US murders leading Iranian General Qassem Soleimani

The US govt has confirmed it deliberately targeted leading Iranian general Qassem Soleimani in its missile (some say drone) attack near Baghdad airport that killed 10 people, including Soleimani and leaders of the Iraqi Shia militia.
The Pentagon has made a public statement justifying the action as a ‘defensive’ act aimed at protecting US servicemen from future attacks, claiming the general was behind recent attacks on the US embassy in Baghdad and adding:
General Soleimani was actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region
There’s no way this can be verified of course, and even if true, does not excuse what amounts to an extraordinary act of terrorism against a sovereign nation with whom no state of war existed.
The apparent craziness here is off the charts.
Quick recap. The most insane & deluded of the war-profiteers/sadists/mad ideologues have been begging for a move against Iran since around 2005. It’s the seventh and final country in Wes Clarke’s famous ‘seven countries in five years‘ story. But so far it has never been attacked directly by the US.
The reason for this is the realists in the Pentagon know they could easily lose that war.
Iran isn’t Iraq. Iran isn’t Syria. Iran is a wealthy, organized state, with a well-trained and fearsome military well capable of defending itself.
The non-crazies in the Pentagon know this and know a war with these people could end up wiping the US out in the Middle East, to say nothing of escalating wildly, up to and including direct confrontation with Russia, that has its own powerful reasons for not wanting to see Iran become a chaotic US vassal.
This is why, after fifteen years of talking the talk, no US administration has ever dared to actually walk the walk. The non-crazy generals have vetoed it, spelled out what a disaster it could become, made it clear the risks are not worth the gains.
So it always has been for 15 years – until now.
At the direction of the President, the U.S. military has taken decisive defensive action to protect U.S. personnel abroad by killing Qasem Soleimani, the head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force, a US-designated Foreign Terrorist Organization.
— The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 3, 2020
On the face of it the murder of Soleimani and the Pentagon statement of intent appears to be some kind of coup for the lunatics. Do the war-profiteers/sadists and ideologues who seem to have grabbed the initiative really understand what they have done?
Is Dominic Raab remotely cognizant of where his alleged rubber-stamping of Pompeo’s lunacy might lead? (Dom himself hasn’t verified Pompeo’s bombast yet, which may or may not be signficiant).
Discussed with @DominicRaab the recent decision to take defensive action to eliminate Qassem Soleimani. Thankful that our allies recognize the continuing aggressive threats posed by the Iranian Quds Force. The U.S. remains committed to de-escalation.
— Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) January 3, 2020
Let’s hope they are all privy to some important info we don’t have that means this is not the apocalyptic suicide bid it looks like.
Time will tell.
Meanwhile “WW3” is a trending hashtag on Twitter, which is a little premature perhaps, but sells the sense of horror and disbelief people are feeling. Here are some examples
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praises Donald Trump for killing top Iranian general and says US has a 'right to defend itself'https://t.co/ZJasi2GFxX
— ExposeTheMedia.com (@ExposeTheMedia) January 3, 2020
this is a fucking lie pic.twitter.com/HmS32o5F3D
— 🌹Sean Duffy🌹 (@seanduffy_) January 3, 2020
For all intents & purposes, any talk inside #Iran of negotiation with the US, or in choosing a more peaceful policy in the region is now over. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, has vowed vengeance for this attack, and it will be very bitter. https://t.co/lKIjvHKljC By @karimsh89
— AHTribune (@AHTribune) January 3, 2020
Possibly significant and interesting take by blue tick John Simpson
Killing #Soleimani isn’t like killing bin Laden, who had masterminded the worst terrorist attack against America. Soleimani was a competitor, who was highly effective in fighting ISIS as well as American interests. Assassinating him seems like a step back to a more savage past.
— John Simpson (@JohnSimpsonNews) January 3, 2020
Jeremy Corbyn, leader of the Labour Party, talking a certain amount of sense:
The US assassination of Qasem Soleimani is an extremely serious and dangerous escalation of conflict with global significance. The UK government should urge restraint on the part of both Iran and the US, and stand up to the belligerent actions and rhetoric coming from the US.
— Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) January 3, 2020
Keir Starmer, potential future leader of the Labour Party, is also not convinced:
The Government’s response to Donald Trump’s actions is not good enough.
The UK Government should hold him to account for his actions and stand up for international law, not tacitly condone the attack. https://t.co/3OCyiuphRt
— Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) January 3, 2020
Susan Sarandon retweeting Bernie. Did he actually oppose invasion of Iraq? But the sentiment is a good one
NO WAR WITH IRAN https://t.co/iKFlADmS1c
— Susan Sarandon (@SusanSarandon) January 3, 2020
Lindsey Graham talking idiotic smack to the surprise of no one:
President @realDonaldTrump took decisive, preemptive action to foil a plot directed at American personnel.
As to what happens next: It should be clear to Iran that President Trump will not sit idly by if our people and interests are threatened.
— Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 3, 2020
The Guardian being the Guardian…
US and allies on high alert as Iran threatens retaliation https://t.co/sHoqGb9T0f
— Guardian news (@guardiannews) January 3, 2020
And just, well, disturbing frankly…
ABSOLUTELY BEAUTIFUL!
An Iranian family celebrating the killing of #Iran's IRGC Quds Force chief Qasem Soleimani.
"Death to Dictator!" they are heard chanting.#FreeIran2020pic.twitter.com/3EgOUqizat
— Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) January 3, 2020
Hmm, just found this whist trawling archives – interesting article (2018):
https://www.haaretz.com/israel-news/u-s-gives-israel-green-light-to-assassinate-iran-s-general-soleimani-1.5630156
Also, as I posted on the other article:
The MSM had/has a D-Notice on this? Boris Johnson won the neocon thinktank’s “American Enterprise Institute’s 2018 Irving Kristol Award” a couple of years ago so I would not be surprised to see the British establishment (yet again!) being one of the belles of the ball at the “bringing-democracy-to-Iran-party”.
https://www.aei.org/research-products/speech/a-conversation-with-boris-johnson/
True to form, Jeremy Corbyn is using his strengths: diplomacy and reason to try to bring calm and restraint to a tense situation that the war-hawks would prefer to escalate for a myriad of reasons.
According to Pompeo: ”The U.S. remains committed to de-escalation.”
In other news, War is Peace.
Fucking gringos make nasty Nazis look really good by comparison.
And since the obese exceptionalists are unwilling to change the status quuo of fascist U.S., Mother Nature will have to step in. Hawai’i and Yellowstone will both blow soon. No, not the garden variety eruption in Hawai’i. The whole flank is going. 3000 km³ in free fall speed into the Pacific Ocean.
Yellowstone needs no explanation either. It will end the shitty wannabe empire in a whiffy.
Why should one prepare for these mayhems to happen? Because the Universe is not just some large place with a lot of stuff in it. It is an expanding consciousness and at all times growing somewhere. It is also calling the shots. Little Homo Sapiens under the leadership of the greatest assholes ever to ruin the planet has lost it. Too willfully stupid to understand that nothing remains without effect or reaction.
Hopefully, someone takes out Esper as well – the greatest threat to humanity since Hiroshima.
Fucking gringos. Dumbest people of the entire human history.
Raab the simpleton will be out of his depth with this, but will support the warmongering yanks 100%
To ‘lie, cheat and steal’,just add assassinate. Somewhat completes the methodology of the Brothers in Harm, aka Trump Netanyahoo, Spaffer Macron, et al. Surely there are puppeteers pulling the strings, Bilderburg and Banksters come to mind. How peoples are inveighled into electing such filth is beyond me. Get ready for Heavy Duty social repression in the coming year, bearing in mind that we now have an SS in UK in the guise of MI5.
Already attempts are underway to distort history.
You don’t have to be a supporter of Iran or General Soleimani to recognise the crucial role he played in defeating Islamic State terrorism. Following the collapse of the US-trained Iraqi army and the capture of most of its weapons and material and much of Iraqi territory north of Baghdad by ISIS, Soleimani reforged the Iraqi army, re-enforcing it with irregulars and volunteers. He personally commanded the force that retook Tikrit in a fearsome battle against the terrorists. He then had a major role in facing down Al-Qaeda, Al-Nusrah and other Saudi backed terrorists in Syria.
His contribution to the defeat of Wahhabi jihadists is unparalleled. Despite that, he was been assassinated, probably above all because he commanded the IRGC Quds force, whose ultimate objective is the liberation of Palestine.
I am not convinced that Trump knew anything much about it, judging from his Twitter account. He normally boasts about such things but said nowt – just posted an American Flag, and hours later used the word negotiation. Doubt the UK or anyone else in NATO knew anything much about it either. Even CNN seemed shocked.
As far as The EU is concerned, I suggest a read of this is worthwhile. Thierry Meyssan is usually on the ball. He wrote this before the event.
“For the European Union, the time has come to use force” by Thierry Meyssan
https://www.voltairenet.org/article208739.html
John Bolton has a big smile on his face. This has Neocon crazies written all over it.
I blame The Left’s non-reaction to 9/11 for most of this, including the likes of some of my favourite authors. They actually “believed???” the Official US Government story?? I find that hard to believe, so I find almost all of them complicit, for not having the courage for calling it out. Incidentally Trump did call it out when interviewed on the day of the event. He knew it was controlled demolition – bombs going off at the Twin Towers, and said so.
Check out for flashes in the Sky and Duck & Cover, not that it will do you any good.
This is a very sad day indeed. I was hoping that the Evil would be defeated by now, not for me, it doesn’t really matter, but for the sake of my Grandchildren.
We are all a bit on edge in our house today. It reminds me of 9/11
God knows what happenes next.
Someone mentioned on some blog, who knows Iran really well, that this is the equivalent, from an Iranian point of view of The Assassination of JFK.
It was probably done, by the same people.
Tony
Perhaps Trump was rather taken by surprise eg at the status of the targets? Was it that almost routine defiance of a President’s orders, something they, the military complex, have been doing for decades now. It’s a bit like the Bay of Pigs where Kennedy blamed the military for mis leading him. That was a fateful step and whatever Trump does or says now, after the deed, is coloured by the knowledge that if these guys don’t like it you are in big trouble. They intend to break once and for all his “nonsense” about withdrawing from the Middle East and Afghanistan. America can’t give up big wars every so often, it drives their economy. It would be like Britain giving up India a hundred years earlier than it did.
All the Great Wars that We Love to Fight and Die in with Futile Sacrifice of Our Youth start with an Assassination.
The name General Qassem Suleimani will become as well known as Archduke Ferdinand, from just over a hundred years ago.
The Evil Empire that got its last hundred years of control over the World – lost it’s mind and that control today.
Here is what a slavering Empire Sith bloodthirsty warmongering killer sounds like
“John Bolton
(@AmbJohnBolton)
Congratulations to all involved in eliminating Qassem Soleimani. Long in the making, this was a decisive blow against Iran’s malign Quds Force activities worldwide. Hope this is the first step to regime change in Tehran.
January 3, 2020 ”
That guy ought to fly into the war zone immediately and collect his dues! (Never been anywhere near any of the danger and mass murder he has created all his life afaik.)
———-
A while back when I realised that our election was going to be fixed by global coordination it became clear why:
‘Mesopotamia and Cenral Asia, here we come -again! Sorry for the bloodshed but we will be spilling plenty of our own and proxy Uighurs too. We voted for it!’
The propaganda machine is oiled and whirring now to get the boots on the ground and once more send our youth to foreign shores to do or die – Fuking and Cuntery.’
——-
I had been arguing with my friends that this escalation to full war with Iran was the plan; making sure that Labour would not be allowed to win by hook or crook and a reason behind the hard brexit.
Now you know WHY and why also bozo and his minders like LauraKoftheCIA all disappeared for the last week or so – for their briefing for war.
I was asking why the media over the holidays have STILL been banging away against Corbyn – knowing he is going? Nick Robinson this morning like a rat out of a bag instantly pushing the ‘patriotism’ line. As has LBC for a week. The narrative was outed as the line about why the northern wall collapsed because they considered Corbyn unpatriotic…
The Groaniads imperial blue web page…
IT HAS BEEN LONG PLANNED AS POMPEOS GAUNTLET WAS.
——-
The Maximum Pressure campaign against Iran by the neocons just played a major card at disrupting the emerging EurAsian Empire and the inevitable collapse of our own AngloImperial multi century project, and the various infrastructure projects under the Belt & Road Initiatives – by the ASSASSINATION of a major statesman.
With Macron under pressure, Netanyahu and MBS too and the collapse of Russiagate with it’s blowback – Trump was easily going to triumph. HIS implacable backers have decided to push for the maximum disruption of that triumph – the fact that the Durham report and charges have still not published or were finally about to, has been the trigger.
If Trump was against further war in the M.E. he has now been turned into an assassin by his DS and they can easily despatch him and claim it was the Iranians… it is a coup against him if he is not a willing party today.
——–
A instant asymmetric response is now likely – I would’t expect Aramco to be worth much in a few days, and if the Israeli farmers and Saudis think they have plenty of desalinated water saved up, good luck; it is certain that retaliation will strike all the way back to Washington and any number of US/UK and French targets across the world – followed by a full on air and cruise missile attack on Iranian cities and infrastructure- destoying the last remaining archeological treasures and millions of people.
I would say many a false flag attacks are now imminent.
I would also say that the chances of such blogs and our voices continuing to be heard just dropped by orders of scale.
I would also say that the EU will come under extreme pressure to fall apart with the UK’s hard brexit and the various Nato whores wishing to go to war while the rest of the EU will try and make peace and stay out of it.
The Empire is still fighting back – we still have haven’t realised WE are that EVIL Empire.
We have just escalated to the accidental use of strategic weapons across the planet for the benefit of the very very few ancient overlords.
Our only hope is the Merkel/Putin/Xi cool heads, and us, in our 10 millions taking to the streets in a major general strike in this mid-winter to stop this SHIT once and for all.
——
Obviously MoA, Magnier, SST & Craig Murray and their well informed commentators are where else WE can get real stuff.
This article is comprised mostly of wishful thinking and made up facts. The pentagon in way would or should believe it would lose in armed conflict with Iran. The economy is on the brink of total collapse due to sanctions. The population is rioting against its leadership, 450 killed in the demonstration. The US has the men and material already there. You don’t know what the inner workings are in the pentagon who the crazies are and aren’t.
This is a difficult one to call, I would say principally because we are in completely new territory here (courtesy of the batshit crazies in the West): Qassem Soleimani was a very high Iranian official – arguably the number two in Iran. Prior to this it was always an unspoken rule that in a proxy war you do not assassinate such people.
In light of this, the Iranians might feel that they need to mete out a very strong retaliation. If that happens it seems a strong possibility that there will be an all out war; but the Iranians will be aware of this. We’ll just have to wait and see what the response is. These American provocations have now got so outrageous that Iran and its allies (not to mention many other countries in the world) might feel that they’ve now reached the point where enough is enough.
Also, because we are dealing with batshit crazies – in Washington and elsewhere – there could be a major false flag operation sometime soon, to be blamed on the Iranians and thus used as an excuse to attack them.
Get out your popcorn, and take plenty of bottled water into your fallout shelter; oh, and don’t forget spare batteries for your torch.
BigB, this is an attempt to goose the price of oil per barrel and make OPEC a money producer by fomenting war preparations so that the price of oil goes exponential and the Neoliberals can foster an irrational exuberance for World War Three with the high speed algorithm of fear empowering the bids up on markets for oil.
Threats of war, and war itself is an oil market mover & shaker unlike Little Penis Man Trump on twittersphere.
MOU
BREAKING NEWS ALERT!!!!!
Iran bad.
America good.
MOU
It’s unbecoming how so many of America’s hard-core warhawks were once its hard-core draft dodgers, like Trump, Bolton, Cheney et al. Lindsey Graham likes to say he served during the 2003 Iraq invasion, but he’s careful not to say he spent that time stateside as an air-force lawyer in South Carolina.
Little Penis Man Trump has pissing contest with Little Rocket Man Un for world title of most dangerously mentally ill sovereign leader of the world.
Yale’s Dr. Bandy X. Lee applying for residency in China.
Local News at 10:00am, stay tuned for the latest in Sports & Weather!
MOU
Julia Borger: for the Guardian in Washington DC on her take of the assassination. As follows:
”In his long military career, Qassem Suleimani left the Middle East littered with corpses. Now he has finally joined them.”
Like the west have been a force for good with no skeletons in the cupboard! Offhand, say Madeleine Albright thinking it was absolutely right to support the mass murder by the US of 500,000 children who died from starvation and lack of medical facilities during the sanctions imposed by sanctions. I used to think that David Icke that was somewhat deranged by talking about lizard people among us, but I am beginning to think he has a point. It is impossible to be human and think that the mass murder of innocent children was ‘worth it’. Since when was the mass murder of children ‘worth it’?
I think that it was Aleksandr Isayevich Solzhenitsyn who once said ”to do evil a man must believe he is doing good.’ These well educated and well paid media partisans seem to have the power to believe hold contradictory views in their heads at the same time and are apparently able to switch from one to its opposite with ease. This has been well illustrated in fiction in Orwell’s ”1984” and Koestler’s ”Darkness at Noon”. Orwell’s interrogator, O’Brien and Koestler’s Ivanov were both adept at this amoral double-think.
There is no international law, there is only brute power and violence. The triumph of the Totalitarian ethic (yes, I know that is an oxymoron) seems complete.
Isn’t that Julian Borger, Frank?
Maybe? But frankly I don’t really care they were all hatched from the same diseased womb.
“The Pentagon issued a statement taking responsibility for the killing: The U.S. military has taken decisive defensive action to protect U.S. personnel abroad by killing Qasem Soleimani, the head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force, a U.S.-designated Foreign Terrorist Organization.”
How crazy is this statement. The Pentagon is telling the public assassinating a very significant and admired Iranian figure will “protect US personnel.” This further proves US foreign policy is controlled by “misanthropic psychopaths” whose every purposeful action guides the military further into major conflagrations causing the deaths of millions in the Middle East and billions throughout the planet.
Caitlin Johnstone, in her article entitled “US Assassination Of Top Iranian Military Official May Ignite World War” states: “Many are understandably claiming that this geostrategically pivotal confrontation was precisely what Trump was installed to facilitate all along. The largest donor to any campaign in 2016 was oligarch Sheldon Adelson, who gave $25 million to the Trump campaign, and who in 2013 said that the US should drop a nuclear bomb on Iran.”
Warmongering Pelosi and the rest of the feckless Congress made this all possible by passing the NDAA which does NOT require Trump to obtain congressional consent before attacking Iran.
https://caitlinjohnstone.com/2020/01/03/us-assassination-of-top-iranian-military-official-may-ignite-world-war/
Does anyone in charge remember how the First World War started? Gavrilo Princip assassinated the Hapsburg Crown Prince. The Hapsburgs decided to punish Serbia. The system of alliances kicked in and the world found itself in a murderous, destructive war that no one planned and no one wanted.
Main difference: here. it’s wanted
It was WANTED.
By the SAME global robber baron warmongers inheritors.
First of all, let’s try and ponder on both the similarities and the differences with the two following (yet hypothetical) situations:
A. Shoygu gets zapped by an Israeli missile while meeting with Iranian officials at Damascus airport
B. Stoltenberg (or any EU Defence ministeress) gets zapped by a drone while meeting with Saoudi-sponsored mercenaries in Yemen
Then let’s ask some questions, list not exhaustive:
1. what [in the world, to remain polite] was Qasem Soleimani, of all people, doing just there, at Baghdad airport?
2. why wasn’t he better protected? 2b. where was his security, including intelligence services?
3. could it have happened by chance — i.e. the attackers didn’t know of his presence there?
4. where the answer to 3. was yes or no, could 5a. Israel 5b. any US-sponsored mercenary group have been behind the attack?
5. whatever the answer to 4., can we put it past the stupid, boisterous US murderous regime, taking advantage of customary Israeli discretion or telling their mercenaries to shut up, to boast: “It’s us who dunnit!” ?
6. the vast one, now: who could have an interest in getting rid of Qasem Soleimani?
Lol.
Answers to your musings already at MoA, SST, Magnier, Murray …
& my tuppence above.