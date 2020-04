As a bit of light relief, to round out a sunny Bank Holiday weekend, we’d like to present Mitchell and Webb’s chillingly brilliant – and tragically topical – series of sketches on…The Event.

A stark depiction of a dystopian landscape perhaps years in the future, or possibly as close as next Wednesday.

So send the children off to be voltage-calmed, chow down on a protein fudge, and prepare to enjoy the show.