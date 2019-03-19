Gimme Some Truth

Philip Farruggio
I’m sick and tired of hearing things from
Uptight short sided narrow minded hypocritics
All I want is the truth, just give me some truth
I’ve had enough of reading things
By neurotic psychotic pigheaded politicians
All I want is the truth, just give me some truth
No short-haired, yellow-bellied
Son of tricky dicky’s
Gonna mother hubbard soft soap me
With just a pocket full of hopes
Money for dope, money for rope
John Lennon
John Lennon wrote that song in 1971, and its value as message resonates even better today. His lyrics refer to some as ‘uptight, short sided (he meant “‘sighted”?) narrow minded hypo critics (he may have even meant those in the media who ‘critique’ the news)’. How sad that almost 50 years have passed and our A) Mainstream Media B) Politicians and C) The Corporate Consumer machine are still at it. They are equal opportunity bullshit artists, undertaking the task of distorting the truth about what is affecting our society.
Of course, behind the OZ curtain stand the wizards who control how we working stiffs should think, vote and shop. There was a cogent scene from Robert DeNiro’s 2006 film The Good Sheperd. In the film Matt Damon plays a CIA official who visits a Mafia leader (played by Joe Pesci), asking for some covert help. At the end of their visit, Pesci says (I am paraphrasing) ‘Let me ask you a question. Every group has something that they are known for. You know, the Niggers have their music, we Italians have the family… what do your people have?’ Damon looks at him and answers ‘We have America, and you’re all just visitors.’
The brainwashing has been going on for so long that it’s tough for minds to be deprogrammed through basic human discourse. Case in point: This writer has written consistently about my idea for a 50% Flat Surtax on any income over and above $ 1,000,000 a year. The first one million would be taxed at the regular rate of around 37% (before deductions) and would have no bearing on the surtax. When I discuss the plan with many working stiffs out there, the overwhelming majority of them tell me ‘Oh that’s too much! Why not start at $5 million?’
There you have it. The American Dream is alive and well in the psyche of our fellows. A good analogy to remember regarding the mainstream news outlets, electronic and print, is this: You will know when you hear of a good, viable idea when the mainstream news rarely or hardly ever covers it. Ditto for our sacred elected officials. As far as our great Military Industrial Empire, stop believing the lies that are filtered out by both the Pentagon and of course the corporate world. Commercials as to our brave military that keeps us ‘FREE’, or commercials about how the ‘for profit’ health care industry cares about your wellbeing…. mute that boob tube! Folks, there is no ‘truth in advertising’!
March 19th will be the 16th anniversary of one of the most heinous acts by our government… right up there, most assuredly, with 9/11. In both cases, elements within the inner circles of the Bush/Cheney Cabal must have skewed all that they could to arrive at what transpired. The sacrifice of tens of thousands (in NYC and environs, what with the after effects of the towers being destroyed) and perhaps millions of Iraqi civilians, along with the destruction of one of the most modern countries in the Middle East, should give any decent person the desire, NO the drive, for truth.
Those two actions by covert actors is why there is such a refugee crisis in Europe. It is also why there even is an ISIL or whatever our government calls those religious fanatics we actually “weaponised” as a global tool of imperial chaos. If not for US imperialist ( a word not used enough nowadays ) actions in the Middle East, there would be maybe just a few thousand fanatics in all those nations.
John Lennon was spot on in 1971. Without the mass of working stiffs demanding just that, TRUTH, our nation will continue to go down that rabbit hole.
Political and economic gangsters will keep getting away with it because they are never held to account – ever.
On the other hand those who report their crimes (Assange, Manning, Snowden) – well, just look at how they have been treated.
Why aren’t more people angry about this?
“Sometime in New York city” got Lennon the bullet, a protest album if ever I heard one.
I hope that Brexit will wipe the tax havens for the EU countries, at least partly. That means for EU earnings, no tax haven sweeteners from British territory will apply. If we look for taxes (= public demands for funds) only in the direction of individual taxpayers the show will collapse. The companies who benefit from the military conquests need to pay more. Stop the militarization, that should heal some of the budget and stop the appetite for violence/wars.
I never heard that Lennon song. I did however see that ghastly film “The Good Shepherd”; it was unmitigated crap on so many levels that it could only have been conceived, written, produced (and acted?) by the CIA themselves. What was it all about? I had to sit through it a second time! My take: the black girlfriend/fiancee of the son of the Matt Damon character, had pillow-talked from Jr. the Date Time and Place of the Bay of Pigs Invasion i.e. she was a spy for the Communists, and her info was the reason why the coup failed. She had to die, so gets thrown out of an aeroplane. (Stay with me, folks. You couldn’t make this stuff up – not sober anyway).
So some 46 years after the BOP, the CIA was still trying to peddle why they lost. This is extreme disinformation because it is more than likely that the CIA themselves leaked the DTP of BOP because they wanted it to fail, so that they could then bully JFK into sending in the US Marines. When he refused, they were stuffed and have been searching around ever since to try and explain their treachery. This was the event which provoked JFK to swear he would “splinter the CIA into a thousand pieces” etc.
Disinfo & False Flags are the bread & butter of the CIA: their deployment of the Patsy Assassin LHO (who had ‘defected ‘ to Russia and yet got allowed back home and was not lynched as a Snowden, Assange or Manning would be) whose ‘narratives’ offered the chance to frame either Russia or Cuba for said assassination because the JCS/Pentagon/CIA/MIC all wanted WWIII because they had more nukes than Russia and would win…
Sorry Philip, I sort of went off on a tangent. But John Lennon’s lyrics are still blown’ in the wind…(duet with Bob Dylan?).
We’re well into an era when people pick and choose what they want to believe, and call the rest “fake news.”
And here’s his other classic song for all us shitkickers.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=w_7_lEOaU10