The Propaganda of Terror and Fear: A Lesson from Recent History

Dr Piers Robinson, Co-Director Organisation for Propaganda Studies
The ongoing and unfolding reactions to the Corona Virus look set to have wide-ranging and long-lasting effect on politics, society and economics. The drive to close down all activities is extraordinary as are the measures being promoted to isolate people from each other.
The deep-rooted fear of contagious disease, hardwired into the collective consciousness by historical events such as the ‘Black/Bubonic Plague’ and maintained through popular culture (e.g. the Hollywood movies Outbreak and Contagion), means that people are without question highly susceptible to accepting extreme emergency measures whether or not such measures are rational or justified. The New York Times called for America to be put on a war footing in order to deal with Corona whilst former Army General Stanley McChrystal has been invoking his 9/11 experience in order to prescribe lessons for today’s leaders.
At the same time, political actors are fully aware that these conditions of fear and panic provide a critical opportunity that can be exploited in order to pursue political, economic and societal objectives. It is very likely, however, that the dangers posed by the potential exploitation of Corona for broader political, economic and societal objectives latter far outweigh the immediate threat to life and health from the virus. A lesson from recent history is instructive here.
9/11 and the global ‘War on terror’
The events of September 11 2001 represent a key moment in contemporary history. The destruction of three skyscrapers in New York after the impact of two airliners and an attack on the Pentagon, killing around 3000 civilians, shocked both American and global publics. The horror of seeing aircraft being flown into buildings, followed by the total destruction of three high rise buildings within a matter of seconds, and the spectre of a shadowy band of Islamic fundamentalists (Al Qaeda) having pulled off such devastating attacks, gripped the imagination of many in the Western world.
It was in this climate of paranoia and fear that extraordinary policies were implemented. The USA Patriot Act led to significant civil liberty restrictions whilst the mass surveillance of the digital environment became normalized.
In the United States torture was authorized in the name of preventing terrorism whilst the Guantanamo Bay facility in Cuba became a site in which accused individuals have been held without any adequate legal protection or due process.
Remarkably, the individual accused of leading the alleged 9/11 plot, Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, who ‘confessed’ to CIA interrogators after being ‘waterboarded’ 183 times, has recently received his trial date, set for January 11 2021 and 20 years after 9/11. Civil liberty restrictions, mass surveillance and torture were only a sub-strand of the major war-fighting-policy that was enabled by 9/11.
Presented at the time as America’s ‘New Pearl Harbour’, 9/11 provided the conditions for a series of major regime-change wars which persist until today.
Critically, these wars have not been primarily about combatting ‘Islamic fundamentalist terrorism’/Al Qaeda, but rather attacking ‘enemy’ states. Indeed, the evidence that the 9/11 event and the alleged threat of ‘Islamic fundamentalist’ was then exploited in order to pursue a geo-politically motivated set of regime-change wars which had little connection to the purported Al Qaeda threat is well established.
Former Supreme Allied Commander of NATO, Wesley Clark, famously went public in 2006/7 stating that immediately after 9/11 he had been informed that the US was intending to attack seven countries within five years including Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Somalia, Sudan and Iran. Clark stated:
He [the Joint Staff officer] picked up a piece of paper, he said I just got this down from upstairs, from the Secretary of Defence’s office today, and he said this is a memo that describes how we are gonna take out seven countries in five years, starting with Iraq and then Syria, Lebanon, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and finishing off Iran.
Clark’s claims have recently been corroborated by retired Colonel Lawrence Wilkerson (chief of staff to Colin Powell and Iraq War planner) who stated that he had actually seen the same plans Clark was referring to many months prior to 9/11:
My first briefing in the Pentagon from an Air Force three-star general in February of 2001 I almost fell of my chair because their briefing included on the one hand the Air Force’s ability to take out 80 to 90% of the targets in North Korea in the first few hours of an aerial strike on that country to hey when we do Iraq we’re gonna do Syria and Lebanon and we’re going to do Iran and maybe Egypt … but this was more than that [just contingency planning] Wes Clark is right they had these plans they were going to go right through all these countries that they felt threatened Israel all through those countries that they felt threatened 25-30% of the world’s oil passing through the Strait of Hormuz.
Documentary evidence for these claims has come by way of the UK Chilcot Inquiry into the 2003 Iraq War. For example, a report quoted a British embassy cable, dated 15 September 2001, explained that ‘[t]he “regime-change hawks” in Washington are arguing that a coalition put together for one purpose [against international terrorism] could be used to clear up other problems in the region.’ Another document released by Chilcot shows British Prime Minister Tony Blair and US President George Bush discussing phases one and two of the ‘war on terror’ and when to hit particular countries. Blair writes:
If toppling Saddam is a prime objective, it is far easier to do it with Syria and Iran in favour or acquiescing rather than hitting all three at once.
The regime-change wars that have flowed directly and indirectly from 9/11 continue to this day. War and conflict continues in Afghanistan and Iraq whilst the nine-year-long war in Syria has borne witness to extensive and illegal policies pursued by Western governments including the funding and arming of extremist groups coupled with support for groups actually aligned with Al Qaeda. Iran continues to be subjected to US hybrid warfare tactics including sanctions and covert operations whilst the threat of military action is very clear and present.
The human cost of these wars, built upon the ruthless exploitation of public fear of terrorism in order to pursue multiple ‘regime-change’ wars, has been huge. According to the Brown University ‘Costs of War Project’, the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq have killed a combined 480,000 to 507,000 civilians, coalition military members, and foreign fighters, with an untold number having been maimed and disfigured. IPPNW estimated that the first ten years of the ‘war on terror’ in Afghanistan, Iraq and Pakistan killed 1.3 million people.
Since 2011, in Syria alone, over 400,000 people have died as a result of war. The numbers of people displaced as a result of these conflicts are also extremely high; wars in Afghanistan, Iraq, Pakistan, and Syria have wrought a combined 9.39 million refugees, 10.78 million internally displaced peoples, and 830,000 asylum seekers. In addition, there are persisting and very serious concerns with respect to the possible involvement of state actors with the event of 9/11.
Recent and critical developments regarding the events of 9/11 include the publication this week of the University of Alaska study of the WTC7 Collapse which confirms that the official US government investigation was wrong if not plain fraudulent. Other important developments include publication last year of the 9/11 Consensus Panel evidence and increasing scrutiny of the official narrative from mainstream academics.
Overall, the 9/11 global ‘war on terror’ is increasingly coming to be understood particularly across the world as, first and foremost, a remarkable propaganda campaign designed to enable violent conflict in the international system and with its effects and objectives being far wider and deeper than had been suggested by official narratives regarding the need to combat Al Qaeda.
Corona Virus: A New 9/11?
The lesson of 9/11 is that major events can become what scholar Peter Dale Scott describes as deep events which are exploited by political actors in order to precipitate and manage major political, economic and social shifts. 9/11 became, in effect, the deep event that enabled 20 years of unfettered Western warfare abroad and severe civil liberty restrictions and extensive surveillance at home.
At the time of 9/11 many people in the West were terrified of terrorism. Public opposition to the invasion of Afghanistan (the first regime war to flow within months of 9/11) was almost impossible without being accused of being reckless in the ‘fight against terrorism’ or of being an ‘Al Qaeda’ sympathizer. Muslims throughout the West were widely despised. US President George Bush declared that ‘you are either with us or against us’. The parallels with what is happening today are obvious.
Is the Corona Virus a new 9/11, a new deep event? We cannot yet be sure, as of this writing. Perhaps the current strategy of suspending basic liberties will work to effectively eliminate all threats posed by the virus. Governments will then restore the civil liberties currently being suspended and all will fairly quickly return to the way things were before. Perhaps the economy will confidently weather the fallout from the ‘lockdowns’ and everything will return to business as usual.
And perhaps a sober ‘lessons learned’ review will lead to public health officials developing reasonable and balanced plans, such as developing sufficient capacity for rapid testing and tracing, which can be deployed the next time a sufficiently dangerous virus starts to spread thus avoiding terrifying publics and implementing draconian measures that inflict significant damage to the social and economic fabric of society.
Or perhaps not. It may be that, as British journalist Peter Hitchens has been warning, the loss of liberty and basic rights will continue indefinitely as governments greedily hold on to their increased powers of control over their citizenry.
Similarly, Italian journalist Stefania Maurizi has warned about the risks in Italy of state authorities, hostile to open societies and the political left, exploiting Corona in order to increase their control.
An obvious concern here is whether there will be a permanent impact on mass gatherings and protests. James Corbett warns of a permanent state of ‘medical martial law’ and there is certainly the very real possibility of the normalization of government-imposed quarantine and other freedom of movement restrictions.
Margaret Kimberley of the US-based Black Agenda Report warns that Corona may be used as a way of covering up both economic crisis and collapse. She notes that the Federal Reserve ‘recently threw Wall Street a $1.5 trillion lifeline which only kicked the can down the road. The can has been kicked ever since the Great Recession of 2008’. The likely destruction of small businesses might allow for ever greater corporate choke-hold on the economy with more people forced into the corporate workforce.
There is certainly the danger that Corona will be exploited in order to distract from severe economic problems whilst also enabling the pursuit of new economic strategies which worsen rather than mitigate the social inequalities that already tarnish Western countries.
And, of course those actors behind the regime-change wars that flowed from 9/11 may use the Corona Virus to increase pressure on the countries they have been targeting for the last 20 years and those they wish to target in the future.
Already we have seen the regime-change advocate John Bolton blaming China for the Corona Virus whilst the New York Times reported that US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and national security adviser Robert C. O’Brien were ‘arguing that tough action while Iran’s leaders were battling the corona virus ravaging the country could finally push then into direct negotiations’.
ABC news report that, despite the Corona Virus, US and UAE troops have held a major military exercise ‘that saw forces seize a sprawling model Mideast city’. It is also worth nothing here the recent US assassination of Iranian General Solemeni and the on-going proxy battles between US forces and Iranian-backed groups in Iraq. The possibility of Corona being exploited in order to further the regime change wars we have seen over the last 20 years is extremely likely and it would be naïve in the extreme to think otherwise.
Whatever the Corona event may or may not be, the fundamental lesson of the last 20 years is that governments can and do exploit, even manipulate, events in order to pursue political, social, military and economic objectives. Fearful populations are frequently irrational ones, vulnerable and malleable. Now is not the time for deference to authority and reluctance to speak out.
It is time for publics to get informed, think calmly and rationally, and to robustly scrutinize and challenge what their governments are doing. The dangers of failing to do this likely far surpass the immediate threat posed by the Corona Virus.
Some facts from the hospital where I work as epidemiologist with an interpretation.
1. Where last week the COVID PCR test was positive in about 10% of cases, that is now 20%. Interpretation: there is definitely something in the air and it is infecting people
2. The triage system in my hospital (that follows national guidelines) is very strict: pcr testing is only done in the most sick people. All the rest of symptomatic patients are sent home with a clinical diagnosis of Covid and need to self-isolate. Please note that for the case-fatality rates only people who are inside the hospital are counted, not those (who are likely to be alive an well) outside the hospital. Those who are immediately discharged with a clinical diagnosis are also no longer counted. So only the most sick who need to be hospitalized are counted in terms of whether they die in hospital. This explains the high case-fatality rate: they are already sick and die, or they get better (and discharged) after which they are no longer counted.
3. People who are tested Covid 19 negative, but need to be admitted because they are very ill are sometimes still counted as positive as the doctors fear transmission of Covid 19 in the hospital and therefore isolate these patients as Covid positive. That further inflates the CFR as the most sick (yet truly Covid negative patients) are counted as positive and have a high risk to die
4. There are however true cases of Covid-19, that is that they have different symptoms as compared with flu (dry cough and fever for covid19 vs myalgia and fever for flu) and who get severely ill. However, I only see the end of the line in the hospital and therefore do not know if the death rate of all people who get ‘Covid 19’ (as the term is) is different from flu or other coronaviruses (currently nobody knows)
5. I do not know if the quarantine measures work. If you look at Italy, I would say they don’t work. As an individual I don’t mind much though. Empty streets and no traffic are perfect for strolls and no traffic jams is nice for a change. Since my days are currently filled with work, I don’t see much of what craziness is going on in supermarkets. And friends, well… I don’t see them much either. They whatsapp, but I don’t follow their discussions too much (on average, they are scared and angry which don’t make them good companions to talk with, yet they are my friends who act as if they are hypnotized)
6. As an epidemiologist there is an intellectual reward of finding out what is going on in terms of this disease and its implications. But it is not only intellectual as the implications of all this include loneliness- depression- extreme fear of death-, fear of socializing by (it seems) an increasing part of society and the lust to believe in ‘authority’ and charismatic spokesmen (politicians) if only that can take the fear away. The crashed economy is also going to have implications for us all (or already have implications for some). It is the latter part (the implications) that scares many (but not all) in my profession to actually do something. In times when epidemiologists can make a difference, simply by counting and by making good (unbiased) judgments of that what is counted, it pains me to notice that many of my colleagues shy away as they are either to scared of this infectious disease and self-isolate (they shouldn’t be scared if they would have looked at the actual data instead of following the media), or pretend not to to live in a new society with all the things I noted above, but prefer to stick their heads in the sand and pretend that they can continue, as always, with things that are only of academic interest.
We live in interesting times. Not sure how this is going to end. But one could at least try to make it end as good as possible. Which I try by simply counting. And sometimes try by blowing of steam, as I just did here..
Willem, thank you for your update. It’s helpful to hear whats going on in such a measured manner from your perspective. Keep blowing off steam, I think that’s going to get a lot of people through, however we think this might end. Best wishes.
1. Where last week the COVID PCR test was positive in about 10% of cases, that is now 20%. Interpretation: there is definitely something in the air and it is infecting people
Why would it go up? Did the virus change? Did the test change? Or is this just fear mongering?
Willem
Interesting and illuminating frontline analysis, thanks.
With regard to point 1. Is it possible that this doubling of positive test cases might simply be that the triage staff (your point2) are being more selective, through knowledge and experience, about who they are submitting for testing? If you like, they are now more aware of likely Covid-19 cases from the clinically presented symptoms than they might have been at the outset where they might have adopted a more cautionary approach of testing more people “just to be on the safe side”? i.e. They are getting better at recognising the symptoms?
“The destruction of three skyscrapers in New York after the impact of two airliners…” (emphasis mine.)
…ah yes, the old magic airliner theory…
The destruction of two skyscrapers would never have been predicted, let alone three.
Yep. And most of the general public aren’t even aware of the collapse of building 7.
Travellers who returned from the Jewel cruise ship have been locked up in a Sydney hotel (Swissotel)–by order from the ‘authorities’.
The windows are locked with no fresh air and doors must be left locked when dealing with hotel staff. We’ve been told by health professionals that it is best for those going into isolation to stay in a well ventilated room.
The Australian NSW Premier who is an utterly and certifiably brainless character responded: “It will not be perfect and foolproof .. but we also need to consider the health and safety of eight million residents in NSW. In other words, the ‘authorities’ don’t care that in order to prevent ‘respiratory illnesses, it is OK to create more respiratory problems.
Lack of ventilation reduces the lungs capacity to to function properly and reduces the body’s ability to fend off diseases. But what can you do when POLITICIANS become the medical experts we have to obey?
“The Australian NSW Premier who is an utterly and certifiably brainless character”
Oh, you have politicians down under as well, I see.
Panic, shock, and anxiety is activated in a number of ways. It doesn’t take a John B. Watson, or a B.F. Skinner to figure out what “emotional buttons” to push to spark nervousness unleashing mass fear. In 2001, the planet was stunned by the SIGHT of passenger jets hitting into the two tallest buildings in the world. If a major monument in the heart of New York City could be decimated then “nothing” was safe.
Mass hysteria commenced, an enemy was found, and the public was told it needed to be protected. Safety could only be accomplished if personal freedoms were vanquished, and if we acquiesced to another war.
A “terrorized population” is told they must fight a “War on Terror.” In actuality, it was a War OF Terror on the world’s population. Even an imaginative, Alfred Hitchcock, in his heyday couldn’t dream-up such a twisted and freakish psychological thriller. But it worked, and here we are two decades later still reeling from its aftershocks….
No creative genius or psychopath worth their salt would imitate a similar scenario. Demented geniuses are well aware there’s little public interest in pursuing the War on Terror, by demolishing another building and crying wolf. It will no longer produce a sufficient level of anguish and panic.
Enter COVID-19, an invisible odorless beast which can’t be aroused by tactile senses. It’s literally and figuratively a “blind faith enemy.” You must believe it will destroy all humanity. It’s an attacker we all
must fight together by self-isolating and scrubbing from our hands. It must be destroyed, before it destroys us. Be aware, be very aware! And so it begins once again……..
As we saw with 9/11 pre-planned events serve multiple purposes. At the end of the day, “mad geniuses” are not simpletons –ONE EVENT is meant to achieve many objectives. They always slaughter numerous birds with one stone–they’re experts who can qualify as Olympian shot putters.
So what objectives are being achieved with this latest MASS PANIC ATTACK, better known as COVID-19. Here’s some speculations:
A worldwide financial collapse was rescued by a virus. In the final analysis, this virus will reshape the
entire economic system. Great wealth will further be consolidated through monopolization intensifying income and wealth inequality. A desperate workforce will become even more compliant.
Surveillance will be heightened and liberties previously taken for granted will be abolished. Banning and censorship will be commonplace. New concepts will be introduced to control, track, and digitalize the entire population.
The US Government, may appear on the surface concerned about China’s hegemony in the “great power competition” but, in reality the Davos clique would be enamored if the entire planet functioned under the same digitized Asian operation. It would be a great relief, for the international gang of self-appointed ghouls, if each person on the planet was digitized, monitored, and controlled. In other words, Earth and its entire population would be viewed as an infinite battlefield…….. When all is said and done, the next new “enemy” could very well be you or me……
It’s not censorship it’s ‘internet rationing’:
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/large-scale-internet-rationing-possible-experts-warn
…And here’s your prototype social credit score app, courtesy of tech startup Unacast:
https://www.zerohedge.com/technology/how-governments-are-tracking-social-media-enforce-covid-19-quarantines
Yes, all of that and more……You’ll be denied access to the most basic services. You’ll be forever held hostage to their demands……..
What’s been the most heart-breaking about this whole thing is the reaction from 99% of friends and family. I have had two arguments, one with a friend of thirty years and one with a cousin who is more like a brother. Both are working class men who get satisfaction from being able to read the Guardian. I was a bit like that when I was younger too. Both are totally sold on this and both tried to treat my arguments with ridicule. What was also disturbing was the repetition of the various fear memes going around. One came from my friend “THERE ARE DOCTORS AND PROFESSIONALS DYING ON THE FRONTLINE IN ITALY!!!!” He was totally serious too. When I asked for links to this information the argument then turned to ridicule and total dismissal of my conspiracy theories. A mental lockdown you could say. MY cousin hit me with the “DOCTORS ARE DYING/SUFFERING MELTING DOWN etc IN THE NHS” Again when asked to confirm this with some evidence he turned to the ridicule game. My sister who I had been putting off talking too ended our conversation with “I just hope none of us ends up with puss filled lungs and being unable to breath and then possibly dying” it was very saddening that people I love are going around with fear filled fairy stories manufactured by the 24/7 fear factory. I can’t even go and see my mum! She has been conditioned through the media and family to stay at home, although she at least is still walking the dog. Every time I suggested we come visit she was politely declining. I know if I push it, I will find resistance from my brother and sister.
My partner and little girl of 3 live right on Sefton Park in Liverpool. We moved to our house to be by the park and also enjoy other local woods. That is our main source of fun and recreation. We don’t watch TV or egad news radio etc, really gave up with that especially noticing the effect it was having on our little girl. (we were only giving her 30 minutes to 1-hour bursts of vetted shows but noticed that it was having a detrimental effect on her imagination).
So we have been spending a lot of time ignoring the warnings to stay in and really loving the weather and witnessing the waking of nature which has been very beautiful. As the week has progressed the atmosphere and reaction from other people has rapidly deteriorated. People pulling their kids away from our little girl. People seriously walking around you as you walk past.
I had a stoned paranoid vison of the future in the festival gardens the other day. A children’s play area had been taped up like some crime scene with city watch tape and a Crime stoppers number. It was like something from a Chris Morris sketch. What wasn’t so funny was a woman staring at us with such weirdness and what felt like hatred. I was so freaked out I asked her if she was ok, which she replied in a real monotone “I’m fine thank you” she was anything but. I had a paranoid train of thought of her calling the police and reporting us it was bizarre.
We went on the train yesterday with our bikes to go to the beach and were looked at with such hatred by the Mersey rail security on the train, who if they had the power would have been right in our faces. As we got off the train a lady working for the NHS was shouting “people are not keeping the correct distance” and promptly went to complain to the Ticket guy. Totally surreal. Although to provide some balance we have also met other families not buying into it and were happy for our little girl to play with their kids. It’s bizarre how things have changed each day. I have been literally coming back to Off Guardian daily to realign within myself with what is really going on. I have been reading Off Guardian since I found a link in the comments from the Guardian when I noticed what was happening with the Corbyn smears during his first leadership bid in 2015. Thank you Off Guardian for keeping me sane!!
Very disturbing that you mention seeing a childrens’ play area bound up in crime scene tape…
Just yesterday I believe there was a California post about a visit to a long-familiar childrens’ playground, only now the attractions were all off-limits, wrapped in yellow crime scene tape…
😥… I got no words…
David
You are so right and this is happening every minute of the day up and down the country. I ask myself how long will it take, if indeed this is ever over, for young impressionable children to realise that not everyone is a threat to their life. I was approaching a mother with three children on my (now, not so…) regular dog walk a couple of days ago and she said to one of the children who had dared to wander across the wide pathway “Come here, don’t go near that lady” or words to that effect. At this the child replied “Why not?” The mother’s semi-whispered response (and I do acknowledge it probably avoided the need to give too much scientific explanation to a seven year old!) was “She might have coronavirus”! How long will it be before children are abusing older people because they’ve been told that old people have to be avoided because they’re ‘unclean’?
Another mother and two children (10 or 11 years old maybe) were walking towards me and suddenly veered off down a passageway towards home. I thought “Fair enough, that’s probably their normal way home” but heard one of the children say ” Mum, why are we going this away? We don’t normally”! Maybe it was because she didn’t want to give me ‘coronavirus’ but I wonder what she tells the children.
Social distancing has led to people losing the power of speech. Where I live (the north west, like you) it was the norm until about 10 days ago to pass the time of day with people you passed, even strangers, especially fellow dog walkers. Now most people look down at their feet, lips tightly sealed and scuttle past. They don’t even empathise with each other and say “God this is strange isn’t it? Wonder when we’ll all get back to normal” etc. You might say it’s as if they have already readily accepted it as the new ‘normal’. And how long will it be before we are told how we should pass by one another (You must “Keep to the left!” “If there is a passing point make sure the person on the same side as it makes use of it” “Follow the arrows on the pavement” etc etc)
As a dog owner I was talking to a dog owner neighbour today (6 ft apart of course) who has a German Shepherd puppy of about 11 weeks of age. I couldn’t reach the puppy to stroke her and the owner was saying that she hasn’t been able to take the pup to classes to learn how to get on with people and other dogs as the classes have been stopped. As dog owners will know it is essential to socialise dogs before they reach about 16 weeks of age as after that they don’t learn the art of good behaviour with people or other dogs. So she was very worried about the long-term impact of this isolation on the dog’s psychological development.
I passed a group of two couples who knew each other but had just crossed paths in the street. They were all ‘obeying’ social distancing as they chatted but they were looking around furtively and clearly ill at ease in case someone reported them for having an unacceptable size of group. The Government is probably worried that the word might spread that it is all nonsense and there might be rebellion if they allow people to talk about it.
So, yes, on this website you are certainly in about the only remaining domain for dissenting ‘Group think’. 😀
Hi Judy,
I really do hope that this is a short term situation. As you say If this continues the damage it could do to young children is truly frightening never mind the rest of the adult population.
My brother won’t talk to me. I sent him links from a Swiss doctor who is questioning the entire surreal situation. I always thought I was the crazy one, on the fringes of society, now I’m not so sure. I am beginning to think 🤔 I am sane.
The society is designed to make you feel crazy if you don’t adapt and instead of questioning the world you spend life questioning yourself … Until now you see who’s really crazy. Be grateful. We have control over our minds..
In a mad world, only the mad are sane.
– Akira Kirosawa.
Yes it’s sad David but I have learned not to come out and state skepticism. There is really no point. I’ve been through arguments when this whole thing started up and I just stopped. Nevertheless there are little signs of cynicism sometimes from the most unlikely places. There is a guy in our work who is a real salt-of-the-earth guy. Not what you’d call academically bright. Not good with words. But he has sometimes astonished me with his astuteness. A few years back on the build up to an election while everyone was disputing over which party to vote in, he casually remarked to me, “It’s not going to matter a damn who you vote for, George” and a few days back while we were gearing up for the big lockdown and everyone was fretting about those “idiot” who weren’t taking it seriously he muttered something like “Maybe it’s all a con”.
At present we are in a strangely familiar situation as with 9/11 i.e. a very large number know that what they are really thinking is “the unspeakable”.
https://jods.mitpress.mit.edu/pub/jyzg7j6x
A profoundly important introduction to this recent (~10 year old) evolutionary transformation of the art and science of “Public Relations” (i.e., Propaganda) field and practices. It is worth noting however, the USSR hardly deserve the credit for this “invention” given the venerated traditions and extensive histories of “Unconventional Warfare” doctrines as applied by Western as well as Eastern imperialism generally (US, British, French, Russian, Portuguese, Chines, Japanese, Turkic, Ottoman, Islamic, Persian,…, Roman,…etc.).
A simplified outline of typical elements and steps…
https://lageneralista.com/participatory-propaganda-a-model/
….and an excellent breakdown and detailed analysis of specific case-studies. https://lageneralista.com/participatory-propaganda-in-7-simple-steps/
” Both are working class men who get satisfaction from being able to read the Guardian”
Thanks for making me smile.
You have my sympathy. I personally find it best to say nothing to believers. Just simply observe them and listen without comment. If you have any sympathisers then speak to them.
My parents who are 77 seem to be quite skeptical, or at least they are open to conversation. I’m not so sure about other members of my family. I am told one of my sisters is a believer. I haven’t spoken to her and I don’t intend to.
Everyone is right in their own mind. It is very difficult to dislodge ideas from people’s minds once they have taken root. You cannot change what people think simply by arguing with them.
I’m keeping a low profile and playing along with it when out walking. Which I do very frequently. I treat it as a bit of a game. I find the way people are behaving out in public to be quite creepy at times, but I try to remember that that they are frightened and are just trying to cope.
Yes these people need our understanding and love. I can’t imagine what it must be like to have swallowed this whole. People are terrified.
I have met/passed/talked to relatively small numbers of people going on walks in glorious spring sunshine on the edge of London.
As you say, nature is waking up, the first bird chicks were taking their first swim in the Grand Union Canal, birdsong is everywhere in the mornings and we even have blossom starting to appear on some fruit trees.
I have to say that pedestrian walkways have not been designed with social distancing in mind. Nor have canal towpaths. They were designed to be as wide as a horse, not as long as a horse.
There are also websites where really strident totalitarians are trying to take over agendas ,particularly on CoVid19. I guess one must just leave them to it: they say I have a closed mind, projecting their own minds onto mine. They ‘know’ everything and I am sure they are highly qualified in medicine, finance, sociology, child development, not to mention Tory hatred.
I have been accused of all kinds of falsehoods, like denying Covid19 exists, being a Trump supporter until I die, adoring Boris, being a climate denier, an anti-vaxxer, even ‘being a torturer of children’.
It takes a sick mind to accuse someone falsely of the last of those.
Really makes the Labour Party attractive, eh?
They obviously don’t like attempts to seem that anyone would invalidate their egocentric psychotic break from reality.
How dare you not let me enjoy being mentally tortured!!
Just about to cancelling my membership. The Labour Party is owned by the establishment. Keir Starmer is a joke which I don’t suppose is news to anyone here. I was honestly taken in by the Corbyn thing. We live and learn.
“It is very likely, however, that the dangers posed by the potential exploitation of Corona for broader political, economic and societal objectives latter far outweigh the immediate threat to life and health from the virus.” Other experts are more certain that measures being put in place to do with covid 19 are completely wrong and unnecessary.
I went out for the very short walk round the block we are allowed here. As I walk normally and dont make detours to avoid people, one lady who had not expected me to just walk passed her on the pavement, had terror in her eyes: I have never seen such terror in anyone’s eyes, as though I was some mass murder let loose about to hack her to death. That terror is what terrifies me. People are becoming not inhuman but non-human, non-living creatures (since I doubt living creatures of the same species feel such terror for each other for no valid reason). That is what is terrifying.
I know what you mean. On my way to the shop (with my attestation timed and dated) I passed a man whom I know by sight and we always say hello. He was wearing blue rubber gloves. He possibly thought I was veering towards him – I was about two meters away – and he actually raised his blue-gloved hand and wagged his finger at me, as much as to say, Back, Back. I had to think of deep blue oceans all the way to the shop.
Poor woman.
The product of relentless stimulation of her fight or flight response.
How do reassure someone when its illegal now to be in a strangers close vicinity?
The agenda pushers mist be rolling around laughing scaring people into submission.
This is not happening in my part (of very rural) south west France. Everyone is very friendly towards each other, except of course none of the usual kisses and handshakes. Everyone is helping out each other. There is no panic whatsoever.
This comes on top of the explosive interview that Professor Christian Perronne has recently given to a French MSM news channel…
https://asiatimes.com/2020/03/why-france-is-hiding-a-cheap-and-tested-virus-cure/
In times like this we cannot rely on totally corrupt governments. We have to stay calm and collected and rely on each other.
Indeed thats good to know… Its not like this where I am… One neighbour realises there is something deeply wrong with what is going on, and so he phoned. But everyone has been made to be so afraid of one other, that he is unable to go further. It is this fear that is frightening because it will leave deep scars. I for one wont be able to remain on former terms with those who lost their basic humanity. My friends in England tell me, people are much more friendly than they ever were with each other in his neighbourhood, all helping each other. Im afraid in France the measures are so extreme as to be baffling. Other friends elsewhere in Europe recount to me their marvellous day trips to forests, seasides, lakes in this early spring…
The combination of fear and stupidity is a powerful drug. Americans are so scared, they’re not noticing that their quisling Congress has AGAIN bailed out those TBTF Wall Street casinos and that the FED is assuming nearly all bad corporate debt, like subprime auto and mortgage loans, the same BS that they used to blow up the economy in 2009.
Like the comedian WC Fields was fond of saying, “Never give a sucker an even break.”
Ah, Greg, but you forgot to mention the newly legalized, up-and-operating SPV’s… The Fed is in full ‘screw you middle class’ mode…
The word “unprecedented” is incessantly thrown around in relation to the coronavirus. But there is nothing unprecedented about a virus. We, our species, have lived with viruses throughout our history. However, the response to the virus is, in my experience, unprecedented. In a matter of days, the elite have discarded our rights and trampled upon our liberties. They have given themselves arbitrary power to do anything, just so long as it can be plausibly wrapped in the rhetoric. They have trashed the economy. And instituted an entirely new set of social norms. They have done all this in the face of almost no push back. These actions show just how hollow is the word “democracy” in the mouths of the elite. Democracy means the people decide public policy. Yet all these changes have been introduced without so much as a mere by your leave. This is totalitarianism on steroids. Even Pol Pot would have been amazed at how easy it apparently is to completely reshape society: hysterically fan fear, provoking panic, and authoritatively provide a solution, any solution: it doesn’t have to make sense or even be consistent.
I agree Steve. But should people who are so easily frightened be anywhere near deciding public policy ? 🙂
Britain’s housing market is frozen:
“The edict affects all transactions, blocking all transfers of title until further notice, while also banning evictions, it’s basically forcing the entire county to stay put in whatever housing situation they have been living in. For those who don’t have permanent housing arrangements, it’s presumably been a struggle. But that’s a relatively small slice of the population.
This is about all prospective homebuyers in the UK can do right now:
“You can speak to estate agents over the phone and they will be able to give you general advice about the local property market and handle certain matters remotely but they will not be able to start actively marketing your home in the usual manner,” the government said on Thursday night.”
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/britains-housing-market-freezes-wave-delayed-mortgage-payments-looms
This has nothing to do with viruses.
…And everything to do with realigning (i.e.relocating) the population?
The long anticipated run on banks can’t be far off now…
Here, from Dr. Wodarg, a chart of the numbers of patients with “Affection of the respiratory system” in Germany – compating the cases of the last yeard:
Thanks Jörg – can you get me the link to that please?
I mean the link directly at the RKI. I can’t find it on Wodarg’s Website.
Cheers!
@clickkid
On the page:
https://edoc.rki.de/handle/176904/6562
of the Robert Koch institut (RKI) you’ ll find this link to download a pdf:
https://edoc.rki.de/bitstream/handle/176904/6562/Influenza_Wochenbericht_KW12_2020.pdf?sequence=1&isAllowed=y
In this pdf called “Influenza-Wochenbericht Kalenderwoche 12/2020 (14.3. bis 20.3.2020)” You’ll find that chart.
Here it is:
https://www.wodarg.com/
So, if I’m reading this graph right, in week 12 of 2020, respiratory ailments in Germany were the lowest they’ve been in 4 years (0.5% of the population)…?
Figures are pretty similar in the UK: 2017 and 2018 both much higher than 2020 up to the end of week 12.
Germany has very atypical figures for Covid19: plenty of cases, but almost no deaths. Italy and Spain are completely the opposite, very high ratios of deaths to cases.
It’s how the counting is done (and per Uncle Joe Stalin, who does he counting). Hardly anybody dies from flu (feel shitty for 3 weeks, not well for 4-5 weeks, then OK). People die from CO-MORBID conditions. That means especially poor elderly, minorities . . .etc. In other words, the redundant and expendable die. Those who can still work for the profit of the owners live until they die. The Germans found this strategy effective in the camps. It worked then; why not now?
Jeez, Geoff, your post got darker with each sentence… I happen to fit under your category of ‘redundant and expendable’… So, grazie for that… 😖
I’m over 65, retired (hey, bro, I paid my societal dues for 45 some years), and happy in my own skin… And yes, damn it, I can be redundant (I like to think it’s genetic)… But please, let’s not compare Auschwitz with Covid-19… And please don’t throw me out with the bath water…
Is corona included in these numbers? (Or do they treat corona as something different?)
If it’s not included this does not tell us very much.
