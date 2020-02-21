Binoy Kampmark
The central pillar to Democratic paranoia and vengefulness regarding the loss of Hillary Clinton in 2016 was the link between Russian hacking, the servers of the Democratic National Committee and the release of emails via WikiLeaks. Over time, that account has become a matter of hagiography, an article of faith, with grave conclusions: WikiLeaks and Russia elected Donald Trump.
The Russia-DNC angle received another prod in pre-extradition hearings being conducted against Assange in the Westminster Magistrates Court, with his legal team disclosing details of the visit paid to the WikiLeaks publisher by former California Rep. Dana Rohrabacher in 2017. The visit in question was not entirely a matter of surprise.
The Wall Street Journal reported in September that year that Rohrabacher had contacted the White House in an attempt to broker a deal with Assange designed to alleviate his legal troubles. A conversation was said to have taken place between the Congressman and White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, canvassing the possibility of ending the impasse in exchange for evidence that Russia was not behind the hacked emails.
Assange’s legal team, through Edward Fitzgerald, disclosed that President Trump had instructed Rohrabacher to discuss the possibility of a pardon for Assange provided he agreed to deny any Russian connection in the DNC hack.
A statement produced by Assange’s personal lawyer, Jennifer Robison, included the following description:
“Mr Rohrabacher going to see Mr Assange and saying, on instructions from the president, he was offering a pardon or some other way out, if Mr Assange … said Russia had nothing to do with the DNC leaks.”
For his part, former Congressman Rohrabacher is dissembling, claiming he had not discussed Assange with Trump prior to his “fact finding mission” to London. “At no time did I offer Julian Assange anything from the President because I had not spoken with the President about this issue at all.”
Rohrabacher admitted to speaking with Kelly in a brief conversation after his trip to the Ecuadorean embassy in London.
“No one followed up with me including Gen. Kelly and that was the last discussion I had on this subject with anyone representing Trump or his Administration.”
In 2018, Rohrabacher, in an interview with The Intercept, claimed that Kelly blocked him from briefing Trump about his London meeting with Assange. Both the congressman and his travel companion Charles Johnson had been shown “definitive proof [by Assange] that Russia was not the source of the Democratic Party communications that WikiLeaks published during the 2016 campaign.”
The reason for Kelly’s obstruction lay with concerns that the special prosecutor might take an interest in Rohrabacher’s discussions about Russia, and how “that would appear to out-of-control prosecutors that that is where the collusion is.”
To keep matters interesting and mendacious, Trump now claims to “barely” know Rohrabacher while White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham insists that the allegations are “absolutely and completely false”, “a complete fabrication and a total lie. This is probably another never ending hoax and total lie from the DNC.”
In response, WikiLeaks has stressed that, “Chronology matters: The meeting and the offer were made ten months after Julian Assange had already independently stated Russia was not the source of the DNC publication. The witness statement is one of the many bombshells from the defence to come.”
The latest instalment in the case that keeps giving is a reminder of how trenchantly the Democrats have been seeking to link the DNC hack to Russia, WikiLeaks and their defeat. What Trump and Assange share, on some level, is the same tarnishing administered by the same brush.
In August 2017, Patrick Lawrence, writing in The Nation, suggested that the download of the relevant data from the DNC servers was most probably an internal job rather than an externally conducted operation.
Reliance was made upon the Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity memorandum to Trump claiming that, “Forensic studies of ‘Russian hacking’ into Democratic National Committee computers last year reveal that on July 5, 2016, data was leaked (not hacked) by a person with physical access to DNC computer.” An “insider” had “copied DNC data onto an external storage device.”
A storm ensued: the article had laid some considerable explosive material under the traditional DNC account, leading to editor Katrina vanden Heuvel to conduct a “post publication review”. In a modest mea culpa, the editorial board suggested that they “should have made certain that several of the article’s conclusions were presented as possibilities, not as certainties.”
Since then, the Mueller Report has sought to ensconce the Russia hack-DNC narrative, dismissing Assange’s inside job thesis with almost withering disdain.
As reports attributing the DNC and DCCC hacks to the Russian government emerged, WikiLeaks and Assange made several public statements apparently designed to obscure the source of the material that WikiLeaks was releasing. The file-transfer evidence … and other information uncovered during the investigation discredit WikiLeaks’s claims about the source of material that it posted.”
District Judge Vanessa Baraitser has yielded to Assange’s team on the material produced at the pre-extradition hearing, potentially linking WikiLeaks to the highest deliberations in the White House. The addition, along with the vast picture of surveillance targeting Assange, has the makings of a very compromising picture, indeed.
It’s highly likely that Assange can prove that it wasn’t the Russians, whatever ‘Russians’ means precisely, that hacked the DNC’s computers and ‘damaged’ Clinton’s campaign; because Assange was given the computer thumbnail by Craig Murray, which means there was no ‘hack’ from outside the US by anyone in Russia, but a simple download from inside the offices of the DNC itself.
What’s disturbing his how little real independent investigation there’s been by the Guardian into this story. They just swallow the Democrat’s story whole like a Soho rentboy on his knees, yum, yum, Guardian!
Why should any journalist or publisher, like Wikileaks, care one way or another, whether they ‘damage’ Clinton’s campaign? The Guardian is arguing that ‘damaging’ Clinton’s campaign was wrong. But is it the job of journalists to not ‘damage’ a politician who’s been trying to ‘damage’ Bernie Sanders’ campaign and not reveal this information because it makes Clinton ‘look bad’? Couldn’t Clinton simply stop doing bad things instead? Why is the Guardian arguing that being partisan and in favour of Clinton, was a good thing in the first place?
This is before one even begins to investigate the Democrats and the media allies, working to secure Trump’s nomination as Republican candidate, because he was seen as the ‘dream candidate’ for Clinton. The candidate she couldn’t possibly lose to compared to the others, the more ‘moderate’ and ‘serious’ challengers.
22 Feb 2020
I don’t really know the relevance of this article and admit it may reflect my ignorance. But I thought that Assange was being indicted not for the DNC leak but for the earlier publication in conjunction with the Iraq war and involving Chelsea Manning. For Trump to then get involved in trying to pardon Assange as alleged here for a different case in which Trump would actually benefit because that would implicate him in a collusion sounds rather improbable.
The article exposes the political backdrop to a pseudo-legal process used to pistol whip any whistleblower who exposes war crimes.
I mean its hardly a coincidence that truth tellers are hounded by the authorities while those responsible for regime change coin it in: a complete inversion of how a non-partisan judiciary should function.
At the same time it also tells us that a corrupt American leader is willing to broker a deal to protect his reputation and career (almost a given for men like Trump) while reminding everybody yet again what sort of person Hillary is, and how the Democrat mechinery has abdicated even the most rudimentary form of moral authority.
Essentially the political firmament is polluted beyond belief and pest controllers face a near impossible task reporting this reality because the elite has made the job of decontamination far too too dangerous for all but those prepared to sacrifice their own future in order to speak truth to power.
Needless to say the Guardian has sided with the abusers rather than the abused producing jokey articles on how Julian Assange is prima donna, and a sex-offender rather than a frightened man fighting for his life.
Great article, but my deepest thanks for the link to Patrick Lawrence’s 2017 article in The Nation. Patrick Lawrence – to my chagrin – is new to me. The quality and precision of his writing makes complex topics and chronology clear and navigable. I then followed up to his website and read his latest article on the pompous Pompeo at the Munich Insecurity Conference, and it was a masterpiece. Someone had posted an image of OFFG recently which looked like Pompeo in drag (not a pretty sight); I now have this awful image in my head of Pompeo standing at the Munich lectern, naked, without even a Neville Chamberlain piece of paper to brandish to hide his hypocrisy. Pompeo: “I have in my hand, a piece of ####”. But what do Monty Python have to say about it all? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pmwmuPTa0To
But returning to topic, the tide does appear to be turning in Julian’s favour, thanks to many courageous, principled and honest citizens who have been stalwart in their defence of Truth, Justice and Peace.
Public opinion in the Glorious West means NOTHING. Gilens and Page showed that, as does being conscious.
I’d have to have a pretty good reason to visit the fakey Nation website. They were among my first alternative media orgs when I first discovered alternative media. And they were probably the first that struck me as fake, pushing ‘their’ Democratic Party monster for president.
Speaking of Patricks, I had an interesting little chat with Patrick Walker who defended Caitlin Johnstone on CounterPunch and had to struggle a bit with the editors to get his articles defending her posted, as he reported to me. I don’t know much about his writing, and he notes that he’s gone on to other things, notably promoting the Green New Deal. That was a disappointing line. But what can you do?
Thanks, Arby. What struck me about PL’s writing was it’s eloquence and concision. I ran a Litmus Test on him (where does he stand on the JFK assassination?) and he accepts the undeniable logic of David Talbot’s book “The Devil’s Chessboard” about the Dulles brothers (though when he came to that blinding Damascene Light, I don’t yet know). There is no doubt that even the best journalists have to strike a Faustian bargain between Truth and Lies, and one can only wish them more courage. This is why the persecution of Assange to silence dissent must be defeated. PL deploys sarcasm to devastating effect on cretins like Pompeo (an easy target admittedly) but nonetheless deserving of every metaphorical sling and arrow we can fire at him and his ilk. Once more into the breach…
“I ran a Litmus Test on him (where does he stand on the JFK assassination?)”
That’s your Litmus Test? Not only agree with the fact that the Warren Commission was an obvious shamout, but that the obvious rubout came from only the highest echelons of LBJs administration (excluding the standard liability denial and thus unquantifiable setting of nudge/wink plus the usual administrative preconditioning effects)? I would say, “Well, fuck me,” IF I didn’t suspect that–in your case, based on earlier examples of your understanding of “undeniable logic” in general–I’d have to hasten to retract.
To clarify further: the atrocious, public persecution of Assange is a clear and present danger and affront to what’s left of both Assange and the wider society that needs no links to any circumstances outside of itself to qualify as irrefutable fact over any what may be disputed as conjecture.
I mentioned I went on a street campaign last Sunday to drum up support for Assange and Manning, and hand out leaflets for a rally here in Melbourne tomorrow, and mentioned how a small number took the leaflets and showed genuine interest in what was happening to Assange – and the implications for all of us.
The hipster and yuppie types point blank refused, and didn’t want to know full stop, just stared straight ahead.
Yeah, I already told you this.
Today, mentioned to a customer I was leaving work early tomorrow (selling Big Issue mag) casually said I was going to a protest in support of Julian Assange and Chelsea Manning.
She just stared at me as if I’d just arrived from Mars, and went ‘you’re going on a protest to support Him’.
I clearly got the message.
I wrote this again coz your comment struck me:
‘the atrocious, public persecution of Assange is an affront to what’s left of both Assange and the wider society’
I think if an outright fascist in the mold of Mussolini came to power in Australia, most here would embrace him as long as they maintained their lifestyles, and still had their creature comforts.
I almost don’t recognise this World anymore, and the way people were, How they were, when I grew up in the 70s and early 80s compared to now….
Two different Planets.
I admit that my Litmus Test is disarmingly simple, but it does save a lot of time. Another good test is language. If too dense and convoluted, I smell a rat. Likewise, if someone uses ad hominem attacks, rather than engaging in polite debate, then he has a problem and maybe needs a good nights sleep. From your previous responses in praise of Chomsky, I got the distinct impression that you were of his ilk I.e. a gatekeeper. Chomsky fails the JFK Litmus Test.
The Patrick Lawrence article referenced USS Maine, Tonkin. Other tests might be USS Liberty, Operation Northwoods, 9/11. There are many ways to quickly ascertain whether one is dealing with a fool, a knave, or a disingenuous, dissembling, abusive ####. You have made your position quite clear. Many thanks.
Interestingly, I received an email notice about a reply you directed at me. It was a simple thank you and a few other lines. I don’t see it here. ???
Anyone reading this, if you’re in London on Saturday, or in Sydney or Melbourne or Wellington or anywhere else this weekend where there are protests in support of Julian Assange and Chelsea Manning…. Go. Just go.
Regardless of the weather, or if you have housework or you were going to see your football team or your Aunt Deidre was planning a visit.
This is vastly vastly more important. Get out there and oppose this grotesque injustice against someone who exposed the truth about the evil committed in our names.
Me and my lad are up at the crack of dawn in the morning, travelling down to from the north to be in London tomorrow morning Gezzah. Everyone in the UK who supports Julian should try to be there if they can.
The more, the better! There’s a protest here in Melbourne on Sunday.
Well, here’s a turn up for the books! MSN has linked an article covering tomorrow’s protest on it’s headline page. The media tide has definitely turned at least a little bit:
https://www.msn.com/en-gb/news/uknews/pink-floyds-roger-waters-demands-julian-assanges-release-ahead-of-rally/ar-BB10fogI?ocid=spartandhp
Now in the Irish Examiner:
https://www.irishexaminer.com/breakingnews/world/pink-floyds-roger-waters-demands-julian-assanges-release-ahead-of-rally-983210.html
Now on Yahoo News headline page:
https://uk.news.yahoo.com/pink-floyd-roger-waters-demands-154523235.html
They will shortly do an Epstein on Assange. He will be found dead in his cell.
Well, let’s hope not…
Obviously they’re still trying to resurrect the stinking rotting zombie of the RussiaHoax after it was mercifully shot in the head twice by VIPS and then by the Mule.
Seth Rich was the one who stored the email on a flash drive and brush passed it on to former British Diplomat Craig Murray who then passed on to Wikileaks. This was confirmed by Seymour Hersh.
This “journalist” is now obfuscating the issue by including information obtained through whats seems to be a violation of Attorney/ Client privilege. Again to bring life back to an issue that died a slow and horrible death or deaths.
Trump won because he had to run against HRC who said that only deplorables were willing to vote for Trump
She defined deplorables a follows
‘people who feel the government has let them down, the economy has let them down, nobody cares about them, nobody worries about what happens to their lives and their futures; and they’re just desperate for change. It doesn’t really even matter where it comes from. They don’t buy everything he says, but — he seems to hold out some hope that their lives will be different. They won’t wake up and see their jobs disappear, lose a kid to heroin, feel like they’re in a dead-end.’
And since that defines >50% of the US population she was not very smart in saying that ‘these are people we have to understand and empathize with as well.’
Not ‘help’, but ‘emphathize’.
So people voted out of desperation for Trump since there was no other choice, or did not vote at all.
All the rest, I am sorry to say, about Russia, wikileaks and Assange is dead boring and of no relevance at all to the US elections of 2016.
The deplorables made visible by 8 years of Change Obama and Hillary and DNC.
Both the Bushes Republicans and Clinton/Obama Democrats work as the public CEO’s of the same old Pathocracy – THEY created the deplorables, it was not accidental.
They think Dems are socialists/Commies and Trump/Republicans are anti socialist/commies!
They think they have no such thing in USA, USA… they fucking make all kids say an OATH EVERYDAY!
The hypocrisy and self delusion of the dumbed down deplorables is high and the politicians are the slave masters of the original slave owners of a country born on slavery and is still the same.
The problem with the delusion is that many people blame themselves for their hardship, while they should blame their rulers. There is a whole propaganda meme trying to make the deplorables blame them for being deplorable (as the word suggests), with success. It ranges from Dr Phil (it’s all in the mind) to Unz Review (it’s all in material succes), while it is all in the decisions of our rulers.
The idea is that if you work hard enough, you will be rewarded. Unfortunately that ain’t so for many of the working class/middle class individuals. The system works against that and that should be changed.
The deplorables have been growing since the Powell Memorandum of 1971 signalled the march to neo-feudalism. The parasitic ruling elites see no need to buy off the serfs any more, and prefer foreign aggressions and jingoistic fervour, plus a little, highly processed, bread and demeaning, mind-destroying, circuses, instead, to ‘keep the rabble in line’.
IF the Russians would have hacked the 2016 DNC headquarters, the NSA would have the data to prove it.
They never came forward, because it didn’t happen over Internet.
The FBI didn’t even confiscate the physical servers: they knew it was a bogus case from the get go. – similar to HRC’s e-mail hardware which they never wanted.
For any lowly interstate criminal case the FBI will have to confiscate physical evidence to convince a professional judge or a ordinary jury. Just not needed for biased and amateur clown courts like US Congress or the Senate dealing with POTUS.
And, overall, How much interest did the ‘investigators’ show in talking to Julian Assange? Answer: Zilch. Why ask questions when you know that you won’t like the answers?
They don’t want Assange for questioning in the US, only for punishment for exposing them.
And that same brush is composed of what?
Biased /corrupted DOJ, FBI, CIA and MSN honchos.
A toilet brush, giving the US of A a stinky image abroad.
The DOJ and the MSM are controlled by pro-Israel ‘dual(ish) loyalists’. They like to control both sides, so one faction attacks Trump, while others finance him, and reap the benefits in obscenities like his ‘Peace Plan’.
The charade of the Julian Assange case continues. “Assange lawyers’ links to US govt & Bill Browder raises questions” @ https://off-guardian.org/2019/11/08/assange-lawyers-links-to-us-govt-bill-browder-raises-questions/ provides insight into what this latest scenario is really about.
Dana Rohrabacher was one of the only North American politicos, perhaps the only one in the USA, willing to call out the Magnitsky hoax of career conman Bill Browder and networks of criminal + state actors. To sideline him these forces applied funds and energy to getting Rohrabacher unelected in California.
Now, the allies of Browder et al who occupy Assange’s legal+ circle are seeking to reinforce false and Russophobic narratives to advance campaigns.
“one of the only” is a meaning-free word string.
It’s ubiquitous here. As is, gasp, ‘haitch’.
Lucy Komisar has some disturbing things to report about Assange’s legal team. Not many people are talking about that though.
Indeed. LK’s articles show that this is a charade:
“Assange lawyers’ links to US govt & Bill Browder raises questions” @
https://off-guardian.org/2019/11/08/assange-lawyers-links-to-us-govt-bill-browder-raises-questions/
“Times runs fake Browder story by acolytes Ben Brandon & Alex Bailin” @
https://off-guardian.org/2019/11/02/times-runs-fake-browder-story-by-acolytes-ben-brandon-alex-bailin/
Put these facts together with her coverage of the global Magnitsky hoax and it’s evident things are not as they should be in Julian’s circles.
Indeed. Poor Julian. Although I am heartened to see that his support, even among some Australian MPs has really increased in recent days.
Aye. And aye.
Pray this time the Federal government of #Switzerland agrees to help #Assange and gives him a #Humanitarian_Visa and the Medical treatment he urgently requires
Reminder: the City of #Geneva had already offered ASYLUM to Assange, but the Federal government #refused…
Assange/WikiLeaks had published damning information on Swiss Banks #corruption… So the government doesn’t like him much.
Perhaps now, after all the damning revelations that (Swiss) Nils Melzer has exposed in the European News – including expressing his disappointment on the Swiss Govt lack of action, it will budge.
EXCERPTS
Swiss Aid to #Assange ?
Wikileaks founder Julian Assange is to receive a HUMANITARIAN VISA in the canton of Geneva. The Geneva health director stands up for him.
Flight LX 353 from London brings John Shipton to Geneva. Shipton is Julian Assange’s 75-year-old father and comes at the invitation of the Green Cantonal Council Jean Rossiaud. He wants a humanitarian visa and therapy for the disclosure journalist Assange. As a way out of a difficult situation.
Assange is currently in a maximum security prison in London. He is threatened with extradition to the USA for espionage – and prison awaits him there until the end of his life. As a punishment for Wikileaks ‘s publication of US soldiers’ war crimes.
Can Geneva help?
Will Britain give in to that? One way to cancel the United States without snubbing it could be a care stay in Geneva. That’s why Jean Rossiaud arranged a meeting for Assange’s father with Geneva’s health director Mauro Poggia (MCG) last Friday.
Poggia reacts with delight. It’s a very important thing, he says. He would immediately write a letter to the federal government and bring it to the State Council meeting today, Wednesday – the entire State Council must then decide on it. “We will make the advance and put all our weight into the federal government to get a positive answer,” promises Mauro Poggia. “We know how delicate the dossier is.”
Assange torture victim
Another Swiss citizen’s report makes it clear that a #humanitarian visa and #hospitalization are #necessary in the Assange case: Nils Melzer is a UN Special Representative against Torture.
…
The turning point in the Assange case was the allegations of rape in Sweden. “The sexual punishment trial against Mr. Assange was the starting signal for what I call a modern witch trial.” The allegations of two women were used by the authorities to commit a homicide – as a prerequisite for this, according to Melzer, that the attack against freedom of the press and the Wikileaks platform met with less political resistance.
The authorities of Sweden and Great Britain reject the allegations resolutely and across the board. They did not tolerate torture and the judiciary worked independently.
Assange’s #father, on the other hand, is grateful to Melzer. After talking to the health director, he discussed the next steps with the Green Jean Rossiaud. Suddenly he lifts the cup and makes a toast.
«On Nils Melzer! In Geneva!» #Tears shoot from his eyes because #hope is finally visible to his son.
Nils Melzer tweeted:
“Thank you @jeanrossiaud & @MauroPoggia for this important initiative aiming at obtaining a humanitarian visa for the medical rehabilitation of #JulianAssange in #InternationalGeneva”.
https://www.srf.ch/news/international/wikileaks-gruender-bedroht-schweizer-hilfe-fuer-assange?ns_source=mobile&srg_sm_medium=tw
Perhaps Switzerland will help, but it’s a little naive to expect a tiny country with a native population of a mere 6 million to risk itself against the wrath of a gigantic and aggressive empire?
The Swiss managed to avoid the Nazis invading them. Their economy is strong enough and resilient enough not to depend on the USA, quite frankly.
But if loads of other cowards are coerced into sanctions on Switzerland, that would be another matter.
Switzerland was strong armed by the US into paying billions in bogus “compensation” (tribute) to the chosen folk. Swiss bank secrecy was shredded to serve the same interests. Switzerland is sorely in need of a new William Tell to secure its freedom from these people.
Funny how every cent that once belonged to the European Jews MUST be returned, even by fellow victims like the Poles, but restitution or compensation for the Atlantic slave trade is considered OUTRAGEOUS. Similarly every Jew has a right of return to Palestine that their far ancestors, millennia ago, may have inhabited, but Palestinians who were driven out by terror, massacre, rape and murder a mere seventy years, and less, ago, have NO such right. Funny old world.
The banks were strong-armed by the US, not the country. With regard to Swiss bank secrecy, Swiss nationals still have the right to bank secrecy. Foreigners don’t any more:
Source:
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-swiss-secrecy/era-of-bank-secrecy-ends-as-swiss-start-sharing-account-data-idUSKCN1MF13O
Although I am utterly opposed to war, it would be kind if interesting if the USA did attempt to invade Switzerland. Although unfortunately, the idea that all Swiss citizens have guns and ammunition hidden away at home in case of attack is a gross exaggeration, all male able-bodied citizens are subject to compulsory military service & regular retraining, and their borders and vital transport links are well-defended.
I suppose the USA could attempt to “bomb them into the stone-age”, but they would then be the international pariahs that they already deserve to be.
Switzerland has a stunningly high rate of gun ownership — here’s why it doesn’t have mass shootings
Source: https://www.businessinsider.com/switzerland-gun-laws-rates-of-gun-deaths-2018-2?r=US&IR=T
Excerpts:
Number of Privately Owned Firearms
The estimated total number of guns (both licit and illicit) held by civilians in Switzerland is between 332,0001 and 3,400,000
Rate of Civilian Firearm Possession per 100 Population
The estimated rate of private gun ownership (both licit and illicit) per 100 people in Switzerland is between 28.31 and 41.28
Rate of Privately Owned Firearms per 100 Population – World Ranking
In a 2007 comparison of the rate of private gun ownership in 178 countries, Switzerland ranked at No. 3
Source: https://www.gunpolicy.org/firearms/region/switzerland
There is as much doubt over the question of whether the UK government will extradite Assange to the USA, as there was over whether Blair would join his prayer-buddy’s illegal war in Iraq: namely, no doubt whatsoever. 🙁
Meanwhile, some of the REAL criminals walk free.
https://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2020/02/20/pard-f20.html
The Trots, as usual, ignore the fact the Stone, Flynn and, to some extent, Manafort were all set up by the FBI and the Democrats in ‘perjury traps’, and with possibly faked ‘evidence’ from the Ukronazi regime. While copious lying by Clapper, Brennan, McCabe, Comey, Schiff et al goes absolutely unpunished.
Well said.
I thought that that article was off myself. Patrick Martin’s articles are always informative, and this one was too, but I complained (too harshly, but honestly) about it in the comments section and was roasted for it.