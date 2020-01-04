Soleimani murder: developing narrative

Catte Black
The dust is settling somewhat over the latest and strangest act of imperial hubris in the Middle East, and a few things are becoming clearer – though no less strange.
Trump held a slightly bizarre presser at his vacation resort in Florida, wherein he tried to assure the media he had no wish to provoke either war with or regime change in Iran, saying
We took action last night to stop a war. We do not take action to start a war.”
Even the slavering warhound, Pompeo was taking a more conciliatory tone, and the word ‘de-escalation’ began featuring prominently in his Twitter feed.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and I discussed the decisive defensive action @realDonaldTrump employed in Baghdad to protect American lives. I emphasized that de-escalation is the United States’ principal goal.
In my conversation today with @masrour_barzani, we discussed yesterday’s defensive action and our commitment to de-escalation. I thanked him for his steadfast partnership. We agreed on the need for continued, close cooperation.
UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, is also urging “all parties de-escalate” – for what that’s worth.
At the same time early claims by the Iraqi Popular Mobilisation Force (PMF) that the US had launched another air strike against them north of Baghdad were later retracted. According to RT:
The Iraqi Army, however, later denied that an airstrike took place there. In a statement quoted by local media, the military urged everyone to be “careful” about spreading unverified information and “rumors” in the future.
Some of this implies an attempt on both sides (Iraq and the US at least) to pull back. But while this may be welcome it does nothing to explain why the US administration escalated in the first place, in what still looks like a suicidally self-defeating move.
What is the empire up to at this point? Does it have a plan? is it coherent? is it even sane?
The Saker took a look yesterday at The Soleimani murder – what could happen next . He thinks, as he has said before, that Trump is regarded as a disposable asset by his Deep State handlers and is being used as a front man for risky policy actions that he can be scapegoated for if/when they go wrong:
I have always claimed that Donald Trump is a “disposable President” for the Neocons. What do I mean by that? I mean that the Neocons have used Trump to do all sorts of truly fantastically dumb things (pretty much ALL his policy decisions towards Israel and/or Syria) for a very simple reason. If Trump does something extremely dumb and dangerous, he will either get away with it, in which case the Neocons will be happy, or he will either fail or the consequences of his decisions will be catastrophic, at which point the Neocons will jettison him and replace him by an even more subservient individual (say Pence or Pelosi). In other words, for the Neocons to have Trump do something both fantastically dangerous and fantastically stupid is a win-win situation!
I tend to agree with this. When Clinton was dumped last minute as POTUS (too crazy, too weird), and the Deep State pivoted to Trump, it was clear from very early on he – the unwanted outsider – was going to be used just as Saker says, as a handy scapegoat; and it’s interesting to note in this regard that he is indeed being blamed in many places today (Spiked, the Guardian etc), as the sole architect of the Soleimani murder.
That he is in any way solely, or even directly, responsible is of course vanishingly improbable. US presidents don’t, in real terms, have that kind of power now, if they ever did. It’s far more likely Trump just rubber stamped an action urged by Pompeo and his war-crazed backers, or even that he only knew about it after it was done.
But that’s just detail. The fact Trump is being scapegoated implies that – at least for now – those really responsible are backtracking and thinking better of the venture.
But what was the venture? What the desired outcome? No one seems to have a very satisfactory answer to that right now.
As we said yesterday, war with Iran has been the auto-erotic fixation for the hardcore war nuts in Washington for years, and imminent confrontation has been predicted regularly since at least 2005.
But it’s never become a reality because the non-crazies in Washington know the risks outweigh the benefits for US interests.
Sure, we know in recent times the Trump administration has been ramping up the tensions again. Tearing up the nuclear deal, re-imposing sanctions, sabre-rattling, making threats. But this has all been within the familiar framework that always just stops short of actual conflict.
The murder of Soleimani is orders of magnitude beyond anything they have ever risked before. Good analysts like the Saker and Moon of Alabama have pointed out that the US has basically defeated its own aims, all but destroyed itself in the region. In MoA’s words:
The U.S. has won nothing with its attack but will feel the consequences for decades to come. From now on its position in the Middle East will be severely constrained. Others will move in to take its place.
Even if this turns out too dire and sweeping a prediction, the truth still is clear that the US have apparently gained nothing from this venture and lost a great deal.
Of course both the US and Israel now have carte blanche to stage as much false flag ‘terrorism’ as they want and blame it on Iranian ‘revenge’. Whatever else happens, we can almost certainly look forward to some of that.
And, there is the bonus of being able to drive the US homeland even further toward fascism in the guise of ‘preparing’ for new waves of terror attacks. The Mayor of New York is already doing his own narrative preparation for this, claiming, per the Jerusalem Post that
We have to assume this action puts us in a de facto state of war
But all this seems small gains for massive losses. The question ‘what were you thinking?’ hangs there, currently unanswered. If this was clever geopolitical chess it’s currently so deep as to defeat all analysis.
Claims that the US is just doing Israel’s bidding don’t even cut it. If the US loses its hold on the ME as a result of an ill-judged war with Iran, how will this benefit Israel? Does it believe it can inherit the imperial mantle? If so, it’s deluded. Without US protection Israel would not last long in its current form.
Some have suggested it’s a ‘clever’ plot to hike up oil prices. But really? There are much lower risk ways of doing that than launching a war and forcing Iran to close the Straits of Hormuz.
The QAnon crowd have even suggested it’s an ultra smart way of getting the US out of Iraq. Well, we have to admit that could be the result. But does anyone really believe that was the plan?
No one has yet, to my knowledge, put out the US simply goofed and are now desperately trying to cover themselves – but that is at least as likely as some of the above.
The major question really though is – will this backtracking and odd claims of wanting de-escalation actually do anything to de-escalate? Will it persuade Iran not to seek retaliation, supposing this is now what Pompeo et al want?
Currently the answer to that looks like a ‘no.’ In fact Iran has just now issued a list of potential retaliation targets related to the US. Even if this is mostly posturing, it’s hard to see how Iran can avoid some form of response to this heinous act of frank terrorism. Even if the US administration’s ‘de-escalation’ stance is genuine, it may well be pointless.
And how long will the US remain in a ‘de-escalation’ mindset anyhow? It’s become a commonplace to describe US foreign policy as ‘insane’, and it’s an apposite description. But the murder of Soleimani takes the evident insanity to new and self-defeating levels.
Who can say what the empire’s next moves will be in the coming days or weeks? More utterly lunatic ‘defensive’ missile strikes are entirely possible.
And at that point all bets will be off.
I am as perplexed as anybody over the assassination of Soleimani, seeing no tactical advantage and in fact serious disadvantages and dangers.
I can add little to the excellent article and excellent comments except to say that last year, I saw a documentary about Soleimani and I felt at the time, he was perhaps the only person that might bring peace to the whole of the Middle East and it may be for that reason somebody thought he was dangerous and had to go.
At the very least, the Iraqi Government have now been given the chance to kick America and NATO out of Iraq and maybe Syria as well. With that in mind, I am sure that MSM will then say that this is all a Russian plot. I am sure that Pompeo’s flight to Kazakstan is perhaps to prepare an air base if a rapid Vietnam style evacuation needs to occur.
The options left open for America, NATO and Israel are fairly limited to remote offshore missile attacks as any form of close engagement against battle hardened troops when your own forces have only experience against unarmed civilians and forces only armed with small arms would be fraught with danger. I am sure that Trump’s advisers and their experience of playing war games on their computers might think differently.
As for a major missile strike like that after Douma when only a handful of rockets hit their targets especially as Syria did not have the latest anti missile systems, there is a likelihood that not one might reach its target.
2020 is shaping up to become a very interesting year and by its end destined to become a very changed world.
Trump’s actions appear to be that of a very poor gambler trying to take desperate measures to improve his luck. I believe Hitler had great faith in his astrologer, does Trump use one?
I’m less optimistic Catte – the claims to want deescalation come from those who just escalated, in a calculated and well planned act of war, in which I believe the UK and Australia were already well briefed. I would also venture, as suggested in “Official Secrets and Lies” – that Pompeo’s demand that Corbyn would not be PM was making sure that there would be no anti-war PM in the UK in the new year, when the launching of the next decade of the war of terror would take place – so timely on 01.02.2020. Do we not remember that the attack on Iraq was planned months in advance, and launched – allegedly – at 20.30 on 20.03.2003?
And surely also, the faked killing of Baghdadi was part of this planning, as he had to be out of the way, specially nowhere near AL Qaim/Baghouz, for the killing of Soleimani to be possible. Truly it is the evil empire, with all that this includes, and Trump like a pimple waiting to burst sitting on top of the rotten pile.
Found this informative,. https://www.anti-empire.com/podcast-scott-horton-on-trumps-assassination-of-soleimani/
According to our Emily WMDs and the blood bath that followed in Iraq was all just a ‘mistake’.
Sickening pontificating from her in the Guardian about how it is bad to murder people (without just cause) apparently oblivious to the fact her own party committed Britan to an illegal war without a shred of evidence that Saddam Hussein was a threat to our national security.
I held my nose and read her article – not a single word about Tony Blair, or the fact that the quagmire in the Middle East (as she describes it) was largely a result of NuLabour’s love in with US neonazis.
People like Thornberry seem to be utterly devoid of even the most primitive form of decency.
She finishes her turdburger by saying ‘Whoever becomes Labour’s new leader, they need to have the strength, experience and knowledge to lead parliament in fighting back against Britain becoming embroiled in this disastrous drift to war.’
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2020/jan/04/i-have-no-confidence-boris-johnson-will-keep-us-out-of-quagmire-in-iran
Oh, the fucking irony.
O/T Ha ha – Integrity Initiative codswallop has landed with added rusty iron on Cambridge Analytica election meddling ! Guess what it only seems to be about Trump 2016 and Trump 2020!
Ah needed that laugh back to Armeggedon Now watch.
I rather see Israel, ie Bibi behind this. It is a diversion from his corruption crisis, it is pure Talmudism, with its murder of Israel’s ‘enemies’, and it brings forward the prospect of ‘obliterating’ ‘Persia’ in a New Purim that would cement Bibi’s place as a ‘King of Israel’ for all time ie a few more years. I really think that assuming that the architects of this action are rational and sane, when they are mad, bad, dangerous to know and infinitely blood-thirsty, is mistaken.
Also:
Iraqi air base housing US troops comes under rocket fire north of Baghdad
If true, these reports are to be expected, because it wasn’t just Qassem Suleimani who was assassinated by the American psychopaths, but also the Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.
If the reports are true, it’s quite expected, yet it has nothing to do with Iranian retaliation.
Iranian retaliation will be coming sometime in the future; and you might need to hold your hats when that happens.
I haven’t looked at the bookmakers with regard to all this. It will be interesting to see what odds they are now giving on Trump being re-elected.
Rockets land close to US Embassy in Baghdad, no known casualties – military
I’ve no idea of the veracity of this report. There was a similar report on Friday that turned out to be untrue.
Ah, didn’t take long to see Off Guardian’s never ending commitment to the most vile President in US history, and that’s saying a lot. The Deep State made him do it!!!!!!!!!!!!
So did the Deep State direct this fascist, racist, misogynist, jerk of epic proportions Trump to pimp for war against Iran during his campaign? Can’t see from this jerk’s body language that he sees himself as a “tough guy”. Did the Deep State force him to take on super neocon ex CIA director Woolsey as a foreign policy advisor during his campaign, or force him to suck up to the State of Israel in an AIPAC speech outdoing Clinton’s, or suck up to the House of Saud bragging about arms sales with an effing poster, or force him to move the US Embassy to Jerusalem, or force him to increase military operations in the ME including new rules of engagement making it easier for US troops to slaughter civilians, or force him to attack the Syrian regime, or force him to commit to “take the oil”, or force him to name torture queen Haspel to direct the CIA, or force him to nominate an oil tycoon as Secretary of State then replace him with torture advocate ex CIA director Pompeo, or force him to re-initiate and increase military hardware from war zones going to police departments, and the sorry list goes on that OG and other compromised “leftists” regard poor Trump being forced to do by the Deep State.
But the Deep State made him do it!!!!!!!!!!!!!
OG just loves their Trump, but likely not as much as the Deep State.
Do you think we’re someone else? Breitbart is out the door and to your right
I think like many people you are partly blinded by an understandable hatred of Trump.
I hold no brief for him, except to say Clinton would have been even worse.
But people trying to make sense of the latest ill starred US foreign policy adventure only need to understand two things.
1. The complete Zionist stranglehold over US politics and media.
2. The character of the political leadership in the US (and its satellites.)
1. From a Zionist point of view, Iraq, Libya and Syria (to a lesser extent) are all a rip roaring success. The first two are failed states that have been bombed back to the Stone Age. Syria is only slightly better off. Iran is unfinished business, the last major target on the Zionist hit list. All of this achieved by the US and its satellites providing all the money and the muscle.
2. US and western leadership in general is abysmal, the worst in its history. Arrogant, venal, corrupt, irredeemably ignorant, delusional, and ideologically driven, buying in to its own exceptionalist propaganda.
You cannot expect policies or programmes adopted to be in any way rational or coherent. What passes for an administration in the Trump Circus consists largely of competing, mutually antagonistic factions and fiefdoms, each pursuing their own objectives and generally fighting like rats in a sack. Trump is far from a dictator. He is more like a bewildered bystander presiding over what is at best a chaotic turf war.
This is not to absolve Trump of responsibility – if he is incapable of asserting his authority, he simply shouldn’t be there. But people like Bolton and others were foisted upon him at the behest of Adelson and Zionist interests. Bolton was openly trying to undermine him in North Korea and elsewhere. There are many other similar examples. Seditious and mutinous spooks and dirty cops were conspiring to unseat him even before he was elected.
In Syria, the Pentagon, the CIA, and the State Department were all following their own competing agendas, sponsoring different terrorist groups, following different objectives. Mid level bureaucrats like Vindman and Ioanovitch in all three organisations felt perfectly entitled to formulate and implement their own preferred policies, without any reference to the White House.
I don’t see much to admire in Trump. But apart from some coarse and bumptious behaviour, how does he differ from Obomber or Dubya? It’s a mistake to go down the MSM rabbit hole of seeing everything in terms of personalities.
“I hold no brief for him, except to say Clinton would have been even worse.” Ummm…..you literally just demonstrated your brief for him.
Do you really think that the psychopath Clinton would have been any different, or any other US President? Surely not ‘We tortured some folks’ Obama.
“clever geopolitical chess”
I would say that it’s something much lower down the evolutionary chain than that: these people are all criminal psychopaths – or if you want a more polite term: batshit crazies.
‘merica has been ‘attacking’ Iran for the last 10 years…
It is all smoke and mirrors.
Once upon a time…
There was a CIA fommented coup to overthrow a popular and decent government, placing the Shah in power. Then we had the Islamic Revolution led by the Ayatolah…The Ayatolah had been sojourning in Paris presumably enjoying the folies bergere and some tasty charcuterie. Then right on time, He was flown business class by Air France back to Iran.
The NWO and Radical Islam go together like ram-a-lam-ding-dong…
The car Soleimani was killed in appears to have been ‘exploded’ into a block with very little damage to the surrounding area or scorching. A car set on fire by neds in Glasgow makes more mess.
However in a change from the ubiquitous ‘mysteriously’ appearing passport, we have a deluxe ring that ‘identified’ Him.
The ring appears to change from one image to another…
It’s a secret decoder ring, Jay. [see A Christmas Story]
jay,
There is other evidence to support this view, admittedly from around 10+ years ago. The Iranians in a Big Blow-Up boat (don’t mock our Lifeboat service uses them too to save lives in some of the most hazardous seas – and most of them are unpaid volunteers), stopped a British metal warship, who they claimed had infiltrated Iranian Waters. The Iranians arrested several members of The Royal Navy. The Iranians also arrested the BBC Cameraman, and his Soundman, and took them into the blow-up boat too, and they carried on filming, whilst they took them to jail in Iran.
I p1ssed myself laughing almost immediately, and I don’t normally watch TV.
After a few days, The Iranians, let them all go. The Royal Navy said sorry, we won’t do it again.
That just had to be a pre-planned set-up between the British and the Iranians.
I suspect neither told the Americans, cos they would f’ck it all up and try to start a war.
Tony
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2007_Iranian_arrest_of_Royal_Navy_personnel
How is Mr. Pugh?
The premise of this article is somewhat dubious. The Deep State never “pivoted to Trump.”
It wanted Clinton, regardless of how crazy and corrupt she was.
They have never accepted Trump’s presidency.
The spooks and the dirty cops worked tirelessly to undermine his campaign to prevent him being elected.
Having failed in this, it did everything possible to sabotage his administration subsequently.
It has perpetrated various subversive and treasonous hoaxes, fantasies and conspiracy theories, culminating in the current impeachment circus.
They never tried to make the best of a bad job, from their point of view, to “manage Trump.”
This has remained constant, no matter how much pandering he does to Zionist interests, or how many trillions he gifts to the military industrial complex.
They don’t accept him, and never will. They hate him, and they want him dead, or at least in jail, stripped of his businesses and money, and his relatives as well.
Why is this? After all, he’s gifted Nuttyyahoo Jerusalem, occupied Syria and the West Bank. The current military budget (true figure) is $1,134 billion. You might think that would cut him a bit of slack.
It’s because he upset the apple cart for the Zionist interests who rule the roost in Washington.
Clinton was supposed to take over and implement their programme.
Syria was supposed to have been destroyed now, and Assad dead.
The war with Iran was supposed to have been begun long ago.
But Trump failed to deliver.
The tentative peace feelers being put out to Russia (because he was more concerned about China) enraged that same dual national constituency with their visceral hatred of Russia.
And this is so much more the case because those same interests realise they are working under time pressure. This may be their last chance. America is declining rapidly. The Zionist stranglehold that has taken a century to achieve is a declining asset. And the parasite may find it difficult to find another host.
Is Russia going to give Israel billions of dollars and unlimited free weaponry every year? Will Chinese troops be “happy to die for Israel” as US ones are (at least according to their general?
Trump may have been dragged along on the coat tails of the dual nationals and their goy stooges, rabid religious nut jobs like Pence and Pompeo. But if Trump is hoping to row things back, he is likely to be disappointed. Iran has to respond decisively, or else give a green light to endless similar (and worse) provocations by the Boltons and the Netanyahus, like Israel in Syria. It cannot afford to show any weakness. And when the retaliation comes, Trump will not get away with bombing some empty airfield.
The problem is not just the AIPAC and JINSA which long since should have been labeled Foreign Agents under FARA but the Christian Zionist nutballs who are banking on Armageddon so that they can be raptured off to heaven while all of us are turned into radioactive toast.
Yes, that includes Pence, Pompeo, Hagee, and (according to some claims) 40 million of the Exceptional and Indispensable Folk.
The USA these days is like one of those zombie ants, infected with a toxic fungus, Ziophilia prostatens, that takes over its brain, and makes it climb up a branch, so that, when the fungus explodes from its dead body, its spores can drift further away. Or, even better, the toxic protozoon, Toxoplasma gondii, that, when it infects rats, makes them suicidally unafraid of cats, they get eaten, and the protozoon goes forth, distributed through the cat’s faeces. I suppose we could call the infection controlling the minds of the Washington detritus and making them genocidal as well as suicidal a ‘protozion’, for easy identification.
You nail it. Israel provided co ordinates for Soleimani’s whereabouts, Trump, in his sheer stupidity, did the deed.
And now payback is coming. And it’s likely to escalate into a massive war.
Ridiculous ABC doing their little bit for Empire and the ‘fight for freedom’….
More airstrikes on a PMU base on the Iraq-Syria border earlier today, another 5 killed.
One guess who was responsible. Fecken insanity.
I think the following two explanations are most plausible:
1. Increasing tensions serves the interests of the military-industrial complex – US military spending has increased enormously, and without enough tensions, there may be a “danger” that military spending will be cut in the future. Of course, this increased military spending is only in the interest of a small minority – but it is a very influential minority that spends a lot of money on politicians.
2. The goal may be sowing chaos and violence because this increases the role of the military in international relations, and in military matters, the US in its current state is (or thinks it is – they probably want to avoid a war against a strong army that would let them find out better) more competitive than in economic matters. As far as economic matters are concerned, we can more or less predict that the “Western world” (US and EU/NATO) will almost certainly be dwarfed by China (and to some degree other East Asian countries and emerging economies). Of course, some time in the future, when urbanization will be completed to a large degree, Chinese growth will slow, but it is unlikely that this won’t still mean that the US and EU economies will be tiny compared to it. If the US manages to decrease the role of economics and increase the role of the military, it may be able to slow down the decline in its significance somehow, and what it needs for that is violence, chaos, and instability.
Of course, one may say that all these instances of sowing chaos are counterproductive for the US empire. In many concrete instances, one can show that this is the case, e.g. Iran was strengthened by the US aggression against Iraq. But on the whole, is the US empire really weaker than it would have been without all these aggressions? The US economy probably is, but if we specifically talk about US empire – the US has military bases around the world in a way no empire has ever had, and without enough violence, chaos, and tensions in order to justify them, it might be difficult to keep them long-term. It is also important to attempt to analyze counterfactual scenarios. If the US has just been relieved after the end of the Cold War, reaped a huge peace dividend and if it had not committed an aggression every few years, it would probably be more prosperous, but it would hardly be an empire. Probably, NATO would not exist any more (the aggression against Yugoslavia and later stoking up historical hatred in Eastern EU member countries played an important role). The US would probably be more respected than it is now, but its international significance would probably have decreased more than it has in our current reality where the US has increased the role of the military by sowing chaos.
The idea of Empire may not fit the modern world of broad spectrum globalism.
Expecting such a world to make sense may buy into being manipulated further by an ever consolidating pattern of possession and control – that works a kind of narrative or mind capture alongside globally set regulatory structures to protect the lie at any cost and by any and all means.
It sounds as if his enemies in the Pentagon and the Intelligence Agencies have tricked Trump perhaps by not telling him who the target was going to be? Now he owns the policy and the chances of getting rid of him rise especially if the retaliation is serious and he fails to start throwing nukes around. As with JFK over the Bay of Pigs it puts him in a very hard place. Working with Pence would probably suit the Military Complex. Ideas of withdrawing from conflict in the ME and Afghanistan are as crazy to them as Kennedy’s plans to disarm.
Paul you just love your Trump. The epic corrupt capitalist globalist fascist epic jerk I’m sure would regard you with much love if he knew you existed or cared.
You are being sidetracked by personalities.
“If only we had Obama/ Reagan/ Whoever back, everything would be fine.”
It wouldn’t.
Whoever is occupying the Oval Office, whether it’s Trump/ Creepy Joe Biden/ Buttplug/ Pocahontas or some other cretin, it’s just another monkey dancing to the tune of the same organ grinder.
Is it me, or does the definition of what constitutes a Democracy, seem out of date?
Surely, where country such as Blighty likes to refer to iself as a Democracy, then it should hold true that its people are past masters of holding its rulers to account?
If we are a Democracy and we don’t, as has been the case for the past 50yrs of my life, aren’t we guilty of some sort of crime?
Are we (adults) all non persons, a person called ‘Collateral Damage’ for when Karma comes a calling?
Will we cry foul and bemoan the injustice of it not being our fault as our leaders rape the planet?
I dunno, calling Blighty a Democracy seems to be quite Arrogant and Offensive.
No capitalist regime, particularly the neo-liberal type, can ever even remotely resemble a ‘democracy’ of any type.
For a little while ,the zionists must have been having orgasms .For the Christian zionists ,Trump’s block of voters , they would finally get their Armageddon and Jesuuus would finally come riding on a cloud to dispense with the wicked non believers ,while the believers ,(sic ) zionists stood by watching the blood bath wringing their hands .For the zionist Israelis ,well , a stick in the eye of Iran and an effort on the part of Netanyahu to stay out of jail and maybe more land confiscation to come .
So much for a terribly sick society that might just end up destroying the world .Speaking of the destroyers……
A number of Zionists over the years have made plain that, if Israel’s rulers thought that they were in danger of defeat, they would ‘take the world down with us’, using their nukes, and, I would guess, pathogens produced in their giant bio-warfare establishment. After all they spent years researching with their Afrikaaner beloveds the possibilities of ‘ethnically specific’ bio-weapons, and would certainly have continued that research.
One worthy, a Professor Perlmutter, opined in a published LA Times op-ed, in 2002, that a ‘nuclear winter, as ‘punishment for a Jew-hating world’ (in their psychopathic projection, the whole world hates them, a complete inversion of reality, for the hardcore Zionists)would be just retribution. The source of his omnicidal angst and rage was that the EU had dared condemn Israel for its brutal suppression of the al-Aqsa Intifada,
With his back to the wall, I expect Bibi to turn to full Masada Mode and the Samson Option, to bring the global temple down on all our heads, while he, the glorious Zealot leader, drives his people on to self-immolation. It reminds me of Hitler in his bunker, demanding the destruction of the Germans for not fulfilling his demands. The Israelis are turning on Bibi, threatening him with gaol, so they must be consumed in a Zionist Gotterdammerung. The transference of characteristics from the German Nazis to their Jewish victims would reach its climax, with Bibi as the Zionist Fuhrer.
Well, it looks like US is waiting for Pearl Harbour to go to war.
We already had our “new Pearl Harbor” according to the neocon script writers at PNAC. The problem was that they didn’t receive the required “suspension of disbelieve” required to accept the Science Fiction classics contrived by both NIST and FEMA both which should have been contenders for the Hugo Awards and of course that Fantasy summarized in the 9/11 Omission report which was appropriately published in comic book form.
Sure there are still some real low IQ morons that still believe that massive edifices can be brought down with jet fuel after passing through their tank armored steel superstructure like Casper the Friendly Ghost and that a pilot who couldn’t safely fly a kite according to his instructors could barrel into the Pentagon after making an incredible spiral like some fighter ace allegedly so low that it hit the bottom levels yet leave the Pentalawn so immaculate you could’ve played gulf on it but most of us are getting pretty jaded by this BS.
“Claims that the US is just doing Israel’s bidding don’t even cut it. If the US loses its hold on the ME as a result of an ill-judged war with Iran, how will this benefit Israel? Does it believe it can inherit the imperial mantle? If so, it’s deluded. Without US protection Israel would not last long in its current form.”
It most certainly does cut it.
The way American politicians rely on money from AIPAC and other Israel-first organisations, the US will always protect Israel. Bibi can act with impunity and American politicians just suck it up. Israel has wanted war with Iran for decades, Iran is the last hold out to total Israeli supremacy and landgrabbing in the Middle East. Israel recently announced closer US-Israel ties of mutual support in the event of war. Until the American political system where money buys everything, nothing will change. And were the US to collapse, Israel has its fabled ‘Samson Option’ of blowing everything up with its nuclear weapons (which would be cheered on by the born again Christian zionists anyway). They already threatened that in previous wars, which was averted by USSR pressure on the Arab countries to hold their fire.
This appears to be a typical Israeli assassination. With its US protector taking responsibility for it.
This appears to be a typical Israeli assassination. With its US protector taking responsibility for it.