Censorship and Arrests in Wake of Christchurch Attack

No matter the source of the violence, no matter the politics or casualties or the location, it seems the reaction of governments in the face of “terrorism” is virtually always the same – clamp down, hard, on individual rights.
This grand tradition goes back hundreds of years, from James I’s crackdown on Catholics after the Gunpowder Plot, through to the despot’s charter that is the Patriot Act, passed within six weeks of 9/11. Just last year, famously, gab.com was heavily targeted in the wake of the “Magabomber” (fake) bombings. (Our article predicted that further purges were on the horizon).
The pattern is established: The state will always – ALWAYS – use a crisis, real or invented, to enhance their power. Most of the time this is done at the cost of individual liberty.
The Christchurch mosque shootings are proving no exception to this rule. NZ police are currently threatening people with 10 years in prison for sharing the live-streamed footage, and other punishments just for owning a copy of the recording. RT reports [our emphasis]:
Video footage of killer Brenton Tarrant’s shooting spree at a Christchurch mosque on Friday – which left 50 worshippers dead – was pulled from Facebook immediately after the massacre. With the footage proliferating on several hosting platforms afterwards, the Kiwi authorities have already charged an 18-year-old man for sharing the video, as well as for posting other “objectionable” comments days before the shooting.
The teenager faces up to ten years in prison, under New Zealand’s ‘objectionable and restricted material’ laws. Police have meanwhile issued an overt threat to anyone else looking for the video.
This crackdown is, simply put, crazy. You can’t charge people for owning a copy of a video that was live-streamed over the internet to millions of people, and you certainly can’t make it illegal to even watch the video. (Further, we as a people, must strongly resist the idea that being “objectionable” could ever be considered a crime. That is insane.)
In 2014 the Metropolitan police suggested the same thing of the ISIS video where James Foley is apparently beheaded. (That was dismissed as ridiculous by a lawyer in this article).
(NOTE: Why some violent videos are deemed “criminal” to even watch, and others aren’t, is an interesting question. Is it just control for control’s sake? Or something more sinister?)
Of course not a shooting goes by in the US that doesn’t result in an outraged chorus of people railing against the 2nd amendment, demanding their government take the dramatic step of removing civilian ownership of guns. (This is somewhat quieter under Trump, because not even the liberal establishment can seriously insist Trump is a fascist on the one-hand, and then insist he take away civilian guns with the other. They do their best though.)
New Zealand are already “tightening” their gun ownership laws.
But New Zealand are going further even than that – blocking sites and services that have literally no connection to the video – they are just alternative.
8chan is where the alleged gunman made his “announcement”, but 4chan was not involved. Both are banned in both Australia and New Zealand. Alternative video hosting sites Liveleak and BitChute have both been blocked, despite neither hosting the video. LiveLeak even released a statement saying they refused to host it. Dissenters, gab’s discussion platform, was also blocked. They have no connection to the arrested man, or the crime itself.
Even ZeroHedge are apparently blocked – their crime? Posting excerpts from the shooter’s “manifesto”.
Of course many publications posted some small sections of that document. None of the mainstream outlets have been blocked. Facebook live-streamed the video – Facebook isn’t blocked. These “crackdowns” on the internet never hurt the internet giants, they are directed solely at the fringe.
This mirrors last year’s “Magabomber”/synagogue shooting cases exactly – where the alleged bomber had a twitter account and a the shooter a gab account – but only gab was shutdown and blocked.
We don’t know all the facts of the terrorist attack – whether it really was a lone lunatic, or another example of state-backed terror – there’s no knowing exactly what happened yet. But whatever proves to be the case, there is absolutely no denying that the NZ government is already using it as excuse to overreach and shut down dissent and free speech on the internet.
This will spread. Parliament and congress and all the others will come together to demand “action” from internet giants, and google will further fix their algorithm to push mainstream outlets to the front, and sideline the alternative. Facebook and twitter will increasingly shadowban or quarantine pages – putting up bulkheads to prevent information flowing to the wrong places.
“Hate speech” will become a “crime” punishable by being denied access to the internet, or fined huge amounts of money…the exact legal definition of this “hate speech” will be fuzzy and vague. Shifting to meet government needs.
There will come a time when even columns like this one, commenting on the increasingly authoritarian attitude of Western governments, will be deemed unacceptable and removed for “stoking dissent” or “promoting conspiracy theories”.
Increasing awareness and encouraging protest are the only ways we can stop that from happening.
This quote applies so perfectly to the everywhere-you-look fakery we are subject to.
“A truth’s initial commotion is directly proportional to how deeply the lie was believed. It wasn’t the world being round that agitated people, but that the world wasn’t flat.
When a well-packaged web of lies has been sold gradually to the masses over generations, the truth will seem utterly preposterous and its speaker a raving lunatic.
The ideal tyranny is that which is ignorantly self-administered by its victims. The most perfect slaves are, therefore, those which blissfully and unawaredly enslave themselves.”
Dresden James
People were slaughtered. Go away Flaxgirl and crawl back into your hole, you disinfo agent.
FS, I’m afraid, like many, you seem to be a person whose emotions get in the way of your ability to reason. I’m an evidenced-based person 100% and I’ve put up challenges that no one has been able to respond to. If you sincerely believe that death and injury were real on 9/11 then shouldn’t you show how wrong I am by responding to my challenge? If you’re not sufficiently passionate about your belief then please desist from your nonsense disparagements.
https://occamsrazorterrorevents.weebly.com/5000-challenge.html
So how do people think the ‘information war’ is going?
The general population doesn’t know what’s happening – Chomsky.
For most people, narrative takes precedence over fact. – Caitlin Johnstone
Are we on the ‘verge of a breakthrough’ ? Are people actually becoming more siloed and attached to their preferred narratives ? Is online becoming an Owrwellian mental prison?
Is the fact checking machine called the internet actually, overall, helping matters or making things worse, or neither?
I would be interested to read views.
I spend too much time re-reading what amounts to the same articles again and again, saying “they are lying to us”. People I speak to out in the world seem to reluctantly still believe the establishment media on the whole, or have tuned out completely.
People today are certainly more informed thanks to the internet. But people were protesting in the sixties as well. Percentage-wise I’m not so sure that more people are “woken up” today compared to then.
At the same time mainstream media has devolved into a propaganda machine and democracy has been undermined to such a degree that it does not matter. Add censorship, military repression, surveillance…
We have a better understanding of how we are being screwed, without being able to do anything about it.
If you look at the censorship crackdown thanks to this latest event it’s hard to be hopeful. I’m surprised it took them this long to be honest.
Is online becoming an Owrwellian mental prison? Yes.
Alleged gunman, Kit? That’s how far you’ll stick your neck out?
A little disappointed no one here’s calling “Fake!”. In the film that woke me up, 9/11 to JFK Everything is a Rich Man’s Trick, Richard Francis Conolly says, “All terror is fake.” When I first saw the film I thought, “Gee, that’s a big call,” but it’s not. All the terror I’ve examined since I watched that film – from Bologna train station 1980 to Christchurch 2019 is fake – although I certainly haven’t looked at all of it including the Irish terror. No doubt there’s terror that isn’t fake but it’s not of the 24/7 variety as far as I’m aware.
It’s so easy to pick, so very, very easy and it’s easy because they deliberately make it easy – that’s how they justify it. The power elite rationalise, “We’re telling you through all the anomalies and it’s up to you to pick them up. If you don’t the fault’s on you not us and we’re spared karmic repercussions.” Of course, it makes it a great way to sell it to all the collaborating crisis actors too – “You’re not really doing wrong because it’s just so obvious it’s not real.”
You’re on candid camera!
https://153news.net/watch_video.php?v=5NH44NNWADB8
For more on NZ fakery (don’t necessarily agree with everyone’s conclusions)
https://153news.net/videos.php?cat=1013&sort=most_recent&time=all_time&seo_cat_name=
Oh, right, when in 2001 HNLC terrorists machine gunned five people to death a hundred metres from me, that must have been “fake” as well. The blood flowing on the ground, the shattered glass, the corpses, ambulances, shocked passers by, weeping relatives, my own eyes – all faked. Well done!
Please read more carefully. Of course, I’m not going to deny terror that someone has experienced first-hand. I’m very sorry that happened.
“A little disappointed no one here’s calling “Fake!”.”
I called it fake. 😉
People are afraid of being called a crazy conspiracy theorist.
Cognitive dissonance.
Have never seen a Hollywood movie.
Hi Flaxgirl, how much are they paying you these days to ridicule genuine conspiracies by posting your nonsense?
Did you watch the candid footage of the mosque being set up, Frankly Speaking? Why do feel justified in expressing an opinion without first looking at the evidence?
Have you watched the footage that I can only describe as a dress rehearsal? Have you watched the disappearing empty cases?
Beware the ides of March!
Until quite recently I would have agreed a hundred percent with this article. But in the past few months I have been looking at the “white nationalist” commenters who infest such sites as Unz and Russia Insider and Gab. What do we get from them?
1. White “homelands” are being inundated by “invaders” (which is their word for immigrants).
2. These “homelands” include America and Australia and South Africa and New Zealand, where whites displaced the natives by conquest and genocide. At least a couple of those genocidal conquests, the ones in America and South Africa, are now dismissed as fictional.
3. These “invaders” have far lower IQ than whites, and are uncivilised, dirty and crawling with disease.
4. The “invasion” is meant to drive the white race to extinction, and the only cure is to evict/eliminate said “invaders”.
5. It is all the fault of the Jews.
Sounds familiar? It should, because every one of those points is exactly what is packed into Brenton Tarrant’s “manifesto”, which, yes, I have read. And not one of those sites – Unz, Gab, or Russia Insider (the last in violation of its own publicly stated comment policies) has done anything to stop themselves being used as online hate fora. If ISIS had websites where they could openly discuss their ideology, spread their information around, and try to indoctrinate potential members, would you prefer that those sites be permitted to exist in the name of free speech, or be taken down?
I dislike censorship, but there comes a point where keyboard hatemongers pay a price for their activities. And if to do that certain steps have to be taken, I have (as one of those “dirty, disease ridden, low IQ invaders”) no real problem with that.
How would you like it if your comments got censored? Censorship is the last resort when you can’t win the argument.
My comments have been censored many times, though not on this site. On this site the *first* resort of those not having a response is to downvote a comment.
If the choice comes to censoring comments or allowing hatemongers free rein, I would censor comments. If mine got censored too, that would be a price worth paying.
As I said this is not something I used to believe, but the vile rhetoric of Modi supporters in India and white racists elsewhere have convinced me different.
If mine got censored too, that would be a price worth paying.
Be careful what you wish for. Seriously though: do you want to live in a world where your rulers decide what you are allowed to think?
Why do you call yourself a friendly terrorist btw? Do you perchance feel the need for terrorist tactics? If so why would that be?
Raghead, I agree with a lot of what you write.
The problem is, that there are genuine concerns about unmanageable levels of immigration into many countries and little or no attempt by the authorities to integrate effectively. With a slow and steady flow, as in the past, it was manageable.
That said, what many of us whites fail to recognise is that WE are the root cause of much of this migration due to invading countries, even deliberately creating terrorists as part of our weaponry and which causes people to run away for their lives. We also pillaged those countries to create huge divides between rich and poor.
The destructive Neoliberal model is ours, and we must own the consequences of it, and that includes all the terror it creates as a backlash, and then the subsequent backlash by white extremists against completely innocent people praying. We can’t keep blaming the victims, we have to stop the aggression and expansionism and live in peace with everyone.
That said, what many of us whites fail to recognise is that WE are the root cause of much of this migration due to invading countries.
No, WE are not responsible, a bunch of psychopaths who are making the decisions are responsible.
The manifesto is a fabrication within a fabricated event and designed to get everyone up in arms. Don’t fall for it. I wouldn’t be in the least surprised if the guy who pelted Fraser Anning with an egg was paid to do it. Not in the least surprised. I just can’t believe how everyone goes nuts over this nonsense. Even when I believed that terror events were real, my instinct was always to react as little as possible because I felt such a strong sense of being manipulated.
It’s obviously a fabrication. But also contains hints of the ideology of the powers that be that are behind this. In any case it should certainly be ignored. Do people understand the meaning of “false flag”?
Moving right along……….
Neither Stalin nor hitler took the guns or Castro! How else did vasily zaitsev become a crack sniper in the Ural Mountains if the guns were gone
https://disobedientmedia.com/2019/03/evidence-indicates-link-between-north-korean-embassy-break-in-and-christchurch-attacks/
This article is quite interesting. I don’t by the Spanish North Korean embassy break-in connection (although who knows) but it shows we have video evidence of at least tree suspects: Tarrant & the 2 suspects with baseball caps. Also video of a dead suspect who could be one of the above or a 4th suspect.
Correct me if I’m wrong but we’ve only seen one suspect appear in court. Are 2 suspects still on the loose? Or were they not supposed to be arrested? (And no fake histories and social media created for them.)
I believe that in the livestream video there is evidence of a second suspect helping Tarrant (outside after he leaves the mosque) but I’m not sure. In any case this scenario seems plausible: 2 suspects (including Tarrant) at the Al Noor Mosque, 2 at the Linwood Islamic Centre.
Entirely staged event. The livestream video is laughable once you analyze it and so is the video from the second location with all the “victims” lying around. (People on the phone, people walking around then lying down as if half dead etc.) Believe it or don’t believe it. After all a false flag event does not mean nobody got killed. Remember 9/11.
Turkish PM is using the terror footage in his rally. Turkish regional elections are taking place in two weeks… eventually having aroused the Utrecht attack. Depends if we’ll ever get the content of the note left in a Utrecht car…
This Jacinda Adern is quite a case: publicly dressing up in an Islamic headscarf. Unless she converted secretly before. Ever seen an Egyptian, Nigerian, Iraki, Pakistani or Indonesian head of government putting a cross around his neck after a church attack?
Please read and share this far and wide. When are the likes of the apologists for Islam like Sharia Mayhem and Jacinda Ardern going to face up to the real facts? The NZ wailing has gone on for too long. What about the 40 plus Indian Soldiers killed recently in Kashmir by a muslime suicide bomber? Didn’t see much grief on display from these numpties about that. Double standards!! https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_Islamist_terrorist_attacks
Don’t try to pretend that you care about us Indians. You’re like the white racists who pretend to support the Palestinians against the zionist entity. They care nothing about the Palestinians, they just hate the Jews. Are you even aware that there were Muslims among the 40 plus policemen killed in the attack, which was in any case in an active war zone?
And your problem is with her wearing a headscarf, not with the massacre itself? Am I reading you right?
True for extreme right (like the US Democrats), left (like NZ’s Labour) or extreme left (CN’s Xi Jinping).
Rare exceptions possible with Libertarians who manage to curtail the resident upper bureaucracy.
ISIS murder videos were online for years; how many people were persecuted for those? Slaps on wrists?
Selective indignation by a member of the Five eyes. Oil money pays off.
ISIS = Israeli Secret Intelligence Service. With holiday camps on the Golan Heights.
ISIS is ISI Pakistani Inter Services Intelligence, a club neck deep in terror guiding, training and shielding, domestic and abroad.
A subsidiary of the CIA you will find.
https://images.app.goo.gl/Sy1iYSQZTv6fuTAj8 Here’s nice picture to warm the heart of Islamic extremists who’s natural enemy is apparently the Jew if you listen to you’re Jew tv and media having a lovely chat with Jewish extremists! Remember that time isis APOLOGISED for accidentally firing a rocket that landed in Israel?
So whats up with this site?
https://www.bestgore.com/execution/isis-yemen-execution-four-group-people-different-method/
https://www.bestgore.com/execution/isis-video-feature-execution-sahwat-men-predug-grave/
Where do those isis videos come from though shillboy? Site! A Jewish rum organisation run by jew Rita Katz! I wonder why the Israeli armed funded and trained and healed in the golan heights isis keep ending up on their first
People have become more accepting of violence since we have experienced that wave of new wars. War is the ultimate violence.
No oxygen is given to the idea how it can be avoided in the future that people like the NZ perpetrator go unnoticed for eight years. He did not work but travelled the world for eight years, splendid. His cryptocurrency profits could have been for two of those 8 years only. We had a similar deficiency with the Las Vegas shooter and now we have censorship to prevent commenting everywhere.
If we had had commenting facilities in July/August 1939 would one of the team who prepared the false flag in Gleiwitz to start WWII – would just one of them have had the courage and WWII could have been prevented??
He travelled to Pakistan and posted footage saying how great the country and people were. They had the attacks on gun rights and the internet all primed and ready to go. This smells a little bit, to put it charitably.
The EU now has a programme and new legislation requiring that “questionable political content” be removed from the internet. This just begs to be abused to close down anything even mildly critical of the powers that be. Anything like footage of Gaza or the West Bank.
Of course the Left, which claimed that W was a fascist because he brought in The Patriot Act and the Dept of Homeland Security, is now saying that Trump is a fascist for not doing anything to silence “hate speech” – because hate speech is not free speech. Or something. If you call ‘Caitlyn’ Jenner ‘Bruce’ you deserve to be in a Federal prison.
Left, or right, if you don’t think Trump is a ____ing fascist, you are blind. Of course he is a fascist. Screaming “hypocrisy” is never a good argument. The deep underpinning of the rise of fascism in the US is oligarchy. Corporate Democrats and Republicans dedicated to serving a tiny population of super wealthy individuals over the interests of the masses. That tiny fraction of the population directs the corporate governance that is absolutely the fascism rising in the US. That tiny fraction amasses money and power through the governance of monopoly power and profit of the MIC, surveillance state, energy companies, Big Pharma, Big Insurers, Big Banks, and the rest of the sorry mess. Obama, Bill and Hillary, Schumer, Pelosi, Bush Crime Family, Rumsfeld, Cheney, ad nauseam all lead to the pinnacle of ugliness and derangement, Trump. This epic jerk is a true danger but too many on “the left” actually support the jerk. Not you of course, but it is absolutely true that such a bizarre phenomenon exists. He’s authoritarian to the nth degree, supports torture (as ultimately did Obama and fake investigator Feinstein), pumps more money and power into the MIC, is a billionaire globalist who has made sport of f___ing over workers, etc……..yet, this jerk is held up as being some sort of rival to the Deep State, which is an absolute absurd conclusion. There is no doubt that any Deep State is divided on Trump, with the faction being in support wanting the crushing of the masses under the thumb of authoritarianism to happen sooner than later.
What you say about Trump is true, so far as it goes, but so what? How does he differ from the rest of the power elite, really, apart from a bit of crude language? Does Clinton really care about the Deplorables? Do any of them?
He may be an “epic jerk” but is he more of a “true danger” than Clinton? She took corruption, dishonesty and mendacity to new heights and was so deranged she may have actually started a nuclear war by now. Trump hasn’t done that (yet.) Calling out hypocrisy is a useful antidote to being recruited by one faction of the power elite against another. Let them fight like rats in a sack if they want to. They are all equally repulsive. Obongo deported more illegals than the Orange Baboon. The footage of kids in cages was taken on Obongo’s watch 5 years ago. Trump jacked up military spending to new records and the Democrats jacked it up even further on their own account. He supports torture – like Bush, like Drone Queen and Nobel Peace Prize Obongo, who decided to spend a further $1.7 trillion on new WMD. There is a continuity of policy, nothing has changed. Don’t delude yourself. Obongo just got a free pass with all his Hopey-Changey thing because he was half black. Like Clinton would have got a free pass because she’s got a vagina.
Of course the Left, which claimed that W was a fascist because he brought in The Patriot Act and the Dept of Homeland Security, is now saying that Trump is a fascist for not doing anything to silence “hate speech” – because hate speech is not free speech. Or something. If you call ‘Caitlyn’ Jenner ‘Bruce’ you deserve to be in a Federal prison.
Of course there are those who see the institutions and circles of power which lay behind G W Bush’s, Trump’s (and Obama’s) presidencies as a continuity – one that has moved relentlessly in a fascistic direction since (at least) 2001..
Arderne is such a neoliberal con artist. Little wonder the press goes giddy for her.
I thought she was great but I cannot believe she doesn’t know this event is a fake and, if so, she’s a total fraud – apart from anything else.
The NZ government has to be seen to be taking strong action.
Where was their ‘strong action’ prior to the slaughter?
Why are right wing groups and individuals pretty much ignored while the Left is pilloried 24/7?
Why are right wing politicians allowed to use the rhetoric of hate, fear and divisiveness?
Why is the right wing media favoured by most politicians?
Gutless sycophants. All of them.