Discuss: Epstein Death – Autopsy Results Announced

The New York Medical Examiner has announced their findings – Jeffrey Epstein committed suicide by hanging.

The stated evidence, so far, is “multiple breaks in his neckbones”, which is fairly uninformative without knowing a) which bones or b) the nature of the breaks.

Assuming any bones were broken at all, of course, there is always the possibility the entire report is a fiction. It wouldn’t be the first time.

The announcement that he hanged himself ends all the speculation about what the “official narrative” will be. Having danced around the idea of blaming Trump, or even Putin, the establishment has gone down the path of least resistance. There is even the faintest possibility it’s actually true. Just about.

The finding doesn’t eliminate all the unanswered questions and actually raises some new ones.

We still don’t know the story behind Epstein’s alleged suicide attempt last month.

We still don’t know why he was apparently taken off suicide watch.

We still don’t know why his cellmate was moved.

We don’t know why a veteran medical examiner needed a full week to return a verdict of “suicide by hanging”, when the victim was presumably found hanging by his neck in his cell.

We don’t really know anything. Just that he’s allegedly dead, and he supposedly did it to himself.

As with most suicide findings, the press will be keen for this to be the end of the discussion. That doesn’t seem likely.