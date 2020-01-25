Coronavirus Update: Following the money

Kit Knightly
The Coronavirus is still the big-ticket news item, with confirmed cases now covering 11 countries. ELEVEN!
Most of the mainstream media are doing that, saying the number of countries rather than the number of people. I suppose because it carries the implication that, somehow, everyone in all those 11 countries is under some kind of imminent threat.
As of the time of writing, the real (or at least reportedly real) numbers stand at 1407 cases, 41 deaths. Which means the mortality rate is now actually below 3%.
For comparison’s sake – the death rate of the Ebola virus is 90%, Bubonic plague 40-60%, Smallpox was ~30%, and the 1918 Spanish flu between 10 and 20%. So we’re hardly dealing with a big-hitter here.
Even the hysterical-nothing burger that was SARS had a (reported) death rate approaching 10%. [For more on the links between SARS and the Wuhan outbreak see John Rappoport’s excellent work on subject].
For anyone doubting that, whatever the truth of the situation on the ground, this is being hyped to spread fear: The Guardian has a big red “LIVE BLOG” for the disease today. Counting up the death toll very slowly, and with what I would call a rather unseemly amount of enthusiasm.
China are building a whole new hospital, we’re being told. There are “bodies in the streets”, apparently:
Videos coming out of Wuhan, China bodies on the street and hospitals jam packed the Coronavirus epidemic is spreading pic.twitter.com/dWbKid57Cc
— Bruce Porter, Jr. (@NetworksManager) January 25, 2020
The Daily Mail is reporting that an Australian research team is “racing against the clock” to engineer a vaccine. The researchers claim it will take them 6 months (a very fast turnaround for vaccine development, which usually takes years).
If the disease carries on its current trajectory, by the end of that six months roughly 7200 people will have been infected, around 250 of whom will have died.
In the same timeframe, about 15,000 people will have been injured in car accidents, and around 900 of them will have died…in the UK alone.
Based on that, you could argue the resources poured into the “race against time” would be better spent inventing stronger seat-belts or funding an anti-drink driving campaign.
After all, any good this hypothetical vaccine might do needs to be off-set against the potential dangers of injecting thousands – even millions – of people with a vaccine that will have had no long term safety studies whatsoever.
Of course, the Daily Mail doesn’t mention that.
Another thing The Daily Mail doesn’t mention is that the vaccine being developed by Queensland University is a cooperative project with Philadelphia-based Inovio Pharmaceuticals, who received a grant of $9 million to combat the Wuhan outbreak.
A second pharmaceutical firm, Co-Diagnostic Inc, has received a similar grant to develop a coronavirus “screening test”.
Inovio previously hit the headlines a few years ago, when they received a grant to create an anti-Zika vaccine (something they managed to do in less than six months).
The grants were distributed by the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), an NGO that promotes global vaccination and is funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (among others).
Inovio’s stock jumped 12% when it was announced they had been commissioned to manufacture the vaccine, whilst Co-Diagnostic’s stock almost doubled in value following the news :
[Co-Diagnostics Inc.’s stock] nearly doubled (up 80%) to a one-year high. Trading volume shot up to 36.1 million shares, compared with the full-day average of about 161,000 shares.
But that’s just the beginning. The CEO of Co-Diagnostics sees a much bigger windfall down the line (our emphasis):
Chief Executive Dwight Egan said in a statement that if the World Health Organization declares the illness a global health emergency, he believes Co-Diagnostics would be in position to “quickly assist” in providing its test to the affected countries.
Note the bolded.
Whatever else is going on, however real or otherwise this “outbreak” proves to be, “if the WHO declare a global health emergency”, some people are going to make a lot of money.
Of course the capitalist ghouls will do what they do, exploit and profiteer, but at base this is yet another exercise in China-hatred and civilizational dread of the LOATHED other. I heard a BBC broadcast last night, with an American presstitute, another Yank and an amiable Chinese interlocutor, which was full of paranoid loathing and vicious speculation, and the BBC feminazi presstitute host was almost hysterical in her hate and fear-peddling. This is visceral for the Western ‘Gods Upon the Earth’. Anything that harms the civilizational enemy is grist to the propaganda mills, and the racist condescension and contempt is undisguised.
We should all be aware that the pharmaceutical and education industries went full on a hundred years ago already.
The foundations and trusts are nothing more than a high functioning con game.
I expect China will be in the lead to develop and manufacture the necessary drugs faster and cheaper than any.
Stuff big pharma get it from Alibaba for next day delivery!
“The whole purpose of practical politics is to keep the public alarmed(and hence clamorous to be led to safety) by menacing it with an endless series of hobgoblins, all of them imaginary”……H.L. Menken…1880-1956
My wife has just recovered from her first ever bout of flu – I have never had flu and neither had she and we are in our 70s. We pinned it down to an infection at a Christmas party when a relative was very sick. Allowing 10 days incubation takes us to 3rd January when my wife first got some ‘cold’ symptoms and a temperature.
By Monday 6th January she was very sick with headaches, swollen eyes, ear infections and sore throat. The local GP was so horrified at her appearance; he sent her straight to hospital out-patients where she had antibiotics and external applications for ears and eyes. It took two weeks for the symptoms to subside and she was left deaf for another week and continued external antibiotics.
Thus was the worst case of flu that I have ever seen and we are wondering whether it could have been corona-virus. It appears that the initiation in China was early December – plenty of time for travellers to transmit the virus to UK.
Coronaviruses would likely produce milder symptoms than ‘regular’ flu. The mortality rate for flu is about four times higher than this current ‘deadly new virus’
Sounds like she had a virus attack through the sinuses (ear, nose throat) it can be very serious and lead to death if untreated…bad luck but can happen to anyone. (happened to my sister-in-law and daughter very recently) scary but not unheard of. Hope you have a full and safe recovery.
Thank you very much for your good wishes SM – she is indeed on the mend now, but as you say, rather frightening at the time.
It is way too early to come to such conclusions.
Give it a few months.
Virus-hit Wuhan has two laboratories linked to Chinese bio-warfare programme. How secure are these labs which are handling the world’s deadliest pathogens? It’s not just China, there are hundreds of these facilities all over the World. If not now, it’s only a matter of time before something goes horribly wrong.
It is FAR more likely that this virus came from Fort Detrick or some other Western laboratory as part of an inevitable Western bio-warfare attack on China.
I wonder, if there was highly suspicious insider trading prior to announcing China’s Coronavirus contagion problem just like there was prior to 9/11.
Coronavirus = ka-ching!
https://www.globalresearch.ca/evidence-for-informed-trading-on-the-attacks-of-september-11-2001/5652934
There was some highly suspicious short selling of Airline stocks on the NEW YORK stock exchange just prior to the 9/11 “attack”, but the “investigators were unable to link it to 19 Saudi Arabian “terrorists”. I wonder who these traders were?
No “Investigators” in New York City thought it important enough to follow up either, just like it didn’t occur to “Investigators” to ask the guys with the combinations to the safe in Building 6(that was blown OUT, and the GOLD was missing) “How come the safe was OPENED and the Gold was gone???
Below are some statistics out of the U.S. to put the Chinese “deaths” into some perspective, other than the typical “propaganda” perspective they are often being used for in our American MSM. The CDC referenced below is the Center for Disease Control, a U.S. federal government agency.
“In total, the CDC estimates that up to 42.9 million people got sick during the 2018-2019 flu season, 647,000 people were hospitalized and 61,200 died. That’s fairly on par with a typical season, and well below the CDC’s 2017-2018 estimates of 48.8 million illnesses, 959,000 hospitalizations and 79,400 deaths.”
‘As of the time of writing, the real (or at least reportedly real) numbers stand at 1407 cases, 41 deaths. Which means the mortality rate is now actually below 3%’
Expect that number (3%) to get even lower than that through time.
Suppose these numbers are real (a big assumptions as it comes from our lying media who always tell us many things unless when it is important), then ask yourself, how did they get to this number?
Here is my back of the envelope equation.
So why would you test someone with common cold symptoms for corona virus?
I would say: you would only do that if a patient enters a clinic (feeling sick as a dog and therefore visits the doctor). How many people with common cold symptoms enter a clinic? Let’s say 1 in 10.
Then how many people with common cold symptoms have this corona virus? Let’s say 1 in 10.
So of the 1407 cases tested positive for corona virus, there are actually 1407*10*10=140700 people with corona virus
Of those people 41 died. But since correlation is not automatically causation, my guess is that the real number of people dying from this virus is between 10-25%, say 10 people.
Then the actual death rate is 10/140700 *100%=0%, just like you expect from common cold.
The reason why the media gets the number wrong is because they divide the now known cases who died with corona virus by those who were now positively tested for corona virus.
How this will be played: a vaccine will come which will reduce the death rate to 0%.
But since the death rate was 0% already before the vaccine entered the market (I just showed you above) the vaccine may just as well not be given. But then the pharma cannot make a killing, so there is your fear porn.
C/ I agree with this article that all this fear is manufactured, which will only lead to some people/corporations to become very rich again.
It is just like Swine flu: for which pharma companies earned lots of money by selling a vaccine to, amongst others, the NL government. Half a million kids were vaccinated, for a vaccine of which the efficacy was unknown, and for a disease that was self-limiting! The vaccine had side effects though…
https://www.google.nl/amp/s/amp.nos.nl/artikel/2251232-ministerie-trekt-miljoenen-uit-voor-schikkingen-na-vaccin-mexicaanse-griep.html
Making a lot of money is not , I repeat not, a fate worse than death. And I don5 believe any money has been made yet. Only my appreciation for this site prevents me from being more critical of this article. Before making grandiose and highly inappropriate claims about trajectory, he may wish to educate himself about how highly infectious diseases spread, if left to their own devices. Sure it may settle down but if you wish to minimize what has happened so far, you sound like the climate change deniers dealing with data showing climate is changing. Prudence really is a virtue.
‘What has happened so far’ is that 41 people have died of a virus.
To give some perspective on that, on average some 650,000 people die of flu every year.
So if this coronavirus scares you, the flu must send you into panic every winter.
The current publicly stated facts about this alleged new strain of coronavirus are simple. It is moderately infectious, has killed less than a hundred people, and has a mortality rate considerably less than an average flu.
Things may change, but currently this is the state of play.
If by ‘denier’ you mean we insist on the supremacy of data over emotional loading, narrative and hysteria – we plead guilty as charged
I think it can be minimized. Which doesn’t mean that your points are valid about spreading of infectious disease. There only is no shred of evidence that this corona virus is the infectious disease for which you have to close down cities, even if the numbers that are shown in the media are right.
What isn’t valid?
What ‘grandiose and highly inappropriate claims’ are being made here, George?
The number of alleged deaths?
The fact vaccine-manufacturers stand to make large profits? Or that Inovio stock went up 12%?
The fact SARS was a nothing burger?
It’s puzzling because almost every claim in this article is sourced in a linked fact, so I just don’t understand what you mean.
Could you explain?
I think the first thing that should be done, or should have done, is to establish that the Wuhan coronavirus is indeed the cause of the symptoms that have been discovered in the 1407 victims, of whom 41 died. Most of those who died were elderly people with already compromised immunity systems.
We should not rule out local environmental factors as possible causes: local weather phenomena including possible sudden temperature changes, air pollution and microclimate phenomena in cities where populations are large enough and dense enough that such phenomena as temperature inversions and winds created by actions of air currents around high-rise buildings could lead to health scares that become unusually prominent.
Add to this context the fact that at this time people in China are celebrating Lunar New Year, during millions are travelling to see family and other relatives, using public transport (exposing them to pathogens) and adding to levels of air pollution with increased use of fossil fuels. Then consider also that China has long had very high rates of cigarette smoking and a great many adults there will have already damaged lungs before they get sick.
It is possible that the people who died were already in a high risk category for pneumonia or other complications from what would otherwise have been a variant of the common cold, itself caused by a number of coronaviruses.
Thank-you for such a measured reality based article. Always follow the money cause that is ALL that matters for Pharma.
And people think Anti-vaxxers are nuts? why given this is the MO of “health” treatment now. Lets exaggerate, create fear then cha Ching– cash in.
This might be useful: https://www.asiatimes.com/2020/01/article/china-struggles-to-catch-up-with-wuhan-virus/