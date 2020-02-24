The Nobel Peace Prize Is A Sick Joke

Ben Barbour
The Nobel Peace Prize was founded in 1901 by Alfred Nobel, an arms manufacturer. His family factory first gained notoriety for producing weapons for the Crimean War of 1853-1856. Alfred Nobel invented dynamite and various other powerful explosives. These explosives were used to devastate people in conflicts such as the Spanish-American War.
After Nobel’s brother died, because of a journalistic error, the public believed that Alfred Nobel had died. In his obituary, he was portrayed as an amoral businessman who made millions of dollars off of the deaths of others. His critics declared that “the merchant of death is dead” and that Alfred Nobel “became rich by finding ways to kill more people faster than ever before.”
According to Live Science, this discovery shocked Nobel, and to improve his legacy, “one year before he died in 1896, Nobel signed his last will and testament, which set aside the majority of his vast estate to establish the five Nobel Prizes, including one awarded for the pursuit of peace.” This may very well have been a genuine act, but it is important to draw parallels between the origin of the award and its not so peaceful recipients. Here are three of the Nobel Peace Prize winners that turned out to be war criminals.
Henry Kissinger
Henry Kissinger won the award in 1973 for his “efforts” to conclude the Vietnam War. What a joke. In 1968, Kissinger helped tank President Johnson’s peace talks on behalf of the Nixon campaign for political gain. Kissinger helped orchestrate the secret bombing of Cambodia. These bombing operations were known as Operation Menu and Operation Freedom Deal.
The carpet bombing of Cambodia led to the deaths of 10,000s, if not 100,000s, of Cambodian civilians. The total death count has been estimated to be as high as 500,000 (most estimates range between 150,000-300,000 deaths). The vast majority of these deaths are considered to be civilians because of the indiscriminate nature of the carpet bombing. These bombings also destabilized Cambodia and allowed for the rise of the genocidal ruler, Pol-Pot. The bombing campaign was so gratuitous that it made Congress pass the War Powers Resolution in 1973, in an attempt to curb the bombing campaign.
With all of that being said, Kissinger still won the award for his role in the Paris Peace Accords. The peace talks began in 1968, the same year that Kissinger undermined the process to win an election for Nixon. After the agreement was signed in January 1973, it lasted less than two months before full-scale war broke out again in March 1973.
After winning the award, Henry Kissinger then proceeded to indirectly back Pol Pot’s genocide in Cambodia. This was done primarily as a way to put pressure on the former North Vietnamese Army. Pol-Pot’s genocide killed between 1.5-2 million people (20%-25% of Cambodia’s population).
Henry Kissinger’s crimes are not limited to Vietnam. He has a long bloody history in Latin America as well. Kissinger was a major proponent of Operation Condor. The highly secretive US-backed campaign enabled South American dictators to kill an estimated 60,000 to 80,000 people. It also led to political imprisonments of over 400,000 people. Transcripts of telephone conversations reveal that after President Allende’s election in 1970, Kissinger began plotting a coup with CIA director Richard Helm. After the 1973 coup in Chile, Kissinger, as Secretary of State, formalized close ties between Pinochet and the United States.
For years to come, Kissinger proceeded to have close ties with the Chilean dictator, Augusto Pinochet, who killed 1000s of his political opponents and imprisoned and tortured 10,000s more. Pinochet popularized death flights: a practice where people’s stomachs were cut open before they were tossed out of planes into the ocean.
Kissinger also backed Argentina’s military dictatorship. He was buddy-buddy with Jorge Videla, a dictator who disappeared an estimated 30,000 political dissidents. Videla also tortured political opponents and their families at secret concentration camps. Kissinger encouraged all of this brutality and praised the dictatorship for stamping out “terrorism.”
Henry Kissinger’s war crimes are far too numerous to neatly fit into one article. For a better understanding of his many war crimes that I left out, I recommend reading The Trail of Henry Kissinger.
Barack Obama
In 2009, Barack Obama was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his “extraordinary efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and cooperation between people.” Before digging into Obama’s war crimes, I would like to add a few caveats. Obama is not exactly like Kissinger.
On the 2008 campaign trail, Obama did claim that he would meet with adversaries without preconditions. Furthermore, he followed through on this promise in two major ways. He successfully negotiated the Iran Deal and lifted the embargo on Cuba. These are not accomplishments that should be brushed aside. That being said, Obama’s diplomatic achievements are overshadowed by his imperialist failures. I also blame most of Obama’s failures on a lack of conviction in his values and not on any Machiavellian schemes. Most of Obama’s bad foreign policy decisions can be traced back to him getting rolled by people in the military industrial complex establishment like his CIA director John O. Brennan.
Barack Obama’s most reprehensible policy was his support of the Saudi Arabian-fueled genocide in Yemen. Obama authorized mid-air refueling to refuel Saudi bombers on average twice per day and he set up a Joint Planning Cell to give Saudi intelligence and logistical support to bomb Yemen.
Obama also approved 10s of billions in arms sales to Saudi Arabia that were used to devastate Yemen’s infrastructure and throw the country into a mass famine.
In 2016 alone, Obama’s policies led to the deaths of 63,000 Yemeni children. They died from preventable causes overwhelmingly linked to malnutrition. These deaths were caused by the Saudi bombing campaign and the de-facto blockade of humanitarian aid.
For example, Saudi Arabia, with US backing, bombed the cranes at the port of Hodeidah in August 2015. 70% of all humanitarian assistance to Yemen is channeled through Hodeidah. Bombing the cranes of the major port in this area is a war crime.
In fact, humanitarian aid groups warned that the US-backed August 2015 bombings would lead to mass child death in Yemen. The Obama administration’s support and aid of these siege warfare tactics was an abhorrent moral failure. It is highly unlikely that the war in Yemen would have even been possible without US support. Neither Saudi Arabia or the UAE had the ability to wage a sustained bombing campaign without outside support from a major imperialist power like the United States.
Barack Obama also authorized Operation Timber Sycamore, the CIA train-and-equip program in Syria. The multi-billion-dollar program armed and trained fighters to topple Assad. I personally believe that the Syrian conflict is not black and white. There is a lot of blame to go around. In my opinion, both pro-Assad and anti-Assad writers do not tell the entire complex story. Over half a dozen countries helped fuel the proxy war for different reasons, and Assad himself is not simply a victim of Western imperialism.
Those caveats aside, it is very clear that Timber Sycamore was a terrible idea that led to textbook mutual escalation that broke open the Syrian conflict further and might well be the reason that 100,000s more Syrians died. Billions of dollars were poured into “vetted” rebel groups. Many of these groups turned out to be Salafi jihadist groups and Muslim Brotherhood-linked groups that carried out ethnic murder and various other war crimes.
Among these groups that received either training or weapons were Ahrar al Sham, Jaysh al Islam, and Nour al-Din al-Zenki, all of whom have been accused of war crimes as per Amnesty International. The massive delivery of BGM-71 TOWs via Timber Sycamore is also sometimes cited (in my opinion correctly) as the policy that caused Russia to intervene in Syria. This is the aforementioned textbook case of mutual escalation.
Obama also set up a worldwide drone program that Noam Chomsky called “the most extreme terrorist campaign of modern times.” A study done in Afghanistan over a six-month period found that 90% of people killed in US drone strikes were not the intended targets. The Bureau of Investigative Journalism is one resource that has documented the high civilian casualty rate that occurred under Obama’s drone program (and continued and oftentimes increased under Trump’s administration).
Aung San Suu Kyi
Aung San Suu Kyi won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1991 for “her nonviolent struggle for democracy and human rights.” She is currently the State Counsellor (equivalent of prime minister) of Myanmar. State Counsellor Suu Kyi just oversaw one of the largest violent ethnic cleansing projects of the 21st century. It turns out that she fought for human rights and democracy…unless you are a Rohingya Muslim.
The crackdown on the Rohingya that Suu Kyi oversaw led to a conservative death toll of 10,000 Rohingya. The Myanmar military burned children alive and raped 1000s of Rohingya women. Since 2015, over 900,000 Rohingya have had to flee from Myanmar, mostly into neighboring Bangladesh.
There have been claims that the ethnic cleansing project may have been a response to violent Rohingya extremist groups that operated in the Rakhine State area of Myanmar. I find this to be plausible given the history of oppression that Rohingya faced and their subsequent insurrections dating back over a half a century.
However, this certainly does not excuse hacking Rohingya civilians to death with machetes (similar to what the Hutus did to the Tutsis in the Rwandan genocide)
State Counsellor Suu Kyi denied that an ethnic cleansing project was taking place and she backed the military crackdown. She gave cover for the war criminals in her military by stating “there have been allegations and counter-allegations…We have to listen to all of them.”
Suu Kyi proceeded to be the figurehead that attacked the International Criminal Court investigations into Myanmar’s ethnic cleansing project as “not in accordance with international law.” She proceeded to run interference for her military’s war crimes at the UN.
To be clear, as I alluded to above, not all Rohingya are innocent in the conflict. There are credible reports that tie some of the more extremist groups in Rakhine State to outside Saudi funding. But it is a false equivalency used by ethnic cleansing apologists to conflate all the Rohingya in Myanmar with Al Qaeda. Buddhist nationalists used the (likely) correct allegation that worldwide terrorism sponsor Saudi Arabia was funding a couple of Rohingya groups as an excuse to ethnically cleanse an entire population that is mostly peaceful.
Conclusion
It’s very simple. The Nobel Peace Prize is just like most other awards. Sometimes its distributors get it right and sometimes they get it wrong. The people that win awards do not win them based off of objective score cards about morality. They win these awards based off of media narratives. When the Nobel Peace Prize awarded Martin Luther King Jr. with the award, they got it right. When they awarded Henry Kissinger with the award, they exposed themselves to be clowns of the highest order. Do not take awards like the Nobel Peace Prize seriously. They are popularity contests, where oftentimes those that are popular are actually in favor of abhorrent policies.
Interesting that St Greta (or rather her dodgy manipulators, including her dodgy parents) has set up a foundation, part of whose function is to accept the proceeds of prizes like this, and other prizes. She was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize in 2019, but didn’t get it. Unfortunately for poor little Greta, the nasty committee decided (for a change) to give it to someone who had actually worked for peace, rather than to someone politically fashionable.
Don’t give up though, Greta girl: there is always 2020. And you’ll have, what, 9 more years to try for it, before you (or your manipulators) tell us the world will end?
‘Sometimes its distributors get it right and sometimes they get it wrong.’
I disgree they ALWAYS get it wrong. As anything based on military wealth would. And picked by secretive commitee process not a popular vote of even their citizens.
Gandhi never got it
Suu Kyi did effect a transfer from military junta to herself and was rewarded by the award, but then betrayed her ‘western’ backers interest by making nicey with China and so lost it.
The Malala ‘schoolgirl’ was a set up. They couldn’t quite gratioutesly hand it to ‘little Greta’ last time – but she will eventually
Obama got his on STARTINGH his presidency! For saving the bankers and awarding them trillions and setting off on even more warmongering knowing his legacy as prize winner would be secured – he certainly wouldn’t have been able to get it popularly today based on his record.
Any actual deserving winner would spit in their faces and refuse to take it!
Sartre did. Which was one of the good things that Sartre did (although I am not a big fan of Sartre…)
“Henry Kissinger won the award in 1973 for his “efforts” to conclude the Vietnam War. What a joke”.
Weird as it seems, getting a Nobel Peace prize today, seems to indicate that you are a complete utter Bastard…..Kissinger’s NPP was a crime against humanity. As the Architect of the “Vietnam War”(or the American War, as it is known in Vietnam) Kissinger famously is quoted, “Military men are just Dumb Stupid Animals, to be used as pawns in Foreign Policy”….
“I refuse to believe that a little fourth rate Power like North Vietnam does not have a breaking point”….Henry Kissinger
And, President Obama, got a NPP in 2009 for “Who knows”? And while he was President attacked a Medicines San Frontieres(winners of the 1999 Nobel Peace Prize) hospital in Afghanistan
It should be binned just like the New Brighton swimsuit competition of my youth
America preparing for “peace”:
Perhaps Mel Brooks should win it?:
One of Mel Brooks best comedies “The Producers”:)
‘ It’s very simple. The Nobel Peace Prize is just like most other awards. Sometimes its distributors get it right and sometimes they get it wrong.’
IMO they more often get it wrong than chance permits. And people like Obama and Kissinger should have never received a peace prize, if chance was taken into account, similar as that the chance of snow in hell is 0.
Actually, you can test this
First, look at all the Nobel peace prize winners, and calculate how many of them were or became warmongers. My guess: 10%.
Then look at all those who didn’t win a Nobel peace prize and how many of those are warmongers. My guess, close to 0%, say 0.1% percent
Than calculate the risk of the Nobel committee selecting a warmonger, which is 10/0,1=100 fold increased risk
Now you can also do the same for the Nobel prize peace, where the winners were really peaceful. Martin Luther King comes to mind and Gandhi (not sure if he won a Nobel), but these people are icons only, and only received a prize when their views were fashionable (when they became non-fashionable they were assasinated). But let’s say it’s 2% correct.
Then look at all the people around you who are peaceful and are doing good work for peace: that is IMO close to 50% (maybe even higher, because peaceful people are usually not making a big deal about what they are doing, so I may have missed then). Then the risk of that the Nobel peace committee gets is it right is 2/50=0,04 or a 25 fold decreased risk.
These are just some simple back of the envelope equations, and it’s advisable to use them before believing the eloquence of journalists who may or may not be sincere in their judgment, but who, like the committtee of the Nobel Peace Prize suffer from being biased towards the hand that feeds them.
With apologies for the typos
I can’t agree with some of this. Foreign policy achievements of Obama should be noted for balance but leaving out Libya.?
Also the analysis on Syria comes across as what you often see by some commentators and reads like ‘ Assad is a brutal dictator but others also to blame’. My view, the attack then, and continuance of western powers of destabilising the country is pure evil and should be analysed in that context.
And Burma, while I am open to learning more, this analysis seems to accept a mainstream media narrative that one side holds the overwhelming responsibility. That may be the case, I would need far more convincing.
I’m all for balance but I think the author may be falling into the trap some of us have fallen into on our learning journey. Being right in correcting the myths of Obama and other leaders in the West – but partially accepting mainstream media premises in order to appear ‘ balanced’.
My favourite Piss Prize swine is the compradore racist, Liu Xiaobo, who declared that the Chinese would ‘..never be fully human’ until they Westernised. He recommended 300 years of colonial tutelage to achieve this noble ambition. No wonder the Nordic fascists who bestow this stinking pile of ordure loved him so much.
The author forgot that those “nice” Rohingya themselves killed many local Hindus in Myanmar. Not that they are intrinsically bad, they just follow a violent Book to the letter.
For me Aung San Suu Kyi did what she could with her limited powers.
Sure, this Nobel Peace prize became a political tool ages ago and is now more a biscuit for well behaving puppies and puppets, distributed by Norwegian naives, clowns and jokers.
You mean like the Book of Deuteronomy?
We can also do away with the ‘honours list’ – and the hypocrites and parasites that bestow such inanities – the days of valour are long gone. . . . . . .
Here’s a few more Nobel “Peace” Prize Winners with the year they won:
Theodore Roosevelt in 1906–joyfully killed about everything he could. Loved war. Murdered countless animals for fun.
Woodrow Wilson in 1919–voted into office to keep America out of the Great War. Went to war anyway.
George C. Marshall in 1953–started his imperialist career by murdering Filipinos who had the audacity to want independence. Continued murdering people in every war he could find.
Shimon Peres in 1994–he was at the forefront of the first weapon sales between the U.S. and Israel in the early 1960s. Involved in murdering Palestinians and Egyptians earlier than that. Was the President of Israel during the Gaza Massacres of 2008-2009, and 2012.
Funny the author doesn’t say anything about Benghazi and Libya. Probably one of the most egregious acts of terrorism ever carried out by the North Atlantic Terrorist Organization ever since the “Humanitarian Bombing” of Serbia. Lest we forget Ukraine that made the ‘mistake” of being on too friendly terms with Moscow and Honduras that had the temerity to establish a democratic government that was actually democratic.
Of course we can’t completely blame Obama since it was Secretary Clinton when she wasn’t typing on her unsecured Blackberry was mostly responsible for these catastrophes but giving Clinton that much power is like a bar tender tossing the car keys to a drunk driver.
Yeah, I had the same reaction. Certainly, the needless and criminal destruction of Libya had to have had his approval, as well as the coup in Ukraine. I did notice in his campaign to be president that he always spoke about ‘hope we can believe in’ or ‘change we can hope for’, sweeping positive generalizations like that, but details or specifics were never given about what he actually meant.
Now, I could care less what he thinks and I am glad he is out of office (thank God for the 2 term limits!).
Yep Obama left ya hoping for change that never happened. Catchy slogans such as “Hope and Change” and “MAGA” that are tossed aside as soon as the incumbent’s sorry ass gets elected.
Out of office, but not out of power (to reverse the cliché). Doing his best to stop Bernie.
Here is what World Socialist Web Site had to say about another Nobel Peace Prize winner, Martti Ahtisaari back in October 2008:
Martti [Ahtisaari]: Advocate of imperialist intervention awarded Nobel Peace Prize
An excerpt from the article:
And in representing the EU while making peace negotiations with then Serbian President Slobodan Milosevic and getting him to accept NATO terms to end the violence and conflict in 1999, did Ahtisaari really threaten Milosevic with carpet-bombing Belgrade? (You’ll need Google Translate to read the article at the link.)