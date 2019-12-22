WATCH: The Afghanistan Papers Are Establishment Whitewash BS

The Afghanistan Papers! The Afghanistan Papers! Everyone is talking about the Afghanistan Papers! These “incredible” documents must be full of “explosive revelations” about the US-led NATO invasion and 18-year presence in Afghanistan, right? That’s what everyone is saying. But what if I were to tell you that this “bombshell” report from The Washington Post isn’t just a Nothingburger, but is actually an establishment whitewash? You better brace yourself, because that’s exactly what I’m going to tell you on this week’s edition of The Corbett Report podcast.

James Corbett’s most recent video is a must-watch for anyone interested in Afghanistan [and not just because of his praise of our Kit’s work – ed.]. In his examination of the recent “leak” Corbett goes back to the beginning of the war and deconstructs the “legal justification”, as well as what Western interests have gained as a result of the conflict.

