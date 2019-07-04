Another Independence Day?

Philip Farruggio

Maybe I should say ‘Co-Dependence’ Day. This writer was never a gung ho fan of Bruce Springsteen, but some of his songs do hit home. How about this one:

Born down in a dead man’s town

The first kick I took was when I hit the ground

You end up like a dog that’s been beat too much

Till you spend half your life just covering up Born in the U.S.A., I was born in the U.S.A.

I was born in the U.S.A., born in the U.S.A. Got in a little hometown jam

So they put a rifle in my hand

Sent me off to a foreign land

To go and kill the yellow man Born in the U.S.A.

Come back home to the refinery

Hiring man said “son if it was up to me”

Went down to see my V.A. man

He said “son, don’t you understand” I had a brother at Khe Sahn

Fighting off the Viet Cong

They’re still there, he’s all gone He had a woman he loved in Saigon

I got a picture of him in her arms now Down in the shadow of the penitentiary

Out by the gas fires of the refinery

I’m ten years burning down the road

Nowhere to run ain’t got nowhere to go Born in the U.S.A., I was born in the U.S.A.

Born in the U.S.A., I’m a long gone daddy in the U.S.A.

Born in the U.S.A., born in the U.S.A.

Born in the U.S.A., I’m a cool rocking daddy in the U.S.A

The power of those lyrics resounds so well for a product of the turbulent 1960s.

To have lived as a teenager morphing into a man during that Vietnam debacle and horror show, Springsteen’s lyrics cover lots of ground. He alliterates the plight of young, low-income working stiffs from dead-end towns across this nation…then just substitute Afghanistan and Iraq for Vietnam, and nothing has changed.

It is mostly the working stiffs and uber poor who kill and die in phony wars. The song implies that both the job market and our Veterans Administration didn’t give a rat’s ass for returning GIs from the Nam. The most saddened lyrics are those that remember the poor soul who returned home in a box. Nuff Said.

As the 4th approaches, the movers and shakers of empire are making sure that the suckers are served a bundle of propaganda along with their burgers, dogs, soda pop and brew.

The army of flags will appear, along with the others already hung up by worshippers in this temple of war. You see, our great MAGA is still fighting back against the terrorists and brown-faced aliens, all of whom wish to destroy our great ‘Land of the 1/4 of the 1 %’.

The great journalist Greg Palast renamed our country the ‘Armed Madhouse’. Yet, so few of our fellow citizens realize they are being had by phony celebrations of our military strength and resolve.

Trump wants a mega ‘march of the Pentagon’ complete with even tanks on the Capital Mall, to frame this con that we are a nation at war. WE HAVE NOT BEEN AT WAR SINCE WW2!

When the effects of either your electronic gadgets, alcohol, cigarettes, 24/7 sports and news gossip, and of course opioids, wears off a bit, maybe then you working stiffs will see more clearly.

The clock is ticking towards the end of this empire… morally, financially and physically. Those who rule always need the co-dependence of their serfs. Put that in your firework and light it!