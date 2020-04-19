WATCH: Covid19 fatality rate “in the ballpark of seasonal influenza.”

Dr John Ioannidis of Stanford University has released the results of a serology study done on a sampling of Santa Clara County residents. He sat down with John Kirby from Journeyman Pictures to explain the results.
The study found that between 2.5% and 4.2% of residents have antibodies relating to Sars-Cov-2, a far greater percentage than ever previously thought, between 50 and 85 times higher than initial estimates.
This would mean that the infection-fatality ratio (IFR) of Covid19 has potentially been substantially overestimated and that it actually falls in line with seasonal influenza. (which many experts have previously suggested, and other studies have found).
Dr Ioannidis previously wrote an article for STAT magazine regarding the importance of good data when reacting to a new disease, as well as sitting down for a feature-length interview with Journeyman Pictures in late March. He was also featured on our original collection of medical experts whose opinions clashed with mainstream coverage of the current coronavirus outbreak.
You can read the entire study here, watch his previous interview here, and follow Journeyman Pictures, plus watch their pther “Perspectives on the Pandemic” interviews, here.
Logic is patriarchal. Do try to keep up.
Journeyman Pictures’s interviews have been great. I just wish the interviewer would tone down his belligerence a bit!
There’s been some incredible scenes this weekend, in countries all around the world. This has mostly been demonstrations against the lockdown, but in Dublin last night people were holding street parties as a form of protest…
https://twitter.com/gemmaod1/status/1251830800045219840
In the USA there’s been demonstrations in most states. The flipside of this is that there’s been mile long queues outside unemployment offices and food banks (we’re now up to 22 million out of work in the US).
Many countries are now going to start lifting the lockdown restrictions tomorrow, Monday, because governments know what’s going to happen if they don’t!
I appreciate you work but would you please also tackle the issue of where this lockdown advice is coming from and why they want to prolong it ?
‘World Health Organisation warns against lifting lockdown measures ‘all at once’
Lockdown restrictions should be lifted slowly and not “all at once” to avoid a resurgence of coronavirus, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned. WHO director-general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said stringent rules can only be relaxed if appropriate measures are in place.
https://www.standard.co.uk/news/world/world-health-organisation-warns-against-lifting-lockdown-measures-all-at-once-a4413441.html
We live in a corrupt world. The UN are no longer the good guys we were lead to believe.
‘EU to probe pharma over false pandemic (2009)
The WHO’s false pandemic flu campaign is “one of the greatest medicine scandals of the century,” according to Dr Wodarg, The definition of an alarming pandemic must not be under the influence of drug-seller
http://www.pharmatimes.com/news/eu_to_probe_pharma_over_false_pandemic_982876
Informative, data-driven, reassuring… why can’t the MSM carry such reports, simply as a balance to more alarmist content?
Why the unleashing of state censors, including those embedded within Twitter (and likely the reset of social media), to smear and silence accredited, authoritative, acknowledged experts in the field?