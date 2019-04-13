The Obvious Dirty Dealings Behind Julian Assange’s Arrest

Kit Knightly
The US has been planning to have Julian Assange handed over for a longtime, that much is obvious. Mike Pence, the Vice President, was visiting Ecuador last year, notionally to discuss the Venezuela situation, and trade. But it was fairly obvious at the time, and even more so now, that they were discussing the details of Assange being handed over to UK authorities, and eventually extradited to the US.
“Trade”, indeed.
In terms of quid pro quo, the situation is clear-cut – In February, Ecuador got a $4.2 BILLION loan approved by the International Monetary Fund (amongst other pay-outs). Reuters reported on February 19th of this year:
Ecuador has reached a $4.2 billion staff-level financing deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), President Lenin Moreno said on Wednesday, as the Andean country grapples with a large fiscal deficit and heavy external debt.
The country will also receive $6 billion in loans from multilateral institutions including the World Bank, the Inter-American Development Bank, and the CAF Andean development bank…
So, less than 2 months ago, it was announced Ecuador was going to receive over 10 billion dollars of loans. Where all that money will eventually end up is anyone’s guess, it certainly isn’t being spent on infrastructure or state enterprise:
Moreno has begun to implement an austerity plan that includes layoffs of workers at state-owned companies and cuts to gasoline subsidies, also plans to find a private operator for state-run telecoms company CNT and other state-owned firms.
President Moreno has already been the subject of numerous corruption accusations. So these “loans”, nominally for “[creating] work opportunities for those who have not yet found something stable”, could more realistically be described as “a pay-off”.
More than just money, Lenin Moreno has been gifted something all insecure third-world leaders crave: Western approval.
The Economist ran a story on April 12th, the day after Assange was arrested, praising Lenin Moreno’s economic policies, and blaming the previous administration for the “mess” that Moreno has to clear ups. (Of course, the idea that Moreno is handling the economy brilliantly, but somehow also needs over $10 billion dollars in loans is never addressed. A tiny logical contradiction compared with the nonsense the MSM dish-up on a daily basis).
The basic structure of the give-and-take of this situation is fairly obvious.
Less on the nose, but still definitely present, is the slow-burn media-based campaign of defamation and smears directed at Assange. A campaign designed to weaken public support for him and lessen the potential outcry if/when the UK handed him to US authorities, who famously use “enhanced interrogation” on suspects.
Last October, just three months after Pence’s Ecuador visit, an Ecuadorian government memo was “leaked” claiming that Assange had bad personal hygiene habits, was hacking people’s electrical devices, and neglecting his cat. These charges, cynically designed to make Assange a figure of ridicule, got massive play in the media. The Guardian, ever at the vanguard of sticking the boot in on Assange, ran a gleeful opinion piece mocking him. As did many other publications.
Assange, who had his internet access shut-off in March of last year, was unable to defend himself.
To this day we have no way of knowing if there is any veracity to this “leaked” memo, but real or not, it served both to belittle Assange in the public mind, and provide Ecuador with an excuse to get rid of him (they set up “rules”, claim Assange wasn’t following them and THAT’s why they kicked him out – not the 10 billion dollars they got from international financial institutions).
The media are, of course, complicit in this lie.
Various outlets, from the Guardian, to CNN to the Australian have written “explainer” articles with headlines such as: ‘Rude, ungrateful and meddling’: why Ecuador turned on Assange.
Because – you know – ‘rude and ‘ungrateful’ people don’t deserve to have their human rights respected. There’s probably a clause in the UN charter to that effect.
Every step of this ignoble process, so far, has been based on lies. Let’s list them.
Lie #1: Assange hs been and is attacked as a “Russian agent” and “Putin’s stooge”. A “breaking news” story for the Guardian, written by an erstwhile plagiarist and a convicted forger, claimed Assange had worked with Paul Manafort to swing the US election for Trump.
No evidence for these claims has been supplied. It remains to date nothing more than a baseless allegation, and WikiLeaks is in the process of suing the Guardian over it. This lie paints Assange as an “enemy combatant”, and will be used to justify whatever happens to him.
Lie #2: Let’s all recall that, for months, we were told the US didn’t want Assange, that “the only barrier to him leaving the embassy was pride”. WikiLeaks claims that US had sealed indictments waiting for Assange were dismissed as “conspiracy theories”.
Not true. Not any of it. The secret indictments were leaked, proving WikiLeaks correct. (Ecuador is – shocking – claiming that they weren’t aware there any extradition orders for Mr Assange before they released him to the UK police. This risible assertion has gone totally unchallenged in the mainstream media.)
Lie #3: Just one week ago, the Ecuadorian government claimed they had NO plans to kick Assange out, and that WikiLeaks lied when they claimed as much.
They released Assange to UK police just six days later.
Equally obnoxious and dishonest is the ‘corporate concern trolling’ that allows faux-liberals to take up the craven position of “qualified support”, such as:
“You can think Assange is a liar, fascist and misogynist, but still think he shouldn’t be extradited”
This is the stance adopted by folks like Owen Jones in the Guardian, a position which claims to support one course of action, but is actually covertly arguing for the opposite. Damning Assange with the pretence of faint praise.
And ‘identity politics’ is also playing its part here – displaying its usefulness in clogging up public debate with shallow finger-pointing and Crucible-esque accusations of moral impurity. (Jones labels anyone who doesn’t believe the accusations against Assange “a misogynist”).
Suzanne Moore, the epitome of the liberal hypocrite, wrote a column for the New Statesmen talking quite a lot about totally unproven accusations of “molestation”, but breezing over the very-much-proven crimes against humanity.
Meanwhile seventy UK MPs, including “people’s champion” Jess Philips, and John Woodcock (who quit Labour over accusations of sexually inappropriate behaviour), signed a letter to Sajid Javid demanding Assange be handed over to Sweden to face “justice”. A position marred only by the fact that Sweden haven’t actually asked for him yet. (This was aimed at Corbyn and Diane Abbott, whose support for Assange will be turned against them, and used to label Labour as being “soft on sexual predators” or “not supporting women” etc).
But this is all distraction and obfuscation – keeping the totally discredited accusations in the headlines, whilst avoiding the actual truth, which is:
Julian Assange was arrested for publishing evidence of US war crimes, after the US government bribed the Ecuadorian government to break international law.
That is what happened. And anyone who uses lies and distraction to deny this truth is on the wrong side of history.
Thanks, Kit, (I feel as if I know you though I don’t) for this fine summing-up of cravenness. The identity politics of good “progressives” is especially stomach-turning.
Corbyn should dive in 100% pro-Assange right now – his support will surprise him, this disgusting onslaught is so obvious to so many people. Head to Belmarsh 12PM today to protest against the extradition which will surely end in his demise.
The title today in The Guardian “Failure to extradite Assange to Sweden would endorse ‘rape culture’, say women’s groups”, shows how much people in the the UK want him to be in Sweden. It has never been proven that Assange raped women! That he had sex seems suddenly abnormal for The Guardian, strange for the Guardian which advises, more than normal as newspaper on the topic. Is the real purpose not, to have him in Sweden, to avoid in history the story that the UK delivered him to the US?
The title today in The Guardian “Failure to extradite Assange to Sweden would endorse ‘rape culture’ …..
…. shows all the hallmarks disinformation campaigns and mind control tactics used by the likes of the CIA & Co.
Opinions of the feminist extremists about world politics contradict all healthy humanitarian approaches to woman-men relationships.
Ms M Payne, Foreign Minister, Australia, says Julian will receive consular assistance. Shocking that UK, Australia, etc. have no gumption to stand up to US.
“Because – you know – ‘rude and ‘ungrateful’ people don’t deserve to have their human rights respected. There’s probably a clause in the UN charter to that effect”
And a robust justice system in Great Britain dictates that ‘Narcissists’ must languish in jails for a very long time, preferably in solitary confinement!
This is one view of what is going on with Assange.
Unless of course the idea is to off him in custody. Some inmate goes nuts and does him in. His most dangerous period to survive through would be the interregnum between May’s fall and Corbyn’s swearing in as PM.
“President Lenin Moreno”
This is one more occasion where the word ‘President’ is used to describe a “Thug”; a thug driven by self-interest and pernicious corrupt Western interference.
There is no logical contradiction in the loan asked by Moreno’s administration to the IMF. Correa’s government has indebted the country with Chinese usury ‘help’ and substandard ‘development’ projects and has surrendered much of the oil wealth to Imperialist China to pay for them. Ecuador owes billions to China and is struggling to avoid the fate and collapse of Venezuela. Assange is a minor case, also created by the previous Correa administration in another moment of left wing mad ignorance, and has become a source of embarrassment and even danger, when Assange started to attack, indirectly, the all important migrant Ecuadorean community in Spain.
Chinese loans are “predatory lending” and “usury.”
IMF loans are positive investments.
Four legs good, two legs bad.
Four legs good, two legs bad.
“Where all the money will end up is anybody’s guess…..”
Try looking in Moreno’s secret bank accounts in Belize and Panama.
The IMF loan just pushes Ecuador further into debt peonage. This much is, or at least should be, common knowledge. Since when does a country which doesn’t even have its own currency borrow its way out of debt? It is a bit like the EU where the countries of the southern periphery sink further into the debt/austerity trap since they are using he eruo what for them is an over-valued currency, whereas the northern bloc are in effect are using it as an undervalued currency and clocking up trade surpluses. That’s what happens when economies which are at different levels of development and without the adjustment mechanism of devaluation.
Any countries with any sense should be trying to escape the dollar and its choke-hold on the national currency and economy. Of course the US authorities know this and are determined not to let this happen. Their principle allies are the enemy within: the comprador bourgeois classes in the ‘developing’ world who are willing to act as the sub-mafia capos to the US Godfather.
The sale of Assange by such a venal stratum, and for a miserable ponzi loan, speaks volumes the US-wannabees of the US colonial empire.
Where to start with Jones’s abysmal exercise in concern trolling.
He starts off well enough saying, “States that commit crimes in foreign lands depend on at least passive acquiescence. This is achieved in a number of ways. One is the “othering” of the victims: the stripping away of their humanity, because if you imagined them to be people like your own children or your neighbours, their suffering and deaths would be intolerable.” – true, easier to make violence more palatable when the target is a ‘gook’, ‘rag head’, or ‘communist’ but the article is all downhill from there.
Jones then says ‘Another approach is to portray opponents of foreign aggression as traitors, or in league with hostile powers.’ which in a nutshell sums up the Guardian’s shitty treatment of Assange.
He adds ‘And another strategy is to cover up the consequences of foreign wars, to ensure that the populace is kept intentionally unaware of the acts committed in their name.’ – those who have done their homework on Syria and Venezuela would claim this is exactly what the Guardian set out to do with their campaign of dissembling and disinformation over these conflicts.
But it is in the sphere of identity politics that Jones comes into his own.
Here he dutifully trots out the party line on how Assange must account for barely credible sex allegations (presumably to appease Guardian group-think on men) yet I cannot recall Jones or indeed any of the Guardian regulars calling for the same level of scrutiny for those in the military or political world who are guilty of far more serious crimes.
Correct me if I’m wrong but doesn’t the Guardian offer a regular platform to Blair, Campbell or a variety of US democrat implicated in a shameful record of human rights abuses.
This lack of proportionality sums up why so called liberals like Jones can never be taken seriously.
Terrible crimes HAVE been committed but for Jones, et al, serving the gods of identity politics is far more important than obtaining justice for those who have been damaged by the people Assange and Wiki have exposed.
Put another way it will be a cold day in hell before meaningful change occurs if we put our faith in self serving platforms like the Guardian.
An excellent comment. And a fine article.
WHATEVER THE DIFFERENCIES : …LEFT ..RIGHT … OLD ..YOUNG … WE MUST ALL STAND BEHIND MR JULIAN ASSANGE IN THIS STRUGGLE … BECAUSE IN THAT … WE NOT ONLY SUPPORT HIM ::: WE SUPPORT OURSELVES and ANY FREEDOMS STILL INTACT IN THESE OMINOUS TIMES …BECAUSE IF CRIMINAL POLITICIANS SUCCEED IN THEIR PLANS ..THERE WILL ONLY BE ONE LOGICAL ANSWER LEFT : VIOLENCE !