over the last quadrennium. Smashed indeed!