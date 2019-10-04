We’re under attack

Since last Thursday – over a week ago – OffG has been under continued intermittent Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks from agents unknown.
Today around 7pm BST the attack increased in severity sharply and took the site down despite the defense measures we had in place. Since then we’ve been struggling to a) understand what type of attack it is and b) find better counter-measures.
It’s not proving easy. The loads on the server are dropping but are still high.
Until we beat this you’ll find the site is slow to load or completely unavailable.
Please bear with us during this trying time.
Normal service will be resumed as soon as possible!
I’m not supprised!
I generally don’t like ‘inspirational quotes’, but this one might be sort of appropriate:
“A nation that is afraid to let its people judge the truth and falsehood in an open market is a nation that is afraid of its people.”
John F. Kennedy
So Kennedy said something that is not allowed!
If we could make a list of all the people who were silenced for walking disallowed territory …. we would have a long list, but beyond that …..???
You’re back! How marvelous. But I can imagine what kind of nightmare such an attack by criminal idiots is. Well, what goes around, comes around – no exception ever.
Here is another link I wanted to share about the origin of the present global nastiness:
The Alliance of Resistance – to everything that is beneficial for mankind.
(From GlobalResearch)
It’s really not marvelous, because the bottom line is not people pissing around in cyberspace.
The real world is going out with pitchforks.
@RobG: “The real world is going out with pitchforks.”
Like Dr.Assad and Pres.Putin, Iran, Hezb’Allah, Yemen and the Donbas Peoples Republic, to name only the most currently active members of the Resistance. With Cuba, Venezuela and China quietly putting their money where their mouth is. And the oppressed Gilets Jaunes in banker-occupied West Europe — how long before those long suffering French people stop turning the other cheek to banker brutality, and take up their pitchforks?
I was under the impression ‘marvelous’ is a word I could use for my excitement that the site is back up. It cetainly does not apply to the prsent state of global affairs, as the link will make clear.
Secondly, I have my own experiences facing violence. Although it is a religious notion, it still makes sense to me:
He who rules by the sword, will die by the sword.
That counts for all violence in my eyes. If it can’t be avoided, because the masses will have lost it, that’s a result and reaction to the criminal activities of the criminally rich. It would be regretable, but considering what the Western regimes are doing to large numbers of innocent people in the Eastern part, it would be logical that the oppressed will release the pressure on the responsible criminals.
It starts with DDOS, then in another couple of years, sites likes OffG will be banned by TPTB or unreachable behind the the Great British Firewall.
Probably our chums at the Ministry of Truth/ 77th Brigade doing their stuff. They have to do something with all that taxpayer’s money. We should be flattered they are targeting us rather than other truth tellers. They will probably soon be revealing the truth about Catte Black’s cannibalism and devil worshipping activities.
Take a look at the big round shiny building in the UK. Imagine how many people work there on the taxpayer coin. I don’t know how this can resolve. In the meantime let’s worship some tridents.
What is the eligibility criteria for a website to become a target for cyberattacks?
Did they give any warnings?
Do they have demands?
Did they ask for something that wasn’t followed up?
Is negotiation possible with them?
Does Alexander downer work for them?
I don’t think so. Alexander will keep a very low profile after he meddled in the US elections.
Foreign meddling: One American (Papadopoulos) claims Russia has dirt on another American (Hillary Clinton).
Australian writes report about non-Australian event = foreign meddling.
I am sure they are welcome here. Why don’t they (the cyber attackers) prove they at least part human, and join the discussion like humans, and nice animals, do.
If they have a point, why don’t they come and explain to us their superb ideas.
Best of luck with that, and hope you solve it. Was wondering if it was just me getting the ‘checkng your browser routine’ and ‘failure to connect to database’ message. Also, as pointed out below, some issues have come only since cutting over to the new server.
I blame the 77th brigade of the terrorist British army
And/or Israel! Almost forgot the other likely suspect
Would be logical considering the amount of anti-Israel bias here, but I hope it not them. Too much fun reading both plausible AND wacko conspiracy theories here.
The Braves lead the Cardinals 1-0 in the 6th. Is this good for Israel, Antonym?
Israel does make like easier for people like mark and others; simply everything considered negative on Earth by them is the fault of Israel. Working backward from this end conclusion usually bring trouble in the motive, opportunity and capability departments but imagination is a great help.
Antonym, my point was that you see nearly everything in the context of Israel. I hope you don’t mind me saying but you are more alike those you criticize than you perhaps realize.
As a knee jerk supporter, you may be trying to balance the dialogue but would you not be more effective if you actually debated the issues which make people so negative about Israel? It is a point of view drowned out by mindless accusations of anti-semitism and Mark’s comment about the truth being anti-Semitic gains traction. Unless of course there is no rebuttal to be made and this is all you have? Yes I am trying to provoke you but don’t see it as negative. There are people who are appalled by Israel but some of those are not motivated by hatred.
If you want to know who rules over us, ask who you are on no account allowed to criticise.
Nethanyahu couldn’t win the Israeli elections; he is still in front of an Israeli court; mark & co are still 101% anti Israel on the Net. Looks like your simple theory is flawed.
Start with this: who would benefit from marking Israel as the sole source of evil in this Galaxy?
You get faction feuding in every evil empire. Goering, Himmler, Ribbentrop all hated each others guts. The utterly vile genocidal Zionist Regime is no different.
Keep fighting the good fight, Off-G.
The cyber attack experts are in Israel. Their big problem at the moment is to stop Corbyn becoming PM.
What is the nature of these attacks? You are running that browser checker app which suggests that they are simply thousands of url requests being made to the server from a large collection of remote ip addresses.
Surely you are a target for DDOS attacks, but also, since you “upgraded” your site there have been regular issues, and the types of issue that did not exist before.
Comments not posting and database errors are nothing to do with DDOS and I think the people who migrated the old site to the new one did a poor job, I think the database is messed up or not configured properly.
Your privacy notice at the bottom of this site also forwards to a .com address of your site, rather than .org and does not display. Check it, and you’ll see it, and it means you are not complying with GDPR. I believe this is an error symptomatic of the poor quality of the new site…hope it’s not been deliberately messed up by some developer!
There’s more issues, and that’s even before we start to worry about DDOS attacks!
Just checked, I meant the “cookie policy” pop up, it erroneously goes to .com
The bastards could fine you massively or close you down for such a “transgression”.
Good luck sorting it out.
1. The ‘database errors’ are a direct result of the DDoS attack snarling the site up. Nothing wrong with our configuration.
2. Hard to understand your point about the comments. One reason we moved was the ongoing massive issues on the old site with comments failing to appear plus the fact we had virtually no control over the comment software. 99% of those issues are now resolved. The new comment system is efficient and functional. Missing comments will inevitably still happen sometimes however, as they do will all sites.
We have decided to find your curmudgeonly carping charming.
I was trying to help and provide you with feedback to the IT issues. I have an IT role myself and have been involved in WordPress setting up, including databases and comments.
I’ll say again, processing of comments on the user end is typically very slow, even before the DDoS attacks, the timer icon is visible for many seconds.
It’s OK though, I won’t provide any more feedback since you don’t want any from me. Good luck.
Whoa I just had the delay device used on me after I had already connected to to OG but when I started this post. I was and still will suggest that the OG contact William Binney for advice on how to remedy and or identify the culprits.
Gotta’ second that, Jim, it’s all in English alright, but not a form, the royal ‘we’ can recognise,
in the purity of computer code, here @OffG, apparently . . . so, your suggestion is excellent, doable and Bill is a very rational impartial mathematical genius & humanist kinda’ guy, imho: and such investigative actions will get even easier, when, legal proceedings are finished against Kim Dotcom, if anybody is still interested in ?Julian Assange and dead Seth Rich? and Ms. Ratner & a few others like Seymour Hirsch; ‘deer’ me, what a mess in the computer & media world of today, especially in Law. 😉
I posted this link before already, but almost nobody seems to be taking the Assange, Bill & Kim Dotcom connectivity seriously, presently @OffG >>> when what Kim says in the following link, with Bill Binney is simply said, ‘HUGELY’ significant . . .
When listened carefully !
https://youtu.be/KueUkNpdDBU
Hope you see, how the PTB leverage the royal ‘we’, legally speaking … 🙂
Additionally: One point of logic, Jim, given that Kim Dotcom is STILL on bail, it follows that he must be & has had to be particularly legally very cautious & very careful & extremely wary about what he has to say about Assange & Rich and much much more, in public,
yet he feels compelled to speak.
An OffG article on Kim’s ‘fortunes’ & fateful choices is surely worthy . . .
and it would help Assange’s case, in many ways, because there is no special love lost between them and like Kim, I feel that from a media analyst’s perspective and understanding & regulating future surveillance states in Law, we all have much to learn & educate.
Corporate Law Dictates, even Secret Services with Ponzi-Budget-Systems of Finance ! ?
Existential ‘end times’, much to discuss with open source, after financial collapse.
Major change approaches, in every sense. This very cyber-attack on OffG, could be considered an easy case to prosecute, in futures bright .. . with intelligent systems,
not favouring corporations. Alles Nachvollziehbar, just follow the chain. 😉
Oh wait, what was Bill Binney saying about “Parallel Platforms” ? Holy Moly . . . ? !
Who operates that ? They get wages . . .
the flak is always heaviest directly over the target.
OT, but speaking of being over the target, i see the historical child abuse has been called a “witch-hunt” and “none of it ever happened”
the mind boggles
I thought as much: I keep getting a 504 message: unable to connect to database. It’s good news though: it means we are an irritant to someone somewhere. Don’t let the bastards get you down. Keep on doing what you are doing. Giving a voice to the people who don’t have a voice thanks to the likes of the bastards who are doing the attacking.
And if anyone from 77 Brigade – or whoever – is listening …it’s your future to. As they used to say in Spain: “If you tolerate this: then your children will be next”. And they will not have a voice. Or anyone to speak for them. Or a future.
[Which was also the theme of a pretty good song by the Manics]
Reasonable to assume the opposition is monitoring, compromising and creating these sort of sites. It’s not called the ‘net’ or ‘web’ for nothing. The internet was the ARPAnet. html came out of CERN, the post-war nuclear research project.
Have you considered alerting Jeremy Cunt?
Cunt is a powerful advocate of free-speech providing that speech falls within narrow, establishment friendly parameters set by Kath Viner and other Quislings across the MSM.
https://off-guardian.org/2019/07/11/hypocrisy-taints-uks-media-freedom-conference/
You mean the same Jeremy Hunt who has cheered on the jailing and torture of Julian Assange.
Harry, may I suggest he be called Jeremy Rhymeswith?
Join the discussion..Jeremy near-homonym.
You are making waves with fine reporting, fine articles, and a very open and uncensored comment section. I know they produce a lot of hard work, but the attacks are also compliments of a sort.
Yesterday mid-afternoon UK time, a comment of mine wouldn’t post. I refreshed the page and got an error message along the lines of “Unable to connect to database”. It’s the first time I’ve seen that. I worried you had been hacked and the hacker had trashed your database. Apparently not, but it was an ominous message nonetheless. I guess the DDOS load was so great, the database connect timed out.
Good on you! cobbers, you must be getting under their skin. SyrPer is likewise under attack, offline for a couple of days. Cloudflare Protection Service seems to have restored both of you, most of the time.