The Pompeo Bolton Tag Team from Hell

Renee Parsons
There was little pretense that when former UN Ambassador John Bolton became President Trump’s National Security Adviser and former Rep. Mike Pompeo moved into the Secretary of State position, that either would bring a professionally credible and respectable presence to world diplomacy or foreign affairs.
It is fair to say that both have surpassed any of the bleak expectations and proven to be more extreme in their ideology, more personally amoral and malevolent than previously feared. What we are seeing now is as if all constraints have been removed with free rein to fulfil their zio-neocon agendas specifically against Venezuela and Iran.
While speaking to a student audience recently at Texas A&M University, Pompeo revealed his utter contempt for a democratic government based on the rule of law when he bragged about “lying, cheating and stealing” as CIA Director. To an audience of undergraduates which clapped and laughed throughout, Pompeo offered
What’s the cadet motto at West Point? You will not lie, cheat or steal or tolerate those who do. I was the CIA Director. We lied, we cheated, we stole. [laughing as if he had said something humorous] We had entire training courses. [Audience applause and cheers] It reminds you of the glory of the American experiment.”
First in his class at West Point and a graduate of Harvard Law School, Pompeo prides himself on having “come to an understanding of Jesus that fundamentally changed” his life as a cadet and today claims to be a “man of faith.”
It is not clear who Pompeo thinks he is kidding with the religious fervor schtick, but for sure it is not any divine deity which will one day sit in Judgment on his character and integrity. The Texas A&M exchange reveals an unscrupulous bully who knows no limit to his omnipotence and a willingness to condone war crimes on behalf of the disreputable Empire he serves.
Keynote speaker at AIPAC’s 2019 conference, Pompeo proved where his fidelity lies when he declared “Let me go on record: Anti-zionism is anti-semitism.” which has become the new rallying cry for the poor, beleaguered state of Israel.
As the State Department is now defining the term ‘anti-Zionism,’ Pompeo appointed Elan Carr as Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Anti-Semitism with the ultimate goal to intimidate and criminalize critics of Israel’s foreign policy objectives.
In describing his responsibilities, Carr’s stated priorities will be to “reduce the feelings of insecurity,’ review ‘indoctrination of antisemitic textbooks” and “focus relentlessly on eradicating this false distinction between anti-Zionism and anti-semitism.”
It takes living in a simulated reality to not grasp the distinction between criticism of Israel’s apartheid policy toward the Palestinians and its belligerent foreign policy in the Middle East and a genuine prejudice or discrimination based on one’s religious preference or ethnic differences.
At his press briefing, Carr was immediately in the weeds and lost total control of the narrative before being shut down by the State Department official spokesman.
As a one dimensional thinker, Mr Carr never described who or how anti-semitism will be identified. Will the State Department issue a weekly list of anti-Semitic offenders and what will be the penalty? Will State provide a list of forbidden anti-semitic words? How will deliberate intent be determined?
If a non-jew utters words like apartheid, yenta, yarmulke or illegal settlements, will they be considered proof of anti-Semitic? Will the Nazis still be permitted to march in Skokie? Will the tech giants rewrite their algorithms to search for ‘banned’ words?
On April 10th, Omar Barghouti, a prominent Palestinian human rights defender and a co-founder of the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) Movement was denied entry by the US Consulate before departing Ben Gurion Airport despite having valid travel documents and having visited the US previously. Barghouti responded that:
Supporters of Israeli apartheid in the US are desperately trying to deny US lawmakers, media, diverse audiences at universities, a bookstore and a synagogue, their right to listen, first-hand, to a Palestinian human rights advocate calling for ending US complicity in Israel’s crimes against our people.”
In a 2016 report, the International Criminal Court chief prosecutor Fatou Bensouda initiated an investigation into possible war crimes in Afghanistan involving the torture of 61 prisoners committed by the US Army and the torture and rape of 27 prisoners committed by the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) at CIA prison sites in Poland, Romania and Lithuania.
In response to the ICC inquiry in 2018, Bolton warned:
We will ban its judges and prosecutors from entering the United States. We will sanction their funds in the US financial system, and we will prosecute them in the US criminal system. We will do the same for any company or state that assists an ICC investigation of Americans,”
In March 2019, Pompeo repeated the ICC threats with no apology in a straight forward defense of torture and war criminals.
Since 1998, the US has declined to join the ICC because of its broad unaccountable prosecutorial powers and the threat it poses to American national sovereignty.
We are determined to protect the American and allied military and civilian personnel from living in fear of unjust prosecution for actions taken to defend our great nation.
I’m announcing a policy of US visa restrictions on those individuals directly responsible for any ICC investigation of US personnel. These visa restrictions may also be used to deter ICC efforts to pursue allied personnel, including Israelis without allies consent.
These visa restrictions will not be the end of our efforts. We are prepared to take additional steps, including economic sanctions, if the ICC does not change course,”
After the Court responded that it would continue its investigation with “war crimes and crimes against humanity were, and continue to be, committed by foreign government forces in Afghanistan,” Reference to ‘allied” personnel and Israeli involvement in US war crimes remains impenetrable. True to his word, in early April Pompeo revoked the visa for Bensouda.
In a devastating setback for the ICC, its pre-trial chamber recently refused to approve the investigation from moving forward citing a lack of US cooperation. Certainly the Pompeo – Bolton threat to criminally prosecute and personally sanction the Court’s judges or that the US would ‘use any means necessary ” had nothing to do with that decision. Bensouda says she will appeal the chamber’s decision.
After the January meeting with North Korea ended in failure, NK’s Deputy Defense Minister, who took part in the meeting, revealed that while Trump had shown a willingness to lift some sanctions based on NK’s moratorium on missile tests, he was later overridden by Pompeo and Bolton who brought “an atmosphere of hostility and mistrust” to the table with their “gangster like behavior.”
As the zio-neocons continue to move on Venezuela and/or Iran as uncontrollable malevolent fiends, loose cannons with no concept of international law or the need for global harmony, men of no conscience and no morality, it is only a matter of time before cosmic law balances the scale.
The real debate should concern whether Pompeo or Bolton possess any traits within them defined as being human, thereby introducing into public discourse their associated lack of right to human rights as they are simply genocidal animals. It is particularly important that Pompeo should receive the sort of torture he inflicted on others as an inhumane psychopath leading torture programmes in SE Asia. This must be done on live mass media as it is imperative that all Americans have the chance to be vomiting on the streets after truly understanding what has been done in their names. It cannot be… Read more »
Here is another mentally ill ZioCon scumbag, John McCain, openly displaying his foul mindset:
Readers,consider this:”First in his class at West Point and a graduate of Harvard Law School…”.To whatever you get out of that,if anything,add careerism,& I’d be interested to hear any thoughts.
It was George W Bush in 2003 (John Bolton was his advisor) who drew up the “Hague invasion act”, which quite openly states, that NO US citizen will ever be tried for war crimes at the Hague, or any US ally. If the ICC detains any US citizen then the US will use military force to release them. In theory this means that no US, UK, Israeli citizen will ever be tried for war crimes. John Bolton is an evil person, so is Mike Pompeo and the other neocons. They believe in “US Exceptionalism”, they set the rules for OTHER… Read more »
I’ve seen a fair bit of discussion of the Hague invasion act on alternative media, but very rarely is it mentioned that Britain views it’s special forces in the same exceptional manner. Granted, we’re not quite as vocal about it as the Americans, but we’ve still quite literally rolled the tanks into town before to prevent British soldiers being prosecuted for war crimes. Would be very intriguing to see how the empire and its allies would chose to play it in the event that someone from the ICC actually managed to bring one of the psychopaths to trial, even in… Read more »
Well, given the “Hague Invasion Act”, I really can’t see how anybody would even dream of bringing “one of the psychopaths” to trial.
Perhaps only utter disgust with its own identity has a chance of bringing about change in the deeply sick USA, but we all know how difficult cold turkey is for addicts…
And there you have it in black and white. The full throttled insanity of these creatures, the complete refusal to adhere to international law and diplomatic norms. The Anglo Zionist Empire is like a rabid dog out of control. Bolton, Pompeo, and Netanyahu drag the World to the edge of the abyss. Will they attack Iran? Are they that deranged and delusional? And the reaction of the students; clapping and laughing at Pompeo’s speech. We are in very dangerous times. Jayzus….
THE DOG THAT DIDN’T BARK E J Magnier ( https://ejmagnier.com/ ) has noted how Israel is noticeably silent on the US – Iran scenario Snipped ========== This is just one illustration of Israel’s power to manipulate the US government into a lose-lose scenario position… Israel can push the US to a confrontation and push Iran to its limits because Netanyahu has nothing to lose in a situation where the US military assumes the risks of his reckless strategy. Israel has no skin in the game. It is Trump confronting the Iranians not Netanyahu. Israel can sit back, eat popcorn, and… Read more »
Yeah would seem a little fool hardy on Magnier’s part to assume Tel Aviv won’t be high (and very much in range) on the Iranian’s list of targets in the event the Neo Cons push too far. The American public have virtually no desire for boots on the ground after Iraq, so Bibi can sit back and let this play out if he wants but it can’t have escaped his calculations that if things continue to sour and someone else in the region decides to ‘seize the initative’ and move to overt ‘hot’ warfare, it would leave ‘the middle east’s… Read more »
One of the most important aspects of the US over reaching itself in International affairs has to do with the sanctions it is handing out to all and sundry. Case in point, US threatening Germany over supply of gas from Nord Stream 2, the US Ambassador threatened German companies directly with sanctions, even before informing the German Government. Other counties are threatened with secondary sanctions if they buy Iranian oil, what this amounts to is the US dictating to the rest of the world unilaterally and against International law what they can buy, and who they can trade with. The… Read more »
It is up to the people of Europe to rid themselves of those politicians and governments who endorse and promote the American cancer which infests our land. Here in the UK we need to start with T.May and her millionaire chums. The fat toad Pompeo has never fought in a war yet sits there smirking and boasting about his CIA tenure. To hear the young audience laugh and admire such a creature casts a dark shadow over future American behaviour in this small world we all live in.
John Bolton has advocated the bombing of Iran and supports the Iranian terrorist grouping Mujahedin-e-Khalq (MeK) and a regime change operation, as does Pompeo and other assorted whack jobs in Trumps administration. Imagine what the US would do if China and/or Russia decided contrary to all International law to tell the US that they could not sell any of their main products to any other country or that any country trading with the US would be hit with secondary sanctions or worse. The US would regard that [quite rightly] as an act of war and take immediate steps to pre-empt… Read more »
There seems little to say other than Bolton who is certifiably insane and his sidekick, Pompeo who bears all the hallmarks of the mafia mindset have come to represent the criminal/ideological takeover of the American polity and establishment. The fact that these people now hold the fate of not only Iran, but the world in their hands is unbelievable. They are I think the end product of a silent takeover of the US and its hegemonic ambitions which probably started with the Wolfowitz doctrine first enunciated in 1992 which read: ”Our first objective is to prevent the re-emergence of a… Read more »
As always, there’s a method to their madness. The destruction/dismantling of the nation state is being furthered by denouncing nationalism as fascism (and who can be in favour of fascism?), and one is gently moved toward identifying rather with that construct, the “EU”, than one’s actual “home land”, be it La Grande Nation, Germany, Italy – or wherever. Then, when we are all “in the same pen”, and the governing conditions,rules, regulations and, above all, “tarifs” are “harmonised”, we can get on with consuming!
