Sanctions, Security and the Nord Stream 2 Pipeline

Binoy Kampmark
The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, construction of which is intended to transport 55 billion cubic metres of Russian gas to Germany per year under the Baltic Sea, is a ragbag of options and promises. The fruit of a deal between Berlin and Moscow, it has troubled those within Russia, Germany, Europe and the United States, though for different reasons.
On the subject of environment, the ledger of negatives against the project are weighty. Environmental organisations fear the ecological threat the pipeline poses to the Baltic Sea. The Russian office of Greenpeace has claimed that Nord Stream 2 AG, owned by Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom, is an ecological misfit. It threatens the Kurgalsky nature reserve even as it promises transplanting various unique plant species affected by the gas pipeline.
According to findings from the V. L. Komarov Botanical Institute, the picture is even uglier than a breach of promise: the plant varieties in question, listed in the Red Book of the Russian Federation and the Red Book of the Leningrad region, were actually destroyed.
Bird life has also been affected, with confirmation that white-tailed eagles, which are also Red-listed, have fled their nesting sites in the reserve. Nord Stream 2’s response has been one of comparing apples and bananas, an analytical approach doomed to inaccuracy.
“Eagles are known for their resilience. Documentary evidence from the first Nord Stream project shows us that construction activities did not affect eagles’ behavioural patterns in Germany.”
The United States is less concerned with matters green. Nord Stream 2 poses a security threat.
Trump’s former secretary of state, Rex Tillerson, saw it as “undermining Europe’s overall energy security and stability.”
US energy secretary Rick Perry argues that “Russian gas has strings attached.” The claim is that Germany will be come too reliant and Ukraine further weakened. Ukraine had been the premier gatekeeper for Russian gas supply, with 40 percent of Europe’s total amount transiting through Ukrainian soil. A slump in gross domestic product occasioned by an end to transit fees is considered imminent.
Other European states have been crankily concerned about the prospect of Gazprom’s deepening involvement in the continent’s energy market. Poland’s anti-monopoly body UOKiK showed a measure of that opposition by fining France’s Engie Energy (ENGIE.PA) 40 million euros in proceedings against Gazprom.
In February, EU ambassadors agreed that the project be subjected to greater scrutiny. A Franco-German compromise was struck: Nord Stream 2 would be placed “under European control”.
The Trump administration’s actions against Gazprom and Russia’s energy influence, found in a provision of the 2020 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), can hardly be seen as noble endeavours.
The provision threatens sanctions and the freezing of assets against entities laying down the pipeline unless their activities cease “immediately”. The United States has its own energy interests in Europe, and wishes to frustrate the effort. Market share is at stake.
The suspension of laying activities on the part of Allseas, a Swiss company, suggests that Trump’s announcement is already biting.
“In anticipation of the enactment of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA),” went a company statement, “Allseas has suspended its Nord Stream 2 pipelay activities.” The company would “proceed, consistent with the legislation’s wind down provision and expect guidance comprising the necessary regulatory, technical and environmental clarifications from the relevant US authority.”
The angle taken by the European Union, Germany and Russia can hardly surprise. Themes of energy security are reiterated. The Nord Stream 2 consortium makes the claim that, “Completing the project is essential for European supply security.” Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova spikily condemned the sanctions measure. “A state with a $22 trillion national debt prohibits creditworthy countries to develop the real sector of their economies!”
For a EU spokesman, this constituted “the imposition of sanctions against EU companies conducting legitimate business.” A German government spokesman suggested that such actions “affect German and other European businesses, and we see the move as meddling in our internal affairs.” Finance Minister Olaf Scholz has sees it as an infringement of sovereignty. “It is up to the companies involved in the construction of the pipeline to take the next decisions.”
Nothing is quite so simple. Gas pipeline politics has always been contentious. One state’s sovereign promise is another’s weakening. Concessions made to corporate monopolies are risky, capable of fostering insecurity as much as reassurance. Those who control the tap control a country’s future.
But the imposition of any sanctions regime signals another bout of economic violence. In the international market, where governments operate as ready gangsters for corporate interests, prompted by such motivations as seeking more natural resources, tools of state become handmaidens of economic self-interest. And in all this, the prospect of ecological devastation remains genuine but an aside to the jabbering disagreement of political interests.
Stepping aside from the geopolitics for a moment. In terms of economics the US is attempting to push Russia out of natural gas markets. If a company did this it would be attempting to construct a monopoly and be subject to anti-competitive laws. If the US becomes the sole supplier in Europe then it has a stranglehold, both economic and political, on Europe. That’s the strategy, and it seems blatantly obvious. But the construction being put on this sordid little play by the Anglo-American MSM is that the US frackers – who never make a profit – are doing Europe a really big favour by enabling them not to become dependent on Russian gas. The Europeans should there for be grateful for US LNG since it will enable to diversify away from Russian gas.
The reality is, however, that once you become dependent on a single overseas crucial energy source you have been unceremoniously grabbed by the short and curlies.
Simply connect more European harbors to the existing gas pipeline network and choose the LNG supplier you want.
Not rocket science but Dutch PM Rutte was sold on abolishing natural gas because of CO2, while trees from North America for burning in power plants was fine.
Neighbour PM Merkel Germany wants gas but not nuclear (a scientist!). France wants nuclear but rely on a new unproven expensive design.
Political inmates are running the EU madhouse.
In this article, it misses the whole point of why the USA wants to impose sanctions, rather late in the day, on companies involved in its construction. Namely, the continued attempts by it to isolate The Russian Federation and its its long term strategy of preparations for war. Moreover, the omission of the reasons why Russia built the gas pipeline could not be more striking. The coup in the Ukraine made the transit of russian gas to western Europe via its territory open to pressure from the USA. Hence why the Russians built the pipeline in the first place. It’s the same reasons why the USA is attempting to prevent other Russian gas/oil pipelines in other parts of the world.
If anything illustrates the reality of the EU-NATO ‘alliance’ it is this. The US to Germany – and by extension the rest of the EU – ‘You will take expensive US LNG gas and like it’ Me Tarzan you Jane. This brazen realpolitik illustrates the true nature of the vassalised EU. And of course Poland, Romania – please station your inter-mediate range missiles here – and the Baltic uber-Petainist elites come chiming in ‘America the Beautiful.’ More than anything this explodes the idea of the EU as a third geopolitical bloc. It is an occupied region always has been and is composed of countries which can’t actually defend their own interests whilst privileging the US.
Gutless and spineless!
Indeed. And as reluctant as I am to entertain it, the Brutish ( spellcheck wants it to be British, no irony there) US is forcing any vertebrate in the EU to crave armed forces.
Why poor EU countries buy the bollocks that is the relentless pressure or requirement from NATO to buy American and Israeli arms is beyond me. They should be much more frightened of the Americans than the imaginary bogeymen to the East.
The “imaginary bogeyman” would be the one that is currently occupying seven per cent of Ukraine, I take it?
You mean like the Azov Battalion, Right Sector and C-14?
Those bogeymen Tim? Some of whom are now in Hong Kong helping Joseph Wong and his mates fight for ‘freedom and democracy’ with some help from people in, er, Langley Virginia. Oh, and Nancy Pelosi.
Well, I support the right of all peoples to self-determination as a universal right and oppose imperialism/neo-imperialism regardless of who does it, so your false dichotomy does not apply to me.
Greenpeace is yet another “NGO” that is heavily influenced by the National Endowment for Democracy a CIA front that supports US Imperialism.
I’m ambivalent on the issue of pipelines ( see Keystone XL Pipeline being driven through Indian Land in total violation of the Laramie Treaty) since they are environmentally destructive but the fact is that this is all about politics and has nothing to do with protecting the environment.
If “Russia’s” Greenpeace was so concerned about the environment they’d worry about their backyard first such as the network of pipelines being run through Siberia.
One wonders if the invertebrates of the EU will ever tire of being bullied by the Global Bullying Thug in Chief? The clerico-fascists of priest-ridden Poland one can understand, and the phony ‘greens’ of Greenpeace the sell-out specialists, but the others are just like mongrel dogs-the more you kick them, the more they lick your boots.
Like it or loathe it the truth is that our civilization is going to need supplies of fuel for the foreseeable future and natural gas — methane — is about the cleanest way to provide it. (Methane is also a potent greenhouse gas, more so than carbon dioxide, so burning it is probably performing a public service.)
It should be obvious by now that whatever the US can’t control it seeks to destroy using a variety of tools — economic warfare, subversion and, obviously, military intervention (aka ‘war’) if necessary. Nord Stream 2 — and Turk Stream — represent a danger to US hegemony so a lot of effort will go into trying to sink these projects, anything from sanctions on the builders to mentioning the negative ecological impact of the pipeline, greenhouse gas emissions and so on. We have no shame — we don’t mind running oil pipelines across pristine land or strip mining coal but we are really concerned about the environmental impact of something the Russians might be involved in. (So, how about looking at the big picture? Use surplus gas from the Arctic transferred by pipeline to Europe or get gas by fracking in the US, transport it similar distances across the US continent to liquefaction plants, use up a fair bit of energy liquefying the gas, transport it on ships half way around the world, unload it, store it, transfer it by pipeline……)
(Incidentally, I live in an area that has ecologically sensitive plant species. And a gas pipeline. The two coexist — obviously laying the pipeline is disruptive but once laid it pretty much disappears from view.)
Fracked gas in particular is the greatest current source of methane, through fugitive emissions from the thousands of fracked wells. A real boon to humanity, as it will get the process over with much more humanely rapidly.
I understand the methane leakage counterargument against natural gas vis a vis coal (despite the former emitting half the amount of carbon dioxide to generate the same amount of electricity), but I wonder if the answere could not be better technology or even just better constructed pipes to eliminate the methane leakages.
Boats of LNG floating across the Atlantic to Poland is not energy security. Whatever the politics of Nord Stream 2 we may be assured the US has not got our back in Europe on this.
We may also be in need of energy sooner than we think, as professor Valentina Zharkova of Northumbria University suggests. Unlike the Guardian her catastrophe theory goes in the other direction where in the next few years Earth will enter into a cooling phase. That will set off a series of events leading to a mini ice age as happened with the Maunder Minimum of the 17th Century.
http://thefreethoughtproject.com/ice-age-astrophysicists-climate-change/
The ‘coming ice age’ trope has been peddled since the 70s. It is dismissed immediately by science, but since when did science ever affect the denialist death-cult, or its fossil fuel patrons.
LNG ships can come from any destination so choice of supplier: a pipe line connects to only one supplier.
A wise Europe would go for both but the present EU leadership has the best interests of the Anglo-Arab oil dollar tie up at heart, not the interests of the average native inhabitants or Europe.