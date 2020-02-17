Policy of Self-Destruction: Turkey supplying military equipment to Syrian “moderates”

Ahmed Al-Khaled
Amid a surge in military operations in Idlib governorate, Turkey has been gradually escalating military provocations, creating obstacles to the advance of the Syrian Arab Army.
Currently, Ankara decided to not even try to hide the fact that it funds and supplies terrorist organizations and controlled armed groups.
Shortly after the launch of the government troops’ offensive in the last opposition bastion of Idlib, Turkey began deploying numerous convoys with weapons and armored vehicles to allied Syrian fighters. There are a large number of photos and videos that show Turkish-made military equipment destroyed during the clashes between jihadist groups and Syrian armed forces.
On February 14, militants of “Hayat Tahrir Al Sham” (HTS) alongside the “National Liberation Front” made a failed attempt to advance on the axis of western Aleppo. As a result, several elements of the HTS were neutralized and at least 3 Turkish armored combat vehicles “ACV-15” were destroyed.
At present, the situation in the province of Idlib shows that a huge volume of Turkish weapons delivered to loyal jihadist groups has not lead to their victory. Moreover, Syrian militants failed to take advantage of most of what they obtain from Turkey because of the Syrian Army’s air raids.
On February 3, a lot of accounts on social media circulated images demonstrating the destruction of a convoy carrying Turkish military equipment in the west of Saraqib city. According to local sources, Turkey sent it to support HTS militants. Following an air strike carried out by Syrian forces hitting the convoy, an M60-T tank, an M-106 howitzer and several combat vehicles were destroyed.
From this point, it is possible to draw an accurate conclusion that although there is a growing involvement of Turkey in the Syrian conflict, Ankara often does not achieve its objectives – affiliated fighters do not meet expectations, the Turkish military perishes, the country’s budget is spent for nothing.
It is obvious that Erdogan turns a blind eye on the negative consequences of backing the Syrian jihadists in their fight against the Syrian legitimate government. So how many vehicles should be destroyed and how many soldiers should die before Turkish leadership stop pursuing a policy of self-destruction in Syria?
MOSCOW: The Russian Ministry of Defense has accused Ankara of arming its Alqaeda allies with Turkish Army uniforms, helmets, something under 70 tanks, less than 200 armored vehicles, 80 pieces of artillery and American- manufactured anti-aircraft rockets, and, Turkish Army gas masks. So far, of the 70 tanks, 20 have been destroyed by the Syrian Army. A troop carrier loaded with Nusra (HTS) rodents was incinerated as it headed toward Areeha with the number of dead confirmed at 18.
The military wing of the US MIC might have finally found a self defeating strategy in a time that a woke Internet exposes double dealing harshly.
The industrial wing already has: they exported 90% of US industry to only China just for higher stock prices – which Covid-19 is now wrecking, and left US industrial workers + voters without jobs and most others without pay rises. We should thank Nixon & Kissinger plus Bush for that last move. Building up a rival power center too big to fail out of greed….