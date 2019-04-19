U.S. Continues Supplying Kurds to Counteract Turkey

Firas Samuri
The mass media has been widely covering the details of the disastrous humanitarian situation in Rukban refugee camp over recent months. By the way, the crisis in other sites deserves more considerable attention. Al-Hol refugee camp located in Al-Hasakah province and run by the Syria Democratic Forces is one of them.
Every single day from 10 to 20 people, mainly women and children die due to the lack of drinking water, essential goods, and medicine. Only for the past two months, 250 children passed away in the camp. According to estimates, now more than 50,000 refugees reside there, although initially it was designed only for 25,000.
It turned out that the catastrophe of Al-Hol residents is caused by the illegal actions of the U.S. authorities. Their homes and shelters in the northern and north-eastern part of Syria have been destroyed by the indiscriminate airstrikes of the U.S.-led international coalition.
Apart from Rukban camp situated in the 55-kilometre zone near Al-Tanf, the American servicemen organized ’humanitarian assistance’ for the people in Al-Hol. However, it is really hard to believe in support of Washington to the locals. On the way to supply their bases in other parts of the country, American trucks allegedly deliver humanitarian aid to the camp. Meanwhile, under the guise of good intentions, weapons and military equipment for Kurdish militias flow from Iraq to Syria.
Since March 1, 2019, the United States has already delivered from Iraq six convoys with 100 Humvee jeeps, 150 pickup trucks equipped with machineguns, as well as small arms and grenade launchers, the local activists report.
In fact, Al-Hol residence received no humanitarian aid, and only a small part of the armament fell into the hands of the American soldiers deployed at Sarrin and Harab Isk military bases in the area of Manbij.
Three-quarters of the shipment was delivered to the Kurdish militias in Al-Hol camp and then moved to the settlements of Tell Abyad and Ras Al Ain at the border with Turkey. According to the Middle East experts, these towns could become the starting point of the Turkish army and its proxies’ large-scale military operation against Kurds in northern Syria.
Amid deterioration of the U.S.-Turkish relations, Washington continues to support SDF, that in response keep holding the oil fields in favour of the United States.
The Turkish side repeatedly expressed concern over the long-term and stable relations between the Americans and Kurds. By the way, the Pentagon has announced the allocation of $ 300 million for the train-and-equip program for the Syrian Democratic Forces. Moreover, half of the budget will be spent on the purchase of military transport.
It was also reported that the number of SDF is planned to be doubled – from 61,000 to 121,000 fighters. Exactly after this announcement, first messages on the forced recruitment in north-eastern Syria appeared.
Based on these data, the version of the secret weapons supply by the U.S. to SDF seems quite reasonable. This armament will be enough to disrupt Ankara offensive and create chaos in the north of Syria. Unfortunately, it is happening under the guise of humanitarian aid delivery to the people in need locked in Al-Hol refugee camp.
https://www.voltairenet.org/article197831.html
This Meysann piece on the CIA strategy for Kurds in Iraq and Syria is telling.
https://longhairedmusings.wordpress.com/2017/09/28/are-the-kurdish-people-patsies-for-the-greater-israel-plan/
While the credentials of the author of this questionable report are unknown, they were immediately suspect on reading the very first sentence – and claim that is frankly perverse and outrageous. I would challenge any reader here even – and certainly in the mainstream, to have even heard of Rukban camp, because our media has been saturated with stories of the “wives of IS” and the “orphans of IS” who were all trucked to Al Hol camp near the NE Iraqi border, all the way from their “secret city” beneath Baghouz. (Meanwhile the ISIS fighters were redeployed, to al Tanf or elsewhere to be used as bait for the SDF in future operations. I described these plans in detail in a recent article:
https://ahtribune.com/world/north-africa-south-west-asia/syria-crisis/3033-baghouz-the-secret-city.html
From the hostile attitude towards the Kurds, and dubious claims about those in Al Hol, it appears that Firas Samuri is associated with the branch of the “Free Syrian Army” supported by Turkey, that seeks to control the NW Kurdish area around Afrin. His views are consequently highly partisan, and no more in line with those of the Syrian government and its allies than are those of the US, SDF or Turkey.
Rukban camp btw, has been denied any access by the US who are illegally occupying the area around it. Russian advisors and the Syrian Red Crescent and UN set up a relief centre in the desert to enable the 45000 refugees in Rukban to escape to the safety of Syrian territory controlled by the government, but the US blocked them, while the fighters from IS and other terrorist groups who they are keeping there menace the camp residents and use them as human shields.
Al Hol by contrast has the world’s media in attendance, and is overseen by the International Red Cross, and well supplied with basic aid and tent accomodation, despite the addition of some 35,000 people.
This just illustrates the problem of finding true information on a conflict with many partisan actors, but the least we need to know is who Firas Samuri speaks for, if he doesn’t support Syria’s legitimate government.