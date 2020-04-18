Apr 18, 2020
6

The disturbing developments in UK policing

Editor

A couple of days ago someone brought the following clip to our attention on Twitter:

From the tannoy declarations of “you in the blue, go home”, to the haranguing tone, to the declarations the journalist is “killing people”, it’s all pretty disturbing.

And this is far from an isolated incident.

There was the case of the man being told he could not play with his children in his own front garden.

And the man who had his door kicked in, allegedly after his neighbours reported an incident (it has never been confirmed exactly what happened).

There is the famous incident of the drone footage of people walking their dogs in the countryside, miles from other people, but nonetheless deemed to be breaking the law (although the Home Office later confirmed there was no law against driving into the countryside to exercise).

The chief constable of Northhamptonshire Police even stated that his officers would soon be searching people’s shopping bags to ensure they were only buying “essential items” (although the reaction to his statement was so strong, he did backtrack it fairly quickly).

Clearly these clips are all brief, and sometimes lacking a broader context, but they create a general picture that is quite disturbing. You combine this with the new laws, and you get what former Supreme Court Justice, Lord Sumption, called “a hysterical slide into a police state” and an “irrational response driven by fear”.

Police officers are not immune to groupthink, panic or hysteria and the tone of press and political discourse could easily create a Crucible-like atmosphere that puts both journalists, and ordinary members of the public, in serious danger.

If you’re aware of other examples, please provide them in the comments below or on social media. It would be good to have a collection of evidence. We have focused the question on the UK police, because one of our editors is based in the UK, but if you have examples from other countries, please feel free to include them. This is, potentially, a global problem.
Filed under: latest, UK, UK domestic politics
Tagged with: , , ,

crank
crank

Not wanting to downplay the seriousness of the situation we are in, but the police have been doing this kind of thing for a long time. The old activist newsletter, Schnews used to feature ‘Crap arrest of the week’. Some examples:

For collecting signatures! A man was arested under the Criminal Justice Act while he was at Speakers Corner collecting names on a petition – on freedom of speech!

During an Anti-Live Export action at Woodsfarm in Redditch, a woman was arrested for being in possession of a pair of nailclippers. She was later released with the warning that if she took them on another action she would be charged with going equipped!!


For handing out leaflets! Two people were dishing the dirt in the St Helen’s branch of NatWest Bank, letting customers know about the banks £24.5 million loan to vivisection experts Huntingdon Life Sciences. The two were held overnight and charged with the well known 1361 Justices of the Peace Act (an act so old it actually predates parliament!).

Apr 18, 2020 8:45 PM
Apr 18, 2020 8:45 PM
Geoffrey Skoll
Geoffrey Skoll

For many years Heaven had British police, Italian lovers, French cooks, etc. No more The Brits became American (USA variety) lapdogs under The Tony (sounds like a gangster name, doesn’t it? Cuz it it is) Blair. Now they are pigs just like US police. A plea to Brits: turn it around. Don’t emulate your colony.

Apr 18, 2020 8:38 PM
Apr 18, 2020 8:38 PM
mijj
mijj

> You combine this with the new laws, and you get what former Supreme Court Justice, Lord Sumption, called “a hysterical slide into a police state” ..

i don’t see why Sumption thinks it’s so funny

/never miss an opportunity for misunderstanding

Apr 18, 2020 8:17 PM
Apr 18, 2020 8:17 PM
axisofoil
axisofoil

https://www.brasscheck.com/…/what-an-md-who-is-also-a-sen…/…

Apr 18, 2020 8:15 PM
Apr 18, 2020 8:15 PM
Paul
Paul

In my experience this is normal behaviour for British police. If you were black you’d know!

Apr 18, 2020 8:14 PM
Apr 18, 2020 8:14 PM
