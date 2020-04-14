50 Headlines: Welcome to the “new normal”

Our erstwhile collaborators at Consent Factory have put together a wonderful collection of all the great work being done by our Beloved Governments to keep us all safe.

Always remember that these Measures are for your own good. Doubting The Measures is a possible sign of infection. Consult your treatment diary for the required dosage of BBC programming needed to remove Doubts.

Thank you for your cooperation.

*

As well as enforcing quarantine measures, the law also allows the authorities to force people to be vaccinated, even though there is currently no vaccination for the virus.”

Denmark rushes through emergency coronavirus law, (The Local, 13/3/20)

During the state of emergency, people will only be allowed out on to public streets for the following reasons: to buy food, basic or pharmaceutical items; to attend medical centres; to go to and from work …” Spain orders nationwide lockdown to battle coronavirus (The Guardian, 14/3/20)

Police are patrolling the streets to ensure we only leave our homes for work and health-related reasons … we must fill and carry certificates stating our reasons. If caught out without a certificate, we will be fined and face up to three months in jail.”

LIFE UNDER ITALY’S CORONAVIRUS LOCKDOWN, (Newsweek, 13/3/20)

“We are going to take the powers to make sure that we can quarantine people if they are a risk to public health, yes, and that’s important.”

Police to arrest Brits with coronavirus who ignore quarantine (Metro, 15/3/20)

If you want to leave the house, you now have to print off a document to explain to police your timing, destination and motive.” Orderly, dour, cowed: how my beloved Italy is changed by coronavirus(The Guardian, 15/3/20)

There are also plans for soldiers to protect quarantine zones with the police, if that ever came into force.” Coronavirus: Thousands of armed forces staff could be put on standby over COVID-19 spread, (Sky News, 16/3/20)

Israel has authorized the country’s internal security agency to tap into a vast and previously undisclosed trove of cellphone data to retrace the movements of people who have contracted the coronavirus and identify others who should be quarantined…”

To Track Coronavirus, Israel Moves to Tap Secret Trove of Cellphone Data, (NYT, 16/3/20)

“We are at war – a public health war, certainly but we are at war, against an invisible and elusive enemy,” Macron said, outlawing all journeys outside the home … anyone flouting the new regulations would be punished, he said.”

Coronavirus: France imposes lockdown as EU calls for 30-day travel ban, (The Guardian, 16/3/20)

“The interior minister, Christophe Castaner, said 100,000 police officers would be deployed to enforce the lockdown … Macron said that if necessary, the government would legislate by decree …”

France ‘at war’: how Parisians are coping with life under lockdown, (The Guardian, 17/3/20)

We will intervene where necessary to make sure that people respect the confinement decree.”

Italy records its deadliest day of coronavirus outbreak with 475 deaths (The Guardian, 18/3/20)

The Ministry of Defence is to double the size of the military’s civil contingency unit to create a 20,000-strong Covid support force … the armed forces need to be prepared for the threat of a breakdown in civil order.” 10,000 extra troops to join British army’s Covid support force (The Guardian, 18/3/20)

“The new force — made up of 10,000 military personnel who are regularly deployed to civilian activities, plus an extra 10,000 in response to the Covid-19 pandemic — has been placed at ‘high readiness’.”

UK armed forces prepare 20,000 troops to help in crisis (Financial Times)

We have the ability to do martial law … if we feel the necessity.”

Coronavirus: California prepared to enact martial law if its a ‘necessity’, governor says (Yahoo News)

Police and immigration officials would be able to place people in ‘appropriate isolation facilities’ under plans.”

Coronavirus: Sweeping emergency powers announced (BBC, 18/3/20)

Standby orders were issued more than three weeks ago to ready these plans, not just to protect Washington but also to prepare for the possibility of some form of martial law.”

Exclusive: Inside The Military’s Top Secret Plans If Coronavirus Cripples the Government (Newsweek, 18/3/20)

Twitter will remove tweets that run the risk of causing harm by spreading dangerous misinformation about Covid-19 … it will be applying a new broader definition of harm to address content that goes directly against guidance from authoritative sources.”

Twitter to remove harmful fake news about coronavirus (The Guardian, 19/3/20)

“Some 100,000 police have fanned out across France to enforce the lockdown, with people allowed out of their homes only to buy groceries, go to work, exercise alone or seek medical help.”

Woman bundled to ground by police for breaking lockdown in Paris (Metro, 19/3/20)

He is in a specially cleaned area designated for those who should be self-isolating.” Minister Quayle said, “we cannot allow our critical health services to become overwhelmed and must have the means to prosecute those who choose to act irresponsibly.”

Coronavirus: No prosecution for man who ‘failed to self-isolate’, (BBC, 20/3/20)

Dane County, Wisconsin residents now have a method to report violations of the governor’s ban on gatherings of 10 or more people.”

Dane County sets up website to report gatherings of 10 or more people, (WKOW, 19/3/20)

Germany’s 83 million citizens have been told they risk being confined to their homes from Monday unless they behave responsibly this weekend.”

Coronavirus: Italy and Spain record highest single-day death tolls, (The Guardian, 20/3/20)

These [social restrictions] would need to be in place for at least most of a year. Under such as policy, at least half of the year would be spent under the stricter social distancing measures.”

Social distancing may need to go on for almost 12 months (Independent, 20/3/20)

The government has now agreed that the military can be used to help enforce the lockdown.”

Italy calls in military to enforce coronavirus lockdown, (CNN, 20/3/20)

As of Wednesday, the camps have been locked down from 7pm to 7am. In the daytime, only one person is allowed out per family, and the police control their movements.”

Fears of catastrophe as Greece puts migrant camps into lockdown, (The Guardian, 21/3/20)

The National Guard is expecting a rapid increase in unit activations over the next few weeks, leaders said at the Pentagon Thursday, filling roles like coronavirus testing and potentially law enforcement.”

Guard activations expected to rapidly increase, could be used for law enforcement, (Military Times, 19/3/20)

[T]he U.S. military is preparing forces to assume a larger role in the coronavirus response, including the controversial mission of quelling ‘civil disturbances’ …”

INSIDE THE U.S. MILITARY’S PLANS TO STOP ‘CIVIL DISTURBANCES’ AMID CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC, (Newsweek, 20/3/20)

These provisions will be enforced … the violation of any provision of [the] order constitutes an imminent threat and creates an immediate menace to public health.”

Here’s what a ‘stay home’ order means for New York, (The Guardian, 21/3/20)

‘When MK Yoav Kish (Likud) sought to clarify whether she meant a total lockdown or curfew, Sadetsky replied … “A lockdown and personal monitoring of people, and a total halt to personal freedoms.”’

‘Total Suspension of Individual Freedom’: Inside Israel’s Secret Coronavirus Debate (Haaretz, 19/3/20)

“A final option: ‘Permanent changes in our behavior that allow us to keep transmission rates low’ … that could include strict policies of testing and quarantine for anyone who comes down with COVID-19 — or even long-term bans on large gatherings.”

Coronavirus ‘exit strategy’ could be months — or years — away, (New York Post, 21/3/20)

The Justice Department has quietly asked Congress for the ability to ask chief judges to detain people indefinitely without trial during emergencies — part of a push for new powers that comes as the coronavirus spreads through the United States.”

DOJ seeks new emergency powers amid coronavirus pandemic, (Politico, 21/3/20)

Germany has issued a “contact ban, limiting interactions of more than 2 people … there will be fines of up to €25,000 for those not keeping a 2 meter distance between people. The measures will be enforced by police and stay in place until April 19.”

Coronavirus latest: Angela Merkel to quarantine after meeting infected doctor, (DW, 21/3/20)

The Justice Department is using the COVID-19 outbreak to press for sweeping new powers that include being able to detain Americans indefinitely without a trial.”

Justice Department Reportedly Asks Congress for Indefinite Detention Powers To Fight Coronavirus, (Reason, 21/3/20)

Quebec City police have arrested a woman, who has tested positive for the coronavirus, for being out in the city’s Limoilou neighbourhood despite being under a quarantine order.”

Quebec City police arrest COVID-19 patient for defying quarantine, (CBC, 20/3/20)

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said he’s considering his most drastic move yet … moving certain people at risk to isolation shelters.

DeSantis considers new strategy in Florida coronavirus fight: isolation shelters, (Miamia Herald, 21/3/20)

From a technological perspective, the coronavirus pandemic is one massive testbed for surveillance capitalism … governments are rolling out surveillance measures, all in the effort to ensure that policies of mass behaviour modification are successful.”

Coronavirus Could Infect Privacy And Civil Liberties Forever, (Forbes, 23/3/20)

Counter-terrorism troops have been redeployed across Italy to beef up police … patrol cars are circulating in every major city with a voice warning citizens over a loudspeaker not to leave their residences … “Go back into your homes,” the voice warns.

Lock the F*ck Down or End Up Like Italy, (Daily Beast, 22/3/20)

Some police departments in California plan on using drones to enforce a coronavirus lockdown and to, in part, monitor the homeless population.”

Police in California city consider new ways to use drones during coronavirus outbreak, (Fox News, 23/3/20)

A woman in Spain was arrested after she was caught visiting the home of a man she had met on a dating app, breaking mandatory home confinement rules put in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.”

WOMAN IN SPAIN ARRESTED FOR BREAKING CORONAVIRUS LOCKDOWN TO VISIT MAN SHE MET ON DATING APP, (Newsweek, 23/3/20)

Prime Minister Édouard Philippe gave a national address to give details of the new rules … [French citizens] must have their ‘justification’ paper – signed, dated and with the time they have left home – to show if stopped by the police or gendarmes.”

Global confirmed Covid-19 cases top 400,000 – as it happened. (The Guardian, 25/3/20)

“The UK government has sent a mass text message to as many phones as possible, urging citizens to stay at home during the coronavirus lockdown: “CORONAVIRUS ALERT. New rules in force now: you must stay at home. Stay at home. Protect the NHS. Save lives.”

GOVERNMENT SENDS MASS TEXT MESSAGE URGING PEOPLE TO STAY AT HOME, (Independent, 24/3/20)

The Government is set to publish its coronavirus bill in Parliament this week. It gives officers from the police and immigration powers to detain people in appropriate isolation centres if they are a risk to public health.”

Coronavirus: New powers to detain those refusing to isolate, (The Argus, 19/3/20)

Police in Texas are searching for an 18-year-old girl who claimed to have tested positive for and to be ‘willfully spreading’ the coronavirus … the teenager faces a charge of making a terroristic threat.”

Texas teen faces terrorism charge for threatening to spread coronavirus, police say, NBC, 7/4/20)

America’s top coronavirus expert has warned Covid-19 is the new normal – and that the killer virus might never go away.”

Top coronavirus expert warns killer virus may be ‘new normal’ and never go away , (Metro, 7/4/20)

“Security officers in several African countries have been beating, harassing and, in some cases, killing people as they enforce measures aimed at preventing the spread of Covid-19.”

Coronavirus in Africa: Emergency laws v individual rights, (BBC, 9/4/20)

“World Health Organization executive director Dr. Michael Ryan said surveillance is part of what’s required for life to return to normal in a world without a vaccine.”

After coronavirus, AI could be central to our new normal, (Venture Beat, 8/4/20)

“White House senior adviser Jared Kushner’s task force has reached out to a range of health technology companies about creating a national coronavirus surveillance system …”

Kushner’s team seeks national coronavirus surveillance system, (Politico, 7/4/20)

East Asian countries have demonstrated that a robust regime of surveillance is essential to fighting a pandemic. Western democracies must rise to meet the need for ‘democratic surveillance’ to protect their own populations.”

Coronavirus and the Future of Surveillance, (Foreign Affairs, 6/4/20)

It’s an extraordinary moment that might call for extraordinary surveillance methods.”

PRIVACY EXPERTS SAY RESPONSIBLE CORONAVIRUS SURVEILLANCE IS POSSIBLE, (The Intercept, 2/4/20)

Australia will deploy helicopters, set up police checkpoints and hand out hefty fines to deter people from breaking an Easter travel ban … Police said they will block roads and use number plate recognition technology to catch those infringing the bans.”

Confirmed worldwide Covid-19 death toll passes 100,000 (The Guardian, 11/4/20)

Officers say they responded to a synagogue in Monsey after receiving complaints. They found 30-50 men praying together. Eight were arrested for disorderly conduct. Police say they will arrest more people if the gatherings continue.”

8 Arrested In Monsey For Violating Social Distancing Emergency Orders, (CBS, 9/4/20)

‘These drones will be around the City with an automated message from the Mayor telling you to STOP gathering, disperse and go home,’ the police department said.”

Coronavirus Surveillance Is Entering Dystopian Territory, (Vanity Fair, 9/4/20)

Our law-enforcement agencies, politicians and corporate overlords are working hard, night and day, to protect us from this terrible disease. Consider sparing a thought for our brave boys in black this evening during your allotted compulsory appreciation window.

REPORT ALL NON-APPRECIATORS TO YOUR NEAREST SURVEILLANCE DRONE. Those guilty of virus denial or other forms of sedition weaken our morale and can cause outbreaks.

Remember, good citizenship will earn you a higher place on the vaccination schedule.