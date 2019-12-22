WATCH: The Afghanistan Papers Are Establishment Whitewash BS

The Afghanistan Papers! The Afghanistan Papers! Everyone is talking about the Afghanistan Papers! These “incredible” documents must be full of “explosive revelations” about the US-led NATO invasion and 18-year presence in Afghanistan, right? That’s what everyone is saying. But what if I were to tell you that this “bombshell” report from The Washington Post isn’t just a Nothingburger, but is actually an establishment whitewash? You better brace yourself, because that’s exactly what I’m going to tell you on this week’s edition of The Corbett Report podcast.
James Corbett’s most recent video is a must-watch for anyone interested in Afghanistan [and not just because of his praise of our Kit’s work – ed.]. In his examination of the recent “leak” Corbett goes back to the beginning of the war and deconstructs the “legal justification”, as well as what Western interests have gained as a result of the conflict.
My guess, and it’s only a guess, is that most US citizens will not have a clue where Afghanistan is, or why their country men and women have been killing Afghans for nearly 2 decades.
They will certainly not understand why or how a false flag was orchestrated in order to rationalise yet another US invasion (i.e. 9/11)
Basically they can’t tell the difference between what A-list actors do in war films and geopolitics (or the shit Fox news lay on them every hour of every day)
Afghanistan is thr perfect base for a Central Asian destablization campaign involving ISIS AQ etc. airlifted from Syria. This will help bring down Russia and China (they hope). And then there’s the income from the opium trade to fund all those ‘Think Tanks’ and other propaganda. You don’t need all of Afghanistan for those puposes.
Dragging the North Atlantic Treaty Organization into a war in central Asia – land locked Afghanistan was a total US misuse.
Without investigating seriously how 9/11 could happen under the noses of the CIA, NSA and FBI they needed a distraction. The Global Policeman myth needed a new enemy after the Warsaw pact collapsed in 1991, plus they needed to stay friendly with their Arab oil-dollar junior partners. Persian or Mexican Gulf: both mean only oil Profit$.
Seems you , Corbett and possibly Mint Press are the only ones in the “alt” media who haven’t bought into this steaming pile of male bovine excrement .
Many of these interviews that have been released through the Mockingbird Post remind me of Captain Renault in Casablanca:
“I’m shocked, shocked to find that gambling is going on in here!”
All this killing of innocent women, dogs and children reminds me of Cutser’s 7th Cavalry.
One would have thought the imperialistic neoliberal regime would have learned its lesson after Little Big Horn…nope. The Philippines … double no, Korea….say what? Cuba…are you kidding!?
Seems Vietnam was the only thing that caused a “syndrome” that was “rehabilitated” by that glorious victory in Grenada followed by “Just (Be) Cause” then of course GW I which according to Papa Bush was “cured” cause “we” “kicked it’s butt” etc and according to Maudlin Not So Bright who thought killing a half a million innocent Iraqi children was “worth it”.
Now Afghanistan which has a big sign over it saying “Boneyard of Empires”. Maybe it’s a profitable “success” in the beginning but there is no way that even the American Empire can escape history.
Keep writing guys. We need the truth now more than ever.
Did anyone mention the opium trade?
It’s an especially good documentary. And I really like that James Corbett highlighted the very well written article from Kit Knightly:)
Another way of assessing these reports is to examine the posts in the comments section of WaPo and NYT. These are almost uniformly critical of the military, even given the obvious routine patrolling and trolling by the military of any articles potentially threatening to their grotesque, gluttonous, amoral, unaccountably malicious budgets.
This illustrates a sea change in the American public, although it has been gradual. I suggest readers check it out. Much more important than anything said by Corbett or any other pundit including OffG editors, in my opinion as much as I admire and respect them. These are the choir listening to the sermon.
But calling the Armed Farces cheats, liars and frauds in an establishment military mouthpiece like the NYT should not be dismissed. Keep in mind the NYT censors its comment sections routinely, so what you read is notwithstanding this. Yet halftime at pro sporting events remains choked with abject homage to otherwise unemployable Iraq vets, as if there was anything there to be remotely proud of.
PS the newest and 6th branch of the US Armed Farces just established and jumpstarted with several hundred employees (why not hundreds of thousands) needs a motto. Space Cowboys has been used. How about “Trolling and Patrolling”? The military infestation of websites should not go unsung.
