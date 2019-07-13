If you provoke the entire world, something may happen

Andre Vltchek
The United States believes that it is so invincible, exceptional and so frightening that no one would ever dare to protest, let alone defend its people against constant humiliation, economic embargos and military threats.
It used to be like this for quite some time. In the past, the West used to bully the world before and after each well-planned assault. Also, well-crafted propaganda used to be applied.
It was declared that things are done ‘legally’ and rationally. There were certain stages to colonialist and imperialist attacks: “define your goals”, “identify your victim”, “plan”, “brainwash your own citizens and people all over the world”, and then, only then, “bomb some unfortunate country back to the stone ages”.
Now, things are slightly different. “The leader of the free world” wakes up in the middle of the night, and he tweets. What comes from his computer, tablet or phone, (or whatever he uses), is spontaneous, unpolished and incredibly dangerous. Similar in substance to what made him wake up in the middle of the night, in a first place.
He does not seem to plan; he shoots off from the hip. Today, as I am writing this essay, he has declared that he has “five strategies for Venezuela”. Go figure. Bravo!
Earlier, as he was about to land outside London, he embarked on insulting the Mayor of the British capital, calling him names. A bit like we used to do to each other, when we were five years old, in the neighborhood playground.
He has been regularly offending Mexico, and of course Iran, China and Russia.
He basically tells the leader of the most populous nation on earth – China – to “be there”, at the G20 Summit, or else.
Whenever he and his lieutenants are in the mood, they get busy antagonizing everyone: Cuba and Nicaragua, DPRK and Venezuela, Bolivia and Syria.
Of course, the main “culprits” are always the ‘biggest bad boys’, Russia and China.
Anyone, at any time, could easily land on the proverbial hit list of President Trump, and hawks of his United States of A. It could be India (which, during ‘good submissive times’ is called by the West the “biggest democracy”, or perhaps Turkey (militarily the second mightiest NATO country). The world had been converted into an entity which appears to be run by a bloodthirsty and unpredictable dictatorship. The world is an entity where everyone is terrified of being purged, imprisoned, starved to death, or directly attacked, even liquidated.
It was always like this, at least in the modern history of the planet. Colonialism, neo-colonialism, imperialism: they have many different faces but one common root. Root that has been often hidden deep under the surface.
But this time it is all in the open, raw and brutally honest.
*
Both George W. Bush and Donald Trump have one thing in common: they are honest.
Bill Clinton and Barrack Obama were both ‘suave’ presidents. They were loved in Europe, as they knew how to speak politely, how to dine elegantly, and how to commit mass murder in a ‘rational, righteous way’; ‘old-fashioned, European-style’.
The brutal, vulgar ways of W. Bush and Donald Trump, have been consistently shocking all those individuals who are pleased when things are done ‘stylishly’ and ‘politically correctly’; be it a coup or the starvation to death of millions through embargos. Or be it invasions or ‘smart’ bombing (practically, ‘smart’ meaning very far from the inquisitive eyes).
But it is not only the ‘offended sensibilities’ of predominantly European population, that matter.
The danger is that someone might take Donald Trump seriously, and respond accordingly.
In the past, verbal insults similar to those unleashed now by the US President, could easily have led to a war, or at least to the breaking up of diplomatic relationships.
And now?
In case Westerners have not realized it, yet – people all over the world are indignant. I talk to Libyans, Afghans, Iraqis, Venezuelans, Cubans, Iranians: they hate what comes from Washington; hate it with passion. They know that what is being done to them is terrorism, thuggery. But for now, they do not know how to defend themselves. Not yet, but they are thinking.
The entire world now resembles a brutal ghetto, or a slum, where a heavily armed gang controls the streets, and in fact every corner and alley.
At least in the past, subjugated people were able to hide behind decorative words and ideological pirouettes. They were able to ‘save their face’. They were sodomized in the name of ‘freedom’, ‘democracy’ and ‘human rights’. Now, a horrible reality is flying directly into all directions: “You will do as you are told!” “It is us who will decide.” “Obey, because we said so”. Entire proud nations are being reduced into states of slaves or even worse – lap dogs.
*
As everyone is well aware, even lackeys and slaves often hold grudges. And abused dogs can bite.
Throughout history, slaves rebelled. True heroes came from rebellious and enslaved nations.
This, what we have now on our planet, is not good, not a healthy situation.
The more countries that are being intimidated, the higher the chances are that somewhere, soon, things will let go; collapse.
Only terrible fear, so far, assures that if a Syrian or a Libyan or an Afghan city is leveled to the ground, there is no real retaliation: urban areas in the USA stay intact.
Only incredible patience of the Russian or Chinese leaders guarantees that, so far, even as their economies are being battered by ridiculous sanctions, the two powerful nations do not retaliate and ruin the US financial system (which is only a paper tiger).
Trump dares. He tortures and humiliates more than half of the world, then looks straight ahead and laughs: “So what are you going to do now?”
So far, the world is doing nothing.
Even the proud and mighty Iran is not ‘crossing the line’. As millions of its people are suffering because of insane sanctions, the Iranian navy is not yet engaging the US battleships that are sailing very near its shores.
Even as more and more US bases are being built right next to both Russia and China’s borders, so far there are no substantial military bases being erected by Moscow or Beijing in places such as Nicaragua, Cuba or Venezuela.
*
All this may change, soon.
And the so much dreaded (by Washington) “domino effect” may actually take place.
Non-Western leaders have also their ‘bad days’ and terrible nights. They also wake up in the middle of the night, and think, want to communicate and to act.
Imagine an Iranian leader, waking up at 2AM, and suddenly feeling overwhelmed by wrath, because Iranian men, women and children are suffering, for no reason, as a result of the perverse sadism being regurgitated by the West. What if he Tweets an insult, too? What if he just orders, on a spur of the moment, to have all those obsolete US aircraft carriers and destroyers that are floating in the vicinity, be sunk? Iran can do it: everyone knows that it can! Technically, militarily, it is easy: those ships are just sitting ducks.
Then what? Will Washington nuke Iran?
Someone may say: The West is killing millions every year, anyway. Better to fight it, in order to stop it, once and for all. Others may join. And then, then what? Will Trump give orders to kill tens of millions, just to maintain control over the world?
What if the US navy vessels bump into a Russian or a Chinese ship, as they almost did in the South China Sea, recently? What if a Russian or Chinese ship sinks, dozens of sailors die. And there is a retaliation? Then what?
What if Syria has enough and begins shooting down Israeli military jets that are bombing it, and attacking North American and European ‘special forces’ that are still located, illegally, on its territory?
The US is engaged all over the world. France and the UK, too. And if you talk to the people in Africa, Asia, the Middle East, you very soon realize what the real feelings towards Washington are!
If you provoke the entire world, something very terrible may happen!
Now, there is an entire coalition of powerful nations, ready to defend themselves, and also defend each other. Militarily, economically, and ideologically.
The world is not a slave of the West, or the United States. It is not a latrine.
This is the new world. Considering the horrors that were spread by the West, for many long years and centuries, Asia, Africa, “Latin America”, the Middle East and Oceania, are unbelievably patient and forgiving. But the USA and Europe should not take this tolerance for granted. They should not provoke its former and present victims.
Now, we (the people from the previously ruined part of the world) are beginning to speak up: about what is being done to us – to China and Russia, to South America and Africa, and the Middle East. With awareness comes courage. With courage comes pride.
Do not misinterpret our kindness. It is not a weakness. Not anymore. Think twice before you speak (or Tweet). Think a thousand times, before you act!
Yes, yes, Andre: the Western militarised global economic model is broken …so you keep telling us. And the Eastern sustainable trade-based global economic model is vastly superior …so you keep either implying or telling us. But you are not the only one to notice.
A broken ‘Western’ weaponised economic model it is: global militarised imperialism has led to a near global pushback …and rightly so. And the shift to an ‘Eastern’ financialised global trade in goods and services; based on the latest AI-fintech infrastructure and the multilateral embrace of technological advancement – egalitarianly and humanitarianly globally implemented (the ‘Eurasian Information Infrastructure’; CPEC; BRICS=>BRICS+=>BRICS++) …to pull everyone out poverty; whilst effecting deep decarbonisation of the global economy …implementing the UN’s SDG Agenda 2030 low carbon ‘sustainable growth’ model …”in the spirit of harmonious coexistence between people and nature” (the Tianxia ‘Ecological Civilisation’) …etc, etc, etc …
What you won’t say (because perhaps you do not know?): and the world is slow to recognise …is that it is the same global economic model – “Globalisation 4.0: Shaping a Global Architecture in the Age of the Fourth Industrial Revolution” …and its main shadow architects are the ultracapitalist libertarian fascists and neo-Nazi supremacists that don’t give a flying fuck about humanitarianism or environmentalism …they just want to convince enough people that they do for the sole purpose of either complacency or consent.
When Koch and Soros team up to set up an institution for ‘responsible statecraft’ – to end the imperialism they have been funding for decades …alarm bells start ringing. If they set up an institute for a ‘Fourth Industrial Revolution ‘Green New Deal” people would realise straight away what they were up to …so they mobilise the children to do it …the Sunrise Movement; the Climate Strikers; and for the adults …XR Rebellion.
You need a good advertorial narrative if you want to convince the world to go into SDG Agenda 2030 deep decarbonisation ‘climate emergency’ mode. How about the fairy tale of a little girl who made her own way to Davos; camped out in sub-zero conditions; so committed was she to tell the global ruling class to act as though the “house was on fire”. And the duly chastised globalists all agreed, and decided to change their wicked ways …”Once upon a time, in NeverNever Land …”
And the theme this year at Davos? …“Globalisation 4.0: Shaping a Global Architecture in the Age of the Fourth Industrial Revolution”.
This has been gestating for decades. American ‘Western’ globalisation (‘First’ and ‘Second’ Wave globalisation) has been rejected; the ’emerging market economies’ (EMEs; BRIC; BRICS=>BRICS+ model) has stalled (‘Third’ Wave globalisation); welcome to the new epochal Fourth Wave of greenwashed neoliberalism …’Globalisation 4.0′.
Well, not new, actually. It has been around in the shadows for at least 40 years. It’s gestation is in part the answer to the question: “What did Gorbachev do next?” …after he intentionally (or so it increasingly looks) collapsed the Former Soviet Union.
So how do I know this, and why should you trust what I am saying? And what’s with all the acronyms? I read the policy papers the WEF and globalist think-tanks put out. They are not shy about policies often brain-stormed multi-decades in advance …and gestated for the right moment to implement.
So why now? Why is Trump suddenly the anti-globalisation pariah and VVP and Xi the ‘Eastern’; ‘Eurasian Sovereigntist’; ‘Eurasian Information Infrastructure’; Eurasian Integration (into the EAEU/BRI/CPEC ‘supercontinent’) world leaders in technocracy and globalisation? Because capitalism is imploding and needs to reproduce and reinvent itself. Welcome to the Fourth Industrial Revolution and contingent march of an Eastern technocracy rising …character masked as an Ecological Civilisation.
And for the West: the kids and millennials (on the cusp of being the next biggest voting class as us ‘Baby Boomers’ die out …). And in Africa …the kids. And in South America …the kids. Once you read the policy: you can see its global implementation …for the kids.
One man you should definitely follow is Lord Jim ‘BRIC’ O’Neill – Chairman of Chatham House. Who has recently been saying things like: “the global economy is “definitely” slowing down. While this alone might not be indicative of a recession, he says a global shock of some sort could elevate the risk of an economic contraction. Particularly if something went “really, really badly wrong in China.”
https://www.cnbc.com/video/2019/06/07/jim-oneill-on-the-world-economy.html
What could prevent that is another wave of financialised expansion: assuming ‘green’ credentials for the sake of humanity and the environment …for the kids. Allied to disarming the broken Western militarised global economic model …just as he predicted in 2001:
”In order globalisation to advance, it had to be accepted by more people …but not by imposing the dominant American social and philosophical beliefs and structures …”
There has been a techtonic shift in the globalisation model. A key date was SPIEF 2019. Globalisation is now Eastern and green, sustainable, and humanitarian. The globalists are doing it for the kids: because they care that much. They did it because Greta showed them the error of their ways …”Once upon a time, in NeverNever Land …”
The usual troll strategy is to pinpoint some type of human rights issue – true or otherwise – in a target country as part of the build-up to a regime change project. Note that the belligerent power has absolutely no interest whatsoever regarding human rights in the target country; this is simply a pretext. The target country having committed the grievous and unspeakable sin of not being told what to do by the Anglo-Zionist empire should now be brought to its knees by military and non-military means ( sanctions, cyber-war and so forth). And so the non-stop hysteria listing the so-called human rights abuses goes into overdrive with an army of paid propagandists enlisted for this purpose.
Of course the belligerent power is assumed to be as pure as the driven snow and its sole intention is to put the world to rights. This is taken as axiomatic by the imperial power and its paid apologists. But no-one who is capable of honesty and integrity can swallow this.
Let’s just take the colonial settler states.
When Columbus landed in the western hemisphere there were probably 80 to 100 million people with advanced civilization – forward the clock of history and 95% of this population had gone. In what is now the territory of the United States there were 10 million of so Native Americans, but by according to the 1900 census there were 200,000 left. Then there was the little matter of black slavery where boatloads of black people were packed into ships which left Liverpool and Bristol taking their cargoes to the New World. Many died on the journey and were simply tipped over the side as shark meat; the rest became plantation slaves. That was just the internal massacre. But the US, having got the taste, developed a penchant for massacring foreigners also, particularly in south east asia and the middle east. The exact figures will never be known but we can rest assured that there will be more to come.
The Anglo-Saxon offshoots of England (including Israel) the US, Canada, Australia didn’t just rule the natives, they eliminated them. They took over their land and settlements and virtually exterminated them in most cases. We don’t think about them – did it really happen? We don’t ask about what happened to these unpeople in the past. We deny it in fact.
I am always surprised, shocked even, at the level of hypocrisy exhibited by these defenders of ‘freedom’ ‘democracy’ and ‘human rights.’ It takes a special type of intellectual and emotional agility (doublethink) to achieve this state of mind and a complete absence of human empathy.
I would say absence of subhuman empathy because the Brutish for the most part thought blacks were not human. If you think that is an exaggeration, see the entry under ‘Negro’ in the very mainstream Encyclopedia Brittanica ninth edition 1888 approx. and this was only part of a general theme. Having inaugurated biological warfare in Canada by purposely giving smallpox to the Indians, they invented concentration camps in the Boer war and succeeded in causing the deaths of 30k women and children.
Their descendants in the US had no problem with Native American genocide, as it made it easier for them to break their land treaties, not a single one of which they kept anyway.
Vitchek imagines that we in the rest of the world fear the Imperialist States of Amerikastan (and its Brutish and French slaves and lackeys). We do not. We hate them, true; I, personally, have long since realised that one can never trust an Amerikastani for a millisecond. But we do not fear them. Not after watching turbaned Afghan farmers and Iraqi slum teenagers with fifty year old rifles and homemade landmines fight the vaunted Amerikastani war criminal regime and its NATO slaves to a standstill. The Brutish are headed for a long welcome collapse and disintegration of their utterly evil nation, with the concomitant economic and social breakdown that will accompany it. That is excellent (there’s no need to have anything but Schadenfreude for the Brutish who suffer as a result), but it’s only the beginning. The Amerikastani Empire’s economy, based on the toilet paper known as the dollar, will go down the tubes as soon as major countries (not all, just major, countries) around the globe stop pretending it’s anything but toilet paper. Russia and China have already stopped doing so. What will the Empire of Evil then do? Shamble away into the night or try to destroy everything in a Hitlerite Götterdämmerüng? It’s obvious from the attempts by Russia and China to bolster their military forces (excluding the ridiculous and incompetent Russian Navy, which is a bad joke) that both these nations have decided that the Amerikastani Empire will try to take down everything with it. In that case, the retribution Amerikastanis have so long deserved will finally be brought down on their heads. If that means human extinction, well, we weren’t all that good for this planet anyway.
The Jeff Epstein case should be perused by all here. It provides insight into how things work in the US at the highest levels. In the Westminster pedophile scandal involving “Lord” Janner, it was possible to have ignored all the poor complainants, sodomised by Janner and his pals by simply asking the police to do so. Similarly Epstein and his friends recruited the poor, the vulnerable, the unparented and parentless children from shopping malls and passed them around their circle.Robert Maxwell’s daughter was a prominent recruiter. When they went to the police, it took several years before there was any prosecution and not a little shaming and cajoling.
In a country where a black man can get life for robbing a convenience store to feed his family, Epstein got a year of “jail” where he could leave for work all day. But the embers of depravity smouldered and Bill Clinton’s name popped up on the manifest of Epstein’s private plane more than two dozen times. Watch the space for some explosive developments to come. But do not overlook the wonderful weasel words used by the New York Times, among others, where victims are described as “underage women”. Not children or girls but “underage women”. It is time for the NYT to cease operation, or stop masquerading as a newspaper and rename their motto “ all the pro 1% stories that we think we can get you to believe”. No, it won’t fit in that box.
How a country treats its most vulnerable is a mineshaft canary for its values. Not that the opinion of US values can easily be lowered from its present comingling with bottom-of-ocean whale excrement. The present exposure, long overdue, is owed entirely to the courageous Miami Herald which took on some of the most powerful people in the land in the interests of abused children. Maybe the gravity-defying US pendulum, having defied the laws of physics for decades will finally decelerate and swing back. We can only hope.
Speaking of Epstein:
http://www.informationclearinghouse.info/51906.htm
The UK Column had an interesting segment on this yesterday. Who is Jeffrey Epstein? Teacher to trader to limited partner in Bear Stearns in four years. He is either very good; or something else is going on.
Is Ghislaine Maxwell a procurer, or is Epstein a concierge for the ruling class? My ears pricked up because another man I know of went from a cabbie to having a $25 investment portfolio overnight. That man was Bill Browder.
Persistent rumours of a state backer won’t go away. Ann Coulter (not an author I would normally follow) raised the possibility again. But she also raised another cogent point: this isn’t for the kids …they are playing the Acosta angle to get at Trump.
Epstein is a protected asset – a CIA/Mossad ‘made-man’ perhaps? He is certainly teflon-coated. There is much more to this than meets the eye. That ‘much more’ will never see the light of day. It seems they are pursuing the illegality of the deal Acosta cut Dershowitz et al. Dershowitz: now where have I heard that name before!
Epstein had abundant video cameras on Pedophile Island in the Virgins (irony?). He was playing a dangerous game and the FBI are said to have raided the island and done lots of viewing and confiscating. Epstein had the powerful by the shorts and hell and earth were moved to accommodate him. Acosta was an ambitious accomplice. You get Epstein off, you get a cabinet post. Trump knew the pedophile well and has spoken about what a great guy he was but did point out he liked his women young, (umbilical cord severed, but only just). So now Trump will disclaim that Acosta’s hiring had anything to do with Epstein, as if.
I hope Clinton finally gets his just desserts. He denied being to Pedo Island but where did Epsteins plane take him? Thailand?
The crumbs on the trail of scumbaggery have been digested by the raptors but there are just too many women to silence. Rapacious greed gets em in the end.
Ordinary people of the world have power en masse so why don’t they get together and in their everyday lives refuse to buy goods from the states they see as damaging the world, their world.
When we did before with Apartheid South Africa – it nudged the likes of Barclays and Cape and co-operative shops into action.
When little ole grannies understand which grapes and apples to buy in obscure little towns, because of a single demonstrator – the world moves.
That is why the BDS movement is bring attacked from on high to protect Apartheid Israel using extreme legal contracts.
“The strong do what they can and the weak suffer what they must.”[Thucydides] So true, unfortunately for the US the weak are growing stronger by the day, here are a few examples, the US gave Germany two instructions 1/ Stop the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, the US Ambassador to Germany, over the heads of the German government, warned companies involved in the project directly in letters of the punitive sanctions they faced, so far the project continues, this is very important for Germany, cheap gas to heat German homes and to make German Industry even more competitive, and at the same time asserting its independence from an overbearing US diktat. 2/ Trump wants Germany to increase its NATO spending to 2% of GDP hoping to eventually reach 4%, bearing in mind Germany’s GDP is over 4 Trillion dollars these are fantastic sums, Germany refused, in fact its projected NATO defence spending is going to be much less than 2%.
The US is being outmanoeuvred in the Middle East, the ‘arc of resistance’ is growing stronger by the day, Iranian highly accurate missile production is in full swing [legally] and Iran’s friends are benefiting by surrounding Israel and Saudi Arabia. Hezbollah alone [120,000 missiles] could in theory flatten Tel Aviv] that is Israel’s Achilles heel, no strategic depth, 10 miles wide at its waist and dependent on its Air force which, in the event of war, may see all their airfields destroyed.
Turkey, India, Saudi Arabia, China and others buying the S400 and in many cases still buying Iranian oil, slowly but surely the US is being snubbed, and alliances are being formed against it, even in NATO, the US MIC want a monopoly on weapons sales to all NATO nations, Frank Nitty [the mob] had the same caper going in Chicago speakeasies way back when, “You buy my hooch or you sleep with the fishes” Trump has the same MO, unfortunately for him his bluff is being called by too many sanctioned and threatened nations, unless his threats are effective as the German and Middle East examples above prove are not, then US credibility is shot. The exceptional Nation will be seen as an impotent paper tiger. That would not be before time and a fitting example of overweening arrogance.
Time for the revolution, is it, Andre. I was hoping for a few more years of quietism.
Bush and Trump have many things in common but “honesty” is not one of them. In some ways Trump expresses the ugly warped values from the US that have always been there, but you must have been being ironic. Public lies are served at every meal. Otherwise, I agree with nearly everything said. When I was a boy, angst about nuclear war was in every mind and now 60+ years later, it remains in mine. Arrested development, Made in the USA.
For all that Trump is a piss poor president, he hasn’t started a war (all his are inherited), what we are seeing is a negotiating strategy.
For all his bluster, I don’t think Trump will attack Iran, he isn’t particularly military minded.
When are you going to realise that Trump is a puppet of the Pompeo, Bolton, Abrams, Pence complex ? Never, I think, judging by the tenor of your postings
Never attribute to malice what can adequately explained by incompetence.
I will be blunt. It has reached the point where everyone needs to tell the USA and Israel to fuck off.
More than that – action needs to taken
I’m sure I wasn’t the only reader who was meandering through this diatribe, neither roused nor revolted until I got to
WTF!
Yeah, Clinton & Oblamblam are as crooked as they come – no argument there, but trying to describe either shrub, the orange moron or both, as honest, is being as deceitful and dishonest as they are. eg shrub knew damn well there were no weapons of mass destruction in Iraq just as he knew the only way he was gonna get the energy corps off his back for the tens of millions of bucks they gave him for his campaign, was to stick to the deal, invade Iraq then force the Iraqis to sign up to 30 year oil leases. The trouble was he and his helpers weren’t sharp enough and the Iranians gazumped them.
The trumpet is as racist as his Al Swearengen-esque grandad was (and as gutless to boot), yet he lacks the balls to own his prejudices, preferring to wimp around the edges with insinuations about rape or drug dealing and he is doing all sorts of shady private side deals for property in both Saudi and israel. Honest? ha, getthefuckouttahere b4 anyone questions your probity.
It cannot go on and the issue is widening, too. Turkey is taking delivery of Russian S 400 and must be sanctioned according to the law. Sanctioning a NATO country – interesting.
India seems set to also purchase the S 400 and will also be sanctioned.
America will sanction so many adversaries that she will be on her own, hopefully soon before more destruction.
Us few in Australia cannot do much against our rulers who always cave in to licking America’s behind. In September our PM Morrison goes to Washington for a State Dinner with his handler. It is quite distressing to see the rulers do the wrong thing and spend so much money on assisting in America’s addiction to destroy countries.
Australia has become a US mini-me and risks being known forever as its little star struck servant. Cannot for the life of me understand it.
The Orange One’s crime in the eyes of American and Western oligarchy is that he is such an obvious pathetic buffoon that he’s a really bad “look” for empire. It was so much easier for America and our Western “allies” to pretend dedication to our much talked about “humanitarian” values and concerns when we had ‘Slick Willie’ Clinton or Barack ‘Peace Prize’ Obomber doing their smooth charming engaging psychopathic jive for the camera, while they were bombing and killing of course.
One can’t look around the West at leadership anywhere, however, without being completely appalled. Western governments now constitute what amounts to a large interlocking global criminal enterprise involved in everything from extortion, drug trafficking, mass weapons sales and gun running, human trafficking, illegal wars, starving civilians, supporting terrorists to use in our “regime change” crimes, massive financial crimes – you name the criminal activity – Western governments are sure to be up to their neck in it.
And no, the U.K. and U.S. don’t have any monopoly on child sex trafficking rings involving Western politicians and oligarchs:
https://consortiumnews.com/2019/07/11/the-revelations-of-wikileaks-no-4-the-haunting-case-of-a-belgian-child-killer-and-how-wikileaks-helped-crack-it/
Yet another reason the “establishment” hates Wikileaks I dare say.
PS – you literally can’t keep up with the never ending unethical and criminal behavior of Western institutions and corporations:
https://medium.com/@caityjohnstone/top-assange-defense-account-deleted-by-twitter-ba5e4c3b3213
Maybe we actually need another war to smash the United Snakes and Talmudistan once and for all. Maybe that is just what it takes, and afterwards, if anything is left, when the Exceptional And Indispensable Folk and the Chosen Folk have been incinerated, it will be possible to rebuild something better.
Let the strutting little sawdust Caesars with their “big, beautiful weapons” have their war and see how much they like it.
When this subhuman filth are starving and freezing in the rubble of their ruined cities, like Germany in 1945, watching their children die in front of them for lack of food and basic medicine, they will finally appreciate what they have inflicted on so many hundreds of millions for so many years. And maybe finally begin to clean up their act. But that’s what it will take. And nothing before in human history will ever have been so richly deserved.
https://electronicintifada.net/content/inside-israels-million-dollar-troll-army/27566
