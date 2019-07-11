From AE911Truth.org

On this week’s episode of 9/11 Free Fall, host Andy Steele is joined by Mick Harrison and David Meiswinkle of the Lawyers’ Committee for 9/11 Inquiry to discuss the latest on the federal grand jury proceeding in Manhattan.

The group announced earlier this week that they plan to file a Mandamus petition in federal court prior to the upcoming 9/11 anniversary since the U.S. Attorney’s Office declined last month to disclose the status of the grand jury proceeding. The goal of this legal action is to confirm whether the U.S. Attorney presented the group’s 2018 petition reporting unprosecuted federal crimes at the World Trade Center to a special grand jury, as mandated by federal statute.

We invite you to listen on SoundCloud (below) or YouTube (above).