“Is Our Fight Against the Coronavirus Worse Than the Disease?”

Journeyman Pictures sits down with Prof Knut Wittkowski to discuss lockdowns, social-distancing and the best way to handle the spread of a new disease.

The Interviewer: John Kirby is the director of FOUR DIED TRYING, a feature documentary and series on the major assassinations of the 1960’s and their calamitous impact on the country. To join the struggle for justice for Dr. King, Malcolm X, and John and Robert Kennedy.

The Interviewee: Dr David L Katz is an American physician and former professor of public health. He has authored over one hundred academic papers, and is the former director of the Yale-Griffin Prevention Research Center and associate director for nutrition science at the Rudd Center for Food Policy and Obesity at Yale.

