I want to set off an idea bomb. I’ve been trying to set one off for some time now, but so far I haven’t had any success. Don’t worry though, I haven’t given up yet, and I don’t intend to give up any time soon.
Thinking about my idea bomb problem, I wondered if maybe just talking about what an idea bomb is, and how one might work, could itself be an idea bomb. Anyway, maybe just talking about it would inspire someone else to set one off, which would be just as good an outcome to me.
So an idea bomb is an idea that precipitates sudden and major social change. It is an idea that explodes into the public consciousness and immediately gets people to start doing something new. An idea bomb, to my mind, is not just a mind expanding idea, but it also includes an activity. An idea bomb is like an algorithm, a set of instructions, that people can start doing to instantly improve, adapt to, or otherwise change their life’s circumstances.
To rulers, the idea bomb is the stuff of nightmares. Especially in this age, when an idea can spread around the world in hours or minutes, an idea bomb is truly an existential threat. If some idea were to spread around the world that sparked a global movement, the elites could instantly find themselves in a heap of trouble.
So, in order to be successful, the idea has to be appealing to people. Perhaps this is obvious, but just to be clear, if the idea does not appeal to people, then nobody will try it; it will not explode into the public consciousness. I would also argue that in order to be successful the idea should be simple. It should be simple enough that, with minimal effort, people can understand how the idea is beneficial. This feature, I believe, is what would cause the idea to spread quickly.
With these thoughts in mind, let me propose a sample idea bomb. Obviously, I don’t know that this will actually work, but hopefully it will be enough to get the idea across. Hopefully it is enough to inspire others to start designing their own idea bombs.
So, I was thinking about a particular problem we are facing, definitely in the United States, but possibly throughout the western world too. The problem is that it is very hard to wake people up to the truth that the government, really the whole capitalist system, is the cause of most of the problems we are facing here on planet earth.
People, the majority of people in the U.S. anyway, are very well insulated from these kinds of ideas. The reasons for this are many. Most of us have been indoctrinated from a very young age to love capitalism and to fear and loath anything remotely associated with socialism. This indoctrination is reenforced in our adult lives by what we see on the television. And finally, the icing on the cake, these days the majority us spend our days in well sealed echo chambers. If we don’t go looking for the information ourselves, we are rarely if ever exposed to the truth.
This is a hard problem to solve. Although there does appear to be a steady trickle of people finding their way to our movement, it still seems like we do a good deal of ‘talking to ourselves’. It seems that we have been somewhat isolated from the main stream. So the question becomes, how can we penetrate that bubble? How can we turn that trickle into a flood?
Well, I want to suggest we start holding Saturday meetings. Just imagine, what if, every Saturday, we all started going to our local parks to discuss these ideas? If we just got together in groups and took turns speaking, other people nearby would naturally come around to listen. People are generally attracted by a crowd. They wonder, “What’s going on over there? Why are all those people listening to that guy speak?”, and then they wander over to find out. Wouldn’t this expand our influence?
Imagine the effect this could have over time. Over time, as more and more people started engaging in these Saturday meetings, word would start to spread about them. Eventually it could be spreading quite fast. Eventually our ideas could really take fire, and the trickle could turn into a flood.
So, in order to do this, first the idea has to get out. There will have to be a concerted effort, especially by members of our movement who have a platform and an audience, to spread this idea around, because we will need a solid base of people who are willing to try this out before we start doing it.
Once the word has spread, then we can just start doing it. Of course, if you live in a small town, maybe nobody else shows up to your local park. In that case, you would have to find a park in the nearest large city.
Of course, we could also use social media to arrange these meetings, and this might be a good idea in the beginning. When the movement is still small, it would probably be helpful to publicize meeting places online, just to help people find each other. The goal, however, is to develop a decentralized movement that is taking place in towns and cities all over the world. A movement like that truly is the stuff of nightmares for the elites.
I enclose an excerpt form a Book written by a quite famous Man .
Can You identify him ?
And IF You can .. doesnt that raise some Questions and Thoughts ..in Your Mind ?
“ For the first time in my life I heard a discussion which dealt with the principles of stock exchange capital and capital which was used for loan activities.
After hearing the first lecture delivered by the Speaker the idea immediately came into my head that I had found a way to one of the most essential prerequisites for the founding of a new party.
To my mind, the merit of the Speaker consisted in the ruthless and trenchant way in which he described the double character of the capital engaged in stock exchange and loan transactions, laying bare the fact that this capital is ever and always dependent on the payment of interest.
In fundamental questions his statements were so full of common sense that those who criticized him did not deny that au fond his ideas were sound, but they doubted whether it be possible to put these ideas into practice. To me this seemed the strongest point in his teaching, though others considered it a weak point.
And again,
…I understood immediately that here was a truth of transcendental importance for the future of the people.
The absolute separation of stock exchange capital from the economic life of the nation would make it possible to oppose the process of internationalization in our nations business without at the same time attacking capital at such, for to do this would be to jeopardize the foundations of our national independence.
I clearly saw what was developing in our Country, and I realized then that the stiffest fight we would have to wage would not be against the enemy nations but against international capital.
In his speech I found an effective rallying-cry for our coming struggle.”
Further, he wrote,
“The struggle against international finance capital and loan capital has become one of the most important points in the program on which our nation has based its fight for economic freedom and independence.”
The common Interest before Self is the Spirit of the Program – .
Abolition of the Thralldom of Interest is the Core of Political Programme
“Once these two points are achieved, it means a victory of their approaching universalist ordering of society in the true state over the present-day separation of state, nation and economics under the corrupting influence of the individualist theory of society as now constructed.
The sham state of today, oppressing the working classes and protecting the pirated gains of bankers and stock exchange speculators, is the area for reckless private enrichment and for the lowest political profiteering; it gives no thought to its people, and provides no high moral bond of union.
The power of money, most ruthless of all powers, holds absolute control, and exercises corrupting, destroying influence on state, nation, society, morals, drama, literature and on all matters of morality, less easy to estimate.
“Break down the thralldom of interest” is our war cry.
What do we mean by thralldom of interest?
The landowner is under this thralldom, who has to raise loans to finance his farming operations, loans at such high interest as almost to eat up the results of his labor, or who is forced to make debts and to drag the mortgages after him like so much weight of lead.
So is the worker, producing in shops and factories for a pittance, whilst the shareholder draws dividends and bonuses which he has not worked for. So is the earning middle class, whose work goes almost entirely to pay the interest on bank overdrafts.
Thralldom of interest is the real expression for the antagonisms, capital versus labor, blood versus money, creative work versus exploitation.
The necessity of breaking this thralldom is of such vast importance for our nation that on it alone depends our nation’s hope of rising up from its shame and slavery; in fact, the hope of recovering happiness, prosperity and civilization throughout the world.
It is the pivot on which everything turns; it is far more than a mere necessity of financial policy.
Whilst its principles and consequences bite deep into political and economic life, it is a leading question for economic study, and thus affects every single individual and demands a decision from each one:
Service to the nation or unlimited private enrichment. It means a solution of the Social Question.
Our financial principle:
Finance shall exist for the benefit of the state; the financial magnates shall not form a state within the state. Hence our aim to break the thralldom of interest.
Relief of the state, and hence of the nation, from its indebtedness to the great financial houses, which lend on interest.
Nationalization of the Federal Banks and the issuing houses, which lend on interest.
Provision of money for all great public objects (waterpower, railroads etc), not by means of loans, but by granting non-interest bearing state bonds or without using ready money.
Introduction of a fixed standard of currency on a secured basis.
Creation of a national bank of business development (currency reform) for granting non-interest bearing loans.
Fundamental remodeling of the system of taxation on social-economic principles. Relief of the consumer from the burden of indirect taxation, and of the producer from crippling taxation (fiscal reform and relief from taxation).
Wanton printing of bank notes, without creating new values, means inflation. We all lived through it. But the correct conclusion is that an issue of non-interest bearing bonds by the state cannot produce inflation if new values are at the same time created.
The fact that today great economic enterprises cannot be set on foot without recourse to loans is sheer lunacy. Here is where reasonable use of the state’s right to produce money which might produce most beneficial results.”
Dont we agree ? Dont YOU agree ? ….
The Person speaking realized in practical Life what he envisioned and raised his ruined .bancrupt country to the very pinnacle of prosperous , financially sound , happy countries.
Ofc the International Banksters destroyed that country … utterly . They had to ..in order to Survive !
I think the Gillet Jaunes are already doing this?
The right to free association is a basic human one – and very productive. That is why it is so much hated by our rulers. Also why capitalists try to control this productive process and extract their profit from it. From small companies to large multi-nationals.
As for the truth being hidden from us’ this is an old, old thing going right back though antiquity. The truth lies buried and we have to dig to find it. There is nothing truer than truth and that is why the forth estate – the media – has been so much infiltrated and owned over the centuries.
They pretend to purvey the real truth, but of course we know they rarely do.
Listen. Seriously, just listen to the public discussion. For the past quarter-century, Democrats and liberals have been calling on us join a “revolution” to protect the status quo of the better-off, the middle class (reframed as “working class” in 2016), within our capitalist system. That’s the problem. There remains a powerful resistance against acknowledging it. If enough people begin comprehending the problem, there might be a solution. But to date, such efforts have proved futile.
There are many who try to bring this to light, to expose the crimes of the few against the many.. and many who are willing.. satisfied.. (?) to display their knowledge and education by writing reams about all this.. stuff..
But.
Nothing changes. At all.
Does it?
Still, it all goes on, across Africa, the South Americas, the middle east, and now down under too..
latest example: https://153news.net/watch_video.php?v=5NH44NNWADB – so, back to the question,
What are we going to actually do about it? Or you? Any of you?
Keep writing, and reading, and arguing.. hold meetings.. spark up another discussion group..
about how very terribly wrong and unjust it all is?
Right?
The infamous scene of debate about ‘what are we going to do about the Romans’
from the great ‘Life of Brian’ springs to mind..
oh the irony..
to quote my only favourite amokianism.. ‘well whaddya gonna do?’
“Video does not exist”
https://153news.net/watch_video.php?v=5NH44NNWADB
is it about ‘The CIA Takeover of America in the 1960s is the Story of Our Times’?
https://off-guardian.org/2019/04/07/the-cia-takeover-of-america-in-the-1960s-is-the-story-of-our-times/
I like it. Paid trolls from the NSA would attend in a flash. They would know all about you in a flash. They would then send in actors and actresses to pull the usual stunts. The key would be to outnumber them by the number of sites.
Ah, but that’s the problem. Which “we?” The US is rich vs. middle class vs. poor, workers vs. those left jobless, further split by race and political ideology.
I’d prefer without a meeting place. Ideas can be spread without a meeting place. The latest I have heard is:
Make a list of all the countries to whom US is either irrelevant or with whom the US has a ‘difference’ of opinion. Quite a list, growing by the day – take it from there.
Africans have a monkey trap. They put nuts in a coconut shell with a small hole and the monkeys after grabbing the nuts cannot remove their hand. Even when they see the hunter approaching and their impending doom, they do not let go of the nuts. Humans are the same as monkeys.