Celia Schmidt
Three years after Panama Papers scandal, the media continue to discuss the leak’s impact. While some of these revelations have led to further investigations, the most noisy allegations made by the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP), involved in reporting on Panama Papers, didn’t hold water.
The OCCRP calls itself “an investigative reporting platform formed by 24 nonprofit investigative centers spread across Europe, Africa, Asia and Latin America.”
It is, however, almost fully funded by Soros, a financier with a penchant for subsidizing radical causes around the world with assistance from the U.S. State Department.
So what is the real motivation behind this large-scale and costly information campaign?
Who orchestrated the leak and its media coverage
According to Wikileaks, the United States government was behind the Panama Papers, in order to target Russia and President Vladimir Putin.
Indeed, the majority of the international media has been pointing at the Russian leader following the data leak, but he wasn’t even mentioned in the published documents.
What is even more curious is that a few months before the leak, on June, 2015, there was a closed meeting on Russie-issue between U.S. state department officials, George Soros and Bill Browder, a London-based billionaire. It appears that the two businessmen with the support of the U.S. government have launched an information campaign to attack their enemies. And they are not going to stop.
New allegations to come
Two years after the Panama Papers, on January 2018, the U.S. Treasury Department released a list of 210 officials and billionaires from Russia’s ruling elite, the so-called Kremlin report, to provide the basis for a possible new set of sanctions. But there was no big effect.
“It [the list] was apparently compiled using the presidential administration’s telephone directory,” joked one of the Kremlin officials. A Treasury official admitted to BuzzFeed’s John Hudson that the department had simply copied the Forbes list of Russian billionaires for the oligarch portion of the list.
The list was so broad as to be meaningless, rendered even more so by the fact that no one on it would be targeted for punishment.
But Washington continues its offensive.
In March this year, the U.S. House of Representatives approved a bill that requires the U.S. intelligence community to provide Congress detailed information on Putin’s personal assets or assets believed to be under his control.
In other words, it requires to dig up something that could be used to justify new sanctions against Russia. Here comes the Treasury Department, which has close ties to Soros and Browder.
This new information campaign against Putin and his circle will be pretty much the same as the one related to the Panama Papers. Soros and Browder backed organizations, like OCCRP and ICIJ, are in charge of releasing data prepared by the intelligence agencies.
The U.S. government-affiliated international media outlets are to blow up the story to attract more public attention. And then, the Treasury will be ready to impose a new round of sanctions allegedly to deter Russia, but in fact, to defend the interests of a few American billionaires.
Look, these people worked hard to get to be billionaires. They had to lie, cheat, steal, defraud, demean, marginalize and otherwise screw individuals, associates, competitors, organizations, governments and even subvert entire currencies, day and night slaving over hot telephones, struggling to open and sort through vaultfulls of stuffed safe deposit boxes, etc., almost 24/7, to get where they are today. How many of you armchair wonders would be able to keep that up for years, followed by endless rounds of exhausting luxury hotels in Bilderberg and Davos, etc., interfering in this, meddling in that, destabilizing the other? Almost none of you, I daresay. And now you’re criticizing them for hooching up a few little recreational house magazines from time to time? Sheesh.
Wherever you go, you find a puppetmaster like Soros, Browder, Adelson, Saban, Singer, Marcus, Epstein, Berezovsky, Khordokovsky, Fridman, Kolomoisky, and all their ilk, lurking behind the screen, pulling the strings.
What do they all have in common?
I wonder……….
Soros has over 200 MEPs on his payroll and in his pocket in the EU.
He pops in and out of Brussels like a yoyo to issue his instructions to Juncker, Verhofstadt and Rompuy.
He casually flits around the globe overthrowing governments at will, replacing them with his own stooges.
To him and his kind, billions of dollars are loose change.
They have bought most of the politicians on the planet, like so many whores on a street corner.
Though I should apologise to working girls. Those I have known have incomparably higher moral and ethical standards than any of these people.
Putin’s supposed gargantuan fortune ranks with the Iraq Incubator Babies, Iraq’s WMD, Skripal and Iranian nuclear weapons as old Neocohen Chestnuts.
His supposed personal fortune of $40 billion is periodically inflated to $200 billion, making the likes of Gates and Buffett look as poor as church mice in comparison.
But this is all true, because Khordokovsky or Browder or Gessen or Kasparov says so.
Some people asked for evidence of this, bank transfers, title deeds, equity and land holdings and so on.
Not much was forthcoming, surprisingly enough.
It was claimed he owned a huge palatial mansion on the Black Sea.
It turned out Putin had never been there and it belonged to some tycoon he wasn’t on very good terms with.
But he did have “a very nice gold watch” (worth $1,200) and “some expensive Italian suits”, and if that’s not conclusive proof of a $200 billion fortune, then I don’t know what is.
Soros, Browder, Adelson, Saban, Singer, Marcus, Epstein, Berezovsky, Khordokovsky, Fridman, Kolomoisky, and all their ilk, lurking behind the screen, pulling the strings. What do they all have in common?
When Victims Rule — A Critique of Jewish Pre-eminence in America