Eric Zuesse
The case that Obama’s team concocted Russiagate in order to weaken Trump if Trump were to win the Presidency has just received an important admission. The Government has acknowledged that the Obama administration lied to the FISA Court in order to get permission to investigate Trump for possible collusion with Russia.
This information came from the DNC’s own lawyer, to the current U.S. Justice Department, in the case of United States of America v. Roger J. Stone Jr.
In response to Trump operative Roger Stone’s defense effort against Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s charges, the “Government’s Response to Defendant’s Motion to Compel Unredacted Crowdstrike Reports” (available here – choose “txt” if you want to download it) acknowledges that [our emphasis]:
On June 14, 2016, the DNC, via CrowdStrike, publicly announced that it had been hacked by Russian government actors. … [But,] According to counsel [from DNC — this comes from what the DNC has communicated to the U.S. Department of Justice and is now being made public in the “Government’s Response” to Stone’s filing], no redacted information concerned the attribution of the attack to Russian actors.”
And, since all the rest, the unredacted information, likewise didn’t “concern the attribution of the attack to Russian actors” (as everyone now knows after reading the Mueller Report, because it admits this), the Obama Government actually had nothing that could be presented to the FISA Court without lying, in order for the Obama regime to be able to win that Court’s permission to investigate Trump as being a possible Russian agent.
In other words: Obama’s preparation, just in case Trump might defeat Hillary Clinton, included DNC-Clinton campaign fabrication of ‘evidence’ (via the DNC-hired CrowdStrike) to implicate Trump in treason with Russia, so as to get the FISA Court’s okay and then proceed to cripple Trump’s Presidency.
This was an internal U.S. Government war against then-candidate Trump, in order to cripple his Presidency, in the event that Trump might win — as he did.
However, can the previous President be brought up on any criminal charges at all for initiating an action to cripple his successor’s Presidency?
This is a legal question with no precedent other than, perhaps, the Watergate burglary case that — irony of ironies — drove Roger Stone’s own friend and hero Richard Nixon out of office. Perhaps Obama was even worse than that President. (Also ironically, Obama tried even more mightily than Nixon did to empower international corporations as the coming dictatorial government of the entire world.)
Here is the full key paragraph in the Government’s just-released reply to Stone:
FACTUAL BACKGROUND
By May 2016, the Democratic National Committee (“DNC”) and the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (“DCCC”) became aware that their computer systems had been compromised by intrusions, and they hired the cybersecurity company CrowdStrike to identify the extent of the intrusions and mitigate the threat.
On June 14, 2016, the DNC, via CrowdStrike, publicly announced that it had been hacked by Russian government actors. See, Washington Post, “D.N.C. Says Russian Hackers Penetrated Its Files, Including Dossier on Donald Trump”, June 14, 2016, available at https://www.nytimes.com/2016/06/15/us/politics/russian-hackers-dnc-trump.html.
At the direction of the DNC and DCCC’s legal counsel, CrowdStrike prepared three draft reports. 1 Copies of these reports were subsequently produced voluntarily to the government by counsel for the DNC and DCCC. 2 At the time of the voluntary production, counsel for the DNC told the government that the redacted material concerned steps taken to remediate the attack and to harden the DNC and DCCC systems against future attack. According to counsel, no redacted information concerned the attribution of the attack to Russian actors.
It, therefore, seems that if House Democrats initiate impeachment against Trump, he will initiate very serious criminal charges — perhaps even an extraordinary case of treason — against Obama, for concocting Russiagate against him.
Consequently, one may reasonably infer that Pelosi and Trump have agreed that there will not be impeachment proceedings, and that there will also not be prosecution against Obama.
However, if Trump does get impeached, then there will be virtually a civil war between Republicans and Democrats, as both cases proceed.
There is no impeachment by the House that would result in a Republican Senate’s replacement of Trump by Pence: defenestration of Trump. Trump would remain as President.
Meanwhile, the case against Obama would be proceeding full force (because the House had impeached him), and the thorough corruption that rules the Democratic Party would then become exposed to the public.
The formation of a new major U.S. political party could then become likelier than at any time since the Republicans replaced the Whigs in 1860.
However, this time around, the cause wouldn’t be slavery, but instead the fact that, in today’s America, it’s only the billionaires who are in control over both Parties.
In other words: the impetus for a third political Party to become financed by one or more billionaires would be the intolerable stranglehold that corruption — control of the Government by the billionaires — has over our country.
We then would have two major political parties plus a third that would then serve as the kingmaker taking bids from each of the other two in order to determine which one to throw its support to. It would be the tie-breaker.
So, the kingmaker-party would be little more than another party controlled by billionaires. They would make deals to determine which one of the other two will rule the country. American ‘democracy’ wouldn’t be fundamentally affected, because it doesn’t exist anyway, except in our schoolbooks, ‘history’ books, ‘news’ reports, and the public speeches by politicians.
It’s all a fraud. And this is why the U.S. regime wants to get rid of people such as Julian Assange.
Meanwhile the Guardian would have you a believe a new dawn beckons once the Prez is black or a woman, or, in a few years time, transgender: yet strangely don’t seem to notice when the US call on their right wing allies to kill Venezuelans or Iranians, or when IDF snipers take out children for protesting about apartheid.
If anyone such as Julian Assange tries to alert the public to terrible crimes committed by state actors the Guardian will of course do all they can to discredit legitimate protests.
The Guardian is steadily turning into a shopfront for …..
“A document shared online by independent journalist Matt Kennard shows that the chairman of the D-Notice board thanked Johnson for being “instrumental in re-establishing links” between the paper and UK military intelligence after the Guardian had its wrists slapped over the revelations.”
…
“Another document detailing the minutes of a meeting held in the MoD on May 8, 2014, shows Air Vice-Marshal Andrew Vallance reported that the MoD’s relationship with the Guardian had “continued to strengthen” with Johnson on board. This strengthening was due to “regular dialogues” being held with Guardian journalists, the document says.”
https://www.rt.com/uk/462079-guardian-paul-johnson-mod-links/
Isn’t Roger Stone a particular type of human? I’m not a fan, but the doc was fascinating, he’s doing exactly the right thing with the “discovery” part of the court case; forcing evidence into the light that would have stayed hidden..Appallingly badly played by the DNC’s solicitors if they didn’t see that coming..and he does seem to be rocking a look there with those shades. He’s a big Legalise It fan so ok by me in that regard..not that that stops him from being Roger Stone…
“If you tell the truth, you don’t have to remember anything.”
Mark Twain
As exciting as this may sound to those patiently awaiting some form of “justice”, remember, as UreKismet alludes to below; we have been here before. On the edge of some kind of accounting. Groundhog day for those paying any kind of attenti0n (<1% of the population if I am feeling optimistic)
Unless the people behind the people we are talking about are removed, they will simply replace the head of the failing Hydra and replace it with a more “acceptable” face. T’was ever thus.
Far be it from me to ever incite any form of violence, but I’m beginning to agree that, sometimes, the ballot box may not be enough
Incidentally as vital as the subject in this thread is, I reckon this is the site where Matt Kennard’s revelations (see https://twitter.com/DCKennard/status/1138493594728304640 ) vis a vis Guardian deputy editor Paul Johnson on should be given a good airing.
AFAIAC any fishwrap that has a member of senior staff on the board that decides what ‘must’ be censored cannot claim to be in the news business, it is in the propaganda game.
We have to ask the question does mankind really want liberty? Are those child-like creatures walking around and staring fixedly into their mobiles fully human? As Orwell noted, ‘it is possible to by selective breeding, to produce a type of homo sapien akin to short-horned cattle.’ Or perhaps like the useless apathetic Elois in H.G.Wells ”Time Machine”.
“If you’ve got nothing to hide, you’ve got nothing to fear”……Joseph Goebbels.
Were he alive today, he may have been referring to the whole of the American government, from the President down, given their propensity to place the interests of Israel ahead of the United States of America, in the name of the almighty dollar.
The will to fix this insanity is entirely lacking among the general public.
The media, that other “opium of the masses” have done their job better than their manipulators ever dreamed possible.
People are asleep.
And they can’t be bothered to wake up, because it takes effort to wake up.
It’s actually the very same thing that happens when the very rich give their kids everything they want, while they sometimes ignore the basic human things their kids – like all kids – desperately need:
Caring supervision and guidance by good example and encouragement.
The result is the same.
The kids just can’t be bothered to do anything, because they have never HAD to do anything.
They have no practice at it.
Then they grow up, and STILL have no practice at it, because they have got used to demanding that society should allow them to continue staying asleep, while still expecting all the human rights and perks which AWAKE human beings of the past fought long and hard to win for their offspring.
And society has complied, but without any longer making any distinction between deserving and undeserving.
People expect, and people get, and it is those who brought them up who are to blame for the inevitable consequences.
And that’s why the agenda behind western politics has been to accustom us to not needing to think for ourselves, so that we never WILL be able to think for ourselves.
Talking about “agenda” may sound conspiratorial these days, but waking up is becoming such an unaccustomed brain activity that those who want to manipulate us are having a very, very easy time of it.
We are encouraging them, and they are taking our bait as well as the other way round.
Compared with the mixture of vastly different types of people I knew when I was a youngster, today’s generation seems to consist generally of people who are all the same – copies of someone they once revered in a movie or TV series.
The worst of it is that I used to feel I knew, and could relate to pretty well all those different types in the old days.
Now, I feel like an alien observing a very odd species of undifferentiated humanoid being which appears neither to know, nor to have any interest in knowing anything of importance, nor does it have anything which really deserves the name, “self awareness” to its credit.
Instead, today’s self awareness seems to measure itself by how well it fits into a robot’s definition of “human”, and that basically boils down to how useful one is as a cog in the machinery.
For many, especially older people, the point has been reached where one just gives up, although one is thankful at least to have had a memory of human reality.
How I stay cheerful and positive as a person, I sometimes really don’t know, but I do manage to do it nevertheless.
Perhaps having a rich inner life has something to do with it.
I wish everybody had one of those, but our propaganda manufacturers discourage it, because it’s dangerous to them.
Today’s politicians are a menace to us, and to human evolution.
But we would rather be in denial about that, because otherwise we would have to make a fuss.
And how often do our media allow the balanced coverage of intelligent people making a fuss?
No. A horde of football fans making a fuss beyond any self-awareness at all is as far as they take their responsibility to encourage and reflect civil involvement in what’s going on in the world.
Sheesh, what a long, sad comment I have just typed, and I’m not even drinking . . .
I really don’t mean to be depressing, but I just can’t think of an answer at the moment.
The only thing that occurs to me is some sort of complete restart from scratch.
But whose scratch? China’s, Russia’s, Turkey’s, Iran’s, Britain’s, Germany’s?
Who would let us get into a position to decide that anyway?
No one.
I suppose that leaves Nature.
And we have been so ungrateful, abusive and ignorant in our dealings with her, that it is hard to imagine she might think kindly of us as she dishes out the future we deserve.
But this planet, once so full of life, will be here in some shape or form long after we’re gone, and we really ought to be working towards being tolerable inhabitants while we’re here.
After all, we will leave a mark, either way.
We, ourselves, however, should not be tolerating any old damn thing from our so-called representatives, who are actually no more than people who have chosen to control us.
We should especially not be tolerating our stinking politics.
They are certifiably insane.
As @Gezzah says, ‘PEP’.
Coincidentally, as I was walking my two dogs yesterday – in the peace and solitude I so appreciate – I was reflecting on the current state of affairs in so-called ‘developed’ society and the world as a whole. I am in my years of upper middle age and find it soul destroying to encounter young zombified people with the, seemingly, ubiquitous earphones (what are they all listening to??) and no awareness of people or the environment around them; to watch teenagers trashing the new playground opposite my house with litter and roadwork barriers dragged by them from nearby roads (why?); to visit green spaces during school holidays and find them littered with aluminium cans, plastic bottles, sandwich wrappers and empty crisp packets (again, why?) which I do my best to clear up; to live in a world in which it is apparent that anyone under 40 lives in a bubble existence and appears not to have had any formal education or learnt anything from life experiences and observations, or rarely seems to be employed in a constructive, sustainable job offering good prospects for their futures; to hear some of my own friends or family obsessively talk about the latest gadget, acquired simply because they’d seen it on some banal advertisement for the brain dead; to have detached inhuman voices on computers/robots telling us what shopping we need and to remember to put the bins out and to be expected to regard this as progress; to see and read of man’s generic inhumanity to and disregard for other living species and the environment; to attempt to draw acquaintances into discussions about current affairs only to be met with blank, uninterested stares etc etc. And I haven’t even started on the seemingly incorrigible state of politics, international relations and media…
…and, you know what, it struck me that it really is probably inevitable, but paradoxically beneficial, that the human race should eventually be responsible for its own demise so that the rest of the universe can get on undisturbed with business as usual at a higher moral level. Some might call it a disaster. I see it positively as desirable evolution. Some might say I shouldn’t be so defeatist but it was actually quite a liberating thought.
One of the best assessments I have read ,describing the malaise of our modern times. We find the only way to navigate with joy in our life now, is to avoid all mainstream media , social media, to live as simply and with as much good health as we can. To adore nature, and appreciate her gifts including our pets and our tiny garden. And transcendental meditation too. Anything else leaves us filled with fear and anxiety, or frustrated that we are so powerless now, despite our small gestures to resist the control and madness.
Three letters for you mate: PEP. Profound, Excellent, Poignant comment, and I feel much the same way. At times its like a surreal dream. Or nightmare if you wish. “Now I feel like an alien observing a very odd species of undifferentiated humanoid”. I try and get comfort; a spiritual connectedness from Nature, and inspiration from Taoist and Buddhist ways of being. Humans have become fully enslaved to digital screens, amongst other many distractions. Sad.
Many environmental reports suggest that humankind is like locusts, destroying the earth and thus themselves/ourselves.
Regardless of which findings prophecy which demise comes first and rubs out the basics for our existence – our demise is well deserved. As we acknowledged and kowtowed to American leadership and exceptionality, then allowed to be led by a Bill Clinton, a George W. Bush, and an Obama – we deserve all we get.
‘Leader of the free world’, ‘most powerful man on earth’ – my a5se. I wish I could have done anything against that toxic leadership, but I was blinded.
Very good, however am still waiting for Mr Hopey Changey pyscho man to appear in court at The Hague for war crimes, mass murder, and the droning of wedding parties, funeral possessions and minors. All in the name of spreading ‘freedom and democracy’ of course. Guess I’ll be waiting until the next Ice Age for that to happen. Like any blood drenched monster from the West ever faces war crimes anyway. How much is Tony Blair now worth? And I hear Obama is raking in a few dollars on the Wall Street speaking circuit. Probably for services rendered.
Regret1bly, the USA is not a signatory to the International Criminal Court(neither is Israel) Lucky about that huh?
Hmmm, I forgot about that Brian, thanx for reminder.
Keeping up with everything is impossible these days….
If only . . . . of course the scenario of mexican standoff or circular firing squad between rethugs and dems which the writer envisages will never come to pass as the wise heads (for wise read cynically opportunistic) of each half of the american empire party will get together and cut a deal as they always do when a potential mutually destructive issue arises.
The last major one I can recall occurred during prez 2000 when George ‘the shrub’ Bush and Al ‘Fibber’ Gore caught each other stuffing ballot boxes, voting the dead and denying African Americans the right to vote.
As awful as it was that the shrub won, it is doubtful things would have been much different if The Fibber’ had possessed sufficient nous to ensure ‘Cigar Bill’ stymied the Bush family’s Florida machinations (remember brother Jeb was Florida governor) so if Gore had won the ‘official’ count on polling day and/or the later supremes decision because Gore’s patrician instincts and limited intellect were pretty much a mirror of Shrub Bush and Joe Lieberman was a similar reflection (in terms of warmongering) of R ‘the Dick’ Cheney.
Iraq would still have been invaded using the 911 pretext and 1,000,000 plus Iraqis would still have been butchered. If anyone doubts that I suggest they remember how Cigar Bill whacked sanctions on Iraq (with Al’s “full support”) that killed at least half a million Iraqi infants, the sanctions mortality was conceded and dismissed by then secretary of state Madeline Albright as “collateral damage that you get”.
Gore’s naive incompetence came to the fore when he first of all backed a full review of the Florida ballot, then when the rethug half of the american empire party quietly informed him two can play the “look, there’s a ballot box stuffer” game, he backed right off with mealy mouthed statements about “not questioning the integrity of America’s great democracy”.
Nobody seemed to mind that Cynthia McKinney, 2000’s only honest congressperson, was rewarded for her resistance to the shrub’s investiture, later, when she was fitted up by Capitol police for the crime of being a black congressperson. An injustice which gave the dem crooks justification for ‘wasserman-schultzing’ McKinney’s primary.
Then of course there was the “Ralph screwed us” nonsense put about by dems over the Nader candidacy which like the current “it was the russkies cost us” provided the corporate dems with an excuse for sticking with their unpopular “screw decent americans, help rich americans” policy platform.
I’m sorry to say it but I cannot envisage any circumstance where anyone able and willing to change US domestic or foreign policy in favour of normal human beings could win election as prez – or even run for prez.
T
When you lay down with Satan.
You get up a PSYCHO.
Republicans and Democrats in the US.
Tories and Labour in the UK.
Just two cheeks of the same arse.
Two rattlesnakes fighting in a pit.
Two scorpions fighting in a bottle.
Who cares? What difference does it make to anyone but them?
Arrogant, corrupt, venal, delusional, ignorant, degenerate low life.
They told us soooo often that the one party-state was despiccable. They brought us the two-party-state and you are not content?
“Two cheeks of the same arse”……Brilliant!
The crimes of the U.S. government are sooooo vast that I just can’t get past a simple, “uh huh”, after reading this article. Treason in this regime? This regime. The one that has been slaughtering innocent masses all around the world for decades. All of it freely voted for by over half the eligible voters. My country has half of it’s voters voting for two war parties. One war party leader is undermined by another war party leader. Okay? I can’t even fake concern.
“It’s all a fraud”……..says is all.