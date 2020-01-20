Goldstein 2.0: ISIS has a new big bad leader

Kit Knightly
The fast-paced world of geopolitics can be disorienting to follow and unsettling to witness.
The US Empire teeters on the brink of total collapse, and lashes out recklessly this way and that as feuding factions struggle for control. The world’s finances are a dystopian mess of imaginary money, controlled by an elite class who care nothing for ordinary people and have rigged the game so they win no matter where the roulette wheel stops. And the less said about the environment, the better.
In these uncertain times, it’s important to take comfort in the familiar and the predictable…
…like the mainstream media flashing up a photograph of an Arabic man, and crowning him the evilest man in the world.
That’s right: ISIS has a new leader. At least, according to the press (or, more accurately, the people that tell the press what to say).
This is Amir Mohammed Abdul Rahman al-Mawli al-Salbi, and he is the new Public Enemy Number One.
That’s what the Guardian says, anyway:
The new leader of Islamic State has been confirmed as Amir Mohammed Abdul Rahman al-Mawli al-Salbi, according to officials from two intelligence services. He is one of the terror group’s founding members and has led the enslavement of Iraq’s Yazidi minority and has overseen operations around the globe.
Oh, and the Daily Mail too:
The new leader of Islamic State has been revealed as Iraqi Amir Mohammed Abdul Rahman al-Mawli al-Salbi. Two intelligence services said al-Salbi took over from Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi after the terrorist leader blew himself up in October. Al-Salbi, who helped found ISIS, brought in brutal Sharia Law in Iraq and Syria, led the enslavement of the Yazidi and has operated across the world.
(Sidenote: When a schoolfriend of mine copied my homework with that little effort at rewriting we both got in big trouble. But let’s give them the benefit of the doubt, and assume they’re both copying from the same GCHQ memo.)
Interestingly, neither article actually names the “two intelligence services” who provided this information. In fact, they give us no evidence the man even exists. They just say it, because they were told to, and we need a new “face of evil”.
Just as Osama Bin Laden was killed (several times), and then buried at sea…only to be replaced by al-Baghdadi. So is al-Baghdadi killed (several times), and then buried at sea…only to be replaced by al-Salbi.
(I’m sure, when the time comes, the next Democrat administration will happily kill off al-Salibi, claim to have “done what Donald Trump could never do”, only to replace him with Arabic Terrorist #4 from central casting before the end of the year.)
Whether or not he’s real – whether or not that photo is real, stolen from the website of some cricket team, or invented entirely in photoshop – we have our new Goldstein. Get familiar with him, because you’ll likely be hearing about him a lot.
For starters, don’t be surprised if his “fortification” of ISIS means Donald Trump can’t pull out of Syria after all.
Or maybe if ISIS attacks on Iraqi civilians/militias result in the Iraqi parliament revoking their request for the US to remove their troops from Iraqi soil.
There’s the possibility that ISIS will start a resurgence in Libya, meaning that NATO has to get in there and sort things out.
Maybe some furious ISIS fighters will be the ones who assassinate Iranian generals in future. It’s much less messy that way.
Or, hell, maybe we’ll return to the hits of the 90s and early 2000s, and Islamic jihadists will get back to work in Chechnya.
Whatever happens, ISIS are back baby. And that means that some way, somehow, Mr al-Salbi is about to make the foreign policy goals of the United States much easier.
That’s what Goldsteins are for.
When the war elite sat down and some CIA analyst came up with the term ‘war on terror’, took the credit and retired on the monies from shares in the Military Industrial Complex given to him/her/* for servies rendered, did they hold back one more suggestion?
Have they got the biggest boogeman in their back pockets, when (not likley) this little earner fizzles out?
I am of course talking about Aliens…..
When will they play that card?
Surely the public aren’t that thick to swallow this nonsense again? mmm well yes they are.
Remember, they voted for the Tango man and Bozo.
“Surely they can’t be serious”……………..
Does this mean the ISIS Mujahideen/ninja look is last years fashion? Close crops, 5 days growth and long collarless white shirts mesh well with Toyota pickups. Young Muslims, book your tickets to Turkey or Jordan, the war’s back on.
I have read numerous articles explaining the consequences of just firing the Sunni police and military after the war. In context to helping Iran too, if you can call it that.
And a good deal about the Kurds, SA et al. But I have almost zero info on how the Iraqi Sunni population sees all this. And only convenient leak say much about the Iraqi Shia.
[a convient leak says]
It’s hard to believe this is my first language some days.
It was in pursuit of the Zionist Oded Yinon Plan. The first target of this vital Zionist planning document was Iraq, and it was to be vivisected by setting Sunni against Shia against Kurd, and by exacerbating tribal animosity, too. Moreover MOSSAD and its MEK stooges went on a murder rampage, eliminating Iraqi intellectuals, to decapitate the country culturally.
Let’s not be cynical. Perhaps they had the Initiative to have a little Integrity?
Integrity is for sale these days…..
Announced by Martin ‘ MOSSAD’ Chulov-it must be kosher. Can Rita Katz be far away?
You would think ISIS or their PR department over at Mossad, MI6 or wherever would have the courtesy to observe a few moments of silence, if not a couple of weeks, over the death of Major General Qassem Soleymani.
But no, as soon as the Iranian general is dead and buried, someone has cobbled together a new announcement of New Evil Being and ISIS is suddenly a contender against Iraq and Syria again in the Middle East.
Mind you, does anyone else think al Salbi looks as if he could be this fellow’s brother? Iraqi or Syrian telephone subscriber databases not hackable, I guess.
Everything you wanted to know about Prince Andrew but was afraid to ask…
https://youtu.be/OkCn_V6juxM?t=4378
It’s no wonder that Lady Di was repulsed by “The Palace” and some of it’s inhabitants. Prince Andrew seems like a total “A Hole”……and of course, “The Duke” is well known for his ignorant ‘behaviour’
ISIS: Israel’s Secret Intelligence Service. I ask you doesn’t Amir Mohammed Abdul Rahman al-Mawli al-Salbi look somewhat Jewish like say Simon Elliot alias Caliph Al-Baghdadi or is it just me?
I betcha Rita Katz over at InSite “Intelligence” is now running with this one. I mean as fast as her fat ass can move.
First they have to take out Al Sabi’s number two [ten times] The US have used Islamic state against both Syria and Iraq, [the enemy of my enemy is my friend].
There can be no doubt that the US are going to use Islamic state to disrupt Iraq, just as they had no qualms about watching [from satellites and spotter aircraft] Islamic state travel 100’s of kilometres from Syria to Northern Iraq [Mosul] across the desert, whipping up tons of dust in their Toyota jeeps to put pressure on the Iraqi government. Also as they watched on with equanimity when the Islamic state transported thousands of tanker loads of oil from Syria to Turkey, that is until the Russians bombed those convoys, the US must think everyone is as stupid as they are. If the Iraqis don’t drive the US out using all means including violence, they deserve to be slaves.
“Sergey Lavrov earlier called the US-led coalition’s refusal to combat al-Nusra “absolutely unacceptable.”
“Iraqi security expert Kazim al-Haaj said “US Army troops are preparing and training the ISIL militants in al-Qadaf and Wadi al-Houran regions of Al-Anbar province with the aim of carrying out terrorist attacks and restarting insecurity in Iraq.” https://stephenlendman.org/2020/01/trump-regime-shifting-isis-terrorists-from-syria-to-iraq/
There are times (as I’m happily munching away on my peanut butter and jam toast) that I read articles like this by Kit or Catte here at Offg, and I just think… Wow.
A perfect summation of the guff they keep churning out.
And yeah, it’s all as predictable as, er, sliced bread.
They just keep doing this over and over, like day follows night, tho most people, sadly, do remain locked in the propaganda matrix.
Hmmm, intelligence agencies? I wonder if they’re referring to the CIA and Mossad by any chance?
As I boycott the presstitutes, I’ll just have to read about the exploits of Al Salbi here, and other reputable independent news sites.
Fake Al Qaeda Actors EXPOSED! Adam Gadahn Yousef al Khattab.
The MUSIC accompanying that Video, is TOTALLY IRRITATING……but, thanks for exposing the Bullshit behind the propaganda…….