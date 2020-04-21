Kit Knightly joins James Corbett to discuss the site’s ongoing coverage of the corona crisis. From experts questioning the panic to death figure over-estimates to pushback against the new normal, today we highlight the work of those who are speaking truth to power on the defining event of our age . . . and point out those who are cheering on the out-of-control police state.
WATCH: Kit Knightly on the Corbett Report; Covid19 & speaking truth to power
“THERE ARE THREE KINDS OF LIES: LIES, DAMN LIES, AND STATISTICS”
Herd immunity, as practiced by sweden will prove to be the only rational way to cope with COVID-19. For thousands of years populations “coexisted” with an assortment of flu viruses some more virulent than others. Sweden, with a population 10,086,875 has left schools, gyms, cafes, bars and restaurants opened It should be noted, the population is following governmental social distancing guidelines. As to date, 1,765 have succumbed to COVID-19. What I find interesting, is that NYC with a population of
8.77 million deploying a lockdown closing schools and all nonessential businesses have 10,344 “supposed” COVID-19 deaths. How odd, that a highly industrialized city like NY practicing a draconian lockdown with a slightly smaller population than Sweden has approximately six times more COVID-19 deaths. Either there’s something askew with NYC’s COVID-19 death statistics; the COVID strain is more virulent in NY; or the physical makeup of NYC’s population renders them more susceptible to dying from COVID-19.
The figures are certainly revealing that something odd is occurring in NY causing such highly inflated COVID-19 death statistics. Given the nature of the US medical system which is more of an “industry” than a healthcare system, I suspect, that in order to secure “governmental reimbursements” it’s been decided by hospital administrators to designate as many deaths to the coronavirus as possible. A broad brush dripping with bureaucratic unscrupulousness is painting over legitimate COVID-19 fatality statistics.
IT’S NOT JUST MONEY
Economic fraud might not be the only reason for the bogus inflated statistics, another factor is probably even more important and that’s the need to justify the hysteria generated by the state-run mainstream media news terrifying the US population. Fudged statistics, is an imperative propaganda tool used by all bureaucracies to justify actions usually considered illogical and tyrannical by most democracies.
Let me suggest, that impending dubious intentions provide the real explanation behind the inflated Covid-19 death statistics. Erroneous data, will give the security state justification to gain public acceptance for highly intrusive surveillance techniques which over time will devolve into
a method for suppressing large swaths of the population.
“HELL IS PAVED WITH GOOD INTENTIONS”
Enter the Rockefeller Foundation. You know the robber baron Rockefellers, responsible for the 1914 Ludlow massacre where 1,000 men, women, and children living in a tent city near Ludlow, Colorado, striking against the Rockefeller owned Colorado Fuel & Iron Corp were slaughtered. Rockefeller, had ordered the National Guard to decimate the striking workers.
In the fall of 1913, the National Guard approached the encampment where workers unwittingly thought the soldiers arrived to protect them against armed vigilantes who were terrifying them. “These naive workers initially greeted the National Guard with rousing cheers. But the guardsmen had not been sent to protect the striking coal miners from the daily attacks of vigilante gunmen stationed outside the camp — they were there to protect the investment of the Colorado Fuel & Iron Corp., owned by John D. Rockefeller Jr., who happened to be bankrolling both the vigilantes and the guardsmen.
Six months later, on April 20, 1914, those remaining in the camp were sprayed with machine-gun fire by the guardsmen, and the tent colony was torched, killing at least 66, including two women and 11 children who suffocated in a pit they had dug beneath their tent to escape the bullets.
The strike failed, but the bloody Ludlow Massacre was a public relations disaster for Rockefeller — one so bad that it required the BIRTH of “modern corporate public relations (PR)” to remedy the situation and salvage Rockefeller’s charred legacy from the smoldering ash of the miners’ tents.”
ANOTHER MASSACRE IN THE MAKING
At this moment in time, it’s critical to retrospectively examine the history of the US labor movement, and not only carefully scrutinize Rockefeller’s cavalier slaughter of strikers, but how the Rockefellers are directly responsible for the ecological devastation affecting the life and health of billions, mostly working-class and poor. And now, there’s a sudden interest by the Rockefeller Foundation “concerning all things COVID-19,” but especially regarding the “tracking and tracing” of COVID-19.
A newly established Rockefeller Foundation website devoted to COVID-19 entitled: “National Covid-19 Testing Action Plan” has this as its mandate:
“Our National Covid-19 Testing Action Plan lays out the precise steps necessary to enact robust testing, tracing, and coordination to more safely reopen our economy – starting with a dramatic expansion of testing from 1 million tests per week to initially 3 million per week and then 30 million per week, backed by an Emergency Network for Covid-19 Testing to coordinate and underwrite the testing market, a public-private testing technology accelerator, and a national initiative to rapidly expand and optimize the use of U.S., university, and local lab capacity. The plan also includes: launching a Covid Community Healthcare Corps so every American can easily get tested with privacy-centric contact tracing; a testing data commons and digital platform to track Covid-19 statuses, resources, and effective treatment protocols across states and be a clearinghouse for data on new technologies; and a Pandemic Testing Board, in line with other recommendations, to bridge divides across governmental jurisdictions and professional fields.”
As stated above, their plan is to trace and track one million and then 30 million per week–in a very short time 330 million Americans will be tracked and traced under “the Rockefeller system.” That tracing system incorporates the “popular phone app” deployed in China, Singapore, Israel, etc… you know, all those countries noted for personal liberty and democratic rights.
I came across a video from January 2007, discussing how the Rockefeller’s as well as other members of the ruling elite are interested in ultimately microchipping the entire population. Some might be taken back by the fact that Alex Jones was the interviewer, but even a broken clock is correct twice a day. “In this video the deceased Hollywood director and documentary filmmaker Aaron Russo (who died in 2007 from cancer ) stated on a radio interview that he was approached by Nick Rockefeller and asked to join the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR). Russo refused, but he asked Rockefeller: “What’s the point of all this? You have all the money in the world you need, you have all the power you need, so what’s the point, what’s the end goal?” Rockefeller replied (paraphrasing): “The end goal is to get everybody chipped, to control the whole society, to have the bankers and the elite people control the world.”
THE ROCKEFELLER FOUNDATION: A CHIP OFF THE OLD BLOCK
Back in 2006, in a issue of the Toronto Star Kevin Haggerty wrote an article entitled “One generation is all they need” giving a scenario of how public acceptance will occur for “chip implanting.” He says: “chips will initially be implanted in members of stigmatized groups like pedophiles, terrorists, drug dealers, people society considers to be the “worst of the worst.” Then accused individuals will be tagged to stop them from fleeing justice. Prisoners will welcome this development, since only chipped inmates will be eligible for parole, weekend release, or community sentences.
But this will only cover a small segment of society. Other stigmatized groups will therefore have to be targeted, like those on welfare, for example. Welfare recipients will need to be monitored to reduce fraud, enhance efficiency, and to ensure that the poor do not receive “undeserved” benefits.
Employers will then start to expect implants as a condition for getting a job. The U.S. military will lead the way by requiring chips for all soldiers as a means to enhance battlefield command and control – and to identify human remains.
Then the massive security sector will follow. Security guards, police officers, and correctional workers will all be expected to have a chip. Individuals with sensitive jobs will find themselves in the same position. The media will then probably build up a case about a child that was abducted and abused or murdered so that parents will want all their children to be chipped. Hospitals will then begin to require a chip in order to receive medical treatment.
Special deals will be offered to those who are chipped. Companies will offer discounts to individuals who pay by using funds stored on their embedded chip.
New household technology will require a chip to operate everyday household appliances. Finding a computer or appliance that will run through old-fashioned “hands-on” technology will become progressively more difficult. Having a chip will almost have to be a must to participate in the main dynamics of modern life, like shopping and driving.
Those who still refuse to take the chip will be accused to trying to hide something. They will also have to constantly deal with delays and inconveniences reserved for the un-chipped.
Then, as a last resort, those who still refuse to take the chip will be declared enemies of the state and brought to special camps where they will be tortured and even murdered if they do not submit.”
It is so refreshing to see two of my favorite sites come together in separate analysis of this massively false propaganda operation. Science and critical analysis still works…
Great interview. Thanks.
Already watched it. Very good interview indeed. Let’s hope the pushback begins to get a little momentum.
Those who are still pushing for a longer Lockdown have absolutely no idea what they about to bring on themselves. I honestly thought in this age of information that people would be more informed. It is scary to see so many people that were suspicious of the media and government do a turn about and now believe everything that they hear.
I, on the other hand have doubted the narrative from pretty much day one.
Ever since I escaped a cult I’ve been on a journey of self awareness, one of these is to constantly check myself so I do not fall into another cult. Be it the cult of personality right through to social media, and the many movements out there. Thanks to this, I can see cult ideology from a mile away. The biggest tactic cults use is trauma based mind control, remind us of current events? People who have followed the mainstream narrative and it’s repetition, are now under full mind control.
The saddest thing of all this, once they’re indoctrinated through trauma based mind control, there is no way of getting through to them, the only way will be when they start to question the narrative.
By then, it will be to late for them.
Exactly. That’s how I see this now huge indoctrination into a global cult.
Its insane it’s happening
Its insane the majority don’t know its happening