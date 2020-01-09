Iran’s Hero Has Fallen, Leaving the World a More Dangerous Place

Andre Vltchek
They say he came from a humble background, and worked himself up the ranks, becoming, as many believe, the second most powerful man in Iran. They say he had the chance to become the next Supreme Leader of the country.
Whenever I visit Iran, I am told how much he is loved by his people. He became the symbol of resistance against the West; the symbol of the strength and dignity of the nation which was attacked, colonized and starved by several Western capitals.
And now, Iran’s Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani is no more. And the U.S. Commander-in-Chief, Donald Trump, is proudly claiming responsibility for his demise.
The statement from the Pentagon came promptly, and it was clear:
At the direction of the president, the US military has taken decisive defensive action to protect US personnel abroad by killing Qasem Soleimani… This strike was aimed at deterring future Iranian attack plans. The United States will continue to take all necessary action to protect our people and interests wherever they are around the world.”
Defensive action…
Almost immediately, RT and others asked me to analyze.
I could not help but to define what was done at the airport outside Baghdad, Iraq, as a vulgar and brutal extra-judicial killing.
*
For the last two months, I have been flying all over the world, writing about (and filming) all those horrors that the Empire unleashed against the people with different cultures, living in various parts of the world.
The Middle East, China, Latin America.
It appears that all boundaries have been crossed. Washington and its NATO allies have lost all restraint, shame and decency. They actually never had much of those, but now they have almost none.
Everything appears to be primitive, as in a badly directed mafia film. If the rulers of the West do not like some country? In that case they simply attack it, starve and destroy it. As brutal as that. No U.N. Security Council mediations, no arguments, and no pretending that there should be some legal process.
It has been happening to Hong Kong, To Bolivia, Venezuela and West Papua. It has also been happening to Iran, as well as China and Russia, although those countries have proven to be much tougher to eliminate, than Washington’s planners originally thought.
The same applies to individuals: people get murdered without second thought, some quickly, some very slowly and painfully. Julian Assange is one of them, being slowly tortured to death, in front of the entire world, despite legal and medical experts protesting and demanding his release.
The killing of Qasem Soleimani and others in Baghdad, was quick and totally unexpected.
The facial expressions of U.S. officials were absolutely shocking: as if mafia bosses were caught in a corner of some filthy den by a bunch of amateur journalists.
Unapologetically, they grinned at the lenses, suggesting: “So what? What are you going to do now? Challenge us? Us? We’ll break your legs, or something…”
And nobody, absolutely nobody really dares to challenge them! Not yet. Not at this moment.
It is one tested, bulletproof game. You destroy an entire country, or you kill a person, and then you show your piece; your well-maintained revolver, or two. You expose your guns and ugly row of teeth. You say, or you suggest without pronouncing it: “You have a wife, and two daughters back home, don’t you? You don’t want anything to happen to them, right?”
It is on that level, now. It is not any better than that, don’t you see?
If you defend yourself – you die; your family dies. Or your family members get violated. Or both.
You like it? You don’t like it? You absolutely detested it? Who cares! The Empire has guns. It is all it has.
The ability to kill and to rape. It has become dumb, degenerate. It produces hardly anything of value. But it has millions of weapons, as well as a monstrous propaganda machine.
*
Now, seriously: what can Iran do? What can a nation with thousands of years of culture do?
Can it defend itself? Honestly, if you think it can, then say it: how?
If it retaliates, it could be erased from the face of the earth. If it doesn’t do anything, it will lose face, self-respect, as well as the purpose to continue with its struggle for true independence and its unique form of socialism.
For years and decades, Iran has been a thorn in the eye of the West. Its allies have fought against Western-injected terrorism in Iraq, Syria and Lebanon.
Iranian ally in Lebanon, Hezbollah, has been defending the country against Israeli invasions, while providing social support to poor and needy citizens. Iran has been giving jobs and temporary shelter to many Afghan citizens, particularly those from Herat, people who have absolutely nothing left after the horrendous U.S./NATO occupation of the country.
I worked in Afghanistan, and I saw tremendous lines in front of the Iranian consulate in Herat. Iran has even been deeply involved in Latin America, helping, building social housing in Venezuela, Evo’s Bolivia, and elsewhere.
And now, recently, it began moving closer and closer to two of Washington’s arch enemies: China and Russia.
Therefore, it has been decided in the annals of Washington and the Pentagon: Iran has to be stopped; destroyed. At any price. Meaning, any price which would have to be paid by the Iranian citizens.
*
I am convinced that this madness has to be stopped.
For Iran’s sake.
But also, because, if Iran is ruined, destroyed like Iraq, Libya or Afghanistan, someone will be next. First, most likely, Venezuela, and then Cuba. But then, perhaps, most likely, Russia or China, or both.
The Empire will not stop by itself.
If not opposed, it will get more and more emboldened.
It is a tremendous mistake to let it literally ‘get away with a murder’.
A brave Iranian General has been murdered. Washington is smiling provocatively, cynically. It is sending vibes to all corners of the world: “Stay on your couches in front of television sets. Be petrified. Do nothing. Or else!”
Yes, the world is scared. There are reasons to be scared. But the world simply has to act.
These brutal, cowardly acts of degeneracy and fundamentalism/fanaticism committed by the Empire have to be stopped, sooner or later, in the name of our human race. Otherwise, soon, there will be no humanity left!
Got banned from commenting on an official site. Everything disappeared. Last time it was Crimea. Now Soleimani. I am not sure they understand that the internet cannot be censored, although they try really hard with their little site. Not the Grauniad, but its all the same these days.
“The Middle East, China, Latin America…all boundaries have been crossed…lost all restraint, shame and decency..”
Add to that Europe Mr Vltchek.
Brexit and Pompeos gauntlet against Corbyn.
The fixing of the referendums and election in the UK. Macrons election in France. AdF and other alt-right agitation across Europe inc our very own ‘Tommy’ thugs.
The deployment of msm, alt media, social media and big data all joined up and coordinated with the 5+1 eyed deepstate thugs that Andre, by conglomerates such as Canadia CGI.
XR and Greta the little snow princess and her genetically chosen visage and manufactured personality.
And a huge number of paid trolls and even soldiers OBEYING orders to propagandise the Empires messages as it enters its last days, in retreat from the New Eurasian Empire. They will not be allowed to use that excuse at the warcrimes trials to come.
There will be no war crimes trials…
Sec of State Pompeo said the US will take additional steps including economic sanctions against anyone in the ICC who acts against our allies. “Additional steps” do the Prosecutor and Judges have families? Do the US/Israel have a damning file on the Prosecutor about her work in the Gambia, no doubt? Is the Prosecutor going to arm and barricade herself and staff inside ICC HQ in the event of an invasion by US marines? The Prosecutor must realize by now the US and their Allies, notably Israel and Saudi Arabia are beyond International Law for all time, or until they cease being useful to the Empire.
U.S.: ‘Hague Invasion Act’ Becomes Law
U.S. President George Bush today signed into law the American Service members Protection Act of 2002, which is intended to intimidate countries that ratify the treaty for the International Criminal Court (ICC). The new law authorizes the use of military force to liberate any American or citizen of a U.S.-allied country being held by the court, which is located in The Hague. This provision, dubbed the “Hague invasion clause,” has caused a strong reaction from U.S. allies around the world, particularly in the Netherlands.
In addition, the law provides for the withdrawal of U.S. military assistance from countries ratifying the ICC treaty, and restricts U.S. participation in United Nations peacekeeping unless the United States obtains immunity from prosecution. At the same time, these provisions can be waived by the president on “national interest” grounds. https://www.hrw.org/news/2002/08/03/us-hague-invasion-act-becomes-law
The secretary of state said visas could also be withheld from ICC personnel involved in conducting probes of US allies, specifically Israel.
Pompeo said “implementation” of the policy has already begun but he did not provide any details, citing confidentiality surrounding visa applications.
“These visa restrictions will not be the end of our efforts,” Pompeo said. “We’re prepared to take additional steps, including economic sanctions, if the ICC does not change its course.”
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2019/mar/15/mike-pompeo-us-war-crimes-investigation-international-criminal-court#maincontent
Can I ask, because it’s been perplexing me.
If Iran is the Terroist State, A Rascist State, A state wishing the death of all Jewish Peoples, then….
1. Why does it have the largest number of Jewish people within its borders, second only to Israel?
2. Unless I missed something, I see no exodus of Jewish people hitting the Main Stream Media with tales of woe.
3. Are Jewish people in Iran, all incarcerated in camps like the millions of Uyghurs in China?
“‘The enemy,’ retorted Yossarian with weighted precision, ‘is anyone who’s going to get you killed, no matter which side he’s on, and that includes Colonel Cathcart.’” – Catch 22
And this guy, Suleiman, got hundreds of his men killed with idiotic attacks in Saddam Hussein’s war with Iran. What happened to him – he got promoted!!
He had it coming to him.
we must assassinate all presidents and prime minsters and so on. blair still alive?!
This International Law THINGY would seem to be a mystery to you.
And who decides that? You? The post assassination vilification is all about justifying murder. Remember Gaddafi, Saddam, the Shah?
It’s allways worth noting several views on Iran from others. Youtube is repleat with similar videos.
I find it funny, but it’s probably being done for a reason. Anyone hear from the largest Jewish group outside of Israel, located in Iran? I wonder what their take is, knowing that behind the scenes, Israel is trying to send Iran (their country) back to the Dark Ages.
Anyways,this is is just a small look at Iran from a unbiased traveller.
The United States, and to a slightly lesser extent its NATO vassals, is little more than a protection racket being carried out by a mafia-zionist clique. Operating outside of International Law these neo-barbarians are a threat to the whole planet. Anyone who stands up to them is likely to ‘get whacked’ to use the mafia vernacular. The objective is a criminal world empire with the great bloodsucker living off the labour of the rest of humanity. The famous Egyptian Marxist, Samir Amin, summed up this situation as follows:
”The US economy lives as a parasite off its partners in the global system, with virtually no national savings of its own. The world produces whilst America consumes. The advantage of the US is as a predator whose deficit is covered by what others by what others agree and others are forced to contribute. Washington uses various means to make up for its deficiencies; for example the repeated of the principles of liberalism, arms exports and the hunting down of oil super-profits (which involves wars in central Asia, Iraq, Iran). But the fact is that the bulk of the American deficit (on current account) is covered by capital inputs by Europe and Japan, China and the global South, rich oil-producing countries and their comprador classes from all regions, including the poorest in the Third World, to which should be added the debt-service levy which is imposed on nearly every country in the periphery of the global system. The American super-power depends from day to day on the flow of capital that sustains the pararsitism of its economy and society. The vulnerability of the United States represents a serious danger for Washington’s project.” (Samir Amin – Beyond US Hegemony p.12)
When Nixon took the US of the gold standard in 1971 its essential parasitism was established and has been maintained by the conversion of the world’s surplus dollars into IOUs called US Treasury Bonds. (See Amin above). Of course these financial securities are never going to be repaid but they enable to the US to extract imperial tribute and economic rent and live beyond its means being financed to the world’s surplus countries. The world’s trade surpluses are therefore matched by the US’s trade deficits. But the world is not only being forced to take US Treasuries because they can do little else with their surplus dollar build-up. The US is therefore able to run a structural trade-deficit due to its threats and military wars of regime change and colonisation around the world.
Moreover, these capital inputs from the rest of the world are not only servicing internal and external US economic deficits – trade deficit and budget deficit – but they enable the US to carry on with its long-term geo-strategy of permanent wars,regime change and colonisation of the rest of the world. In particular the US uses the wealth which has been confiscated from the rest of the world – including Russia and China – to surround and threaten any states which do not want to be part of the US Anglo-Zionist empire. Neat trick! But hardly new, just a routine protection racket.
Will the rest of the world wake up to this con game – a game of which they are most certainly aware – I wish I knew the answer.
1. ISIS/ISIL is funded by governments of Saudi Arabia and…… (Wikileaks)
2. Saudi Arabia contributed to Hillary Clintons foundation, and HC exported huge amounts of weapons to Saudi Arabia.
3. John Kerry mentions ISIS as a pivitol player in SpartUSAs regime change playbook in Syria (WTF)
4. Qasem Soleimani is know as the ISIS terminator, as mentioned by the Western Press and anyone with any knowledge of the situation.
5. (If I’m not mistaken) A British Army representative recently recieved a gift from Saudi Arabia of a gold encrusted tea pot, whilst on a visit to their country.
Our men are fighting ISIS whilst our senior military people are cavorting with the paymasters (saudi Arabia) of ISIS/ISIL?
And Qasem Soleimani is the terrorist?
Jesus, the world is upside down.
Clintons like all the various ceo’s chosen for their psychopathic natures at an early age and then fast-tracked, by the Pathocracy, to run their Empire through the ages are rewarded with their ‘seat at the table’, billionaire lifestyles and dynastic ambitions – such as Chelsea Clinton (and her brood) e.g:
https://www.rt.com/op-ed/477710-chelsea-clinton-made-9-million/
This has applied through the ages from Wellington to Blair to Bozo here and every US leader (except for the odd one who turned out not to be a reliable psychopath for the Empire – they get dispatched by scandal or death if they refuse to resign)
I suppose Washington still claims it wants a democratic, secular government in Iran. The starting point in assessing the “sincerity” of this claim should be the CIA/MI6 orchestrated coup which saw the overthrow of the secular nationalist government of Dr Mossadegh in 1953. They got rid of what they now say they want and installed a brutal dictatorship under the Shah. Mossadegh’s government was predictably ‘red-baited’ because it nationalised the oil industry and wanted to charge a market price for oil. I’m told the BBC Persian language service was involved in this. If true – unsurprising.
Btw, Mossadegh’s government was democratically elected.
The Iranians have just shown they will not be intimidated or bullied. There was another empire prior to the USA which tried to bully, murder and intimidate the Irish who fought against it for 800 years and has not yet finished the struggle. Bullies don’t like people who fight back. Hence why the Iranians are the designated enemy amongst others
I hope “the empire” might implode eventually. I don’t see it being attacked, due to its geographical location, by anything other than nuclear weapons. So, if the Americans don’t start a nuclear war it is more likely that internal economic disparity within the US will weaken the federation, leading to eventual Balkanisation. I think they are also in a rush to secure resources and stifle opposition while they are still able. I could imagine an economic crash that splits the US into at least 4 different economic regions and could imagine the disparity would eventually lead to a military split. In the future, its not beyond the realms of imagination to see America becoming part private corporation, part Juedo Christian theocracy, part libertarian tax haven and part full-blown Nazi state. And hopefully, all their issues with each other and economic problems will see an end to the empire.