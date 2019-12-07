Kit Knightly

Last week (November 27th), at a press conference, Jeremy Corbyn unveiled dozens of leaked documents. Documents showing that Boris Johnson – and the Tories in general – are lying when they say there are no plans to open up the NHS to US trade.

This means, not only that the NHS is in danger of further privatisation and/or ruinously expensive deals with American Big Pharma, but that the Prime Minister and many other Tory MPs (and Donald Trump) have been caught out in a deliberate lie. A big one.

This has got less play than it should in the mainstream media – more than you’d think, but less than it should. (A sign that a hung parliament may be the aim of the exercise, or an indication that some splits or indecision in the Deep State ranks).

Nobody has ever claimed these documents are fake. Their content is not disputed.

…and yet Reddit has banned the accounts associated with posting links to the documents.

They’re not illegal, nor is there any evidence they were obtained through the committing of a crime. They don’t contain hate speech, or threats of violence. In short, Reddit banned posters for nothing more than posting something real, true and important.

Why? Because they might be Russian [our emphasis]:

We were recently made aware of a post on Reddit that included leaked documents from the UK. We investigated this account and the accounts connected to it and today we believe this was part of a campaign that has been reported as originating from Russia.

Not even because they ARE definitively Russian – which would be bad enough – but because they believe them to be.

It needs to be underlined – nobody is refuting the contents of the leaks. They are real. But we’re being told that doesn’t matter.

In that way it perfectly mirrors “Russiagate” as an assault on public reason. Just like the DNC/Clinton emails, we are being fed this idea that where a document comes from is somehow more important than what it says.

This is all based on a report from Ben Nimmo, which claims that the leakers are “likely Russian” and use “techniques associated with Russia”. Citing “grammatical errors” and the fact the accounts were new and had very little activity on them.

Burner accounts and spelling mistakes. That’s it, that’s all the evidence. Seriously. Read it yourself.

The Daily Beast and The Guardian both have stories covering this, and they both gently massage the truth in the exact same way.

They claim the report comes from Graphika, an analytics firm, and they credit Ben Nimmo as “head of investigations”. But neither of them mentions that Ben Nimmo also works for the Atlantic Council

The Atlantic Council is an NGO that receives funding from a very predictable list of “contributors”, including both the US Department of State and the UK Foreign Office.

Obviously, that means this “report” poses a massive conflict of interest.

Nimmo actually has an infamous record of attacking people who oppose US Imperial interests. Including many false allegations of being a “Russian bot”.

He’s previously gone after note-worthy voices in the alternative media and a world-renowned concert pianist. All of whom are very definitely real people, and all of whom he accused of being bots.

Reddit likewise has form when it comes to toeing the US government line, and a past record of censorship, having previously “quarantined” 9/11 discussion under the guise of “combatting misinformation”.

To sum up then:

The leaked documents are all genuine, nobody disputes that

They catch both the UK AND US governments in an embarrassing lie

A man who is paid by both those governments has released a report attempting to discredit the leak

Reddit has banned users based on this report

When you look at like that, it becomes obvious this is an exercise in government censorship, with an NGO front-man and a corporate proxy inserted to hide the core truth of the matter.

Reddit have made it plain: They will ban people who tell the truth, if that truth is inconvenient to the state.