Merry Christmas from OffG

The nights are long and dark at this time of year. It is cold, and damp, and bleak. 2019 was not a great year for the world.

Evo Morales, the last untouched remnant of the Bolivarians who swept across Latin America in the late 1990s, finally drew the ire of the United States and toppled.

Jeremy Corbyn’s faint glimmer of optimism was snuffed out in a humiliating defeat – whether the product of electoral malfeasance or simply a populace too propagandised to vote for their own interests makes no matter, really. Either way, the system won.

Brexit may happen, or may not, but with the current power structure, does it matter? There is no way anything will change for ordinary people with those people in charge.

The environment continues to be destroyed. Pollution, GM crops, pesticides. The mega-corporations loot and burn, while their allies in the media foist a fake “green movement” on the public, whose constructed cheerleaders posit solutions that do nothing but further buy into a capitalist system that is bleeding the world dry.

There is every reason to be downcast. But there are a few sources of hope too.

Argentina has elected a new President, the leader of former-President de Kirchner’s party (de Kircher herself is vice-president now). He may prove to be an important ally to the few leftists remaining Latin America. AMLO in Mexico, Maduro in Venezuela, and the now-exiled Morales of Bolivia.

Presidents Zelensky of Ukraine and Putin of Russia recently met to discuss the situation in the Donbass. Any progress on that front would be most welcome.

The war in Syria is largely over, and while US troops still “protect” oil wells in many parts of the country, there’s no denying the immediate threat of global conflagration is somewhat abated, and there are signs that the Trump administration might looking to pull out of the country further (though whether the Deep State will allow that is another question).

While the protests in France seem never-ending, and have come at great cost, they are a good sign. A sign that Western people are not yet completely apathetic, that they have some fight in them still.

Right now, the nights are long, but from here on out, they start getting a little shorter every day and in no time at all, it will be spring again.

April 2020 will mark five whole years since OffG first published anything at all. It has been a harder, stranger, more complicated journey than we ever imagined. We have reached a much wider audience than we could ever have dreamed, and we did it with just the support of you guys out there reading this.

No corporate sponsors, no advertisements, no marketing. Just information and word of mouth and telling the truth. And it works. It’s good to know that can happen, despite the media monopolies and narrowing of the Overton window.

To those of you who have donated through Paypal, to our Patrons who donate regularly, and to all of you who support us by simply reading and sharing – Thank you. For keeping OffG alive. It would go dark forever without you.

We hope all of you have a Merry – and peaceful – Christmas.