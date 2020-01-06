“I am France” – No one is calling this a revolution, but it is

David Studdert
Five days ago, the 2nd of January, French strikers set a new record for consecutive days on strike: 29. This beats the 28 days registered in 1968.
No one is calling this a revolution, but it is.
Since November the revolt against Macron and the French state has entered a higher, more intense phase. Along with the vast union strikes go freeway and rail closure, petrol shortages, the selected allocation of electricity supplies to poor areas; the denial of power to Amazon, the marches of the Gilet Jaune, the intensifying battles with the police, the involvement of more and more of the French citizenry and institutions, including, last week, the National Ballet; all of it is evidence of how the struggle to remove Macron is intensifying.
After a year of weekend battles in every major French city and the official entry of the trade unions into the fight, big changes are in the wind and the yearlong power struggle in France is moving inexorably towards a climax.
This poster is a good place to start if we want to understand these developments.
It recalls the popular history of France. It does so to indict the usurper Macron. It is a calling out of Macron for not understanding, for not belonging and ultimately for being a traitor to the common history.
The woman in this poster is clearly a WW2 resistance fighter. The photo was taken during the liberation; a period in which the resistance dispensed popular justice to collaborators and Vichy officials. It’s all there in the big print: ‘Macron betrays the heritage of the resistance’.
This history held in common is the glue that binds France together as a people and a nation. This is the real France Profonde: more than simply a geographical location; it is a subjectivity, an almost unspoken sense of what it means to live in France and to be French.
Perhaps the most crucial heritage of the resistance is the constitution of the 1947 French Fourth Republic. It is the Fourth Republic, a republic grounded in the popular action of resistance, which inaugurates state social security as a constitutional right. The social security safety net is a prize won by the French through their own actions of resistance.
It is a product of their common history, of the entire notion of what being French means.
This is the system Macron is attacking; one long targeted by neo-liberals. This much is well known. What is less understood is the role social security plays in the reality of French lives.
The tax burden which funds the overall social net is heavy. As a result, even in the best of times French middle and working classes have little free cash This is tolerated precisely because each generation pays with their own taxes for previous generations and in turn receive their allocation when they retire, paid for by the following generation.
This cycle of common social responsibility is the living social compact Macron seeks to destroy. In doing so he continues his recent policy of uniting all France against him. And it’s all there in the poster – French history condemns Macron.
But something else has changed as well over the last two months, something just as ominous for the president.
The End Of The Fifth Republic?
For the last twelve months all over France, the Gilets have been discussing a new constitution to replace the existing Fifth Republic model.
In marches, in conventions, in the watch parties endemic on Facebook, on little stickers pasted on bins and walls and in doorways, they have raised this issue constantly till it fills bars and squares all over France.
For today the French people are not just tired of rising diesel prices, or changes to the Notre Dame design or even, pension attacks. Most of all, they are tired of powerful presidents ordering and destroying their lives apparently at whim. Presidents who have overwhelming power, who don’t listen, who undermine their own sense of France and of themselves.
The Fifth Republic was inaugurated in a military coup by De Gaulle in 1958. The constitution he wrote sought to bypass the Left’s domination of the previous parliamentary assembly, the described ‘instability’, through the granting of enormous and unprecedented power to the president.
When the president was De Gaulle or Mitterrand, both of whom extended the social security framework, this situation was tolerated.
However the last three presidents, Sarkozy, Hollande and particularly Macron, have proudly used presidential powers to favour the rich and advance their Neoliberal agenda. Macron has done so without even the rhetoric of compromise; uttering constant televised declarations asserting that he’d never give in to street protest.
All this has starkly exposed the democratic deficiencies in the entire constitutional structure. The French have seen the dictator inside the constitutional robe.
The exclusive and vast power vested by the Fifth Republic in the president, also means that any struggle against him and his policies automatically becomes a struggle concerning democracy. By constitutionally rendering parliamentary opposition ineffective, the Fifth republic forces serious opposition onto the street.
And it is there that this intensifying battle is increasingly being joined. The extremely limited roles played all year by Le Pen and Melenchon point to the same conclusion.
It is the Gilet who have led the way and they have done so in the street. Not by being a twentieth century political ‘party’, but by being a self-announced movement, one open to all people and all strands of thought.
From the first the Gilet have been an inclusive movement of action, toleration, invention, local control, energy and consistency. They have invited all sides and all opinions. Through endless debating and sheer persistence they have prodded the population into a unity around the common goal of overturning Macron.
They have propelled the people of France into a more active role, a more critical perspective and ultimately, into the creation of a new French political world.
As for Macron, his current situation is best summed up in a Gala magazine headline: ‘Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron worried about their safety: how they will change their habits?’
Macron has been largely absent from Paris for the past year. While he still struts the world stage, a recent headline in the Atlantic “Macron speaks but is anyone listening?’ puts this into context.
He’s unable to travel at home without an enormous police presence and he ceased any sort of meet-the-people event months ago. When he is seen, it’s on television, at formal conferences, meeting other heads of state, EU events and so on.
Whatever image the media presents of him, in truth, events are currently bypassing Macron. Increasingly he appears like a man on a grand castle of sand, watching it shrink as the tide flaps his feet.
Moreover, his staggering political ineptitude remains the best recruiting tool the Gilet Jaune have. Great times can also breed great idiots.
The raising of pension reform, an issue impacting everyone, including the police and the military, is a political master stroke. More so if you can do it at a time when your only firm defenders, the police, are demoralised by the weekly pitched battles they’ve fought all year, in every major French city and particularly over the summer in Toulouse. Why at this point, raise the question of pensions?
Why render problematic the personal pension of everyone in France including the police? When you depend upon them so heavily? When people are already outside calling for your head!
Such is the man’s political savvy.
What will happen next?
The extreme possibility that Macron, his despised wife and his hated police minister will end up hanging from a lamp-post, cannot be discounted. The violence and brutality administered by the police and their para-militaries over the last 14 months has cut deep and left wounds, physical and mental. The cops are hated.
What seems less likely is an immediate civil war. Macron is utterly beholden to the police and military. He has barely any popular support. Polls show him at twenty to thirty percent, a figure which is almost certainly soft and conditional. Open support for Macron outside the media, is almost impossible to find.
On the other hand given the struggle is still personified in Macron himself, his removal in some form, remains the most likely outcome. Certainly Macron will at some stage be thrown to the wolves. Probably, in the immediate term to be replaced by someone equally as banal.
From the perspective of the Gilet they remain currently the most radical, most long-standing and most advanced of all the current anti-neoliberal, anti-state struggles worldwide.
In Chile, Ecuador, Spain, Greece, Iraq, Hong Kong, rioters know who they are against – the government and neo-liberal state.
The Gilet have the same enemy, but only they exhibit a unique sense of their own identity, one currently only rivalled by the Catalans. They also possess wide popular support and a developed understanding of what they want.
These traits have been present since their inception; in everything they’ve done. Exemplified in the defining symbol of the physical yellow vest itself; a symbol of unity and inclusion. Everyone can be a Gilet, everyone who owns a compulsory yellow vest already is; everyone is included and debate local action and invention have raged.
What the Gilets have done is create an arena for the creation of new political meanings and ultimately outcomes.
They have defined the struggle. And they have done so from their very first march.
Their notions of diversity and tolerance has allowed all France to participate in the thinking and political action. It has unleashed grumbles and melancholy and returned politics to the street. And it has galvanised solid majority sympathy and prolonged support. All of which is an act of liberation.
This struggle now is for the meaning of the state, the meaning of France itself.
The Gilet movement has the moral authority; it has the people’s support. It has a proposed constitution endorsed by a majority of the population, certainly more than voted for Macron.
Currently all French dissent flows into the France of the Gilet. What they will do with it once Macron is gone, well… your guess is as good as mine.
Whatever they do is up to them, all the same one thing is now clear, where they go, France will follow.
Where are the voices of the French to give their own account?
I see many vids of the French in French but the auto translate is not great.
However, I see a genuine bottom up refusal to be extinguished by those who would lord it over rather than share the Life.
And not an astroturfed virtue signalling of guilt and grief ridden carbon units.
The author ompletely lost me when he compared France’s protesters to Hong Kong’s protesters. Are you serious?!
Dear David,
Your article loses credibility when it equates the US-backed rioters in Hong Kong with protesters in Chile and Ecuador and the Gilets Jaunes in France.
Some of us Off-Guardian readers know already that leaders of the Umbrella Movement, like Joshua Wong, had been photographed conferring with a US consular official in HK back in July last night year. There have been reports of rioters having attacked elderly people and setting one man on fire when he disputed with them. Some rioters have been filmed trying to derail trains by throwing large objects onto railway lines.
There have been sightings of Ukrainians with swastika and other Nazi-related tattoos mingling with the HK rioters and some of these Ukrainians appear to be linked to the neo-Nazi Azov Battalion.
This is one group of rioters you definitely should not support.
read my note further down this page Jen under title buddha 9 –yes I should have said anti govt or anti neo liberal — so what? does it take anything away from what I’m trying to say about the gilet? I don’t think so — and yes I agree with you about hong kong but it is anti govt!
Hong Kong rioters are waving the american and the british flags, and calling for ‘President Trump’ to save their democracy and freedom. Actions like these can only be thought of by mentally stunted brainwashed naifs.
The French protesters see their identity and existence as thinking humans under continual assault by the policies emanating from the neoliberal destructive policies. They would be the last people on Earth to worship Trump, let alone call him ‘their saviour’.
It’s the weirdest thing I’ve read lately, the author of this article tried to lump HK rioters and the French protesters together in the same category.
Very weird, problemetic and mis/ill-chosen comparison!
The Hong Kong thugs are the spawn of China’s detritus, the compradores who served England against China, hard Right refugees, gangsters, Uighur jihadist butchers, collaborators with the Japanese genocidists etc, all financed by renegade billionaires and the USA. Complete and utter scum, hence their adoration in the West.
The HK protestors fawning over The Duck were paid to fawn, demonstrate, & placate the narcissist-in-chief. The CIA is funding them just as they funded the Ukraine debacle when they wanted to irritate Putin.
Anyone that would claim that The Duck is a ‘saviour’ is paid to say it, or they have a gun held to their head.
The Duck is a cooked goose.
MOU
I live in a very rural part of south west France. During World War Two this area was one of the main centres of the French Resistance. In the towns and villages and on the lanes around here you’ll see many memorials to Resistance fighters who were killed during those terrible years. Even all this time later, the war is still a painful memory for the French, and that includes younger generations who were not born at the time.
I live in a very small hamlet. About five clicks from me is a roundabout on the Limoges – Angouleme autoroute. Every Saturday for what’s now 60 consecutive weeks the gilets jaunes have been on that roundabout protesting. There’s usually somewhere between 20 and 30 of them. Early last year these roadside protests were made illegal by the French parliament, but still the gilets jaunes continued.
If you take a side road from that autoroute roundabout you go down the hill to a very pretty village that sits on one of the great rivers of France. At the top of the hill there are some fields, where two weeks ago, during Acte 58, the locals built a mock graveyard; the ‘death of France’ being the general theme. As you drive down the hill into the village there are lots of handwritten banners, and manikins hanging from trees. “Our village is dying!”, “Macron must resign” being the gist of what the banners say.
The Bush junior regime called the French ‘cheese eating surrender monkeys’ (and you might also remember ‘freedom fries’), because President Mitterand refused to go along with the 2003 invasion of Iraq.
The French, like most people, are not perfect, but you have to admire them for their balls.
My grandfather lost his leg in rural France in the Second World War. Fellow Canadian Infantry took him to a French farmhouse family in rural France as soon as he was injured.
They threatened the family with their lives if they did not take care off my wounded grandfather until they could get back to him the next day. The family that took care of him merely gave him red wine throughout the night until morning when medics came to pick him up. Grandfather was drunk when they picked him up to get him to hospital where they removed his leg.
He did not last long after the war was over and died young.
I have all of his worthless medals made of bronze.
MOU
Unfortunately France has a history of popular revolutions being betrayed by the country’s Establishment. The result seems to be a populace which is often at odds with its government, a standoff that only lasts until the government starts significantly impacting the lives of the populace. What seems to have set things off is the need to claw back some of the comforts of French life — they have too much job security, too many vacations, retire too early and generally live too well to be competitive in today’s global economy (aka “the race to the bottom”). (They need to learn how to suck it up without complaining like the British.)
Macron himself is just a placeholder. He got the job because the alternative was just too dreadful, not because of any particular qualifications of aptitude as a leader. In time he’ll be replaced by another; the face will change, the policies won’t (although there might be temporary lull in their application).
macron and l.ron both demi-gods.l.ron died for his skills macron is trying to destroy the skill of france.
suggest, in macron’s case, reading the australian academic Evan Jones.firstly the thievery of Alstom
secondly the ongoing scandal of toulouse airport and other french airports.can’t give you chapter and verse but google or dissidentvoice.org could discover the relevent articles.
The world is becoming increasingly turbulent and unstable.
Support, or even toleration, of the elites and the systems that sustain them, is dwindling away rapidly.
When a system loses legitimacy, like eastern Europe 30 years ago, it can collapse overnight.
We are in a revolutionary situation, though few people realise it.
When the collapse comes, people will look back and wonder with the benefit of hindsight why it took so long.
This situation now applies in so many countries it is difficult to keep track of them all.
Revolution and war are on the cards throughout Latin America, the Middle East, the Arab world, and further afield.
But the same applies to countries like France, Germany, Sweden, the US, maybe Britain.
As the base commander on Stingray used to say, “Anything can happen in the next half hour!!!”
Over the next half hour, we could learn that the US embassy in Baghdad has been taken out in a missile strike or Trump has bombed the Al Aqsa mosque or the holy mosque in Qom. Anything is possible.
“…maybe Britain?” No way, Paul, we are well placed now with a Churchillian leader, right or wrong, he is leadership material – so far so good. It is the eating of the pudding which yields the proof and only time will tell.
One thing is sure, there will be no revolution here – France maybe be repeating 1789 but even then it never crossed the channel. All we need is a robust opposition to hold power in check and I hope they don’t take too long about it.
You have made the error of assuming that these are news outlets.
I think he’s using irony!
That or satire?
Vive les Gilets Jaunes! Macron was placed into position by his top-banker masters? Macron is the most unpopular leader with the general public in the modern era.
On the other hand, Jeremy Corbyn is the most popular leader with the general public in the modern era; a fact which can not be covered up even by the whole establishment’s money, resources (including MSM), lackeys, nor even its despicable subversion & dirty tricks including postal ballot rigging! The truth always reigns!
Re: the leadership election – my dream team would be Jeremy Corbyn for Leader, and Ian Lavery for Deputy leader! Please stay at the helm, Jeremy Corbyn!
Jeremy did, however, harm himself quite a bit before our recent election.
His identity as a solid representative of working people was clearly compromised when it came to Brexit, and he is sadly no longer a possible figurehead for a British “Gilet Jaune”.
We’re going to have to keep looking there, but the support for such a figurehead obviously already exists.
No, Jeremy Corbyn has always been a Bennite-Lexiter, and still is. Only at the very end (last few months) was he forced by the Blairites in the name of ‘democracy’ (and even pressured by members of the shadow cabinet) to joining their voices in their PV/2nd ref position. If he had had Lexiter allies around him and supporting him rather than all the Blairite elements, he would not have been forced into this position.
However we cannot dismiss or ridicule the large suspicion many of us have that the establishment rigged the election not just with propaganda but also with postal ballot rigging. Heard of Idox? Compare this election’s much higher percentage of postal ballots with all previous elections, etc? Research for yourself…
Yea like fucking Keir Starmer represents the hope of the working class. First we have to restore faith over immigration, jobs and homes. Nothing else is important. The green new deal is fuckery, as is shit trade deals with anyone, especially America and Europe which will include legal obligations to outsource everything. Untill a political movement opposes trade deals, we are fucked.
Polly Toynbee likes Starmer-the kiss of death, one would hope.
Strange how, having prevented Corbyn from getting into No.10, the psychopaths who rule us are now immediately launching a war against Iran.
RE: Corbyn staying on as leader, remember that old adage: a week is a long time in politics.
The people ‘prevented’ Corbyn from getting into number ten, it’s called democracy, just like the referendum vote.
No. It’s propaganda.
Oh, you mean people voted against their better judgment due to Bernays style promotions/marketing/nefarious sales techniques? If so, then surely more suitable re-education is required to ensure that people have a vote without undue influence from any quarter?
I am not sure how this ideal might be achieved but it is a worthy aspiration.
Micron was created by the CRIF, the Zionists’ organ of control of French politics, and Corbyn was destroyed by a conspiracy in which the Zionist elite were central, in entirely falsely slandering him, and DEMANDING that the false ‘concerns’ of some elite British Jews be regarded as the most important factor in UK social and political life. The sheer narcissism and endless demands are preposterous, but unable too be commented on, let alone criticised. That, by definition, is ‘antisemitic’.
This is why the little flag waving little Englanders aren’t too keen on the French, they see them objecting to the austerity,and resisting it, whist putting up with as much garbage these fascists throw at them, perhaps in a year or two when hairy arse Johnsons plans all fall to bits, may just make them think, maybe we should have voted differently, although I very much doubt it, just give them loads of football three times a week and transfers of £6,000,000 to keep their minds occupied , and they can get away with anything.
When the BoJo faeces begin to be flung from the Westminster zoo, the doughty Brits will turn on each other, not their Masters. Centuries of forelock tugging are inbred.
Yes ,I guess you’re right, proof is enough when you hear working class people defending against tax rises, they think it’s terrible , it’s a country of celebrity worshippers.
Mob rule is not democracy, and no political movement has room for everyone & their brother.
The Gilet Movement is merely social contagion reflexively defining itself as a political movement but it is not organized and it exists without policy framework, and therefore cannot possibly be a viable political movement with informed leadership guiding the way.
I respect the French rioters but without a cohesive policy framework they are just rebels without a cause.
Smashing unions to bits and breaking them up usually starts this way. Macron is an elite 1%-er that is actually destroying the unions in France with austerity finance.
Anal retentive money hoarders like Macron & The Economist magazine will always mislead the public just as the American administration always misleads the public too.
The modus operandi of governments worldwide is always money!
Money is power to purchase intelligence.
MOU
Ah, so true MOU; one always needs power to invoke change. I came across this the other day, worth a look – sort of puts it all in context:
Gee I wish we had a First Republic…
We got a dumb leader with a girlfriend…
I don’t see the Hong Kong protesters fighting ‘Neo liberalism’. How are they expressing that, by beating up and even killing elderly protesters protesting them? They are lucky to have a police force determined not to get brutal – something French police have relied on doing for many years. How many eyes blown out and hands amputated in Paris? Of course there are stories of HK officers when surrounded and their lives threatened taking pistols from their holsters, not firing. In Paris? They don’t get close but fire deadly projectiles into crowds from a safe distance.
I said anti government and anti neo-liberal — they’re certainly anti government
They apparently want the return of the British Empire (which makes you wonder if they can possibly be serious). American ‘protection’ is more like it. They remind me of those ‘pro-Democracy protesters’ in Kiev at Maiden Square in 2014 – just more violent! You have to wonder how hundreds if not thousands of kids in their early teens can afford such state of the art gas masks! Will we be allowed them when Johnson’s fantasy Britain starts chucking tear gas at the kids? Doubt it. We do already have a law from 1994 banning face covering if police so order it so no need for that ‘old colonial law’ to be re-introduced here!
Ukronazis have been transported to Hong Kong to ‘advise’ the scum, complete with fascistic tattoos, and a film about the fascist putsch in Kiev in 2014. You know-‘The Revolution of Dignity’. Fascism = Dignity. War is Peace, and Hate is Love.
The Hong Kong scum are definitely PRO-neoliberalism, and everything Yankee.
Bravo!
This and the anti-advertising movment is to be respected and supported. I doubt only the French understands dignity and how advertising is ailing us, but at least they are a role model and inspiration for everyone who cares about living and living free from corporate hegemonic assault on our body and mind.
Yes, big respect to the protesters; their bravery and sharp focus!