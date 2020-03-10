DISCUSS: Latest Democratic Primaries

The handful of American citizens who have by some miracle escaped the wave of death caused by the coronavirus will be braving the toilet-paper maddened crowds to vote in the latest round of Democratic primaries today.

There’s several more rounds of voting before the convention in July, but this is the last before the next debate on March 15th.

The process is kinda moot at this point.

The weight of the establishment has thrown itself – for some reason – behind Joe Biden.

Since his “miraculous” wins on Super Tuesday we’ve been treated to dozens of stories praising his “decency”, happy that “angry politics” lost, and calling for the party to “unite behind” Biden. And that’s just The Guardian.

Jonathan Freedland, in his special brand of smug establishment boot-licking, suggested that Biden being a long-term establishment democrat is his strength in these times of crisis. You have to wonder if that crisis wasn’t awful convenient for Joe, in that instance.

None of the mainstream media have questioned the validity of results or the fairness of the electoral process, although given the DNC’s history you’d be forgiven for doing so.

After Biden’s win, Trump immediately went on the offensive (so to speak), questioning Biden’s mental acuity. This is likely just a taste of things to come.

It has to be said, Biden is vulnerable in this area. Seeing as he seemingly can’t go a single public appearance without forgetting what day it is, what position he’s running for, the words of the Declaration of Independence, who his wife is, or his own name.

Given this, you have to wonder what the point of the exercise is. Biden will likely be mauled by Trump, so are the Democrats even trying to win? Is the plan for Biden to have “health problems” before the convention, forcing the DNC to pick its own candidate? Or is the plan to have him run, win and then get Ned Starked by his vice-president whoever he or (more likely) she may be?

Whatever the plan turns out to be, progressives and leftists all over America will likely be disappointed in Bernie. If last time is anything to go by, no matter how obviously he (and more importantly his voters) get screwed over, Sanders will just let it happen.

It seems like Bernie is a serial offender here. Setting up hope only to fold faster than Superman on laundry day when the pressure is on. You wonder if he’s being used as a tool to engage the youth vote, or just a puppet designed to funnel all real leftist thinkers into a political cul-de-sac.

The other Great White Hope of American leftists – or should that be “Great Native American hope”? – Elizabeth Warren, dropped out last week…but is yet to endorse her fellow “progressive”, Bernie Sanders. This could mean she’s spiteful, or it could mean she’s angling to be Biden’s VP nominee. Either way, no real surprise and no real loss. Warren always talked a better game than she played…and she didn’t talk all that well.

Oh, and the DNC changed their debate eligibility rules to exclude Tulsi Gabbard. Something both the other candidates and the vast majority of the mainstream media have been quiet about.

Questions arise…