Triumphal Divisions: Trump’s State of the Union Address

Binoy Kampmark
In this year of the presidential elections, President Donald J. Trump shows little sign of cowering. It had been some time in coming, but here was a businessman talking to a Congress long in the pocket of business, a seemingly seamless order of things that would have made the Founding Fathers cringe.
Trump’s rule has remade political practice in the United States. Protocols have been abandoned; forms torn. The language of politics is sillier, barrel-scraping and coarse, the lingo of the tweet, rather than the elevation of inspired ideas. His enemies have become poor facsimiles of the Trump method, and for this, he must always be remembered.
Damning protocol was already something Trump was keen on even before he began his speech. He turned his back on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s outstretched hand.
It was not a level of rudeness to be batted away with magisterial indifference; Pelosi was keen to show that she was more than able to abandon convention and reciprocate with similar childishness.
She refused to use the language of customary introduction – that it was her “honour” to introduce the president. At the conclusion of his speech, she tore up the speech in view of the cameras. It was, she explained to journalists, “the courteous thing to do, considering the alternatives.”
The Democrats have never quite nailed down a program of getting at Trump the showman. They lament his mendacity, which he can always turn into a weapon, deployed as brief stabs over the social media cycle; they loathe his character, which he can always rebrand as daring in the face of fetters that encourage dreariness.
Shockingly, the opposition seems grey, haggard, stilted and, at points, decidedly confused. (The Iowa Caucus fiasco did not help.) By vote, they impeached him in the House of Representatives, where they were bound to, given that they control the chamber. By vote, they are bound to fail to remove him from office in the Senate trial that concludes on Wednesday.
Trump’s speech, billed as the “Great American Comeback”, took deep bites out of the economy mantra, fictional as it is. “Jobs are booming, incomes are soaring, poverty is plummeting, crime is falling, confidence is surging, and our country is thriving and highly respected again!”
He stressed high velocity, speedy movement, the sort of subject matter US presidents luxuriate in.
We are moving forward at a pace that was unimaginable just a short time ago, and we are never going back!”
What this entails is less relevant than the illusion of busy dedication.
In just three short years, we have shattered the mentality of American decline and we have rejected the downsizing of America’s destiny.”
The president also took a chance to dare and prod his opponents in the House. He made it clear that the Presidential Medal of Freedom would be awarded to Rush Limbaugh, a radio demagogue who has revealed he has advanced lung cancer. Having rewarded a figure with well proven credentials in divisiveness, he explained that he was himself the leader of inclusivity.
The next step forward in building an inclusive society is making sure that every young American gets a great education and the opportunity to achieve the American dream.”
His project for the US involved constructing “the world’s most prosperous and inclusive society – one where every citizen can join in America’s unparalleled success, and where every community can take place in America’s extraordinary rise.”
That prosperous society evidently entailed not having universal healthcare but a good deal of private healthcare directed away from rogue illegal aliens who seemed to be finding themselves in the United States, despite Trump’s own claims that the US-Mexico border is resoundingly secure.
Unconvincingly, Trump suggested that 130 lawmakers “in this chamber have endorsed legislation that would bankrupt our Nation by providing free taxpayer-funded healthcare to millions of illegal aliens, forcing taxpayers to subsidize free care for anyone in the world who unlawfully crosses our borders.”
By right of reply, the opposition duties for this year fell to Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.
Bullying people on Twitter doesn’t fix bridges – it burns them.”
What the governor has failed to appreciate here is that bridges have a solidity a tweet does not. A set of rapidly fired words furnish fantastic distractions that can be altered at a moment’s pressing. Lacking punch, even Trump critics found Whitmer’s speech tedious.
Trump’s speeches are never to be taken as factual representations. They are merely signposted sentiments and crude displays. Unemployment is low, but job security in the United States is precarious. The stock market has been booming, but that ignores the massive underwritten expansion that arose from the injection of public moneys into the economy during the Obama years.
The fiction of a healthy Wall Street independent, daring and free of the state remains a delusion with high circulation. Trump is by no means the only one to advertise that nonsense, which assures companies that their losses will be socialised, and their profits treated as acts of ingenious self-achievement.
The timing of the address was also significant, becoming a display of of both the man himself and the system he represents.
On Wednesday, his impeachment trial will conclude with a Senate vote, and he is likely to remain in place. Pelosi’s rudeness was put down, in part, to the hope that she will not preside over another State of the Union from Trump. She may well live to regret saying so.
The White House is certainly reminding her of that fact, claiming that the act of tearing Trump’s speech was tantamount to ripping up, “The survival of our last surviving Tuskegee Airmen”, survival of a child born at 21 weeks, families in mourning, and a “service member’s reunion with his family.” Shallow and flawed reasoning, but substantive enough to sell.
It was reported just yesterday, Trump’s job approval rating has risen to 49% his highest in Gallup polling since taking office in 2017. And Trump’s approval rating is probably 90% among Republicans. We can clearly see how successful Schiff’s Russophobic impeachment, and Pelosi’s disingenuous wishy-washy attacks were in diminishing the buffoons popularity.
For three years, the “big dollar donor Dems” carefully chose to attack Trump from the Right over security state issues regarding Ukraine and Russia. The leadership of the Democratic Party twisted like contortionists to avoid: scrutinizing Trump’s reactionary policies; his overt violations of the emoluments clause; his excessive militarism (assassinating an Iranian General); and his murdering of immigrant children.
If the Democratic Party leadership snatched Bernie’s platform and used it for three years to attack Trump
by citing each issue, the lying Buffoon would now have a 10% Gallup approval rating.
But what can you do with a corporate warmongering political party which in actuality prefers Donald Trump over Bernie Sanders. You can vote Third Party, after Bernie is cheated out of the nomination……
Britain is well down the same road having elected an equally abysmal leader who tells so many lies they are woven into his political persona in much the same way they are with Trump.
Given how grotesque both are it amazes me how any rational person can identify with them, but apparently millions do.
For a moment there was at least a fleeting chance of a different future in Britain (in the shape of Corbyn) but poor old Americans don’t even have that, presumably because the empire is not prepared to risk any threat to it’s interests from things like democracy or a political class not completely owned by the corpocracy (hence media attacks on Bernie or the news blackout against Tulsi).
In fact the only people who buy into this absurd form of theatre are the MSM or voters who still haven’t worked out how they are being played: in a strange kind of way they both deserve each other.
I never watched the State of the Onion address as the last one was bad enough with his non sequitur rant about “antisemitism”. Of course there was that moment of levity when some Holocaust “survivor” claimed he was saved by American troops while being shipped to Dachau by train from the east somewhere though he never mentioned where specifically.
The only problem is that most of the area east of Dachau was actually being liberated by the Red Army. Also the answer to the question inquiring minds would like to know was why were the Nazis evacuating Jews from “Death Camps” to the western front ahead of Russian advance?
Anyway I suppose we’ll never know the answer to yet another strange historical mystery to what has become known as the Holocaust with a capital “H” as if it was the only one to ever happen in human history.
Moving on to the more current speech. According to the article Trump says “Jobs are booming, incomes are soaring, poverty is plummeting, crime is falling, confidence is surging, and our country is thriving and highly respected again!”
News to me. Most jobs are low paying service jobs, not those high paying factory jobs which were either shipped south across the Rio Grande or overseas after that “sucking sound” that Ross Perot warned about prior to signing NAFTA and giving China its most favored nation status or gigs driving for Uber or Lift or packing for Amazon working in some Taylorised hell.
The only people that “incomes are soaring” for is the very rich and poverty is not plummeting but is almost at the highest levels since the Great Depression. By the way crime has been falling since the 80’s while corporate or white collar crime, criminal actions by the police and those perpetrated by the state have actually increased. In fact its the only industry that hasn’t been privatized.
Then one has to ask who’s “confidence is surging”? Most people are worried that the nation is headed toward a civil war of some kind. Not exactly conditions that would instill “confidence”. Anyone who is confident right now makes Pollyanna look like the worlds greatest cynic.
Can’t see how the country is “thriving” unless I had access to Trumpenstein and his cult like followers rose tinted glasses. Maybe I should trade in the “They Live” shades I’ve got and get some new ones.
Finally the comic relief portion of his speech about being “highly respected”. In comparison to what? A $5 dollar hooker to a call girl?
Gall, you have to try and keep a sense of humour about it all, otherwise we’ll all go mad.
I’m sure you’re aware that George W used to have male prostitutes stay overnight at the White House (this is documented fact), and of course there’s all the rumours about Obama. Whatever the truth, these two Presidents were personally responsible for the deaths of millions of people; way more so than any Presidents before them.
shenanigans
the 13th tribe is a great book it explains a lot about the history of the red beard pirates that run the daily horror shows
yes sir them ashkanazim khazars have the goyim at sixes and sevens 24 and 7
no doubt
The clash of egos in that place can be heard from the farthest planet in our solar system.
And what a God forsaken din it is.
Well, after being reluctant to follow all this nonsense, I’m gradually starting to. But for entertainment purposes strictly than for any worthwhile analysis.
Pelosi tearing up the speech was hilarious. Likewise the chaos with the democratic voting.
I’ve been laughing all day. They’re just like children.
You’ll be doing well not to follow all this nonsense; because that’s what Trump’s impeachment is.
If they really wanted to impeach Trump they could start with the quite brazen assassination – completely against all international law – of a high level Iranian general in early January, and the number two in the Iranian government.
You could also impeach Trump for any other numerous war crimes, that all American presidents carry out – because America is a rogue/terrorist state and has butchered huge numbers of people in the name of neo-liberalism.
You could also easily impeach Trump for his time as a ‘businessman’, when he was heavily involved in the Mafia in New York, and other places.
Since at least World War Two the US Government have been a bunch of psychopathic gangsters.
We all know this.
Why keep pretending otherwise..?
Mean children at that.
Actually children act more mature.