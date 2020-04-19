WATCH: Covid19 fatality rate “in the ballpark of seasonal influenza.”

Dr John Ioannidis of Stanford University has released the results of a serology study done on a sampling of Santa Clara County residents. He sat down with John Kirby from Journeyman Pictures to explain the results.

The study found that between 2.5% and 4.2% of residents have antibodies relating to Sars-Cov-2, a far greater percentage than ever previously thought, between 50 and 85 times higher than initial estimates.

This would mean that the infection-fatality ratio (IFR) of Covid19 has potentially been substantially overestimated and that it actually falls in line with seasonal influenza. (which many experts have previously suggested, and other studies have found).

Dr Ioannidis previously wrote an article for STAT magazine regarding the importance of good data when reacting to a new disease, as well as sitting down for a feature-length interview with Journeyman Pictures in late March. He was also featured on our original collection of medical experts whose opinions clashed with mainstream coverage of the current coronavirus outbreak.

You can read the entire study here, watch his previous interview here, and follow Journeyman Pictures, plus watch their pther “Perspectives on the Pandemic” interviews, here.