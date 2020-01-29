Kit Knightly
The initial, blaring, bright-red headlines over the outbreak of the novel coronavirus appear to be slowing down. Maybe it won’t be apocalyptic after all.
While the number of cases continues to rise, the mortality rate is dropping. Nearly 6000 reported patients have resulted, at the time of writing, in only 106 deaths. A mortality rate of 2.2%.
The Guardian, in a rare example of a sense of perspective, actually reported it could be much, much lower than that yesterday:
However, [the reported death rate] is likely to be an overestimate since there may be a far larger pool of people who have been infected by the virus but who have not suffered severe enough symptoms to attend hospital and so have not been counted in the data.
It is a good point. One to remember.
Elsewhere in the media though, the outbreak is already being transformed into fuel for the two biggest on-going agendas of the Western Deep State: Authoritarian social control, and a crackdown on free speech on the internet.
Arguments for social control
"In 20 years of working on epidemic preparedness, I can't say that I've been more concerned than I am about the current virus."
In a bizarre, hysterical, interview with Channel 4 News, Richard Hatchett – CEO of the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations – claimed that he was “very concerned” and the best way to combat the “epidemic” was what he calls “non-pharmaceutical interventions”.
By that he means “preventing mass gatherings, closing schools, and potentially travel bans”. He described the outbreak originating in China as a “silver lining” because of the “extraordinary things” the Chinese government can do.
As John Rappaport wrote on his blog:
You could almost hear him thinking, “I wish we could do that in America.”
America, UK, Canada, France, Germany, etc.
You can bet your bottom dollar public health officials all over the world are gathering data on how well “the Chinese experiment” is going. They want to learn lessons. They want to know more about containment, mass quarantines, and lockdowns.
Could, for instance, an American president suddenly declare an emergency in the US and issue orders for travel restrictions on a broad scale?
Could he confine citizens to their cities? Could he bring troops into a city and have them assemble in large public places and wave wands at people to look for body temperature elevation and cart them away to hospitals and other holding areas?
Could federal and state officials cancel sporting and concert events? Could crowds of any kind be forbidden? Could a national election be postponed?
John has done great work on this, and encourage you all to read his archive of articles on the subject.
Social media censorship
One aspect of this we haven’t yet discussed is the “misinformation” angle.
Last year, Google responded to calls to “combat disinformation” with a pledge to, essentially, real-time censor breaking news by altering their algorithm to “boost authority”.
It seems this viral outbreak has given them a chance to trial their censorship mechanism. Fox News reporting:
Silicon Valley scrambles to stop coronavirus misinformation
In this article, Fox tells us that Google has been boosting “authoritative” voices on this issue, that Twitter has been re-directing people posting about the coronavirus to the Center for Disease Control (CDC), and that YouTube has been deleting videos promoting coronavirus “conspiracy theories”.
It doesn’t once reference even the concept of free speech. This is how far dialogue on this issue has fallen. Censorship is just an accepted fact of life now. And the media are happy about it.
However, Fox’s article is nothing but a boiled-down, click-bait summary of a much, much scarier article in the Washington Post.
The WaPo headlines:
Facebook, Google and Twitter scramble to stop misinformation about coronavirus
And then essentially makes a case for a total shutdown of any free speech on the internet, citing concern for public health as their cause:
“Some of the misinformation has circulated through private Facebook groups — channels that are hard for researchers to monitor in real-time”
“Twitter, meanwhile, on Monday started steering U.S. users searching for coronavirus-related hashtags to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.”
“Social-networking tools for organizing and creating communities quickly can become problematic echo chambers during health scares.”
“…they also recognize that totally unfettered speech carries immense risks, particularly in the fields of health and medicine.”
“Major disease outbreaks threaten to serve as breeding grounds for even more harmful disinformation, experts said.”
“Thousands of Facebook users also joined newly created communities specifically to swap insight around the coronavirus, a search of the social-networking site shows. That creates bubbles of potential misinformation that researchers say can be hard to penetrate.”
So we can boil it down to a handful of important bullet points:
- Free speech is “dangerous” to public health, especially during a “crisis”
- Social media companies boosting links to “authoritative” government sources is a good thing
- Private Facebook groups are breeding grounds for “misinformation” and “hard to penetrate”
It’s not hard to see where this is going, is it?
It seems that the problem of this new virus has generated the predictable hysterical reaction, and – what do you know – the media are all ready with a shiny, ready-to-use solution.
If you really want to depress yourself, check the comments under the WaPo article. Not a single person raises even a flicker of concern for the 1st Amendment of their constitution.
On the contrary, there are people happily calling for the government to essentially force its messages on people:
While others will smugly report the supposed limitations of free speech, as an arument in support of private censorship:
You have to think (hope?) that the moderators have been at work, and that the WaPo‘s comments are an even more contrived “consensus” than The Guardian‘s have become.
Happen to be watching Apocalypse Now. Kilgore’s line struck me, “Some day this war’s going to end.” You just know he doesn’t want it to end.
Anyways regarding the article, maybe this is the new front of war. We had the war on terror sort of get displaced by the war on white supremacy and more generally the war on democracy-haters. Maybe the powers that be are anticipating that’s playing out and we need another war to displace that. Hence the war on pandemics or whatever.
Yes, that is what Deep States want, the illusion of full (mind) control. The Western variety saw Mao’s /Xi’s Chinese example and want to copy that. Chinese emperors have been trying it for millennia.
That damn Internet plus mobile devices!
1984 might happen only in 2024!
This Coronavirus could be a real threat to our national security. In which case I think we had better take it jolly well seriously and put our faith in our Tory leaders to keep us all safe. We don’t want to rock the boat here unlike those lawless French types across the Channel.
I’d say the moderators were at work. As you know major “news” (read disinformation) organizations were shutting down their comments sections entirely. Just looking at the samples is easy to tell that many are paid shills for big pharma or .gov. This is one of the objectives of PRISM as you remember.
The irony is the more they do this sort of thing the more of a self deluded bubble they are creating for themselves and the more surprised they’ll be when the guillotine blade falls on their neck.
https://friedemannwo.wordpress.com/2020/01/30/the-coronavirus-an-important-moment-in-human-history I`ve added some thoughts and condensed some information into an article.
Just as a general comment: the media used to aim at NOT alarming the public. The motto was “Dont’ Panic!” Now the motto is “Be afraid! Be very afraid! All the time!”
Yesterday in Paris, police and fire fighters battling each other…
This has also been going on today, and I could post many, many other links; problem is, you get moderated on this board if you post multiple links.
Point is, that France is now in an open state of revolt, and the USUK presstitutes will not mention one whisper of it.
By the way, many of these ‘police’ are brought in from other parts of Europe (mostly eastern Europe) and the French budget deficit has been totally ignored by the EU, which is basically run by the Germans, who are a subsidiary of the Americans.
It’s all a crock of shite, championed by the whores in the MSM, and what’s happening in France is a great awakening.
At the moment I have no idea how it’s all going to pan out.
EM, En Marche, Emmanuel Macron, the Dauphin and would be nusun king is history – that’s how it pans out. The neolib con has failed to grab the EU into it’s mince grinder.
Nonsense.
This is what’s’ happening in France at the moment…
https://twitter.com/Terrence_STR/status/1222632685883076619
You may call it ‘nonsense’, but it will be coming to your little corner of the world sometime soon.
I live a stone’s throw away from France, I speak fluent French (one of my 5 languages), I read daily reports and watch daily videos about the situation in France, and I can say that France has absolutely not brought in any police from other parts of Europe. I am likely far more aware than you are of what is happening in France, mon pauvre petit ignare!
It still is totally unrelated to the topic at hand wich is the coronavirus situation.
More from yesterday, in Paris.
I include it because it’s history in the fast lane…
https://twitter.com/MoadabJ/status/1222153364647174144
This has to do with the coronavirus how, exactly?
It depends on how stupid you are, with all the bullshit you are fed.
Ok, thanks for confirming that you are very stupid and have gorged yourself on bullshit!
You can watch the progress, spread and development of the coronavirus around the globe in near-real-time (refresh it twice or three times a day) here:
https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
It gives you the number of confirmed cases, the number of deaths and the number of people who have recovered and where in the world. As you can see, it doesn’t so far seem to be a huge threat.
I have noticed on social media that many idiots claim that this virus has a patent, among other equally nonsensical statements!
Some might say that coronavirus is all complete rollocks, like all the previous health scares, and is another control method by the utter psychopaths who rule us to keep the plebs under control.
What we need to do is deal with the psychopaths. They are, in one sense, the parasites/viruses.
Free speech is a good idea in the abstract, but in a world of deliberate disinformation driven by business interests and those of the political and intelligence apparatuses created to perpetuate elite rule, forever, it’s a double-edged sword. In any case the truth will be drowned out by the MSM presstitutes’ lies, nowhere more obvious than in these unremitting Sinophobe hate campaigns.
Your view is abstract, therefore we’re going to censor it.
OK?
This is more tiresome transparent premature “I told you so” from the author of an article which served to Pooh-Pooh the threat of a new? mutation in a coronavirus causing epidemic respiratory disease in China. Anyone could have told him and you, that most of these are overstated at first. Betting on past performance is hardly discerning, which is what Knightly has done. But it is a bet few would take for their families even if Knightly wishes to wager on their behalf.
But the danger is emphasized because of the immediate preventive implications. It’s simply because people won’t take the threat seriously otherwise, and even then, they often don’t. This is very much like the punters in Florida react to approaching hurricanes. Let’s wait and see how many deaths will be prevented by the strategies put in place. That should be the measure by which public health response should be evaluated.
To repeat, the Chinese approach has been admirable and rapid in every respect.
It will not have escaped the careful reader’s attention that the points about the lowish mortality rate in the context of widespread infection are even more applicable to the flu pandemic of 1918. Whereas Catte Black weighed in to emphasize the high mortality rate she claimed to be 15% in that epidemic, precisely the same problems of case ascertainment mentioned in this article applied then but even more so. This is very selective sophistry.
In 1918 the only diagnostic test available was the autopsy. No virus isolation, no readily available chest X-ray, no serology, not to mention the well-characterized disease nosology which now serves as context and template. So all the asymptomatic or mildly affected cases do not appear in the denominator for that epidemic either. So Knightly cherry-picks when it suits his primary motivation here – to claim that he was right after all, as if 48-72 hours of additional information changes anything. It doesn’t and he wasn’t.
So once again he makes the error of quoting mortality rate without the often far more important contribution to disease burden made by the number of individuals infected. He doesn’t mention it, or maybe I missed it but the disease has to play out to get the number anyway. A low mortality rate (estimated) for the flu pandemic (perhaps no different than for this coronavirus but it sure wasn’t 15% as claimed by Black) did not stop it from killing perhaps 20 million people. So let’s wait and see how this plays out and save the vaccine paranoia and stock quotations till much more meaningful data come in.
I think these two Offguardian articles only add to the politicization of a serious matter best left to the experts.
Finally, one should not ignore the hubris of Tony Fauci from the American NIH who publicly complains about the Chinese not giving him all their data. And why would they want it? So the sleazebag unprincipled Americans can create a vaccine and sell it back to the muppets of the world, aka non-Americans, having made a fortune on buying and selling stocks based on insider information in the Great American Way. What a great deal. The world of potential coronavirus sufferers might be better off in the hands of the Chinese and Australians.
The mortality figure for those infected by 1918 Spanish Flu is actually 10-20% (not 15%) and it is the standard estimate.
We do cite a source in our articles but as you seem to have not read it, please find it here:
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Spanish_flu
And here:
http://www.influenzavirusnet.com/1918-flu-pandemic/mortality.html
And here:
https://www.smithsonianmag.com/history/ten-myths-about-1918-flu-pandemic-180967810/
And here (500 million cases, at least 50 million deaths):
https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/eid/article/12/1/05-0979_article
Some sites, such as Buzzfeed, cite the case-fatality rate which is a percentage of total global population, which of course is a much lower figure of 2-6%. Maybe this is confusing you?
Maybe you’d like to explain how citing a widely available mortality figure is ‘sophistry’?
And while you’re at it, can you also explain why you attempt to insinuate we have made a lot of claims and allegations – including criticism of China’s handling of the alleged crisis – that we have never even hinted at never mind alleged?
PS – are you actually a virologist as you sort of hinted in your first comment on this subject? If you are it’s astonishing you aren’t aware of the basic mortality figures for a major influenza outbreak.
If you are not – why did you try to give that impression?
Well there’s a whole world revealed in five words.
Better than leaving it to the Dunning-Krugerites.
I agree with you that in instances like this, you need someone (or a group) that can give an unbiased estimate of what is going on, let’s call them experts.
But the experts are facing the same problem as everyone else, that is:
1. We do not know how many are infected with the virus, since most with corona virus likely have not have been tested for corona virus (as I mentioned here days before the Guardian made that argument)
2. We don’t know who died, all we know is a number, but why these people were tagged as ‘death due to corona virus is unknown’
In addition to that
1. We do know that the lock down of Wuhan is not really a lock down, since the airport is still open (why would the ‘experts’ allow that)
2. The site where they are going to build an emergency hospital in Wuhan is, what Carl Sagan called: something for which I keep an open mind, but not so open that my brains fall out (building a large concrete building in 10 days, seems an impossible task, and even if they could accomplish that: where are they going to find the personnel and the machinery to take care of the epidemic amounts of very sick people?)
And then there are also quite a number of reasons why the ‘exerpts’ (bought and sold spokesperson for the pharma, of whom some also work for a university), cannot see the fraud that may be at play here, because ‘it’s difficult for a man to understand something, when his salary depends on his not understanding it’
And then there was swine flue, that had exact the same storyline as this coronavirus has, and which costed governments billions of euros as they were forced to buy a vaccine from the pharma of which the efficacy was unknown, as were the side effects (and still it was given to half a million children in NL alone) and did not halt swine flu!
I do know the story of Hansje Brinkers who put his finger in the dyke and saved NL from flooding. That story was a complete fabrication by some American women who never went to NL and could not have a clue about Dutch dykes.
And to me that is what we also see now happening in China, where some people made a great story about something they don’t know a clue about. Which doesn’t mean that coronavirus doesn’t exists and can kill millions (or that dykes can break and cause a flood), it is just not THIS coronavirus that can kill millions.
Extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence. And since there is hardly any evidence (most is hearsay, supplemented with meaningless numbers), there is no extraordinary event.
BTW, I do not understand why you get voted down by some: your argument was well formulated and although I do not agree with your assessment, I appreciate comments that give well argued and alternative viewpoints that can be contested.
It is precisely “the politicization of a serious matter” that Kit’s article addresses.
George et al,
EXPERTS:
It is speculated infections will not peak until April/May even with quarantine now being imposed. https://flutrackers.com/forum/forum/-2019-ncov-new-coronavirus/china-2019-ncov/-2019-ncov-who-chp-wpro-ecdc-oie-fao-moa-reports-and-updates/825534-video-discussion-of-ro-containment-timing-of-peak-virus.
I suppose that we will get it in the UK as a summer flu – but there ought to be developed vaccines by then, EU wide.
Probably definitely Bat related not Snake!
http://virological.org/
Looks as if it kicked off around oct/nov – yum Bat! You eat me I eat you.
Science is fast on this – mutations may be restricted but they could yet mutate dangerously.
Not sure it is wise to break people out of quarantine areas in China because they aren’t Chinese.
Heck if it was so easy to clear Europeans out of a country maybe the Brexiteers should have just launched a British virus – they’d have flooded off back to Europe!
Msm keeps saying British Airways this and that – LOL it is not British but IAG. Spanish!
2 days and counting to the damp squib as the EU Parliament joined hands to sing Auld Lang Syne in response to the Fartagers.
Managing Epidemiology & viral contagion is highly problematic from a perspective of Virology & population control. Managing protocol is key determinant to achievement of successful outcomes for ‘at risk’ cohorts in the population that generalists in the Journalism ‘binez’ seem to neglect when they pontificate about the rights paradigm.
All Social Scientists are professionally bound via fiduciary duty to not facilitate misinformation in times of mass crisis. Lawyers all over the world are concerned for client rights & protections/safeguards vis-à-vis problems of forcible internment
& travel restrictions/Constitutional Mobility, et cetera.
Presently in Toronto we are dealing with misinformed & ignorant parents of children that are signaling to school authorities that they collectively want all people that have recently traveled back to Toronto via mainland China to be quarantined for 16 days and separated from their fellow classmates & school attendance for the duration of the quarantine protocol.
Restricting the mobility & Constitutional Human Rights laws of citizenry is a matter for concern of all Social Scientists including Journalists which seem to have no concern over the tenor of crisis for governance or the superstructure of medicine/population health.
Most Journalists have no concept of the Life Sciences, or Medical Epidemiology.
MOU
There is another issue to censorship. The pushing of narratives by “certain powers” in order to ‘swamp out’ other lines of enquiry about bioweapons or the role of France in the Wuhan lab.
For example:
That Chinese researchers stole viruses from a lab in Canada
That Chinese researchers used bats to transmit viruses
Both of these were pushed by “authoritative” news outlets with no facts to back them up.
This morning Zero Hedge published ‘Is This The Man Behind The Global Coronavirus Pandemic?‘
It is an article under the byline Tyler Durden – which is a widely-used pseudonym on the site.
https://www.zerohedge.com/health/man-behind-global-coronavirus-pandemic
The article was structured like a departmental memo and doxed a supposed scientist called Peng Zhou, I criticized the article, which was clearly not the work of a journalist. It was an attempt to whip up racist hysteria, directed at a particular person.
I said the story looked like planted misdirection.
I posted the following:
“This even reads like it was written by a bureaucrat.
When did ZH start accepting contributions from Mi5”
I was banned from Zero Hedge within seconds of posting that comment.
It reminded me of the summary bannings that began after Mi5 climbed aboard The Guardian.
Though ZH has a reputation as a free-for-all, it’s now clear that it, too, is infiltrated
The Tyler(s) at Zero Hedge banned me in the first month of the Orange Oaf ‘presidency’.
The Tyler(s) are bought & paid for Republican adherents. They are pro-USA even though they are all aware of how criminal it is.
Getting barred from ZH by the anal retentive sadistic Tyler(s) is all part of your indoctrination into my New World Disorder-NWD OFF-ZeroHedge elite club of nonconformists. Welcome to the club, Brother Bailed.
MOU
More and more this looks like a test-run for the INEVITABLE Western bio-warfare attack on China. The mendacious, hypocritical and deeply racist hysteria in reports from the Western MSM is simply nauseating, but utterly as expected.
That is a strange conclusion to leap to
I’m hearing this argument from ‘antifa’ type leftists these days, and here are my thoughts on the subject:
1.) This just shows you that calling yourself an ‘anarchist’ or a ‘communist’ these days doesn’t necessarily preclude believing in monopoly capitalism. See: you really can have it all now!
2.) If the private sector in the US should not be obligated to respect your First Amendment rights, why should they be obligated to bake a wedding cake for a gay marriage ceremony? After all, the right to a gay marriage (or, for that matter, any kind of marriage) isn’t even in the constitution, while free speech is.
3.) Why limit this wonderful censorship principle to the private sector? Why not allow the government simply to ban free speech outright? After all, you can always choose to renounce your citizenship, go to some other country that practices free speech, and apply for citizenship there. Open borders, baby!
Another excellent article from OffG – thanks Kit Knightly.
Well, most of us must now realise the importance of genuine unrestrained ‘Freedom of Speech’ as the core of a free, sovereign society. There is a reason why traditionally the US has the First and Second Amendment. The first as the most important and the second to protect freedom of speech. Without free speech we would not have rights against tyranny (especially state and/or technocratic tyranny which the world sadly has to deal with now) and this makes us free. To be clear: personal/militia arms are ultimately to be used defensively and to be used as the last resort against any form of tyranny (against mercenaries of all types and a totalitarian state that interferes with the inalienable rights of the population).
The countries without such protection (like most countries in the West/Europe now), depressingly, will have a much, much more difficult time keeping such tyrannical state forces at bay. Not impossible but difficult – these countries will have to rely persistent non-violent civil disobedience coupled with mutiny in the armed forces, security agencies and police (who we will hope will join the sane general public against their former totalitarian masters). I can hope…
To clarify: my definition of unrestrained freedom of speech is anyone can SAY what they want, even the most despicable people – it is up to other people to counter them if they disagree (and ignore/mute/block them INDIVIDUALLY if that is what they prefer). But wholesale censorship and control of the narrative is absolutely the opposite of freedom.
The quote by English author named Evelyn Beatrice Hall in 1906 (if I’m not mistaken) sums it up:
“I disapprove of what you say, but I will defend to the death your right to say it”