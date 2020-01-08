Iran shows world this is NOT just another regime change narrative

The anticipated retaliatory strike by Iran against US forces took place last night at between 21:45 and 22:15 GMT (01:45 – 02:15 local time) in the form of a sustained missile attack on the al-Asad airbase in Iraq.

Details are still scarce.

Most western sources are claiming zero casualties from the strikes

No casualties: US and Iraqi sources said there were no known casualties as a result of the strikes https://t.co/dDUFF3pnDv pic.twitter.com/bvsoffN84L — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) January 8, 2020

"Optically Quite Dramatic" But Officials Confirm No US Casualties From Iranian Missile Strike https://t.co/tbfa5gg6NO — zerohedge (@zerohedge) January 8, 2020

Though others claim up to 80 US servicemen died and 200 were wounded.None of these claims have been verified.

Some sources believe the strikes were limited, ‘token’ in the same way the US response to the alleged Douma chemical attack in 2018, and possibly agreed in advance with the US. If there indeed zero casualties then this looks like a plausible scenario.

Early thoughts on #Iran revenge attack:

1. Small scale

2. Bases hardened, attack expected, no US deaths reported so far

3. No US even defensive strikes eg on missile launchers

4. A face saving device, perhaps even agreed by US, to allow some deescalation on both sides? Let’s see. https://t.co/PXI88MfmOY — Charles Shoebridge (@ShoebridgeC) January 8, 2020

Moon of Alabama claims the Swiss embassy in Tehran (which acts for the US) was “notified an hour before”.

Others, such as Colonel Cassad, quoted by the Saker, take a more apocalyptic view:

According to the site Colonel Cassad, “the IRGC has declared that as soon as the US strikes Iran, Iran will strike Israel”

According to the site Colonel Cassad, "the IRGC has declared that as soon as the US strikes Iran, Iran will strike Israel". I rate Cassad as a B+ source: mostly reliable. If this is correct, then we what we will have next is a total war. This is the beginning of the end for the Empire.

Iran’s Foreign Minister, Javed Zarif, appeared to suggest they were prepared to see an end of hostilities

Iran took & concluded proportionate measures in self-defense under Article 51 of UN Charter targeting base from which cowardly armed attack against our citizens & senior officials were launched. We do not seek escalation or war, but will defend ourselves against any aggression. — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) January 8, 2020

Donald Trump also seemed less than bellicose – at least initially – in this rather strange tweet from last night:

All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 8, 2020

A few hours after the missile strikes, at approximately 06:10 local time, a Boeing 737 Ukrainian Airlines passenger flight from Tehran to Kiev crashed soon after take off, killing all 176 people on board and producing inevitable speculation the two events were connected.

Emergency services are deployed to #Boeing737 crash site. No survivors were found after the Ukrainian passenger plane went down near #Tehran. The incident came hours after Iran launched an attack on US bases in Iraq but it is unclear if the incident is linked to the confrontation pic.twitter.com/ztQPINVxZL — Ruptly (@Ruptly) January 8, 2020

The Ukrainian embassy in Tehran initially claimed the crash was due to a technical failure and ruled out foul play. However this has now been updated and a much vaguer statement made that simply promises a full investigation.

The crash site seems to show very small pieces of debris, with little recognisable beside the engines, and alleged video of the aircraft descending seems to show it was burning as it fell.

WATCH: Video shows Boeing 737 with 180 people on board on fire, crashing near Tehran pic.twitter.com/7cQMLF6bkY — BNO News (@BNONews) January 8, 2020

Iran is apparently refusing to hand over the black boxes from the crashed plane. However claims the plane was hit by accident during Iran’s assault on the al-Asad airbase is disproved by the fact the tragedy happened at around 06:10 local time, or at least two hours after the missile attack was concluded.

We hope this strike-back by Iran silences the fools everywhere believing either this proud nation would just take it and roll over, or that it was just another helpless ‘little country’ about to be regime-changed by the all-powerful empire.

We told you this wasn’t the case. And now Iran has proved it.

What happens next will be interesting.

We’ll post more as things update. Please feel welcome to add any useful information you find in the comments below.