CJ Hopkins
OK, I’ve got some good news and I’ve got some bad news. The good news is mainly for authoritarians who missed all the fun during the War on Terror. The news is … welcome to the War on Death!
Yes, that’s right, global capitalism (a/k/a “the world”) is now at war with Death … which is great news for authoritarians! No more bothersome critical thinking. The time for questioning our leaders is over. It’s time to shut up and follow orders. We’re in a global state of emergency, folks!
We’re talking lockdowns, soldiers in the streets, abrogation of our constitutional rights, arbitrary arrests, indefinite detentions, round-the-clock media fear-propaganda … the whole totalitarian megillah!
What, you’re probably asking, is the War on Death? Well … for those who remember the War on Terror, the War on Death is just like that, except this time the evil enemy is Death … or, all right, maybe not exactly like that, but there are a number of striking similarities.
For one thing, just like the War on Terror, we didn’t start it. Death attacked us! There we were, peacefully going about our global capitalist business, quelling a worldwide “populist” rebellion orchestrated by Russian-backed Nazis, when Death attacked us with a coronavirus … more or less exactly the way that the terrorists attacked us in 2001.
And, just like after those terrorist attacks, the world has united and forcefully responded. No, we haven’t invaded Iraq again (well, actually, we did bomb them a little), but we have locked down almost the entire planet, virtually shut down the global economy, and are scaring the masses into a state of unprecedented mass hysteria.
Police are patrolling the streets of Europe, checking people’s “permission-to-go-outside” papers.
In the U.K., soldiers are standing by to assist with “protecting possible quarantine zones,” or to “cope with the breakdown of civil society.” Israel is tapping its formerly secret collection of everyone’s mobile phone records to identify people who might be infected, and assorted “others who need to be quarantined.”
Macron (now relieved of his Gilets Jaunes problem!) is ready to “rule by decree” if necessary. California is “prepared to enact martial law.” The U.S. military is “prepared to deploy in support of potential extraordinary missions,” including “quelling civil disturbances.”
The U.S. Department of Justice is asking Congress for the power to detain people indefinitely. The British Parliament is on the brink of passing an emergency “Coronavirus Bill” that will (among other unsettling provisions) grant authorities the power to arrest and indefinitely quarantine anyone they deem a “potentially infectious person” … or, in other words, pretty much anyone they want.
As if that wasn’t dystopian enough, according to a report in Politico:
Counter-terrorism troops have been redeployed across Italy to beef up police forces throughout Italian cities. Patrol cars are now circulating in every major city in Italy with a monotone male voice warning citizens over a loudspeaker not to leave their residences or risk a ticket. ‘GO BACK INTO YOUR HOMES,’ the voice warns.”
But wait, it gets even better than that. In Missouri, prosecutors have charged an idiot who licked some items at Walmart as a “terrorist.” I kid you not, a Coronavirus Terrorist. I could go on, but I think you get the picture (if you need more examples, check this Twitter thread).
The point is, the global capitalist empire (for whatever reasons, real or imagined) has turned on the MINDLESS HYSTERIA machine, and dialed it up as high as it goes. People are in full-blown headless chicken mode. No one (or hardly anyone) is thinking, or listening to dissenting opinions, or paying attention to official statistics, or common sense, or anything else that contradicts the War on Death narrative.
The British tabloids are publishing horror stories about “doctors” standing by and helplessly watching as patients slowly suffocate to death. According to such stories, not only are these “doctors” unable to treat roughly 400 patients with any of the UK’s over 8,000 ventilators, but, apparently, patients whose hearts have stopped (and who are therefore unconscious) are also now capable of “dying in agony” with “terror in their eyes.”
According to The New York Times, the Coronapocalypse has begun in Elmhurst, where the authorities have called in the refrigerator trucks to haul away the mountains of corpses, after 13 people who “had tested positive” died (of something) in the course of one day.
The rest of the corporate media are running moment-by-moment deathometer updates, apocalyptic prognostications of the millions or billions who are possibly going to die, and of course the latest on which celebrities have been infected and are clinging to life, or experiencing mild, cold-like symptoms, or absolutely no symptoms whatsoever.
Greta suspects she might have been infected! Prince Charles! Colton Underwood (whoever that is), Tom Hanks, and even Idris Elba! Just the other night, celebrated playwright Terrence McNally (who was 81, and had a history of lung cancer and COPD) was struck down in the prime of his life!
In short, the authorities have whipped the masses into an orgy of shrieking, white-eyed FEAR of this new, evil, “invisible enemy” that is coming to kill them and their families. Millions of people (now confined in their homes) have taken to the Internet to pump up the hysteria, share totally un-sourced personal accounts of the horrors their therapists’ accountants’ doctors have personally witnessed on the war’s “front lines,” and hunt down any infected persons, or potentially infected persons (or otherwise uncooperative persons) who might have gone outside for some air.
So, that’s the good news for you authoritarians! For the rest of us … yeah, not so good.
Oh, I almost forgot the bad news. The bad news is … well, the bad news is Death. The bad news is, you are going to die. I’m going to die. We are all going to die. All of us. We are going to die. We are going to die of … well, something. Cancer. A heart attack. A stroke. The flu. Diabetes. Alzheimer’s disease. Possibly a coronavirus. Maybe even this coronavirus.
In fact, a lot of us are dying right now, according to the Internet, around a hundred per minute … which, it goes without saying, is unacceptable, and a tragedy, and something we need to take drastic action to prevent at all costs.
We can’t let these Russian dissension sowers, neo-Nazi accelerationists, and coronavirus-sympathizers confuse us. They want to convince us that Death is, yes, scary, and sad, but inevitable, and natural. How utterly heartless and insane is that?!
No, we need to close our minds to that nonsense. People are dying! This is not normal! Death is our enemy! We have to defeat it! We need to hunt down and neutralize Death! Root it out if its hidey hole and hang it like we did with Saddam!
I’m not kidding. There is a war on, people! GloboCap is taking the gloves off again. (You remember what happens when the gloves come off, don’t you?) So get your mind right and get with the program or get ready to face the consequences.
Relax, I’m not referring to all these tanks (2:34 in the NBC video). I’m referring to other consequences. I am not some crazy conspiracy theorist. Plus, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has assured us there’s no cause for concern:
“If and when National Guard or military units are deployed to the streets of L.A., trust me, I’ll let you know.”
See? Everything is perfectly fine. No one is preparing for martial law. Those tanks just returned from the Middle East and are “being sent back home to Texas.” This kind of thing happens all the time. It has nothing to do with the global lockdown.
I don’t know about you, but I’m extremely relieved … for a moment there I thought we were in trouble.
Intrigued by a headline on the BBC’s red button news service I looked to see what it said as I wanted some light entertainment. The headline read ” ‘Coronavirus’ crash man who hit nurse’s car dies”. Well, who couldn’t resist looking at that one?
Apparently a bloke in his 70s was seen ‘struggling to breathe’ when he crashed into a nurse’s car as she drove home from a Wigan hospital. She found him slumped over the wheel and called an ambulance. She stayed with him for 5 hours in A&E but he died. The first para of the report says “An elderly driver who was suspected of having coronavirus when he crashed into a nurse’s car has died. ” Doesn’t elucidate who suspected him of having coronavirus or why. Fearmongering at its best. The BBC is clearly trying to emulate the apocalyptic fearmongering in China with bodies of collapsed victims lining the streets.
I went for a long walk yesterday. (Didn’t think I’d ever write that on a comment thread). Nice day in the UK. Plenty of sunshine. My route was mostly in the countryside (accessible for the moment), but I walked closer to my city on part of my route. On that part the lanes were quite busy.
People were being extremely polite and keeping to the 2 metres distancing rule. Like drivers we were careful not to cross into the opposing lane. At one point a family with young children approached an elderly woman walking her dog just up ahead of me. The children froze, motionless – their mother had to encourage them to walk on.
A short while later I walked along a canal towpath. It’s about 6ft wide. On one side was the canal and on the other side was a privet (spiky) hedge. I approached a pair of co-habiting couples who were walking together. The woman in the lead froze and turned so that she was in profile to me and facing the hedge. I declined the opportunity for a dip in the canal and strode past, recognising that this was probably not the right time for a mocking sniff under my armpit. The woman at the rear simply stood still as I walked past.
Anyway enough of all this deathist malarkey. Death’s quite a nice chap, actually. I’ve read Terry Pratchett. He’s much maligned. Death, I mean, not Terry Pratchett. Terry Pratchett’s dead.
I live in the country myself and so -ironically? – we are already “social distancing” as part of our regular activity. But I was wondering how folks are doing in London with the Tube trains. How on earth are they supposed to maintain the “proper” distances there?
The human race has become an ‘EASY MARK’ under psychological manipulation delivered by mass media indoctrination drip. It better wake-up soon!
“In the U.K., soldiers are standing by to assist with “protecting possible quarantine zones,” or to “cope with the breakdown of civil society.”
CJ, I humbly offer a minor adjustment:
In the U.K., soldiers are standing by to … “ASSIST with the breakdown of civil society.”
Corona is sneaky because ~half of those infected showed little symptoms for over a week – including no fever. They keep on working (like the Dutch nurses amongst vulnerable patients in hospitals) till they become non infectious due to their own immune response or are caught by a good quality test with a high hit rate.
It is a pity that those who have bought into this cannot just lock themselves away, self isolating so to speak and let us live our lives in peace.
Don’t believe me, read here the experience of these Dutch medics in their own words – in English : https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2020.03.23.20041913v1.full.pdf
Thank you CJ – excellent once again.
So many people are aware of the War on Drugs, and the War on Terror, their real purposes and their abject failure. The War on Death is a great linking term.
The day is on its way, the day is ours !
One of the Guardian presstitutes reported today’s UNSC goings-on. The USA attempted to blame China for the outbreak, and generally acted as the psychopathic bullying thug it is, but the Guardian presstitute spent half of its report spewing hatred at Russia (who else?) for wishing face to face meetings to continue in the UNSC. That, according to a ‘Western diplomatic source’, constituted some grand conspiracy to take over the world, or some such other gibberish. Cerebral CoVid 19, or business-as-usual?
Well, but fact is that virus was boron in China and spread from China. And believe me, Russia is an evil empire, i used to live under the Russian rule. it is only corruption, mafia-state and mobs. US was much better under Obama, it have hope, but Putin’s friend Trump destroyed all the achievements of the US global image.
“the achievements of the US global image”. …poor David. Must be the virus.
Well the Chinese kept on eating from these exotic wildlife “wet” markets, like the Vietnamese and some in Central Africa. Frozen deer or moose in the US or Sweden will be much safer.
They’re getting quite snarky about wet wood here in the UK, too.
Is ‘wet’ still a term of approbation in our public schools ?
the ruling class must be worried; they’ve despatched their armies of flying disinfo monkeys to disperse potential opposition.
And even bloody Crispy is back, and noted our bestest bud Louis Proyectile made a little visit, think, yesterday, but so many comments on these threads now, it’s hard to keep up.
Hmmm, just waiting on Espartaco and William H Bonney to reappear as well. Sigh…
“it is only corruption, mafia-state and mobs.”
Nah, I think not. Ever asked a Russian?
Just goes to show that when you believe Mr. TV man you know less than nothing.
I suggest that people go to the UK health website and they have just declassified the COVID 19 virus to non critical. But hell little details like that tend not be reported by the legacy media.
Yes but that didn’t happen by accident. This is another Novichok. They are making sure we know it’s a hoax. The question is: to what end?
alternatively, maybe they’re too stupid to care about such minor details, or they assume that their audience is.
Even the WHO website describes COVID-19 this way: “Most people infected with the COVID-19 virus will experience mild to moderate respiratory illness and recover without requiring special treatment. Older people, and those with underlying medical problems like cardiovascular disease, diabetes, chronic respiratory disease, and cancer are more likely to develop serious illness.” That appears to describe this year’s seasonal flu.
My personal alternate paranoid fantasy is that the (engineered) virus was planted and thought to be more severe than it is, hence the preparations beforehand for a pandemic response. Once the virus turned out to be no more dangerous or symptomatic than the usual flu, they (whoever) could not or chose not to dial back that response.
could this Game be any more pathetic – do these sanctimonious lofty windbags even realise it, perhaps , they dont care , as imagine it all in their pocket, and readying to button it over – but how so close – how is it they managed to stall a planet of billions – we know, they have a tight “family network”, nurturing their future cohorts from a young age, on into those well known institutions…trained for placement in Business, Law, Government, Music, Film etc…but what that greatest and most powerful of all their weapons…”right you are”, its The Telescreen, the mainstream agitprop…which for many, is as trusted as Mothers milky teet, a 24hr turn on to turn You off – Alpha wave deflation, shallow state, nursery rhyme castration – a true Transmitted virus (the key) – and never more dominant , with all indoors, waiting on the clock to tick Time for another fear filled trip on that concomitant elevator of misery….but they have the cure…just Stay Home, and tune out.
As always CJ. I love ya man! I mean thank god there’s nothing to worry about. For a minute there ya had me worried when I saw all those tanks. Good news that the endless wars in the Middle East are almost over and the war machine is being redeployed. The bad news is its being deployed here!
Thankfully we still have a 2nd Amendment though somewhat watered down here in California meaning a 10 round clip for anything that doesn’t look like an “Assault Rifle” which I’m sure will be serviceable against an Abrams Tank.
Ireland is going in to official lock-down at 12am. You cannot go further than 2km from your house.
All based on 60 ICU patients & 22 deaths (all elderly with underlying health conditions) related to COVID-19 since the 1st of March.
I knew it was coming but still am in shock.
Complete & utter madness.
I’m in Ireland too and scratching my head the same, this country is asleep. I never felt such embarrassment for such obedience. I’m not washing my hands for a month!!!
Couldn’t agree more – people all week on social media calling for more restrictions, are they f*cking mad???
Leo V said on the 17th that their model projected 900 requiring ICU by the end of the month – HSE figures from today say 60 currently. I’ve been pointing out the massive difference to people for the last few days as it’s been very clear the figures from the governments model were absolute rubbish but no one wants to listen.
You cannot convince people, but you can sure make them doubt.
Tell them that the ‘success’ story of China ran parallel with spring (it is >20 degrees in Wuhan right now), and for that reason you cannot be sure if the virus was either stopped by spring or by draconian measures. That at least they can confirm with their own eyes. It may make them wonder if they have to thank the police state or Mother Nature for saving us of con flu.
I think that is presently all you can do with messing up the minds of totalitarian state lovers.
I am hoping warmer temperatures reduces the impact of the virus, but there is disagreement about whether it has an effect.
I’m not sure we will find out. Because of the restrictions, fewer people are venturing outside into the sun and perhaps enhancing their immunity.
Jesus Mary & Joseph Arsebiscuits… you should spend a month down here in Australia. You’d be flabbergasted!
Blind obedience, and deferring to authority is as dinky di as Skippy The Bush Kangaroo, tho I’m sure even Skippy would blush with embarrassment at the present state of affairs.
And this in a country that had the Eureka Stockade, Ned Kelly, and the Painters & Dockers Union.
Oh, yeah, I forgot, borders are closed anyways. You’ll have to wait a while.
i am german butt have lived in donegal for 23 years. i am in shock. did not expect this HERE.
2 km? Lucky bastards!
what? i miss so much avoiding msm. not that i even want to leave the house after yest 🙁
You can’t go more than 2 kms from your house!? What if you live 4-5 kms from the nearest town or supermarket? Fecken ridiculous. I’m just avoiding MSM 99.7% of the time: music, books, movies, crosswords, and like I said, connecting with nature…
If you need essential supplies or medicines and have to travel over 2km you can, but only for those.
Police checkpoints are being set up, my wife is a member of the force. Although she says no legislation has been passed to enforce it but they are still under orders to tell people to go home.
Paddy turns up to his local pub at 6 o’clock. The landlord says to him:
“Now Paddy, you do know we don’t open till half-six don’t you?”
“Sure I do. That’s fine, I’ll just wait here until then”.
…pause…
Landlord: “Well now, will you be having a drink while you’re waiting?”
…..
The country that can come up with a joke like that (based surely on truth) will surely find ways of getting round this bollocks won’t it?
Heh heh. Here is the UK, the correct response is “What’s 2km, about 6 feet ?”. 🙂
Interesting point. If you hadn’t put the protocols in, might be better received. The west/ world is run by those who take the misery of mankind very seriously. I often wondered why those here who k ow the truth and see evil intents do not take the search for truth any further? I would agree that the empty tombs white washed walls, brood of vipers are still the same today as they were back then- the seed of the woman and servant will continue.no need for charts and NWO conjecture- check out inventors of evil things on AV 9 alternative view 9 great talk
You’re being told you’re in a lock down, yet all cross channel ferries continue…
https://www.brittany-ferries.co.uk/ferry-routes/ferries-france
Remember, those nice people in the government are no longer allowing more than two of you to gather, in case you start thinking.
Is there any restriction on who travels? I mean, transporting food in lorries might be fine if the drivers stayed in their cabs with flasks and sandwiches.
But if it is 500 passengers all mingling on deck?
Taking Lake Superior’s worth of piss….
Duh, how is the UK going to receive food and other supplies if the ferries aren’t operating? Things don’t happen by magic except to the aloof and ignorant far left and useless Millennials.
Website says they’ve cancelled passenger travel – (limited) freight only.
“Epidemics of psychogenic illness often attract substantial media attention and may have profound public health, social and economic repercussions.” I’ve been reading about mass psychogenic illness from an article in American Family Physician and this phrase stood out. I’m well aware Covid19 and Corialanus are real things but could there possibly be a psychogenic element.. I know more than one person develping sore throats under stress and thinking they are getting “it”.
“Emirates Flight 203, September 2018 – 106 of 521 passengers on a 14-hour flight from Dubai to New York reported symptoms including coughing, sneezing, fever, or vomiting. The pilot notified airport ground staff, and personnel from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention met and quarantined the plane in New York and evaluated passengers, 11 of whom were sent to the hospital. A few passengers on the “flight from hell” turned out to have common colds or flu, with the other passengers coming to the belief that they were also sick after observing those around them”
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_mass_hysteria_cases
Thank you for providing a couple of examples. Early this century I read a book about HIV/AIDS, the title escapes me.. something involving “myth”, “hysteria”, “plague” etc.. it was a slim volume with a compelling yet slightly unbelievable (in the face of modern medicine) case that hysteria around the subject created the symptoms on communities targeted by stress.. and that the accepted narrative was a lie. I didn’t maintain interest long enough to form a coherent opinion as I had other interests at the time but the argument stayed with me.
How wonderful to hear that the several colleagues and friends who died of AIDS died of ‘hysteria’. Despicable inhumanity.
I didn’t say that… but the impact of hysteria on targeted communities under stress? Possibly a factor in lowering immunity.
People are awfully stupid don’t you think? I had an Aunt who often said that so I applaud your comment on her behalf. But I’m sure I don’t know what can be done about it.
“Starehe Girls Centre, Kenya (October 2019) – 52 students were isolated with an unknown disease, showing symptoms of a high-pitched cough, sneezing and low-grade fever, a number that later rose to 68. [51] As the number rose, the school’s administration shut the school down and instructed parents to pickup their daughters. Specimens collected from the affected students showed only two cases of rhinovirus, a virus that is the predominant cause of the common cold. After carrying out psychological assessments on the students, a team of mental health specialists dispatched by Kenya’s Ministry of Health to the school concluded that the ‘mysterious’ disease was a case of mass hysteria.”
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_mass_hysteria_cases
That’s just the normal spate of hysteria when pandemics morph via word-of-mouth & media/news.
Mass hysteria usually evolves via complete ignorance so that the priests of Medicine have to step up their game with regalia & ceremony to dispel the mythos.
Flight or Fight Behavioural response comes into play when people are frightened & panicked without direction from the priests of politics or Medicine.
No MD on planet Earth wants to tell the world that this is worthy of being panicked for people living in close proximity. Propinquity is the biggest worry of Epidemiologists.
MOU
Covid19 and Corialanus are real things
yes, Coriolanus is a play by William Shakespeare.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Coriolanus
Yes, I can spell.. but keyboard skills…
I run a tourist business here in south west France, and you wouldn’t believe the complete bullshit that the UK Government is now pumping out.
I’m having to assure clients that everything is as normal in this part of south west France (which it is), and there’s no panic buying (which there is not) and everything is largely as normal.
And the cross channel ferries are still running, despite what those nice people in the Government might tell you.
Cue the loons, psychos and trolls to tell you otherwise…
Great! We are thinking of heading to the Bordeaux region- reports were all gone pear shape. So all normal then? Yellowvests crushes! Macron not locking down?
Are your small shops and restaurants all open? How about the Caveaux for wine tasting?
I guess one should also ask if the autoroutes are all open and the peages functioning?
We were in Provence up until the 26th March. To be honest, we didn’t leave the house where we were staying for about the last 10 days of our stay. (Not too great a hardship, as we could sunbathe in the large garden, at the top of a hill with a great view). Our host went supermarket shopping every few days, without problems. Some minor shortages, and relatively short queues. I don’t know about small shops or restaurants. The patisserie-café that they/we often used to go to was only doing take-out service, no eat/drink-in.
He/we carried the official “attestation” on our way to Marseille-Provence airport, but we were not stopped and never had to produce it. (We fully expected there might be checks at the toll booths on the autoroute, but there weren’t).
The airport area was very very quiet, and only partially in use, and none of the cafés, etc were open. Ours was the only international flight that morning, although I think that there were some other international flights scheduled with other airlines later that day.
Ours was in fact the only weekday BA flight to LHR this week. There was one flight scheduled for today, and another for Sunday. Our flight was only about half-full, and it looked as though we were deliberately well separated, with alternate rows empty. We felt lucky to get away (and the chief can steward made several announcements over the PA system suggesting the idea that we were being “rescued”…). We’d had one flight earlier in the week cancelled, and to be honest, until we actually took off, I was half expecting this flight to be cancelled.
Having said that, Easyjet still seem to be running flights to and from London airports to MRS, most days, and even more than once per day, though how long that will continue.
I was told that the caveaux were still open, although sadly, we did not risk going to any.
I would not say things there are “as normal” exactly, but I think it’s a lot more relaxed in that relatively sleepy part of Provence than perhaps in the big cities.
Sorry that should have been “chief cabin steward”, and ” though how long that will continue, I don’t know”.
The brittany ferries website says they’ve cancelled passenger traffic.
And normal is needing a government paper to go next door ?!
Well yes, but you know the French and their love of paperwork.
Thank you CJ for your sanity and your wit. This is one of your best btw.
Having problems posting a comment, so will keep this attempt short… but it’s like we’re all in some surreal Kafkaesque dream.
I am dumbstruck at how many people (in Australia at least) have turned into wannabe policemen and policewomen. Its like they’re on a huffed up power trip. The parallels with East Germany and the Stasi are also sadly noted.
I also much appreciate all the many links being posted on this sanctuary of saneness – especially EuroMomo, Swiss Propaganda Research and Truthstream Media.
Its sort of comforting to know, others see what is happening also.
All around us however, madness and full throttle conformity. Thanks for being here😁
Sadly, the Stasi did not have to invent half of the evil that was perpetrated under their authority: it lay dormant in human nature all along. More in some people than others.
The same would have been true about the Stasi’s predecessors.
Sadly true Mike…. What I’ve witnessed, in fact what we’ve all seen the last few weeks – from the binge hoarding and panic buying to running round like Stasi informants, and policing anyone not keeping the required distance – or coughing in public!
A psychology student could write an entire thesis on this behaviour.
the parallels with fascism!
“I am dumbstruck at how many people (in Australia at least) have turned into wannabe policemen and policewomen.”
Indeed. It think has given some of them a sense of purpose to their otherwise dull lives. They think they are fighting the good fight against the evil killer virus.
Boredom will break the back of this event.
The bored will tear down the barriers and run rampant.
There are not enough bullets and bombs to stop them.
I honestly think that’s our only hope.
More Groaning bollox – you’ll love this CJ.
Has absolutely nothing critical to say of the tories or bozo as they build him into Churchillian stature.
Utterly shameless attack on the potus – who just approved $2 TRILLION in magic money for the pork-belly politicians and their gun loving, abortion hating , federal law hating whingers.
They will get back to tearing into Labour if the members held their nerve and voted for Beccy instead of one of their favorites.
I hate abortion too.
This is not a world that you can divide people into “good” and “bad” with certain things that they may or may not agree with you (or I on). People have a variety of opinions on different subjects. Maybe that’s why I struggle to classify myself as “left” or “right”.
Plenty of leftists agreeing with this authoritarian shitshow too.
I don’t live in the States, but I don’t like guns and I am pleased we have gun control in my country. I still don’t like abortion though – sorry!
Yep, well said John P. Also have difficulties with the left/right classification.
I’m mildly anti abortions, but hugely in favour of the right to bear arms. Our history, and the reasons for certain aspects of it, should never be forgot ! 🙂
There are elements of this that shriek ‘ White Middle Classes in Peril! ”
Freedlands and his fellow discredited Centrists come under that grouping as do the “Woke ” ( they’re awake now alright ) see their cossetted existence fade away before their very eyes.
Some of them would say – this economic and medical situation worse than Corbyn!
Despite the BBC’s grovelling defence of Johnson and his ( now missing in action ) TEAM UK this has all exposed the bullshit about Full Employment and the Telegraph’s alleged over Largesse of the State.
Conveniently all State Keep your hands off merchants are now happy top receive the State’s shilling as they did in The Crash.
The BBC Middle Class presenters have no idea as to how the interviewees live.
This is why they and most of the politicians sound like dicks.
From Trump to Johnson to Bolsanaro they were dicks before this outbreak.
They are the biggest dicks now.
Time to remove them and many in the media before they kill us all.
Not just by means of the handling of this virus.
Just generally as a matter of course
This is a global civil war. The elite versus the masses. And while we sitting at home playing Tiddly Winks they getting all their pieces in place
Great way to put it, John.
No you thick cunt , its a fake news war for the terminally fucking stupid
Are you John Milton’s policeman friend?
I mistakenly speed read your post, Reg, and my first thought was that I didn’t remember those lines in Paradise Lost! Ironically, it might have been quite appropriate.
I think MI5 have been aware of this site for years. I mean, they track every single thing I do and I started visiting here about 4 or 5 years ago, so they do not need you to report it to them lol.
If you do these one-word obscenity-posts again we will have no choice but to put you on pre-mod.
I think a list of the IP addresses these disinfo morons are posting from, would be of widespread interest.
It would indeed. But they’ll be random/anonymous.
