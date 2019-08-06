WATCH: Conspiracy Theorists are Domestic Terrorists!

The term “conspiracy theory” was weaponized by the CIA half a century ago. At first it was merely used to marginalize those who question government narratives. But now that weapon is being loaded and pointed at our heads. Can a “conspiracy theorist” false flag be far behind? James examines the new FBI document on conspiracy theorists as domestic terrorists in this important edition of #PropagandaWatch. For links, sources and shownotes click here.

The latest video from James Corbett is in response to this memo from the FBI, which claims that “fringe conspiracy theories” will occasionally stir people to commit violent acts.

Disregarding the arguments about who is or isn’t responsible for acts of violence (or even whether or not they actually happened), the memo is of course totally ridiculous.

More than ridiculous: You don’t ban or censor things because criminals or lunatics liked them. Mark Chapman liked Catcher in the Rye, Charles Manson listened to The Beatles.

The argument of post-war suburban mothers, that Rock music encourages sin and Devil worship is, deservedly, ridiculed as hysteria these days. And yet the FBI, and other agencies of the deep state, are using that same argument to shut down free speech on the web.

There will always be insane people. There will always be those who, for whatever crazy reason, seek to do others harm. We can’t legislate on that. Ted Bundy wore ties. Jeffrey Dahmer was gay. Hitler drank water.

Even taken totally at face value, completely on its own terms, even if – for some peculiar reason – you believe everything the FBI tells you: the argument for is deeply flawed. At best.

Of course, that’s not really what the document is about.

What this document is really about, what this is all for, is buried in one short sentence somewhere in the preamble [our emphasis]:

Indicators that may lead to a revised judgment include…significant efforts by major social media companies and websites to remove, regulate or counter potentially harmful conspiratorial content.”

Yeah. That just about says it all really.