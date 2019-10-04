We’re under attack

Since last Thursday – over a week ago – OffG has been under continued intermittent Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks from agents unknown.

Today around 7pm BST the attack increased in severity sharply and took the site down despite the defense measures we had in place. Since then we’ve been struggling to a) understand what type of attack it is and b) find better counter-measures.

It’s not proving easy. The loads on the server are dropping but are still high.

Until we beat this you’ll find the site is slow to load or completely unavailable.

Please bear with us during this trying time.

Normal service will be resumed as soon as possible!