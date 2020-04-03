The Things You CANNOT Say About Coronavirus

James Corbett
Pssst. You.
Yeah, you.
Are you interested in talking about…things? You know, the kind of things that we’re not allowed to talk about anymore? You know, since the…uhhh…“The Event“?
You are? Great. I mean, you might have noticed things are getting a bit hairy out there. As in, you’re likely to get your head bitten off for daring to suggest that things may not be totally ok with the “new normal.”
It seems all these new social norms and cultural taboos that have arisen in the past few weeks have also created a raft of new thoughtcrimes: Things that must not be spoken for fear of being expelled from polite society . . . or worse.
That’s why it’s so vitally important for us to speak out about our concerns before these socially-policed thoughtcrimes become literal crimes. As I’m sure you know, if these new social norms are not confronted, voicing dissent will soon become impossible.
So, allow me to voice some thoughtcrimes of my own. But be forewarned: I assure you that you will find at least some of my ideas to be offensive. You will disagree with them strongly. You will become irate.
The real question is: What are you going to do to those voicing opinions you disagree with? Engage in dialogue with them? Or demand that agents of the state scrub their speech from the internet and lock them in a cage for their thoughtcrime?
Well, either way, I’ve already committed thoughtcrime numerous times in recent weeks, I might as well share them with you. Are you ready? Let’s go.
1. We have met the enemy . . . and it is our neighbors
People imagine that when the boots-on-the-ground tyranny arrives, it will be enforced by the police or the military. Newsflash: the boots-on-the-ground tyranny is here, and it is being enforced by your neighbors, Joe Sixpack and Jane Soccermom.
Need proof? How about all the new “snitch lines” that are opening up in city after city and state after state all around the globe to help good citizens tattle on neighbors who aren’t practicing proper social distancing?
That’s right. It’s not just guys yelling out their windows in Brooklyn anymore. Now whenever you see someone within two meters of someone else it is your duty as a loyal citizen of the Brave New World Order to actively report them to the authorities so that they can be dealt with by Big Brother. Rest assured, a score card is being compiled for each jurisdiction, and the powers-that-shouldn’t-be are keeping a list of who’s being naughty or nice (Good job, Minnesota!).
Still, while we can all unequivocally and universally agree 100% with the idea that anyone who physically approaches another human being in this Year of our Virus 2020 deserves to be charged with manslaughter for their heinous act, maybe, just mayyyyyybe—and I’m just spitballing, so forgive me if this seems brash—we’re heading into dangerous territory here. You know, what with the social distancing Stasi becoming the enforcers of our new police state nightmare and all. Call me crazy.
2. Doctors are the new soldiers
When 9/11 happened, there was a marked and notable intensification in the propaganda glorifying the American military. Not that such propaganda didn’t exist before, but it was nothing like what we’ve seen since “the day that changed everything.” Yes, the hero worship of veterans is one of the hallmarks of the Age of Terror that 9/11 ushered in .
So if this plandemic is the new 9/11, what’s the new hero worship? Well, it should be obvious by now: Doctors are the new soldiers. Now we must dutifully show our appreciation for the brave medical workers on the front lines of this new war…or face yet more social castigation.
You may have noticed the interesting phenomenon making its way around the world. I call it “The Totally Spontaneous Balcony Applause Phenomenon.” Yes, completely out of the blue, all the people under lockdown have decided to show their appreciation for the valiant doctors and nurses in this heroic struggle by going to their balcony at a pre-appointed time and applauding. And no, this totally spontaneous phenomenon is not just occurring in one or two countries. Or three or four countries. But in seemingly every country around the globe.
Just like that. Just out of the blue. Must be something in the zeitgeist, I guess.
Now you’ll forgive me for being out of the loop, but as you know the corona madness has not quite made its way to Japan yet. (But, precisely as I predicted, the very same day that the Tokyo 2020 Games were postponed the Tokyo Governor suddenly became gravely concerned about her city, and they are now going to “have to” lockdown Tokyo unless the poor plebs behave.) So I don’t know exactly how people decide on the right time to go to their balcony to applaud. Is it done by vote? What if I’m a few minutes late? Will people think I’m clapping for something else? What exactly is the etiquette here?
Here’s my thoughtcrime: I find these displays creepy and off-putting. I find the glorification of doctors and nurses unsettling. Not because I think they are all quacks. Not because I think they are all evil. Not because I am not grateful for the work that (some) doctors do (some of the time). Not because I don’t recognize the enormous stress that these doctors and nurses are under right now. But because this socially engineered adoration is going to be used to push an agenda exactly like the glorification of veterans was used to push the militarism agenda of the post-9/11 years.
This time, we are being asked to glorify doctors and nurses because these are the same trusted experts whose authority cannot be questioned who are going to be giving you the vaccine. You know, The Vaccine. The one that will bring an end to the then 18-month long psychological siege that we are being placed under.
What?? You still question the vaccines? You still dare to defy the authority of these brave doctors and nurses who risked their lives for us? You can’t say that, you disgusting conspiracy mongering throughtcriminal, you!
Be honest, you know that this push is coming. And they are getting the public to sign on with all these “spontaneous” balcony applause sessions. So perhaps you’ll forgive me for not joining in.
3. I do not trust a single one of the numbers being reported about this outbreak
I am still baffled by the attention that otherwise sane human beings are given to the latest reported numbers from this or that health agency about the scourge of Covid-19. People are throwing around CFRs and R0s like they’ve been studying epidemiology their whole lives. In truth, they’re just regurgitating whatever they saw on CNN or were told in the latest Governor Cuomo press conference.
So what do we make of the baffling discrepancy in death rates from Covid-19 between different countries? Why is Italy’s death rate from the disease a staggering 10% while China’s is more like 4%? And what does that mean for the 70% of humanity that “experts” warn will be infected by this virus?
And while we’re at it, why don’t we ask some equally meaningful questions, like: What color is the Easter Bunny? How many angels can dance on the head of a pin? And just how tasty is the cheese that the moon is made of, anyway?
As I demonstrated weeks ago, methods for diagnosing this disease vary so widely from country to country that making comparisons between countries isn’t even like comparing apples and oranges. It’s like comparing apples and aardvarks. And diagnosing a particular type of viral infection via CT scan? How can we possibly trust the infection numbers that are being generated by such methods?
All of that would make the calculation of mortality rates for this disease problematic enough. But, to make matters worse, we don’t even have an accurate tally of the number of people who have died from Covid-19. Take the infamous Italian example, for instance. We’re told that the staggering death rates in Italy (roughly 10% if we go by the official numbers at press time) are a sign of just how deadly this new virus can be.
…But there’s some problems with those numbers. As Prof Walter Ricciardi—scientific adviser to Italy’s minister of health—recently revealed, “The way in which we code deaths in our country is very generous in the sense that all the people who die in hospitals with the coronavirus are deemed to be dying of the coronavirus.”
So how many of the people who are reported as “Covid-19 deaths” in Italy actually had coronavirus listed as their cause of death? Just 12 per cent. What’s more, according to the Italian government’s own report, half of those who died had three or more other diseases at the time of the death. Nearly 80 per cent had at least two other diseases that they were fighting when they died. Only 1.7 per cent of those who died had no other disease.
But why listen to James Corbett, conspiracy theorist, or those silly Italian government health advisors on this matter? Well, I’m not alone in this suspicion of the official numbers. It turns out the “Our World in Data” research group that has been attempting to keep track of the coronavirus numbers has stopped using the World Health Organization’s data because “we found many errors in the data published by the WHO when we went through all the daily Situation Reports.”
And John Ioannidis — who Corbett Report listeners will remember launched the replication crisis in science with his landmark 2005 paper on “Why Most Published Research Findings Are False” — has recently come out questioning whether the current Covid-19 response is “A fiasco in the making.” As Ioannidis observes:
The data collected so far on how many people are infected and how the epidemic is evolving are utterly unreliable. Given the limited testing to date, some deaths and probably the vast majority of infections due to SARS-CoV-2 are being missed. We don’t know if we are failing to capture infections by a factor of three or 300. Three months after the outbreak emerged, most countries, including the U.S., lack the ability to test a large number of people and no countries have reliable data on the prevalence of the virus in a representative random sample of the general population.
After this current madness passes, people will view the public’s blind acceptance of these practices in the same way that we look at the public’s blind acceptance of bloodletting and other methods of medical chicanery from times past.
4. The death of a 91 year-old is a family tragedy, not an event of international concern
OK, so you still insist on taking these phony baloney numbers seriously? Then let’s take another looks at that Italian report on those dying with (not of) Covid-19.
The report tells us that the median age of those who have been pronounced dead with (not of) Covid-19 is 78. To put that number in perspective, the average life expectancy in Italy is 82.8.
That means those who are dying with (not of) the disease are within years of reaching the average life expectancy (and, let’s not forget, they are also suffering in the vast majority of cases from at least two other diseases). I venture to say that a similar panic could be raised about just about any viral disease in circulation if it was being reported in the same way as this coronavirus is being reported.
Since we’re committing thoughtcrimes here, let’s be blunt: “Elderly Patient With Multiple Complications Dies After Contracting Respiratory Illness” is NOT a news story. It’s a daily fact of life.
But in fact, it is a news story. I have been keeping tabs on how the Canadian MSM have been covering the pandemic panic and saw a segment on one of the national news broadcasts about a woman whose 91-year old mother died in a nursing home. It was implied that this 91-year old woman’s life was tragically cut short by the coronavirus and, to make matters worse, her daughter was unable to hold a funeral or service for her mother because Canada is currently under lockdown. I don’t know if I have lost touch with reality or everyone else has, but let me reiterate: This is NOT a news story.
Don’t get me wrong: Any such death is doubtless a tragedy for the family involved. My heart genuinely goes out to all those who lose their relatives in such circumstances. But this is not something that we upend our entire civilization over. We do not stop all productive human activity on the planet, collapse the economy, send millions upon millions of people to the unemployment line, institute lockdowns, and begin talking about mandatory vaccinations, internal passports and other abrogations of essential human freedoms on such a basis.
In fact, if I were to be dying at the age of 78 due to some viral respiratory illness along with my other 78-year old cohorts, I can guarantee that I would be outraged that the powers-that-shouldn’t-be were using my death to upend the liberties that I had spent my life attempting to defend. It is disgusting.
“But what about the young people who die of the disease?” you ask. Fair enough. Again, according to the official reports (which, let me remind you, should not be trusted), there are people under the age of 78 who are dying from the disease as well, albeit in much smaller numbers. And, according to the “models” from the “experts” (who, let’s remember, are right about everything), there could be hundreds of thousands more deaths before this pandemic runs its course.
Well, that brings me to my ultimate thoughtcrime:
5. The idea that disease and death are unnatural or avoidable is anti-human
People die.
Sometimes they die of car accidents. Sometimes they die of work-related mishaps. Sometimes they die of old age. Sometimes they die under extremely questionable circumstances while trying to shed light on information that is uncomfortable for the deep state. And, yes, sometimes they die of respiratory illnesses during viral pandemics.
I’ll go one step further: Our mortality makes us who we are. Humans are blessed and cursed with a knowledge of our own fate. No one makes it out of this life alive. And so the question of what we do with our lives becomes paramount.
But more and more, death is being removed from life. Our elderly are shipped off to nursing homes to whither away so that we don’t have to face aging. The funerary industry is neat and anti-septic. Death has become an abstraction. Something that happens somewhere out there, to other people. Not to us, though, surely.
But this entire pandemic madness seems to be predicated on the notion that disease and death are somehow avoidable. That we have conquered such things. Or, at least, that no new disease could ever possibly arise (bioengineered or not) to upset our perfect balance with nature. I mean, yes, many people die of the flu every year, but that doesn’t count. That’s not new.
This is not to say that we shouldn’t work to cure diseases and improve our health. Quite the contrary. It’s just that this current bout of hysteria seems almost anti-human; as if we should be able to transcend our mortal humanity.
CJ Hopkins, in his characteristically humorous way, points out the absurdity of this “War on Death” in his latest article:
We can’t let these Russian dissension sowers, neo-Nazi accelerationists, and coronavirus-sympathizers confuse us. They want to convince us that Death is, yes, scary, and sad, but inevitable, and natural. How utterly heartless and insane is that?!
No, we need to close our minds to that nonsense. People are dying! This is not normal! Death is our enemy! We have to defeat it! We need to hunt down and neutralize Death! Root it out if its hidey hole and hang it like we did with Saddam!”
I don’t know why the idea that death is a part of life should be controversial. But, given that even a respected blogger like Craig Murray can be largely lambasted by his own audience for daring to post similar musings, I suppose that it is. I don’t know anymore. Perhaps I’m off my rocker.
All I know is that the room to express dissent on these topics is fast disappearing. It’s time for those of us who can tolerate thoughtcrime to circle the wagons. The Thought Police are closing in.
So maybe you disagree with me. Maybe you’re offended by what I say. Maybe you have your own thoughtcrimes that you’re afraid to express. But if we don’t engage in dialogue about these ideas now, what are the chances that this information will be easier to share in the future?
So what’s your thoughtcrime? Share it with the community in the comments below.
“Stay at home this weekend. This is not a request it is an instruction”.
The Establishment are betting the Farm on this little Jamboree.
Censorship of the HIV Aids debate is a good a place to start as any
https://twitter.com/GrubStreetJorno/status/1246143925452144640
Google is going to make available to the authorities mobile data showing movement this weekend according to BBC news tonight.
This Easter, let’s remember it wasn’t the nails which got him..
My thought crime: Microsoft Teams is actually one of the least shit pieces of software they’ve made.
(I haven’t been well 😜)
I’m concerned by telecoms engineers fiddling with the boxes and workmen putting things on lamposts (relays for the 5G network or just better light sensors?). Paranoid as it may be, the thought that microwave frequencies are going to alter, weakening general immunity potentially (the DEW technologies may be similar but different hardware?), also increasing tracking and control capabilities.. whilst the economy is being re-figured… and yet.. some still speak of an awakening… Hard to know who how why or even what but clearly this net of fish we’re being sold is far from fresh.
How is this year different from other years apart from the fact that this virus has been blown up like a Ghostbusters monster. It’s name as SARS COV-2 which reveals its origin but they chose to refer to the disease (Covid 19).
This doesn’t seem so scary.
The common cold is a viral infection of the upper respiratory tract. The most commonly implicated virus is a rhinovirus (30–80%). Other commonly implicated viruses include human coronavirus (≈ 15%).
Frequently more than one virus is present.In total, more than 200 viral types are associated with colds
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Common_cold#Viruses
Death is the only certainty in life. And life has only meaning because of death. Even many in Asia have forgotten the wisdom of their philosophies. The last part of life was meant as a mental preparation for death, by putting order into your householder’s life, and thinking about approaching death, so as to be ready when it comes. For the last instants must be hell for someone who is not at peace with him/herself. We forget that what matters is not increasing average lifespans, but making sure we all live both physically and mentally well for as long as possible, which is utterly different.
In fact there is something very amiss among biologists, and especially medical circles, as this crisis shows. I am putting below my post in other section.
There is one point that is never mentioned, although many famous scientists and other thinkers have throughout the millennia:
The whole cannot be reduced to its parts, it is not a matter of adding its parts, and especially not its smallest parts.
We humans are complex and hence we have no idea what cures
someone and kills someone else with the same disease, or why one catches the disease, while the other doesnt. Though for science they might appear similar, may live together, etc. It may even be that the weaker doesnt show any symptoms, while the apparently healthy one gets it badly.
This reductionism is no longer the case among the best physicists, because of quantum mechanics. Im astounded that not a single scientist, even those saying how the epidemiology, the tests, the virulence, etc of the virus that the mainstream is claiming is wrong, or at the very least nothing shows it to be correct, are not mentioning this.
Heisenberg, one of the founders of quantum mechanics, wrote in the 1970s: “most biologists today stilluse the language and the way of thinking of classical
mechanics; that is, they describe their molecules as if the parts of the molecules
were just stones or something like that. They have not taken notice of the
changes which have occurred in quantum theory … sooner of later, also in biology, one
will come to realize that this simple use of pictures, models and so on will not be quite correct.” It seems to be somewhat later for the vast majority of them, although as in epigenetics and so on, some indeed have.
I have committed dozens of thought crimes over the years:
1. The first, most heinous one, was to posit that , when you get right down to it, there is very little difference between most of the religions on earth, other than differences in the times of enunciation of those faiths, the branding postures they take up and the locations around the world that they sprung up.
It made me not very receptive, even as a child, to ‘going to Sunday School’. Not to put too fine a point on it, it bored me absolutely crazy, seeing Sunday as a time when you had to regurgitate all the Books of the Old Testament, in order, just like school but on your day off, FCS.
2. I actually think that human beings in any country of the world have no reason to be blown up by my leaders, your leaders, even their leaders. 99+ of them are men and women looking to do little more than bring up their children happily and in peace. Since when was that a reason to get blown to smithereens?
3. I do not consider being a billionaire means you speak on my behalf, especially if you have never stood for public office.
As a result, Bill Gates pontificating about putting the whole world on lock down without CoVid19 digital certification makes me want to lock him down for life, pending the whole world voting on what kind of a control freak he really is.
The whole point of societies is that they are run for common good, not just for the benefit of narcissistic control freaks for whom $ bills are more important than societal cohesion.
4. I do not consider that the ‘security services’ are very interested in our security, what they are actually interested in is power without accountability.
I know the UK situation better than others, but here, MI5/6 and the Civil Service do all in their powers to undermine representative democracy, the former seeking to control warmongering foreign policy through blackmail of elected officials; the latter seek unaccontable power for domestic control freakery, once again through undermining collective cabinet government in every way possible.
I do not consider Andrew Parker, Sir Mark Sedwill and others to represent me, nor do I wish them to do so.
5. I do not believe that either scientists or medical doctors are above being manipulative, autocratic, even occasionally criminal in their actions.
Anyone who has had to interact with that bunch knows that several are security services stooges/plants; anyone knows that science is as full of taboos and dogmas as politics; and anyone knows that medicine is a very conservative, top=down culture where the vast majority of practising doctors simply do what the KOLs trot out.
6. I do not hate Russians, Russia, nor Vladimir Putin.
This does not mean I work for them either, nor would I recommend President Putin for a Nobel Peace Prize (although he is far more worthy of one than Obama, Kissinger, Begin, Sadat or Greta Thunberg).
I just happen to think that if Texas is allowed to mine oil under Texas and the Gulf of Mexico, then Russia is allowed to mine oil and gas under their territory. End of.
I also happen to think that Russian women are just as attractive as Western women and just as worthy of having a life of prosperity in a stable, happy family union too.
So trying to constantly trigger war with Russia is simply disgraceful, disgusting and absolutely unacceptable.
7. I do not believe much of the climate hooey.
I do believe in climate change over millions of years, am well aware that epochs far hotter than now existed long before humans came along, which says that natural climate changes can be far, far more potent than anything we might cause.
I do believe in cyclical beats of climate, one of which (the 11 year solar cycle minimum) is currently occurring. I certainly believe in the cyclical nature of ice ages and interglacials.
But I also know from scientific evidence that tomatoes will grow happily in >1000ppm carbon dioxide.
8. I do not believe the Labour Party cares that much about improving the lot of the working class.
My experience of Labour Party apparatchiks is that they believe in the working class ‘knowing their place’. They believe in ‘metrosexual liberals ruling from London’. They are obsessional about wimmin, blacks, gays, Muslims and Jews and absolutely hate white heterosexual men born in the UK.
9. I do not believe the EU believes in democracy.
Nor, for that matter does the BOE, the ECB, the Federal Reserve, the BIS and the billionaire oligarch class of the USA.
10. Finally, for this list: I do not believe that there will be any existential threat to either the Los Angeles Olympics, nor the 2026 World Cup;.
There should be, based on what has happened since at least as far back as 2010.
But, funnily enough, I thought it was the CIA and MI6 that were behind all of it.
Do not get me onto vaccines.
I would probably be taken out and shot.
Thought crimes are our only escape that we still have , so PLEASE , let me live with my thought crimes alone and with discretion.
But let me whisper in your ear , I totally agree.
Have you ever heard of Noxious Weed Boards, every state has one due to Al Gore’s creation of the
National Invasive Species Law. Well neighbors report neighbors if they spot a disliked vegetation that
is on the list in their neighbors back yard. I’ve been snitched on because I refused to spray a lovely
grass called spartina alterniflora on my tidal flats in Willapa Bay Washington with glyphosate.
And if you think defending a plant that is unliked doesn’t create great ire, it can. Just like the Patriot
act that encourages us to snitch.
Here in the Netherlands, it is funny to see how people who like to be seen as rational suddenly display signs of complete and utter insanity with regard to how they comport themselves toward other people.
General knowledge about viruses (or anything else for that matter) is very low and many people don’t seem to realize that there are many different strains of crown viruses and that animals such as camels, for example, have been carriers for as long as we know.
In 2018 nearly 10,000 people died of the ‘common’ flu: no counter measures then, no reports in the media about that and no messages about a lack of ICU beds, although those people have had to stay somewhere and they too must have been pretty ill.
Keeping a distance of 1,5 meters isn’t going to stop a virus in droplets being catapulted away for several meters when somebody sneezes. People might be carriers without having symptoms of whatever virus they might carry and oftentimes people sneeze or cough without being ill.
And then there is the complete madness regarding social pressure: only the wanted narrative is allowed to be repeated over and over again. If not: sociocide is considered to be applicable. Everyone hopefully realizes that at least something just doesn’t add up here; this has nothing to do with the often heard word “conspiracy” because one can observe what actually happens in everyday life.
There are plenty of resources, apparently, to stock shops with loads of toilet paper, but face masks are impossible to obtain. Waring a face mask is considered to be suspicious and even anti-social because our revered medical staff needs them …
It is curious that a huge number of high quality posters are available everywhere as if they were prepared to design and print them in large quantities.
Underground parking lots display messages saying that normal paper tickets are unavailable because this would be unhygienic. Instead you have to have a bank card with a NFC chip to enter and pay (so you are registered everywhere you go). Your fingers unavoidably have to touch the contact pad because of how this system is constructed and so do other people’s fingers (very “hygienic”!). How would a paper roll that comes from a fully automated factory contain viral traces?! And even so, this new crown virus wouldn’t survive for long on such a surface. Installing a small UVC lamp would eliminate all microbiological residues. The software of these systems has been updated for the current “crisis” in an incredibly short amount of time while the usual cashless systems often still don’t work properly after many years …
the lockdown is inhuman
‘ So what’s your thoughtcrime? Share it with the community in the comments below.’
That Covid19 is a bioweapon.
That is quite taboo here, isn’t it?
Or is it a ridiculous proposition?
Currently, I am in doubt.
Reasons for doubt
– what explains the hotspots in countries like NL, Italy, China, while other countries have no hotspots at all (could be coincidence or implies use of a bioweapon)
– what explains this strange (yet rare) lung disease, SARS like, leading to death/ long IC admissions and overburdened IC units (bat flu or bioweapon)
– Why now, in a time when class struggle becomes more and more severe (yellow vest movement) and the stock markets were off the charts, that would naturally lead to exposing criminal Wall Street, but now doesn’t due to scapegoat covid19 (coincidence or bioweapon)
If this is all coincidence, our planners are at a huge risk that this will not end well for them.
But if this is a bioweapon of which our planners know the cause, the virulence, what can stop it and how to stop it, then they have TOTAL narrative control.
Somehow I feel like I am living in a script. I am sure I am not the only one here. What if this is a script and that they prepared this event to happen for over 20 years?
But still I have no other evidence whatsoever than that this is all coincidence, and maybe I am just paranoid thinking about a bioweapon.
But even though I may be paranoid about this bioweapon thing, doesn’t mean that they are not after me or you…
Now please think about the premises that I provide here and don’t blame me for the conclusion I provide for thinking about a bioweapon. I don’t like that conclusion either and hope to be wrong.
On the good side: in NL we are going to have plenty of warm weather next week. That, is my prediction, will at least reduce the spread of this virus, which is real, yet not more dangerous than flu (which can be dangerous too, but let’s not exaggerate)
You have previously said it is a trivial pathogen – and the evidence suggests this is true. So, why would you also assume it to be a bioweapon?
For what purpose? China is clearly on board with the narrative, happy to promote the fear stories, as is Russia. At whom would this flulike ‘bioweapon’ be aimed?
The idea isn’t taboo, and I’m not sure why you would say it is, but we do challenge it because it seems to all of us to be senseless. Feel free to say why it isn’t.
And how can you continue to be sure this virus is responsible for every death ascribed to it when the tests are inaccurate and often not used at all?
You seem to be taking the wrong things on trust and end up promoting a good deal of the narrative you claim to be questioning.
“The death of a 91 year-old is a family tragedy, not an event of international concern.”
Well I certainly disagree with that assertion. As James later says, “people die”.
Big deal.
It is sad for the family. Well, unless it was a man and he was an abusive bastard. In which case it might be a blessed relief for his family. They might be very glad to see the back of him.
PS: I do agree that it is not an event of international concern though!
Here are a few of my favourite thought-crimes.
Democracy is inherently authoritarian. So is socialism. Capitalism is subservient to technology. Technology is a corrupt efflorescence of the self-informed self. I am not my self. Love is not an emotion. Women and men are different. Fucking will crucify you. Dying is an art. Children don’t need to learn to read and write. Civilisation is an inherently destructive death-cult. Art has more to teach us than science. Culture died in 1978. Words cannot actually hurt people. Consciousness is not thought. Time does not exist. The universe is alive. It doesn’t really matter how you feel. None of this is what it seems like.
Remind me: why 1978?
Bravo! How lovely to see some rational thought prevail. To be shared widely!