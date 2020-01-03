US murders leading Iranian General Qassem Soleimani

The US govt has confirmed it deliberately targeted leading Iranian general Qassem Soleimani in its missile (some say drone) attack near Baghdad airport that killed 10 people, including Soleimani and leaders of the Iraqi Shia militia.

The Pentagon has made a public statement justifying the action as a ‘defensive’ act aimed at protecting US servicemen from future attacks, claiming the general was behind recent attacks on the US embassy in Baghdad and adding:

General Soleimani was actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region

There’s no way this can be verified of course, and even if true, does not excuse what amounts to an extraordinary act of terrorism against a sovereign nation with whom no state of war existed.

The apparent craziness here is off the charts.

Quick recap. The most insane & deluded of the war-profiteers/sadists/mad ideologues have been begging for a move against Iran since around 2005. It’s the seventh and final country in Wes Clarke’s famous ‘seven countries in five years‘ story. But so far it has never been attacked directly by the US.

The reason for this is the realists in the Pentagon know they could easily lose that war.

Iran isn’t Iraq. Iran isn’t Syria. Iran is a wealthy, organized state, with a well-trained and fearsome military well capable of defending itself.

The non-crazies in the Pentagon know this and know a war with these people could end up wiping the US out in the Middle East, to say nothing of escalating wildly, up to and including direct confrontation with Russia, that has its own powerful reasons for not wanting to see Iran become a chaotic US vassal.

This is why, after fifteen years of talking the talk, no US administration has ever dared to actually walk the walk. The non-crazy generals have vetoed it, spelled out what a disaster it could become, made it clear the risks are not worth the gains.

So it always has been for 15 years – until now.

At the direction of the President, the U.S. military has taken decisive defensive action to protect U.S. personnel abroad by killing Qasem Soleimani, the head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force, a US-designated Foreign Terrorist Organization. — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 3, 2020

On the face of it the murder of Soleimani and the Pentagon statement of intent appears to be some kind of coup for the lunatics. Do the war-profiteers/sadists and ideologues who seem to have grabbed the initiative really understand what they have done?

Is Dominic Raab remotely cognizant of where his alleged rubber-stamping of Pompeo’s lunacy might lead? (Dom himself hasn’t verified Pompeo’s bombast yet, which may or may not be signficiant).

Discussed with @DominicRaab the recent decision to take defensive action to eliminate Qassem Soleimani. Thankful that our allies recognize the continuing aggressive threats posed by the Iranian Quds Force. The U.S. remains committed to de-escalation. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) January 3, 2020

Let’s hope they are all privy to some important info we don’t have that means this is not the apocalyptic suicide bid it looks like.

Time will tell.

Meanwhile “WW3” is a trending hashtag on Twitter, which is a little premature perhaps, but sells the sense of horror and disbelief people are feeling. Here are some examples

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praises Donald Trump for killing top Iranian general and says US has a 'right to defend itself'https://t.co/ZJasi2GFxX — ExposeTheMedia.com (@ExposeTheMedia) January 3, 2020

this is a fucking lie pic.twitter.com/HmS32o5F3D — 🌹Sean Duffy🌹 (@seanduffy_) January 3, 2020

For all intents & purposes, any talk inside #Iran of negotiation with the US, or in choosing a more peaceful policy in the region is now over. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, has vowed vengeance for this attack, and it will be very bitter. https://t.co/lKIjvHKljC By @karimsh89 — AHTribune (@AHTribune) January 3, 2020

Possibly significant and interesting take by blue tick John Simpson

Killing #Soleimani isn’t like killing bin Laden, who had masterminded the worst terrorist attack against America. Soleimani was a competitor, who was highly effective in fighting ISIS as well as American interests. Assassinating him seems like a step back to a more savage past. — John Simpson (@JohnSimpsonNews) January 3, 2020

Jeremy Corbyn, leader of the Labour Party, talking a certain amount of sense:

The US assassination of Qasem Soleimani is an extremely serious and dangerous escalation of conflict with global significance. The UK government should urge restraint on the part of both Iran and the US, and stand up to the belligerent actions and rhetoric coming from the US. — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) January 3, 2020

Keir Starmer, potential future leader of the Labour Party, is also not convinced:

The Government’s response to Donald Trump’s actions is not good enough. The UK Government should hold him to account for his actions and stand up for international law, not tacitly condone the attack. https://t.co/3OCyiuphRt — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) January 3, 2020

Susan Sarandon retweeting Bernie. Did he actually oppose invasion of Iraq? But the sentiment is a good one

NO WAR WITH IRAN https://t.co/iKFlADmS1c — Susan Sarandon (@SusanSarandon) January 3, 2020

Lindsey Graham talking idiotic smack to the surprise of no one:

President @realDonaldTrump took decisive, preemptive action to foil a plot directed at American personnel. As to what happens next: It should be clear to Iran that President Trump will not sit idly by if our people and interests are threatened. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 3, 2020

The Guardian being the Guardian…

US and allies on high alert as Iran threatens retaliation https://t.co/sHoqGb9T0f — Guardian news (@guardiannews) January 3, 2020

And just, well, disturbing frankly…