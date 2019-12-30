Updating the 2020 edition of the OED

Vladimir Golstein
In the tradition of the Oxford English Dictionary, I recommend the following terms and their definitions to be included in a 2020 version of the same.
DNC – Democrats Nominate Clintons. A secret and nefarious body within Democratic Party that Makes Sure that only Clintons and their Clones get Nominations. The prominence of DNC is linked the futile attempts to slow down the demise of Neoliberalism.
White Helmets – a new form of birth control. It prevents members of the mainstream press from getting impregnated by truth. Any reporter travelling to the Middle East, Russia, Europe, or China is required to wear one all the time.
International News: A collection of urban legends and old wife-tales. Any news reported from Russia or China should be presumed a lie, unless proven otherwise. Under no circumstances should a proof come from the Atlantic Council, Wikipedia, Snopes, or any other propaganda outfit that calls itself “fact checker.”
Impeachment – a transgender incubus that visits nightly US Democrats in their sleep. The touch of Impeachment is so enticing, that those affected can’t think of anything else even during their waking hours.
Whoever gets visited by this incubus more than two times – be it an academic, politician, diplomat, military personnel, or security specialist – turns into a script-reading zombie, as has been recently witnessed during Impeachment Hearings.
Greta – A naïve character from Brothers Grimm’s Fairy Tale. In this tale, Greta leads her brother along with thousands of trusting adults deep into dark woods, where the evil Witch, called Climate Change, inflicts endless suffering upon her victims. These sufferings include floods, droughts, locusts, boils, plagues, death of livestock, and listening to the NPR all the time. The specter of Greta continues to haunt Europe to this very day.
Ukraine – an illegitimate child of the secret love affair between the Clintons, Biden, Obama, Merkel, and assorted Polish and Swedish Blonds. The child – instead of becoming an angelic baby with blond curls – grew up into a modern Frankenstein who eats its own parts and infects anyone who touches it with hatred and paranoia.
The country named in honor of this child has become a place where rich Democrats send their children to learn looting, before they can come back and start looting their own country. It is also a place where they feel the need to celebrate Nazi collaborators by turning them into national heroes. Even Poland does not do that.
Brexit – an evil uncle of Boris Johnson. When Boris’ ambitions to fill the shoes of great British Prime Ministers, like Disraeli or Churchill, has failed to realize, in comes Brexit, and relying on his network of old Etonians and angry proletarians, he helps Boris to achieve his goals.
Steele Dossier – the collection of adult cartoons that describes – in the most grotesque and ridiculous details – the sexapades of the presidential candidate, Donald Trump. The collection is so grotesque and unrealistic that only the most sordid porn-watchers and the most valiant agents of alphabet agencies find it plausible.
Quid Pro Quo – one of the most sordid stories in Steele dossier, that depicts Donald Trump sleeping with fifty-five concubines of the Ukrainian Ruler in one night; the reported feat outdoes therefore the record set by Heracles, known to have slept with fifty daughters of a Greek King in one night.
Russians – a mysterious group of people – who, similar to the demons of ancient times, the witches of the Middle Ages, and the Jews of the Modern Period — was created by the western mind for the purposes of scapegoating. Russians combine all possible contradictions: they can be simultaneously weak and strong; socialist, yet greedy and rapacious; conniving, yet very sloppy; they can pull a very sophisticated stunt, yet leave all the traces and clues that lead back to them. They can’t do anything without cheating; yet, they are always caught in their lies. General public in the west is convinced that the only way to defeat Russians is to vote for the candidate who can say “Russians” faster than his rivals.
Whataboutism. An incantation that one pronounces to dismiss legitimate concerns of one’s opponent. It is the modern day version of “catch the thief,” when a thief, to avoid being caught, starts chasing an innocent person while screaming “catch the thief.” Used primarily by the propagandists of NATO countries to deflect scrutiny of their own violent and illegal behavior.
Great article!
Antisemitism- any observation made
examples:
“They’re shooting unarmed protesters.”
“I like that movie.”
“He’s a warmonger”
Left Wing – an animal driven to near extinction by trophy hunting and commercial fishing; endangered
species; an animal prized by cryptologists
Anti-semitism! is not the only discussion stopper; both racism! and Islamophobia! are too.
As Australia burns in unprecedented mega-fires and the country dessicates under the worst drought in recorded history, the cultic drive to parody anthropogenic climate destabilisation at every opportunity seems ever more demented.
A form of mental oblivion to distract from the realities of the world. For example, the USA presidential elections have not been taken seriously by most observers of the “ democratic processes” since John Fitzgerald Kennedy failed to kowtow to the keeper of the strings. Moreover, despite over 50 years of data plus environmental warnings about the Earth failing to live up to the belief of exponential economic growth, suddenly, a young child becomes the focus for this sudden found realisation by the controllers of the masses that it’s not going to have a happy ending. Hmm, a mug is born every minute. Lastly, to quote George Carlin “ fighting for peace is like fxcking for virginity” how gullible, naive and fundamentally dumb the 1%, the financial aristocracy treat the serfs of Mother Earth.
I agree that Greta’s sudden fame indicates elite control and approval, but what she is pissed off about is still happening, no matter what machinations the parasites engage in to control the narrative and profit from the cataclysm.
Richard
This black and white thinking is the same as what purportedly writers like this one and many articles in OG seem to condemn as propaganda by the other side.
The Arab spring for example started off with genuine grievances by some people but got highjacked partly internally by local organisations like the Muslim Brotherhood in Egypt but in some cases such as Syria, highjacked by the west opportunistically to practice regime change. But for the black and white brigade with no shades of grey, the baby gets thrown out with the bath water.
Climate change, vaccination and some others are now the targets of these people handing over an easy victory to the corporations they are supposedly fighting.
There is no black and white about the reality of anthropogenic climate destabilisation. There is a lot of grey, of course, as to how quickly and how markedly will the destabilisation occur, will there be rapid melting of ice-caps, or will it be slower than the more pessimistic prognostications, what diseases will spread and proliferate, how quickly will methane clathrates collapse, releasing that gas, etc, etc, etc. A myriad, an entire world of known and unknown unknowns, synergies and unpleasant surprises.
Got two more:
Travoyeurs- people (usually middle class) who travel the world to eat, drink and gawk at other people doing the same thing.
Gretaenvy- people who are pissed off that a sixteen year old has achieved something they couldn’t after years of whining and bitching.
Dave’s (one of the founders of Extinction Rebellion) is on the right track:
https://dandelionsalad.wordpress.com/2019/12/29/if-youre-not-busy-plotting-nonviolent-revolution-for-peace-and-climate-youre-busy-dying-by-david-swanson/comment-page-1/#comment-262818
He’s correct. Without the total extirpation of capitalism and the total disempowerment of the parasites who profit from it, humanity is cactus. Even if ‘market solutions’ somehow ‘fixed’ anthropogenic climate destabilisation, a myriad of other ecological, geo-political, economic and social maladies will take us out.