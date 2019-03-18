Why Calling the US a ‘Democracy’ Is Both False & Dangerous

Eric Zuesse
It’s false because it is definitely untrue, and that’s not merely because America has a higher percentage of its residents in prison than does any other nation on this planet, but also because the only scientific studies that have been done of the matter show — they prove scientifically — that the US is a dictatorship by its very wealthiest residents, against all the rest of the population. Traditionally, that’s called an “aristocracy,” not a democracy, but ever since Mussolini in the 1920s, it came to be called “fascism,” which is the successor to “feudalism” and thus is merely the modernized form of feudalism.
What used to be called by such terms as “monarchy” or “aristocracy” is thus now called “fascism” but the leopard is the same regardless of what it is labeled, and what it really is is dictatorship. Mussolini sometimes instead called fascism “corporationism” and it certainly is today’s United States Government, even if some people choose to call it ‘democracy’. It’s what the US Government has been scientifically proven to be: dictatorship, by the richest few (the controlling owners of the international corporations), against the entire public.
But even worse than being only false, calling the US a ‘democracy’ is also itself extremely dangerous to the entire world, and here is why:
Every time that the US perpetrates a coup (such as it’s trying now to do against Venezuela) or a military invasion (such as it did to Iraq 2003 and Libya 2011 and Syria 2012- and to Yemen 2015-, and many others) the US regime and its propagandists call it an action ‘for humanitarian purposes’, and for regime-change ‘to bring democracy and human rights’ to that country, and it’s always lies, which wouldn’t even be believed by anyone who knows that the US itself is actually a dictatorship, which it is.
So, the lie of calling the US a ‘democracy’ is actually okaying a lying dictatorship by using, for it, the term “democracy,” which this particular dictatorship chooses to refer to itself, for PR purposes.
Calling the US a ‘democracy’ is to support this government that the entire world (in the only polls that have been done of the matter) recognizes to be the most aggressive and dangerous regime on Earth.
To smear the good name of “democracy” that way, by calling the world’s most rapacious Government a ‘democracy’, is to assist in corroding that high term of praise, “democracy,” and turning it instead into an insult, which applies to what is actually the globally recognized most aggressive and dangerous nation on this planet.
The United States of America used to be a limited democracy, but now it’s no longer even that, and to call it a ‘democracy’ at all is not only false, but it encourages the world’s most dangerous and harmful regime and sets it as a model for other nations. To encourage evil by lying to say it’s not that but is instead good, is itself evil, or else rabidly ignorant and deceived; but, in any case, it is a very wrong thing to do.
On March 7th the liberal US billionaire who owns Bloomberg News was so much opposed to the over-the-top, far too overtly fascist, billionaires who now control the country, so that Bloomberg News headlined “Pence Asked Merkel to Provoke Russia by Sending Warships to Crimea”, and their reporters opened:
The US leaned on German Chancellor Angela Merkel last month to conduct a naval maneuver in Russia’s backyard aimed at provoking President Vladimir Putin, according to three people familiar with the talks. At a Feb. 16 meeting at the Munich Security Conference, US Vice President Mike Pence urged Merkel to send German warships through a narrow channel between the Crimean peninsula and mainland Russia to show Putin that Western powers won’t surrender their access to those waters, according to the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity. The German leader refused, they said.
On March 8th, RT (a reliably truthful news-site that the US regime calls ‘fake news’ because it reports truths the US rulers don’t want the public to know) headlined “Caving in to the US? Brussels kills its own money laundering ‘blacklist’ after Washington criticism” and reported that the US regime objected to the EU’s European Commission including in its proposed list of 11 additional money-laundering centers four US territories, after which “the Council of the European Union, which consists of the ministers representing all 28 EU members, justified its decision to reject the document with the arguments that seemed strikingly similar to those employed by the US Treasury.”
Page 11 of the European Commission’s 36-page detailed explanation of its proposed list said:
Based on the review of additional information sources, the Commission’s analysis has concluded that 11 additional jurisdictions present strategic deficiencies for the purposes of Article 9 of Directive (EU) 2015/849. Those jurisdictions are the following: Afghanistan, American Samoa, Guam, Iraq, Libya, Nigeria, Panama, Puerto Rico, Saudi Arabia, US Virgin Islands, Samoa.”
The objective of the additions was to make more difficult the laundering of proceeds from crime. A legal advisory from a law firm representing US international corporations explained that:
The US Treasury Department has objected to the inclusion of American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands on the grounds that the European Commission did not follow the methodology used by FATF in developing its own list of high-risk third countries, and that FATF standards apply to all US territories.”
Supposedly, the methodology of FATF was more ‘transparent’ than that set forth in the European Commission’s 36-page detailed explanation of its proposed 11 additions. The European Council arrived at its rejection of the 11 additions to the list on the grounds that “The consultation ended on 28 February 2019, with the required majority of delegations having declared their intention to object to the delegated act in question, in particular on the basis that the act was not established in a sufficiently transparent way.”
The European Council thus accepted without question the US regime’s undocumented allegation that the US regime’s chosen methodology is more ‘transparent’ than the European Commission’s is.
In a press release, the European Council justified its decision on the grounds that it “cannot support the current proposal that was not established in a transparent and resilient process that actively incentivises affected countries to take decisive action while also respecting their right to be heard.”
In short: BS. How can either the US regime, or the one in the EU, reasonably claim to be ‘transparent’? It’s ridiculous. That’s merely a relationship between the imperial nation and its vassal-states. They’re all dictatorships, they’re a hierarchy of dictatorships. But only the US dictatorship has been scientifically proven.
Anyone who opposes America’s dictatorship of the world will call the US regime what it is: a dictatorship. This cat is now out of the bag and roaming wildly, almost everywhere, trying now even for Venezuela, the Kerch Strait and the South China Sea.
Calling the South China Sea and Kerch Strait ‘disputed waters’ is like calling the surrounding waters of the US ‘disputed waters’; but only the international bully-regime is deliberately trying to “provoke” other nations in order to get them to buckle to its international dictatorship — which is the US regime, which regime Obama had called “the one indispensable nation,” meaning that all others are ‘dispensable’. It’s clearly not only Trump that’s the problem. It’s the regime, which is the dictatorship, and it outlasts any particular ruler.
The US is no democracy. It clearly is a dictatorship, by its richest. To call that a ‘democracy’, is to insult democracy itself. Maybe America’s actual rulers would therefore like that.
Hello. That the USA is not a democracy is a valid proposition and a good example of why is the electoral college system used to appoint presidents where a vote takes place but legally in many States it is largely symbolic and that’s even before we consider that electors a political appointments. The reason I mention this is that the argument put forward in this article is too broad and needs to narrow its focus on the structural and factual reasons why the USA is not a democracy (or even a Republic) rather than abstractions. Once the root issues have been identified – steps can then be taken – and pressure bought to bear – to remedy the flaws – and bring power back to the people.
Dear Eric,
I think the term you want is “kakistocracy” (rule by the worst, least qualified and most unscrupulous citizens).The term has been used to describe the US intermittently since 1980 at least but it could just as well have been applied to previous administrations before then.
SPOT ON ! ……And because most of the European Nations do as they are commanded by the USA …
…. THEY ARE DICTATORSHIPS … TOO !…. Didnt we know it !
No difference from this shit hole people are thick and unable to think for them selves, they’re lead by the elite, who call the elite for wanting to come out of the EU, one of the main proponents of leaving is Johnson, is he an elite :The £51,250 payment was published in the most recent MPs’ Register of Interests. It is the latest in a line of earnings the former foreign secretary has enjoyed since leaving the cabinet.
In November 2018, the MP received £94,507.85 from GoldenTree Asset Management for a two hour speech. Then in December that year, Johnson registered a more modest £28,900 for another two hour speaking shift. He also received a donation of £10,000 from JCB just three days before giving a speech at its headquarters on 18 January.
As well as continued royalties from his book, Johnson is being paid over £275,000 a year for his weekly Telegraph column. According to the MP’s returns, earnings from the deal total around £2,291 an hour.
The United States is a (declining) empire. It cannot therefore be a democracy. Empires and Democracies do not mix; we’ve learned that from the Athenians and its still true today. But what do the lumpen-oligarchies and their sheep-like ‘citizens’ know or care about history and what it teaches. Ignorance of history consigns nations to the dustbin of history.
When posting re Uncle $cam I have occasionally referred to the regime as a Classical Aristotelean Plutocracy when in polite mood, but more usually as a modern Kleptocracy.
PS And I have never, ever referred to members of that Kleptocracy as belonging to “the Elite” — except in the strict sense of “les Elus” the Chosen People.
In general “on the money”.
Exception for Donald Trump, a billionaire became president while not being wanted by the Establishment.
First, any billionaire is already part of the Establishment. Second, although Trump may not be what PART of the Establishment were planning for – since he is departing from that carefully assembled liberal tolerance script – another part were always comfortable with him. And now ALL the Establishment, being faced with the unavoidable fact of Trump’s presidency, have modified their plans to utilise Trump. Same old goals, new face.
The Establishment is definitely trying to bend over Trump for their dominance (Venezuela). Isn’t your comment helping them?
One common falsehood seen here: The US is not “the 1% vs. the 99%.” We’re rich vs,. middle class vs. poor. Since ’90s, we stripped our “surplus population” — those not of current use to employers — of the most basic human rights to food and shelter. This was by the demand of the middle class. As the overall life expectancy of the US poor fell below that of every developed nation, those considered “progressives” just shrug, moved on to other issues. This defines our social dynamics today.
Michael Ventura on Class.
“The U.S. Oligarchy can’t be described with classifications such as upper, middle, and lower class. Oligarchy divides society (with amazing success!) into rigid strata or tiers.
Top Tier is the “highest degree of authority … free from control.”
To think the Top Tier acts in concert is to underestimate how viciously and constantly its components compete among themselves. An oligarchy is more like a clan: They argue with each other but unite against the Other – that “other,” in this case, being everyone else.
Beneath the Top Tier is the Professional Tier. An oligarchy depends on professionals. The Professional Tier is highly paid and dependably subservient: politicians (up to the highest level), lawyers, doctors, shrinks, scientists, engineers, financiers, real estate magnates, communicators (high visibility print and broadcast types, especially), generals, spooks, high-level bureaucrats (governmental and commercial), large-scale entrepreneurs, top-scale entertainers, university deans and professors (not lowly teachers), and experts of all kinds, be they specialists in meteorology, tax codes, or fashion design. Doesn’t matter whether they’re liberal or conservative. A liberal lawyer, doctor, scientist, or inventor is as useful to capital-“O” Oligarchy as a conservative one because the notion that “liberal” or “conservative” belief matters is delusional in Oligarchy. As long as professionals perform their function, their personal belief is as beside the point as what they eat for breakfast.
Oligarchy pays the Professional Tier plenty – so much so, in fact, that they are socially cut off from the tiers beneath them. Which is the point. Money is nothing to the Top Tier. Pay the Professional Tier in six figures, and that, alone, effectively cuts them off from the majority. The Professional Tier works for its own interests, and its main interest is that six-figure salary. Individually, they may do good works. That doesn’t change the equation. Socially, they associate only with one another and dutifully perform the functions necessary within the terms and limits of how Oligarchy defines “success.” Their attachment to affluence makes the Professional Tier co-conspirators in spite of themselves.
Beneath the Professional Tier is the Skilled Service Tier. Every function that cannot be outsourced is of the Skilled Service Tier. Soldiers and lower officers of the military, middle management in commerce and government, plumbers, hairdressers, electricians, techs of all kinds, cops, nurses, landscapers, construction workers, truck drivers, mechanics, K-to-12 teachers, folks who command the clothing or toy or furniture departments at Wal-Mart: They don’t set policy. They carry it out.
The Skilled Service Tier is economically and socially cut off from the Professional Tier and light years distant from the Top Tier. Their paychecks are usually large enough to make many believe they’re “getting ahead” but usually low enough to keep them from that imagined goal.
Below the Skilled Service Tier is the tier many of them command, the Unskilled Service Tier: waitresses, clerks, cabdrivers, temps, floor-moppers, bedmakers, night watchmen, delivery people, and the like, who, at best, barely scrape by.
Those beneath the Unskilled Service Tier are Spare Parts – a tier all its own, constantly in flux between desperation and work (often two or three jobs) amongst the Unskilled Service Tier.
In American parlance, the Professional and Skilled Service tiers are lumped together as the “middle class.” Nothing could be further from the truth. In larger cities, these tiers don’t live in the same neighborhoods and are socially cut off from one another. The Unskilled Service and Spare Parts tiers are what used to be called “working class”; in reality, their social function is to be so financially insecure that anyone above their status is frightened of sinking down to become their neighbors.
We still call it the United States, but in the American Oligarchy each tier is anything but united. Each tier lives in a different country, with different laws, customs, education, assumptions, interests, and drastically different options. What the tiers mainly have in common is that they socialize only with those in their own tier.
The social distance between tiers is the cement of Oligarchy. Socially separate tiers cannot act in concert. Only action in concert effects structural change and threatens Oligarchy.
Oligarchy thrives on a truth articulated by Thomas Pynchon in Gravity’s Rainbow: “If they can get you asking the wrong questions, they don’t have to worry about the answers.”
Oligarchy takes different forms in different countries, but its purpose is always to suck the lion’s share of resources upward for the benefit of what I’ve called the Top Tier.”
