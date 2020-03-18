Covid-19 Global Lockdown

CJ Hopkins
Let’s try a little thought experiment. Just for fun. To pass the time while we’re indefinitely locked down inside our homes, compulsively checking the Covid-19 “active cases” and “total death” count, washing our hands every twenty minutes, and attempting not to touch our faces.
Before we do, though, I want to make it clear that I believe this Covid-19 thing is real, and is probably the deadliest threat to humanity in the history of deadly threats to humanity.
According to the data I’ve been seeing, it’s only a matter of days, or hours, until nearly everyone on earth is infected and is either dying in agony and alone or suffering mild, common cold-like symptoms, or absolutely no symptoms whatsoever.
I feel that I need to state this clearly, before we do our thought experiment, because I don’t want anyone mistakenly thinking that I’m one of those probably Russian-backed Nazis who are going around saying, “it’s just the flu,” or who are spreading dangerous conspiracy theories about bio-weapons and martial law, or who are otherwise doubting or questioning the wisdom of locking down the entire world (and likely triggering a new Great Depression) on account of the discovery of some glorified bug.
Obviously, this is not just the flu. Thousands of people are dying from it. OK, sure, the flu kills many more than that, hundreds of thousands of people annually, but this Covid-19 virus is totally new, and not like any of the other millions of viruses that are going around all the time, and the experts are saying it will probably kill, or seriously sicken, or briefly inconvenience, millions or even billions of people if we don’t lock down entire countries and terrorize everyone into submission.
Which, don’t get me wrong, I’m all for that … this is not the time to be questioning anything the corporate media and the authorities tell us. This is a time to pull together, turn our minds off, and follow orders. OK, sure, normally, it’s good to be skeptical, but we’re in a goddamn global state of emergency! Idris Elba is infected for Chrissakes!
Sorry … I’m getting a little emotional. I’m a big-time Idris Elba fan. The point is, I’m not a Covid-denialist, or a conspiracy theorist, or one of those devious Chinese or Russian dissension-sowers. I know for a fact that this pandemic is real, and warrants whatever “emergency measures” our governments, global corporations, and intelligence agencies want to impose on us.
No, I’m not an epidemiologist, but I have a close friend who knows a guy who dated a woman who dated a doctor who personally knows another doctor who works in a hospital in Italy somewhere, and she (i.e., my friend, not the doctor in Italy) posted something on Facebook yesterday that was way too long to read completely but was a gut-wrenching account of how Covid-19 is killing Kuwaiti babies in their incubators!
Or maybe it was Italian babies. Like I said, it was too long to read.
Also, did you see the story about the baby that was born infected?! Or the stories about the people in their 30s and 40s who were more or less in perfect health (except for, you know, cancer or whatever) who died from (or with) the Covid plague?! And what about all those charts and graphs?! And those pictures of people in hazmat suits?! And those Italians singing Turandot on their balconies?! Doesn’t that just make you want to break down and cry over the sheer humanity of it all?!
No, there is absolutely no doubt whatsoever that Covid-19 is the deadliest global pandemic humankind has ever faced, and that we have no choice but to cancel everything, confine everyone inside their home, wreck the entire global economy, force working class people even further into debt, pour trillions into the investment banks, cancel elections, censor the Internet, and otherwise implement a global police state.
But what if it wasn’t? Just hypothetically. What if this wasn’t the deadliest global pandemic humankind has ever faced? (I’m just posing the question as a thought experiment, so please don’t report me to the WHO, or the CDC, or FEMA, or whoever.) What if this new coronavirus was just another coronavirus like all the other coronaviruses that people die from (or with) all the time? What if the fact that this one is “new” didn’t really mean all that much, or possibly anything at all, because coronaviruses are always mutating, and every year there are a lot of new variants?
Relax, OK? I know this one is different, and totally unlike anything ever encountered by virologists in the history of virology. Remember, this is just a thought experiment. These are just hypothetical questions.
Here’s another hypothetical question. What if all the scary statistics we’ve been seeing (e.g., the death rates, the explosion of “cases,” etc.) weren’t unquestionable scientific facts, but rather, were, like other statistics, based on things like sample groups, and dependent on a host of factors and variables, which you kind of need to know to make sense of anything?
Say, for example, you tested everyone that died of acute respiratory failure on a given day in your Italian hospital, and you discovered that, let’s say, five of those patients had been infected with Covid-19. So you feed that number to the WHO, and they add it to the “total deaths” count, regardless of whether the folks who died had terminal cancer, or heart disease, or had also been infected with the common flu, or some other type of coronavirus. That would probably skew your “death” count, wouldn’t it?
Or, say you wanted to test for the virus to keep track of all the “active cases” and generate an infection rate, but you can’t test hundreds of millions of people, because no one has that many tests So, you test everyone who turns up sick, or thinks they’re sick and demands to be tested, or who touched someone sick who you already tested (though you’re not even sure that your test is accurate) and you come up with, let’s say, ten positive results. So you feed that number to the WHO, and they add it to the “active cases” count, regardless of the fact that everyone knows the real number is likely twenty times higher.
OK, so now you take your “active cases” number and your “total deaths” number and you do the math (keeping in mind that your “total deaths” include those cancer and heart failure people), and you end up grossly underestimating your “infection rate” and “active cases,” and grossly overestimating your “death rate” and the number of “total deaths.”
Just hypothetically, you understand. I am not suggesting this is actually happening. I certainly don’t want to get censored by Facebook (or accidentally censored by some totally innocuous technical glitch) for posting “Covid misinformation,” or tempt the Wikipedia “editors” to rush back to my Wikipedia page and label me a dangerous “conspiracy theorist” … or, you know, get myself preventatively quarantined.
It probably won’t come to that anyway, i.e., rounding up “infected persons,” “possibly infected persons,” and “disruptive” and “uncooperative persons,” and quarantining us in, like, “camps,” or wherever. All this state of emergency stuff, the suspension of our civil rights, the manipulation of facts and figures, the muzzling of dissent, the illegal surveillance, governments legislating by decree, the soldiers, the quarantines, and all the rest of it … all these measures are temporary, and are being taken for our own good, and purely out of an “abundance of caution.”
I mean, it’s not like the global capitalist empire was right in the middle of a War on Populism (a war that it has been losing up to now) and wanted to take this opportunity to crank up some disaster capitalism, terrorize the global public into a frenzy of selfish and irrational panic, and just flex its muscles to remind everybody what could happen if we all keep screwing around by voting for “populists,” tearing up Paris, leaving the European Union, and otherwise interfering with the forward march of global capitalism.
No, it certainly isn’t like that. It is an actual plague that is probably going to kill you and your entire family if you don’t do exactly what you’re told. So, forget this little thought experiment, and prepare yourself for global lockdown. It probably won’t be so bad … unless they decide they need to run the part of exercise where it goes on too long, and people get squirrelly, and start rebelling, and looting, and otherwise not cooperating, and the military is eventually forced to deploy those Urban Unrest Suppression Vehicles, and those Anti-Domestic-Terror Forces, and …
OK, I’m getting all worked up again. I’d better take my pills and get back to Facebook. Oh, and … I should probably check up on Idris! And see if Berlin has gone to “Level 3,” in which case I’ll need to find whatever online application I need to fill out in order to leave my house.
10,000 extra troops to join British army’s Covid support force
MoD doubles size of force amid fears over ability of police and NHS to cope with crisis http://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2020/mar/18/10000-extra-troops-to-join-british-armys-covid-support-force
We seem to think we are immortal these days. I think that’s a lot to do with this panic.
I have noticed some writers, one in particular I remember last year, saying (not of this) that every death is a tragedy.
You know, it really isn’t! You are born, you die. Fact. Death is not a tragedy, it is a fact of life. It’s not a case of loving or hating it. You can just accept it. It is something we learn about age about 12ish and then find a way to deal with. Some deal with it better than others, of course.
I dislike the media habit of saying that someone “passed away”. As though they had floated off somewhere … Roy Hudd “passed away” yesterday. (We can’t say he died!!!) Yes, you can. He died. He’s dead. Okay? (No, he wasn’t coronaed.)
His death is something which will no doubt be difficult to deal with for those that are close to him. Grieving is normal. As it would be with any of us. I still think about my grandparents who died about 20 years ago. It’s sad that they are not still here, but people don’t live forever.
I like the lines from the Dark Side of the Moon by Pink Floyd
And I am not frightened of dying
Any time will do, I don’t mind
Why should I be frightened of dying?
There’s no reason for it, you’ve gotta go sometime
People don’t “pass away”. They die. So stop being so squeamish about death. And this thing could be so much worse than it is. It won’t harm your kids.
I’ll also add to why a fake news event narrative manufacture is being used to hide the abject defeat and retreat in Syria and Iraq as well as the popping of the bubble. They made money all the way through and are looking for even more on their way out.
Hate the money. Follow it. Name the bastards. That is the only solution to the worlds ills they cause.
You’re obviously a communist agent; nay a communist germ. The communist germs are everywhere and they’re coming to get us! (cue the graphic of a frightening coronavirus thingy).
Actually, I’m an old Berlin hand from back in the days of the Cold War (and amongst that I once spent a night in the cells in East Berlin, courtesy of the Stasi – it’s not an experience I would like to replicate).
Berliners back then, being on the front line, would never put up with this coronavirus bullshit.
It’s a long time since I was last in Berlin.
It’s one of the most exciting cities in the world.
Until now, travelling seems to be the risk factor number one for infection. Are they sprinkling Covid-19 at airports?
The danger of this virus is not that it is particularly deadly though it is more deadly than the flu. The danger is that, without quarantine/social distancing efforts, the healthcare system will be completely overwhelmed by thousands upon thousands of people presenting at hospitals and clinics at the same time.
Thousands, and possibly millions, would therefore die unnecessarily through a Darth of care. Off-G has commited to ignoring this fact and instead hands over its platform to numerous cranks and conspiracy theorists whose rightful distrust of government is entirely misplaced in this particular instance. Right now, Off-Gs credibility is in the toilet. I hope the editors are proud of themselves.
You may think that. Many couldn’t possibly be able to comment.
The ‘special’ police and army units are ready to roll and enforce that great wet dream of the aristos on the streets of London this weekend. Remember Blairs Tanks at Heathrow.
Remember have several pitchforks and get them sharpened.
We are going to have to reclaim OUR streets.
The problem is that people are running to the ER over a sniffle. The way to stop that is to get people to stop freaking the hell out in the first place.
I don’t think there’s a credibility issue here. The current panic if anything may well be placing a larger burden on health services.
I mentioned my sceptism to someone earlier about the science, the presence of CV and PCR tests. The response, polite but making the point that he knew people on the frontline in the NHS who were experiencing stress and higher workload as if that defeated my doubts. An emotional response which I guess in days of 24 hour coverage takes its toll on most.
As for social distancing I’ve read numerous articles and scientific papers which contradict each other, even mainstream. How on earth are people to be reassured by the government guidelines which seem to fall somewhere between being a few steps away from someond else to being little risk in a confined space. There is a lack of information and by telling people to stop doubting or questioning you could well be causing damage yourself.
The Bishop of San Diego, millions of people, more than many U. S.states canceled all Masses, well beyond Easter. No Easter, no Palm Sunday, No Good Friday.
I went back home, north 80 miles ~my work in SD was abruptly belly up, more than any corpse, anyway~ and a few days later, St. Patrick’s Day no less, same thing.
Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus. But no Easter Bunny for the foreseeable future.
All this, because we have a slightly larger chunk of semi-casualties than Alaska, or the Yukon. We also have 40 million people, a bunch.
The whole thing is preposterous.
I was here for 9/11 and remember well the zaniness exposed by the Cuban Missile Crisis of the early 60s.
The atmosphere now is more surrealism, and even nuttier, than those.
Could it be that the common thread in all 3 was “black op”.
‘Hoax” is not quite the right word, though all three events were infected by elements of that.
But I offer this as the prize winner of the 21st Century, moving it well in front of 9.11 and Katrina as patently spiked.
They are now not even a close 2nd or 3rd.
The stats they are throwing at us from official government sources may be excused for erring on the side of caution, but they aren’t even close to the more credible ones at free sources.
***””*
“Who do I believe? You, or my eyes?”
~~ Groucho Marx
I went to take a dump this afternoon and while I was doing the paperwork, my hand fell off – I am still awaiting government instruction. . . . . . .
Check out https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/country/china
and look at the new daily deaths, and the new daily cases. For them, it’s essentially over.
OK, yes, they did act quickly, and build hospitals in record time and do sensible testing, so it won’t be over quite as quickly here in Europe, but one day, it will be over here too.
Mike I know. And I know.
Time to step back and ask. Why the f* am I counting? Flu stats are so boring they only estimate deaths in the thousands with wide variations. We’re all glued to these blasted CV numbers. How many got it in the UK today? How many died?
Why does anyone care? Does anyone know how many had the flu last year? And how many had the jab? And how many died? Yawn. It’s really just not that interesting or relevant.
I can’t believe we are (probably) about to allow the government to imprison us in our houses. Human zoo.
The parasites in the MSM must be having multiple orgasms over this event.
It’s what they live for.
It’s what they worship.
It’s their manna from heaven.
God bless their hungry LITTLE hearts.
“Say, for example, you tested everyone that died of acute respiratory failure on a given day in your Italian hospital, and you discovered that, let’s say, five of those patients had been infected with Covid-19. So you feed that number to the WHO, and they add it to the “total deaths” count, regardless of whether the folks who died had terminal cancer, or heart disease, or had also been infected with the common flu, or some other type of coronavirus. That would probably skew your “death” count, wouldn’t it?” – indeed it would CJ, the amount of testing is an important variable in the equation although detection of the virus still does not tell us if the patient died with corona, or because of it.
And lets not forget that in the current climate ALL deaths associated with respiratory symptoms or acute infection are now being tested for corana – such levels of testing (for influenza) is an atypical pattern compared to previous outbreaks.
Interesting discussion pointing out that, “A person with diabetes that died of influenza will be counted as having died of diabetes. Testing for influenza is rarely done, for example because it has therapeutic consequences only if the test result is known within the first 48 hours after onset of symptoms.
Testing a deceased person on autopsy to identify the cause of death is rather unusual and the proportion of those tested to all cases where symptoms would warrant such tests is small.
Thus, very many deaths are “hidden” among other diseases.
For those two reasons the number of “influenza deaths” that are given by the Federal Statistical Office only reflects the “number of times when a physician identified ‘influenza’ as the underlying cause of death and documented it on the death certificate.
Obviously, this number will hardly represent the true number of influenza deaths”.
https://www.bmj.com/rapid-response/2011/10/31/why-do-official-statistics-influenza-deaths-underestimate-real-burden
Harry, death is incurable. It will happen.
Here’s another perspective
https://www.facebook.com/morningflower/videos/10157426040733583/
Naomi Klein, the Shock Doctrine.
This is what we are witnessing, on a global scale.
Lol.
May I be the first to declare this event as a FALSE FLAG.
When the media are going all out on the same point of view – that is a sure sign of their conspring.
1984 was the gift of Big Brother.
2020? The handiwork of Huge Brother?
And suppressing dissenting views at the same time.
I love you CJ 🙂
I’m no expert at all but I am pretty interested in clusters of the virus as opposed to the spread ‘pandemicly’
Whu Han was obvious but has anyone studied or looked at where these clusters exist and why they exist in certain areas?
For instance in Northern Italy they are large in infection terms but in the poorer South they appear to be relatively smaller.
Your question of ” with ” or ” of ” or even ” of and with ” is interesting.
I’m not sure the figures are correct.
That would mean testing every deceased person beyond doubt.
Is this a fact that the reasons for all death’s from everything have been nailed down?
That would be very time consuming in a crisis.
Southern Italy – maybe it’s a bit warmer there. Funny how infection and contagion is MUCH lower in the Southern Hemisphere.
Plus more sunshine, at a lower latitude, therefore more vitamin D. Vitamin D helps the immune system; warmer weather helps kill off the bugs. Double whammy.
Yes, it’s funny how everyone has recently become so interested in epidemiology.