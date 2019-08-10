Discuss: Jeffrey Epstein “Suicide”

Reports are emerging that Jeffrey Epstein, the billionaire accused of paedophilia and sex-trafficking, has died in prison – allegedly hanging himself in his cell.

For many of us here, and doubtless many of our readers, this death is not at all surprising. These things happen all the time.

This development comes after, yesterday, it was revealed a witness was claiming she was ordered to have sex with New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson and former U.S. Senator George Mitchell.

These were just the latest names associated with Epstein’s alleged trafficking of under-age girls. The “Epstein list” is long, the man was very rich and very well connected – he likely knew, in one form or another, hundreds of famous people. Obviously, not all of them are paedophiles – but many of them are probably feeling rather relieved today.

The main question confronting us on this isn’t “why”, or “how” – “who” doesn’t even really matter. No, the question which will shape things is “what now?”

Will Epstein be logged as a “suicide” and consigned to the dustbin of history? Or will he be paraded around as victim of a villain of the month?

Essentially – will the media say he killed himself, or that Trump killed him? How the coverage develops will likely be the biggest clue as to what actually happened.

Questions remain:

Did Jeffrey Epstein kill himself?

If not, who is responsible?

Who will the media blame?

Who gains the most from this?

Is this all just a Psy-Op or distraction?

How long until Putin or “The Russians” are blamed?

Discuss below, post any interesting theories, important evidence or wild speculation you can find. We may be updating this post as things develop.