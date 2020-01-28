Ignoring the Elephant at Gitmo: Yet Another 9/11 Crime

Kevin Ryan
The dubious legal proceedings at the Guantanomo Bay (Gitmo) prison camp continue to promote the idea of justice for victims of 9/11. Unfortunately, these proceedings do not represent an administration of law but an unstated claim that the Global War on Terror is above the law. More importantly, the Gitmo antics have one obvious objective—to perpetuate willful ignorance of the 9/11 crimes.
There is a dangerous elephant in the Gitmo courtroom, however, and if it ever gets reported it could bring down the terror-torture house of cards.
Reporters covering Gitmo continue to call it a trial but it is not a trial, it is a “military tribunal.” They continue to call the site “Camp Justice” when justice is as far from the prison camp as it has ever been from any human endeavor. What they don’t do is think critically about the information they are parroting from court sources.
The history is profoundly absurd. The suspects were brutally tortured and held without charges for up to 18 years. The alleged evidence obtained from the torture was made secret. Then the records of the secret torture evidence were illegally destroyed. Then the secret evidence simply turned out to be completely false. FBI and CIA officers then began to make a mockery of the whole thing, secretly bugging defense team discussion rooms and covertly inserting themselves as translators and defense team members.
This is not just a matter of an extreme violation of human rights and an utter disrespect for the law. Within this sequence of stupidity looms the mother of all oversights. That is, the secret evidence that turned out to be false was used as the basis for The 9/11 Commission Report.
At the center of the media’s willful ignorance is “forever prisoner” Abu Zubaydah, the first alleged al Qaeda leader captured and tortured. In 2009, the U.S. government began correcting the record by admitting, in habeus corpus proceedings, that Zubaydah was never associated with al Qaeda and that he had no role in, or knowledge of, the 9/11 attacks. That Zubaydah was never associated with al Qaeda is no longer challenged by anyone and is regularly repeated in the mainstream press. What is not mentioned is the astounding implication of that admission.
Abu Zubaydah’s “torture testimony” was used to construct the official narrative of 9/11 that is still accepted as fact today.
Check for yourself. Do a quick search for the word “Zubaydah” in The 9/11 Commission Report. You’ll find it 52 times. As you read these references and claims, ask yourself—how could a man who the government now says had nothing to do with al Qaeda have known any of these things? How could he be a key travel facilitator for al Qaeda operatives when he wasn’t associated in any way with al Qaeda? How could Zubaydah give detailed accounts of Osama bin Laden and Khalid Sheikh Mohammed (KSM)’s plans for 9/11 when he had no knowledge of those plans?
Disassociating Zubaydah from al Qaeda causes so many problems for the official narrative of al Qaeda and 9/11 that people like Lee Hamilton, the co-chairman of the 9/11 Commission, simply develop amnesia when asked about him.
As seen in the 9/11 Commission Report, the official account begins with linking “Mukhtar” (KSM) to “al Qaeda lieutenant Abu Zubaydah,” who we now know was never associated with al Qaeda. Both FBI interrogator Ali Soufan, in a 2009 New York Times opinion piece, and Vice President Dick Cheney, in his 2011 book, claimed that Zubaydah (who never had any knowledge or connection to 9/11) identified KSM as the “mastermind of the 9/11 attacks.” The official account of 9/11, and the ongoing fake trial at Gitmo, all proceeded from there.
But none of it was true.
The latest crime of 9/11 is that this fact is not being reported. The media admits that Zubaydah was never associated with al Qaeda but entirely ignores the devastating consequences of that admission. The false official account for 9/11 is the root cause and ongoing justification for greater crimes—1) wars of aggression in multiple countries that have destroyed millions of lives, 2) the public’s acceptance of torture and indefinite detention, and 3) mass surveillance and an overall attack on freedom.
Instead of reporting that the basis for those greater crimes has been obliterated, the media reduces the subject to a discussion of how torture is bad but perhaps still justified by the gain. Of course, torture is bad but mass murder is much worse and the justification for both the wars and the torture is now indefensible! Until the media reports this fact there will be no justice for victims of 9/11 or for the victims of the resulting wars and torture.
We know that there are many striking anomalies and inexplicable facts about 9/11 that have yet to be resolved. But the fake Gitmo trial stands as a final absurd crime in the history of 9/11 as it is represented as an attempt at justice yet includes more farcical elements every day.
For example, the CIA-driven architect of the torture program recently claimed that he was acting on behalf of the 9/11 families and that he would do it again.
The final proceedings have been set to officially begin in January 2021, aligning with the 20th anniversary news cycle and re-emphasizing that propaganda is the primary goal. The propaganda narrative focuses on setting the false official account in stone and further normalizing torture.
Sadly, reporters and editors covering these events don’t seem to have an interest in challenging any substantial part of the story. Let’s hope that one or more of them comes to their senses and proves that suspicion wrong.
George Galloway accused Chritopher Hitchens of ‘proselytising for the devil’ after Hitchens gave neocons the intellectual thumbs up for unleashing hell after 9/11, while it is common knowledge the pro-war, liberal media had to acquire a paint factory because so many coatings were required to white-wash the lies and fabrications employed to rationalise Bush’s ‘war on terror’ and many events leading up to it (not least the fact the US buddied up with Saddam a decade earlier in order to foment war with Iran).
By contrast counterveiling forces (such as Galloway) have almost no voice within political spheres, the academic world and certainly the MSM, and when necessary certain propaganda operations unfold to subvert meaningful investigations, such as the alleged chemical attack in Douma (where, ironically, Peter Hitchens amongst others has called bullshit)
Of course its important to deconstruct flagrent untruths (as Kevin Ryan does in this fine article) not least because they have been used as a platform for the current reign of terror in the Middle East – but the question is, in totalitarian states like America (where authorities effectively act as judge, jury and executioner) how can this knowledge be used to shake up a system that has closed its eyes and ears to truth or reality?
Put another way who expects the likes of Rachel Maddow or Bill Maher to ever hold authority to account?
Now depending on your ideologial outlook the actions of the US are either a facet of the ‘international rules based order’ (which IMO is no more than a self-aggrandising term neocons, like Tony Blair, love to apply to themselves), or abject betrayal of the holocaust: a critical moment in history when the world vowed to learn from the terrible conseqeunces that arise when powerful, lawless states are unconstrained by public opinion or cultural watchdogs.
One clue to answering this rhetorical question is the way whistleblowers or publishers are treated by those they accuse of wrong doing – the evidence tells us that just like Guantanamo they are likely to be tortured and subject to sham legal proceedings.
As an aside it begs questions about the kind or people, such as prosecutors who are willing participate in this cruel process – they are the same sort of people that would have cropped up in Soviet Russia, or Nazi Germany I imagine?
Certainly there were aircraft flying into the WTC – it was broadcast in full colour directly without interruption all day long. That struck me instantly as I watched on Sky News and BBC from lunchtime onwards as my insurance agent bought me a sandwich and a pint after assessing our new offices and confirming our cover – we grim humouredly agreed that the policy would have cost a lot more the following day and his commission bigger!
The choreography was immense -immediate a passport was found; the reporters looked …so sanguine as did the Anchors. I had major work to do because of the unfolding event my business would require immediate extra resources by that evening, so I had to stop watching and get working – so i missed the WTC7 collapse announced live on the BBC 15 minutes before it happened, until many years later.
At the time I wondered about why we HAD to invade Afghanistan as my sainted Blair, the Peoples Prince of a PM, of NuLabour, flew over the terrain clutching a copy of the Koran looking at the ancient landscape below -which it turns out had its opium poppy crops annihalated just months previously by the Taliban!
I knew of the planned phases of invasions of the ME back in 2001.
But that is another story.
At the time it didn’t seem such a big deal and after Kuwait and the burning oil fields, and the huge propaganda about the evil Sadaam, Assad and Ayatollah (the last mostly to do with Rushdies fatwa) – I genuinely believed it would be a good idea to get western democratic beneficient liberation in the region and let their peoples have a democracy. I even believed that it would include the princess head chopping, Saudi Arabia to start with for sure!
And that the harmless, young state, Israel with its simple desire to live peacefully in their biblical small patch of Judea after the horrors would thus be free of threat of extermination and they would make a peace with the Palestinians they had displaced …
Such naivety- from a grown and educated and experienced successful fellow like myself in his 40’s… the fall from such false verities has been long and hard, i did object at the blatant WMD lie and turned up at the march of protest.
The decades of being immersed in the propaganda and entertainment from : Isaacs World at War, Charlton Hestons biblical epics, Munich Olympics, Entebbe ..yes even my beloved TLOB (of the recently departed Python).
The scales fell away, it has taken nearly two decades, Bambi’s mask fell and revealed a poxed, horned orange skinned bastard godfather to the devil Murdochs latest . NuLabour was actually a Incorporated vehicle fully controlled by the Labour Friends of the Invaders. We were party to secret extraditions (another new word of horror), our legal case for invasions were non existent, Straw was and is still a complete bastard as Craig Murray has documented. We had been led like donkeys by the nose to be willing crusaders for bankers and barons – fooled by support for our Heroes who were maimed in body and mind for life, if not dead in the field.
The mutations took us to the great financial crash where the bankers escaped with their QE, pensions and careers and reputations intact, while the rest of us got rinsed and repeated into their next phase, through austerity, to hate a new enemy just as potent as the imaginary Ossama BL – the EU, and its efforts to escape the yoke of ancient imperialist bankers. Then last month the equally insanely maligned JC – to achieve by hook and crook through evidently fixed ballots the brexit they have long planned – which will be a HARD brexit that allows the making of their safe Singapore on Thames.
Yup Gitmo is a place, where something has been going on, outta sight outta mind – will we ever get the full story? I wonder how many of the isis headchoppers got their recruitment, training and marching orders from there – there was never such barbarism in the world until Gitmo and Bush, Blair, Obama & co sold it to us.
3 days to our very own private hell – that is the elephant right here, right now.
The biggest elephant in the 9/11 room is, of course:
STAGED DEATH AND INJURY
”Sadly, reporters and editors covering these events don’t seem to have an interest in challenging any substantial part of the story. Let’s hope that one or more of them comes to their senses and proves that suspicion wrong.” With all due respect – fat chance.
One example is a current article by Robert Fisk.
I couldn’t help noticing his most recent piece in ‘Counterpunch’ . Fisky is the go-to guy for anything happening in the middle-east but this was something of a clumsy attempt to equate oppressed with oppressors in the never ending imbroglio. For example.
‘’But this is water in the desert if we continue to betray the Palestinians, the Kurds and the millions of people who suffer under our well-armed local dictators, whether they be Trump’s “favourite dictator”, president el-Sisi of Egypt – whom I noticed at Davos, did I not? – or the ever more sinister Mohammed bin Salman, or Assad (armed by the Russians, of course) or the militias of Libya, Yemen or Iraq. If Trump can mix up al-Qaeda with the Kurds …”
But of course Assad is as bad as the rest, another cheap dictator and a Russian stooge at that. Well Assad defends his country’s sovereignty against the US/Saudi/Jsraeli armed to the teeth jihadist foreign legions of ISIS and Al-Qeada. So one lot of terrorists are as bad as the other. Is that right? What’s with this equi-distance between the invader and the defender. No difference really. But what exactly was Assad and Syria supposed to do when being attacked by the US-Saudi funded head-choppers?
It gets better:
” … well, then the Americans probably are finished in the Middle East. We know, of course, who is not finished in that region.’’ Aha, yes, the hand of Putin is easily recognisable in this middle-east cockpit. This sounds exactly like CNN ‘newspeak’.
Finally, comes the oblique bias.
”After all, Moscow now seems to have more “territorial ambitions” (Surmelian’s language, again) in the Middle East than Washington.”
Notice that Fisky attributes Moscow’s ‘territorial ambitions’ to a certain Mr Surmelian, a gentleman I am not familiar with, but its an easy way to get another snide little falsehood into the article.
Moscow’s presence and strategy in Syria is quite simply explained: namely, it is to keep the head-choppers out of Russia’s soft underbelly of Chechnya and Dagestan where two bloody wars were fought as well as terrorist outrages in the big cities of Moscow and St.Petersburg.
This sort of mealy-mouthed evasion is typical of the likes of Fisk and Monbiot.
Difficult to trust anyone in any way connected with the established media – even some alt-media. Meanwhile the lies and incompetence of the state broadcasters seem to be ever proliferating. Australian Broadcasting Corporation talking heads are still pontificating about Russian ‘interference’ in foreign elections (despite Mueller) while the annexation of Crimea gets another run around the block without mention of the referendum or Russian ownership prior to 1954. Putin’s big speech is portrayed as nothing more than a power-grab (so why is the power to appoint the PM being devolved to the Duma?) and nothing is said about the proposed sweeping improvements to social welfare. Mentioning that might make Putin look less like a pantomime villain. Couldn’t have that, could we?
Gatekeepers and limited hang-out specialists.
So many parallels with the lead up to WW2 and the way Nazis behaved. The media back then complicit or silent to the cruelties, racism, censorship, foreign aggression and obvious false flags (,even doubts over 911 aside) the pretext to all that.
We’re heading towards a very dark place at lightning speed. Are there enough mainstream jounalists and others breaking ranks? Not yet, some recently though – Tareq Haddad and Anna Brees and Hitchens as always pushing – and independent media fighting back strong, the OPCW scandal one example. Too many like Monbiot and ‘ liberal’ press hiding behind ‘ ‘progressive’ issues to avoid addtessing the most pressing and important. Keeping their personal gravy train going. We need more people of courage and intelligence to counter the ignorant mass which make up MSM. This next year I think will be crucial for all of our futures.
‘Liberal’ media are the number one menace to public enlightenment because (unlike the tabloids, from which nobody expects the truth) the public was brought up to trust them as reasonably accurate and fair -which they are not, and perhaps never were.
The 9/11 Commission Report is so obviously a crass fraud that it gives weight to Petra/Flaxgirl’s assertions that the Deep State make their bullshit deliberately blatant because they are having a laugh at us all. The commission report starts like a fictional narrative:
And it continues in this vein until we get this:
How could the authors possibly know that? I didn’t bother reading further apart from skipping ahead to see how they covered the collapse of the towers. At that point I found out there was NO INDEX! There was an enormous amount of small print verbiage that was practically impenetrable. I wasted no further time with it.
Of course this is more confirmation that the 9/11 Commission report is nothing but a Fantasy Novel posing as a “report”. Yet like the Easter Bunny, Santa Claus and the Tooth Fairy many Americans will cling to it as the “truth”.
Yet despite contrary reports by the vaunted media that number is shrinking by the day as the so called “conspiracy theorist” ,”fringe” is now the majority.
Interesting, that in spite of the vast outpouring of lies and propaganda, the majority of Americans don’t buy the official view on 9/11 and by quite a large majority.
The main role of despicable torture camp Gitmo is to shield the CIA / FBI /NSA failure to prevent or seriously post investigate 9/11 – because the FED$’ + Wall street’$ buddy K$A elements were involved.
None of the above want to find out who did (not) what.
The Oilyphant$ in the room.
Gitmo is a holiday camp compared with the prisons in which the Israelis confine Palestinians, and tiny compared to the Gaza internment camp.
Don’t allow yourself to be lead wilfully off track by the propagandists protecting the official physics-defying 11/9 cospithirry. The gangsters running Saudistan were only peripherally involved in creating the false flag, by facilitating entry of the chosen Arab patsies into the US, for false-trail laying purposes. The fuss about ‘Saudi involvement’ recently is a limited hang-out of no particular substance, to divert attention away from the real story: The true originators of the 11/9 crimes seem to have been the al Saud famiglia’s neighbours, the zionistanis in Palestine.
Chris Bollyn gives chapter and verse for anyone with the moral nerve to follow the evidence, no matter how horrifying they may find it: https://www.bollyn.com/ His sustained, tenacious investigative journalism has stood the test of constant debate and continuing investigation. Show me a more convincing commentary on the origins of the false flag…
Rhisiart, Antonym is the propagandist who has popped up jack-in-the-box style precisely to lead us astray by blaming the Saudis.
Operation Encore and the Saudi Connection: A Secret History of the 9/11 Investigation
The Saudis are untouchable, see Robert Mueller III burying any leads to them, honing his skills for later (HRC). They could fly out of the US straight after 9/11, nobody else.
This is well documented, that the only planes allowed to fly after 9/11 took the bin laden family and others out of the country.
Unsurprising, if so. There’s a lot of it about. It seems always to have been an essential part of the plot: to maintain aftercare work for the official cospithirry nonsense, so as to prevent the real perps. from ever being nailed for it during their lifetimes. I dare say in a few decades – assuming the craft of historiography is still functioning reasonably well by then – after all the real perps. are dead we shall find, suddenly, that it’s OK to speak the real truth about what really happened; and done by whom; and why, really. Especially if the Anglozionist empire has been well eclipsed by Russia and China by then, and doesn’t dominate the global lying machine the way it does now.
I imagine that there will be whole segments of the zionistanis’ hasbarollocks-lying machine dedicated to protecting the official ‘blame-the-Muslim-loonies’ bs of the ersatz cospithirry about 11/9. But that, like zionistan-in-Palestine itself, can’t go on forever. Fundamentally evil wickednesses like nazism, apartheid and zionism always carry the seeds of their own destruction in themselves. Infected with a fatal corruption of soul from the first. Inherently non-viable.
PS: In light of my words above, I must of course fling the inevitable attempt to conflate my steadfast anti-zionism with anti-semitism right back in the lying teeth of the hasbarollocksers, and their invertebrate-goy political grovellers within the As empire. Anti-zionism = anti-semitism is BSBSBSBS… Rinse and repeat as often as needed.
New York is the city with the most Jews in the world after Tel Aviv: who has more motive for 9/11, the Israelis or the Saudis?
Try to think logical for a moment.
You wont see that ‘leaders’ do unto their ‘own’, in order to keep a narrative identity going that supports their USE for it. Sacrifice is the fuel for the survival of the will to prevail over a ‘life’ seen only to be ‘used’, possessed and controlled. ‘No Home’ is a loss of heart-belonging or relational recognition for the sake of a self-specialness – given power of allegiance.
Those who USE identities as weapons of manipulative intent are identified by doing so as ‘power’ by coercion and deceit and in this case represent extreme example or instance of a pattern of thought and belief in our human conscious construct that operates anti-humanly – while accusing its sins in the Other – and preemptively attacking them.
Also characteristic is the refusal to look within.
Any and every lie is invoked to deny transparency to a shared being – and sin is worshipped as irrevocable freedom and power.
But in ‘this world’, love comes to suffer and die in hate, grievance and defiance.
This need not be.