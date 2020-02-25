Catte Black
In Hubei Province, China, where the ‘new’ virus was first diagnosed, and where the vast majority of the cases have occurred, it’s no longer considered necessary to test for the presence of CV antibodies before diagnosing the disease.
Let’s say that again.
The epicentre of the so-called new virus outbreak is currently diagnosing new cases of the disease without testing for the virus.
Instead they are relying on ‘clinical diagnosis’, which is defined as [our emphasis]:
The estimated identification of the disease underlying a patient’s complaints based merely on signs, symptoms and medical history of the patient rather than on laboratory examination or medical imaging.
Which means physicians look at presenting symptoms and make a guess on what is causing them.
Now if you’re talking about something like Smallpox that option can make some sense – because Smallpox presents with one very distinct clinical feature – a recognisable rash – that makes it fairly easy to distinguish from other viral agents or other disease processes.
But the ‘new’ coronavirus does not do that. In fact, symptoms of the ‘new’ CV are exactly like symptoms of the numerous ‘old’ CVs, and indeed of the common cold or flu. Cough, fever, malaise, upper respiratory tract inflammation and (in severe cases) lung involvement – up to and including full-blown pneumonia.
The only way to differentiate a case of ‘new’ CV from severe regular flu, viral pneumonia or even environmental lung disease, is by testing for antibodies. If they aren’t doing this, physicians in Hubei Province are now at grave risk of essentially diagnosing every single case of pneumonia or lung inflammation they see as the new CV.
Which goes quite a long way to explaining the sudden increase in cases [our emphasis]:
China’s Hubei province reported an additional 242 deaths and 14,840 new cases as of Feb. 12 — a sharp increase from the previous day. The province said it is starting to include “clinically diagnosed” cases in its figures and that 13,332 of the new cases fall under that classification.
By CNBC’s figures, fully 89% of the “new cases” reported in Hubei province have never been tested for the virus.
According to Our World in Data, roughly 180,000 people die of pneumonia in China every year. Under this new system, all of those people could be diagnosed with coronavirus.
Further, “signs of pneumonia” don’t have to be a sign of any disease at all. Pneumonic symptoms can come simply as the result of being exposed to a heavily polluted air, something very common in China’s densely populated urban centres.
A major question here has to be – why? Why take a step that inevitably increases the number of false positives? Why intentionally inflate the apparent caseload? What rational benefit can there be in that?
Is it some form of hyper-caution? They would rather throw the net too wide than risk missing cases?
Or is it, as Jon Rappoport suggests, a cynical bid to drive up the numbers in pursuit of ever-valuable fear porn?
That this alleged outbreak is being used to promote fear as a backing for a number of control-based agendas is undeniable, and we have already pointed this out in previous articles (not to mention the financial aspect). The simple truth is that the reality of this ‘new’ virus, even as defined by those promoting panic, does not merit the fear being sold to us on its behalf.
Here are some stats for you, compiled by Kit Knightly.
- There currently 80,348 cases, or 0.000011% of the global population.
- Over 77,000 (97%) cases, and 2664 deaths (98%) are from China, and a large portion of those were “clinically diagnosed” (ie. untested).
- The 2707 deaths (allegedly) due to Coronavirus mean it has death rate of just 3.4%. (For cases outside China, that number drops to 1.6%)
- Conversely, over 40,000 cases are considered mild, and over 27,000 have been cured.
For the sake of further reassurance, study these tables:
Essentially, unless you are either elderly or already sick, there’s very little chance you are in danger.
On what rational basis can a disease with this profile possibly justify the government and media response worldwide? Are we really approaching a “tipping point”? Does this sound like a “public health emergency”?
Why is Italy going into lockdown and granting itself “emergency powers” based on seven deaths from a disease with a mortality rate about the same as severe regular flu?
Why has the UK government granted itself similar powers based on a disease that has infected only 13 citizens, 8 of whom are already recovered?
Why are hotels and cruise ships being quarantined?
Some (including US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo) are claiming the disease is being under-reported by China (and Iran), and the panic is a response to much more alarming but hidden statistics.
Well, that is possible of course. But similar claims were made about SARS, Swine Flu and all the other non-event overhyped ‘death bugs’ we have been told about in recent times.
At this stage, it might seem more likely that ‘new CV’ is just another one of these. The latest scare tactic being used to close down rational thinking in the world populace and normalise increased government control.
That the Chinese government might be party to any such idea might seem unthinkable to those who like their geopolitics simple and binary, but can’t be rationally excluded.
Time will tell of course. But if – as we consider overwhelmingly likely – this ‘new’ scare bug turns out to have been as overhyped as all the rest, maybe those panicking in our comments and elsewhere will learn a valuable lesson, and decline to play along with this particular sick little game next time?
Thank god for a bit of sanity in all of this Kit and Catty.
Perception management is clear in all of this. Remember..Sadam’s weapons of mass destruction [the front and then the back story]? Then of late it’s all been gathering pace the problem being where to start and where to finish.
So here’s a sample: Maidan revolution in Ukraine [really a coup]; MH-17 an enquiry hijacked; Assad with his daily gassing of his people and the epic survival of the last hospital in Aleppo; Little Bana and her amazing communication skills; Russian hackers with the help of Putin running [or should that be ruining] the WW media; Novichok and the Porton Down disaster scenario. No ducks died but 2 Russian’s disappeared into Her Majesties safe custody never to be heard of again. And then in broad Day light Julian Assange abducted into a Kangaroo court of epic proportions.
Coronavirus may just be the experimental excuse to close descent down.
I am an Asian Australian man originally from Indonesia. I have been to China once for a period of a month 20 years ago and have not left Australia for over a year now. Yesterday, a woman covered her nose and mouth with her hand on the footpath as she approached me about 4-5m from me and uncovered her orifices again 4-5m after she had passed me. Hysteria, you said? It’s simply dumb, brainless, and downright racist and all other idiotic phobias combined!
A sane and sensible piece,thank you
The Chinese government might even
cause
deaths with their wild cat quarantines. It does look hysterical; XR could learn a thing or two from that in the run up to the End of their World in 2029.
This Corona flu does fill up the headlines in the MSM, so I have to wonder what are they trying to hide this time? First guess: the dire fundamentals of the US stock markets blown totally out of proportions by Quantitative Easing (=blind fiat money printing) and stock buybacks. That would undermine the status of the US dollar; which would undermine the US an Chinese billionaires getting even richer from stocks in dollars, plus the limitless funds for the CIA and the MIC.
Gee what a surprise? Pharma stock took off like a rocket but the strange thing was they were starting to trend upward prior to the coronavirus. Either they’ve got shareholders who are psychics or there’s something else going on. As they say criminals always leave clues at the scene of the crime just like those “unfortunately lucky investors” on 9/11.
The $$$$$$$$$$$hark$$$$$$$$$$$$
are circling.
Fucking brilliant
‘Cutting-edge tech to combat COVID-19 virus. 3D-printed protective gear, developed by Beijing University of Chemical Technology, has reportedly been produced to combat the disease, and it is expected to aid in realizing mass production.’
I finally have a reason to get a 3D printer – maybe I can knock up a tin foil hat to stop all the bs frying my brain and gonads.
Btw
COVID-19 infection of different severity, according to WHO
80% — milder
about 13% — severe
about 6% — critical
—–
So if most critical cases end in death that would be 1 in 20!
Hubei province figures are approaching 4% if all deaths are proved to be nCov – not just Covid.
In case they were not seen before:
David Crowe runs the Infectious myth podcast and focuses in the science – or the lack of actual proven science in the complex of responses and interventions that are inherent to virus theory and which can and do result in serious health degradations and early death.
http://theinfectiousmyth.com/book/CoronavirusPanic.pdf
http://theinfectiousmyth.com/book/coronavirus.mp3
http://theinfectiousmyth.com/book/SARS.pdf
Jon Rappoport takes a more socio-political critique of mind-control approach – IE there may very likely be political agenda using the virus as cover story for very bad air pollution (Wuhan) and probable citizen unrest.
He discusses coronavirus meme here
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bBoy9MXRCSE
As he points out there are also huge money interests involved in captured revenue streams and a leverage of globally applied martial law and ability to disregard human rights.
None of it makes any scientific sense if you actually look at it.
There never was a reliable diagnosis for a supposed or presumed virus that is not really ‘isolated’ nor proven to actually be the cause of disease that ‘frighteningly’ can have NO SYMPTOMS!
This ‘highly infectious disease’ operates by publicity and hysteria.
Shock testing systems is part of refining them as well as conditioning the institutions and subjects to being medically compliant.
Question the root definitions by which these stories are invested with fear – and thus with power of ‘protection’.
Real nursing – and an understanding of the body’s healing processes – and underlying psychic-emotional condition – is health support.
But fear fuelled extremism operates terrorism as the basis of tyranny hiding in a white coat.
Post-truth means narrative dictate – as a sealed system with no user access.
Fear and guilt work the fundamental leverage of coercion and deceit.
Re-educate.
Closed systems are blindly defended because they are not open to seeing what they are defended against.
In other words they are not set to resolve or heal conflict or sickness, but to manage or control the basis of their power to keep true cause hidden.
And yes – the tipping point is the targeted population by fear and division – and nothing to do with a runaway greenhouse. Many accept lies that seem to serve their ‘side’ or funding, career or security and privilege. But once precedents are set or legislation passed – anything can then be inserted. IE mandating and regulating everything via an IoT and a trained network of incentivised spying.
Going right down to our core values may not seem ‘activism’ but unless we defuse the fear-mind, it operates as if it is our own thinking – and with a few suggestions can be noceboed to hopelessness and surrender of life to despair.
Fear (thinking) is contagious to the unwary and runs as invisible code on an already hacked mind.
Re-education is uncovering the basis to debug the code. The link between mind and body is what a purely physical science denies and keeps apart. The body is much more resilient and responsive that we ‘think it’ and the mind is an expression of the Infinite – that thinking limits or encapsulates and filters out of conscious awareness.
The human world could be crashing to destruction – or we can be on a crash course of re-evaluatiing everything to discern truth – so as to have a basis for NOT running on lies that inherently operate destructive agenda to living and sharing in anything true.
We are all going to die – in terms of this particular focus – sooner or later – anyway.
Instead of generating denial, this can focus us in living this day well.
If we knew what life really is, we would not see it as a closed system.
But as a balanced interplay of closed and open systems.
Fear of Life Outside Control is of evil seeking to get in – or rise up from under the lid of surface denials.
We are then ‘conditioned’ to seek any means to lid over or wall against feared chaos – and kill ourselves with defence as proof we are attacked.
Oh well, studying the stats. , at first glance,
this looks like a sound chemical attempt to resolve the pension fund crisis …
Excuse the skeptic,
now withdrawing gracefully. 🙂
3:11 pm Feb 25
South Korea vows to test 200,000 sect members as a wild coronavirus outbreak fear hit the country. The Shincheonji Church of Jesus, the sect, has agreed to provide the authorities with the names of all its members in the country.
—
[Meanwhile]
—
2:41 pm Feb 25
East China’s Anhui, downgraded its COVID-19 emergency response level from the highest to the second level, becoming the seventh region to lower its emergency level in recent days, indicating visible results from the prevention and control work.
If I was being cynical I’d agree.
Yes, the headlines seem completely out of proportion to what has actually happened.
It strikes me with the coronavirus scare that either the intention is to stir up panic and cause stock markets to crash (thereby reducing asset prices for wealthy buyers during the brief window before a cure is ‘found’); or the markets/world economy were going to crash anyway and the powers that be need to an excuse for the events that does not involve political or financial incompetence.
Well, we both posted at about the same time, and we both have a similar take on it all.
I would say that the psychopaths who rule us probably don’t want the markets to collapse, but who knows?
It’s been a bubble heading for correction – a black swan is a good excuse to scalp all who piled in on ‘record highs’
Schiller index has been blinking red for quite a while.
I’m waiting for ‘correction’ event before piling back in – cash is king now and for these hardy enough a bear punt! But not being a algo investor or having a hedge fund I’ll stick with my amateur efforts that are based on fundamentals.
Many people are speculating that this coronavirus malarky is all about the coming global financial meltdown.
The way coronavirus is being mega fear hyped, along with unprecedented ‘lock-downs’ and enforced quarantine for huge numbers of people, does seem to suggest that the psychopaths who rule us know that when the global financial meltdown comes there’ll be mega civil unrest, and what better way to control this unrest than a Frankenstein bug?
This sounds like some pro Trump propaganda that is endemic on this website. All you need is the fascist’s reassurance that “once the weather warms up it will go away” (paraphrasing the fascist). Also, no big deal!
Fly infected patients with ones who HAD tested negative together with just some plastic and duct tape separating them and fly them to the middle of the country.
Then propose sending those still under quarantine from the flights from China in California to a facility in Costa Mesa, CA not equipped to handle such a quarantine.
Furthermore (this author surely thinks this is a great plan) this Administration is not emphasizing local testing but to limit testing to just a few urban centers and that testing to be sent to the CDC for results to be sent back after some days.
This author I’m certain thinks this fascist Administration is doing a great job!!!!!!!!
No worries!!!!!!!!!
If there is any Administration that will take advantage of a severe outbreak with declaration of martial law etc, draconian measures and the rest, and leveraging a pandemic for their own gains of power advancing authoritarianism it is this one.
Oh go back to your ANTIFA rally.
Just back from China; we had intended to spend Kiwi and Chinese NY wandering round.
In Shenzhen, the place was shuttered for the Autumn Festival, double shuttered for the Corona Virus so I had explore time. Scanning the 300 TV channels for the Chinese POV, I was impressed by Xi Jingping claiming leadership of the countries response. If he fails, he’s gone, and he knows it. There was a lot of emphasis on a united response and many examples of individuals placing the needs of the community over their own.
Simultaneously I had access to the western media via cellphone roaming. A different world. Pretty much never miss a chance to knock China, either by innuendo, mis reporting or straight falsity. I suppose its nothing new, but disappointing in view of the concerted, organised and substantial efforts made by PRC to protect its people. What would have been the outcome if the virus had emerged in India??
Coming back, many airlines cancelled. Finally got to HongKong (via 6 temperature checks, 4 police checkpoints ) before the borders were closed. 4 hours later and we would have been detained in HKG, probably in one of the centers subsequently torched by HKG Chinese.
Back to the Land of the Long White Shroud, we were greeted by two nurses manning a small table.
” Any fever?” No “Any coughing?” No. ..
Why would I say yes to such leading questions and get locked up.??.
So a pamphlet each, and on your way.
Their website required you to phone in; the phone was over 30 minutes on hold, longer to register.
So the Chinese can build 2 hospitals in less time than it takes the NZ health system to organise a useful website.
I hope the hundreds of passengers checked as casually as we were, are not spreaders or carriers
The western hysteria is about the imperialists global robber barons not ever letting a good crises going to waste.
For profit. Or to sweep a bunch of crap under the carpet.
This for instance is a classic piece of unreported in western media skullduggery:-
‘“biggest tax heist in Germany”, kicked the financial institution’s longtime chairman, Christian Olearius, as well as co-owner Max Warburg, a direct descendant of the founders, out of their board roles, and reportedly cost the German authorities at least 10 billion euros in lost budget revenues.’
https://sputniknews.com/business/202002251078403160-jewish-bank-that-survived-hitler-embroiled-in-germanys-biggest-tax-heist—reports/
It could be they have moved to “clinical diagnosis” because the existing CV test is only about 50% effective.
But you have to expect skulduggery and chicanery from all the usual suspects and it pays to be sceptical.
Paraphrasing Chomsky
When the press focuses on the health status of the population reach for your pocket, and see who’s pulling out your wallet.
What kills people in droves (out of despair), is class, but this will hardly be discussed by the press
This is actually from Nobel Prize winner, Angus Deaton (one of the few where they got it right)
https://muse.jhu.edu/book/72589
Coronavirus may or may not be a bio-weapon, but it seems passing strange that another Imperial target, Iran suddenly has an outbreak, seemingly ex nihilo. And coronavirus is definitely being used to spread and deepen Sinophobic hatred, by organisations of Evil like the villainous BBC.
A very, very “sick little game” indeed. Panicked headlines in Italy shout Three More Coronavirus Deaths! replete with pictures of everyone wearing masks and looking fearful. The age of deaths?…83, 84, and 91, with no mention of any underlying/pre-existing health issues, just another open and shut case: DEATH BY CORONAVIRUS. BE VERY AFRAID!
Ridiculous.
And the Earth is flat, and ACD is a hoax.
No chance.
On a more general level, I would say that the capitalist system is all out of carrots and will be issuing nothing but sticks from now on. Turn round, drop ‘em and bend over! Thrashity thrashity thrash!
Like the Patriot Act, the Model State Emergency Health Powers Act (MSEHPA) was essentially already put together, waiting in the wings, and then rolled out shortly after 9/11. We’re going to see further health related hysteria and attendant clampdown on whatever token and illusory liberties we still have left. The ignorant, frightened masses will be the end of us.
The ecological Holocaust or thermo-nuclear war caused by Imperial aggression will definitely be the death of us.
Can’t argue with that!