The group behind the The Panama Papers reportedly gearing up for more politically convenient “news”

Celia Schmidt

Three years after Panama Papers scandal, the media continue to discuss the leak’s impact. While some of these revelations have led to further investigations, the most noisy allegations made by the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP), involved in reporting on Panama Papers, didn’t hold water.

The OCCRP calls itself “an investigative reporting platform formed by 24 nonprofit investigative centers spread across Europe, Africa, Asia and Latin America.”

It is, however, almost fully funded by Soros, a financier with a penchant for subsidizing radical causes around the world with assistance from the U.S. State Department.

So what is the real motivation behind this large-scale and costly information campaign?

Who orchestrated the leak and its media coverage

According to Wikileaks, the United States government was behind the Panama Papers, in order to target Russia and President Vladimir Putin.

Indeed, the majority of the international media has been pointing at the Russian leader following the data leak, but he wasn’t even mentioned in the published documents.

What is even more curious is that a few months before the leak, on June, 2015, there was a closed meeting on Russie-issue between U.S. state department officials, George Soros and Bill Browder, a London-based billionaire. It appears that the two businessmen with the support of the U.S. government have launched an information campaign to attack their enemies. And they are not going to stop.

New allegations to come

Two years after the Panama Papers, on January 2018, the U.S. Treasury Department released a list of 210 officials and billionaires from Russia’s ruling elite, the so-called Kremlin report, to provide the basis for a possible new set of sanctions. But there was no big effect.

“It [the list] was apparently compiled using the presidential administration’s telephone directory,” joked one of the Kremlin officials. A Treasury official admitted to BuzzFeed’s John Hudson that the department had simply copied the Forbes list of Russian billionaires for the oligarch portion of the list.

The list was so broad as to be meaningless, rendered even more so by the fact that no one on it would be targeted for punishment.

But Washington continues its offensive.

In March this year, the U.S. House of Representatives approved a bill that requires the U.S. intelligence community to provide Congress detailed information on Putin’s personal assets or assets believed to be under his control.

In other words, it requires to dig up something that could be used to justify new sanctions against Russia. Here comes the Treasury Department, which has close ties to Soros and Browder.

This new information campaign against Putin and his circle will be pretty much the same as the one related to the Panama Papers. Soros and Browder backed organizations, like OCCRP and ICIJ, are in charge of releasing data prepared by the intelligence agencies.

The U.S. government-affiliated international media outlets are to blow up the story to attract more public attention. And then, the Treasury will be ready to impose a new round of sanctions allegedly to deter Russia, but in fact, to defend the interests of a few American billionaires.