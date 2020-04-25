50 Headlines Darker: More of the “New Normal”

Despite the concise, well-intentioned and unavoidably ubiquitous nature of our previous Message, it seems some are still withholding their consent for necessary change.
Though all our Responsible Media Outlets are doing their duty, it appears some members of the public do not yet understand the reality of our situation. More distressing are the efforts of a Criminal Minority to misrepresent Policy, subvert The Message and engage in dangerous questions.
We hope the following collection – once again compiled by the good citizens at the Consent Factory – makes the nature of this new reality quite clear to all those who aren’t yet aware their lives will never be the same.
Remember, resisting the new normal will endanger your life.
One area of concern is that the powers detailed under the bill, as published, remain in force for two years … among the most draconian possible powers is for police, public health and immigration officers to detain people suspected of having Covid-19.” UK’s emergency coronavirus bill ‘will put vulnerable at risk’, The Guardian (23rd March 2020)
People who intentionally spread the coronavirus could face criminal charges under federal terrorism laws, the Justice Department’s No. 2 official said Tuesday […] “Threats or attempts to use COVID-19 as a weapon against Americans will not be tolerated.””
Those who intentionally spread coronavirus could be charged as terrorists, Politico, (24th March 2020)
A police force has defended using a drone camera to shame people into not driving into a national park during the lockdown, while another force said it was introducing roadblocks to stop drivers heading to tourist hotspots.”
UK police use drones and roadblocks to enforce lockdown, The Guardian, (26th March 2020)
Humberside Police has created an online reporting portal where people can send details of those not following social distancing rules.”
Humberside police creates online report portal for people not social distancing, ITV news (26th March 2020)
An Austin, Texas based technology company is launching ‘artificially intelligent thermal cameras’ that it claims will be able to detect fevers in people, and in turn send an alert that they may be carrying the coronavirus.”
Surveillance Company Says It’s Deploying ‘Coronavirus-Detecting’ Cameras in US, VICE, (18th March 2020)
As the jogger struggled with police, screaming for help, she was filmed by residents who had absolutely zero sympathy for her plight. ‘What’s not fair is that you go out running, you bloody idiot!’, shouted the woman apparently filming the encounter.”
Coronavirus lockdown: Jogger resists arrest in Spain and is abused by onlookers, AS.com, (21st March 2020)
Gordon Brown has urged world leaders to create a temporary form of global government to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic … involving world leaders, health experts and international organisations that would have executive powers to coordinate the response.”
Gordon Brown calls for global government to tackle coronavirus, The Guardian, (26th March 2020)
South African police enforcing a coronavirus lockdown have fired rubber bullets towards hundreds of shoppers queueing outside a supermarket in Johannesburg … the police used whips to get the shoppers to observe social distancing rules.”
South African police fire rubber bullets at shoppers amid lockdown, The Guardian, (28th March 2020)
President Trump said Saturday he may announce later in the day a federally mandated quarantine on the New York metro region, placing “enforceable” travel restrictions on people planning to leave the New York tri-state area because of the coronavirus.”
U.S. coronavirus-related deaths double in two days, The Washington Post, (March 28th 2020)
Rhode Island police began stopping cars with New York plates Friday. On Saturday, the National Guard will help them conduct house-to-house searches to find people who traveled from New York and demand 14 days of self-quarantine.”
Rhode Island Police to Hunt Down New Yorkers Seeking Refuge, Bloomberg, (27th March 2020)
A Police force has had a surge in calls from people reporting neighbours for “going out for a second run” and “gathering in their back gardens.” … “We are getting (dozens of) calls from people who say ‘I want you to come and arrest them’.
Coronavirus: Exercise rule-breakers spark surge in police calls, BBC News, (26th March 2020)
Police with batons and guns have moved in to protect supermarkets on the Italian island of Sicily after reports of looting by locals who could no longer afford food.”
‘We have to eat’: Sicilian police crackdown on locals looting supermarkets, The Local, (29th March 2020)
The National Guard will be deployed to enforce a mile-radius coronavirus “containment area” in overwhelmed New Rochelle … the National Guard will enforce the mandated closure of ‘large gathering areas’ — including schools and houses of worship.”
National Guard deployed to NY community with nation’s ‘largest cluster’ of coronavirus, New York Post, (10th March 2020)
New York City residents who break social distancing rules will be subject to fines up to $500, Mayor de Blasio said Sunday … he also announced that NYPD and MTA workers would do checks of subway cars and force riders off cars that are too crowded.”
New Yorkers who break social distancing rules will now face fines up to $500, Politico, 29th March 2020)
Anyone who leaves their house without a reasonable excuse could spend up to 6 months in prison and face an $11,000 fine under a directive [that] gives police sweeping power to enforce restrictions designed to limit the spread of coronavirus in Australia.”
Six months in jail, $11,000 fine for leaving home without a ‘reasonable excuse’, Sydney Morning Herald, (31st March 2020)
A coronavirus app that alerts people if they have recently been in contact with someone testing positive for the virus “could play a critical role” in limiting lockdowns … but the academics say no-one should be forced to enroll – at least initially.’
Coronavirus: UK considers virus-tracing app to ease lockdown, BBC News, (3st March 2020)
As coronavirus lockdowns have been expanded globally, police across the world have been given licence to control behaviour in a way that would normally be extreme even for an authoritarian state.”
Teargas, beatings and bleach: the most extreme Covid-19 lockdown controls around the world, The Guardian, (1st April 2020)
It is likely that we are not heading towards a general deconfinement in one go and for everyone,” Prime Minister Philippe told parliament … the interior minister noted 359,000 fines for violating the lockdown had been issued since lockdown began.”
French PM warns lockdown will not be lifted ‘in one go’, France24, (1st April 2020)
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has warned he would order the country’s police and military to shoot dead anyone “who creates trouble” during a month-long lockdown of the island of Luzon enforced to halt the spread of the coronavirus.’
‘Shoot them dead’: Duterte warns against violating lockdown, Al Jazeera, (2nd April 2020)
French interior minister Christophe Castaner warned that “roadblocks would be set up on major highways and axes and extra police, gendarmes or soldiers dispatched to train stations and airports to verify the documents of anyone stopped out and about.”‘
Confirmed cases pass 1 million – as it happened, The Guardian, (2nd April 2020)
Around the world, police forces are testing how far to go in punishing ordinary behavior.”
How Far Should Police Go in Enforcing Coronavirus Lockdowns?, New York Times (2nd April 2020)
Western governments aiming to relax restrictions on movement are turning to unprecedented surveillance to track people infected with the new coronavirus and identify those with whom they have been in contact.”
U.S. and Europe Turn to Phone-Tracking Strategies to Slow Spread of Coronavirus, Wall Street Journal, (3rd April 2020)
If a person becomes infected, the app will automatically send a push notification to anyone they have crossed paths with in the past two weeks, to warn them of the risk of infection.”
Privacy-mad Germany turns to app to track coronavirus spread, The Local, (2nd April 2020)
Google will use its mammoth collection of mobile location data to measure whether people across the globe are following government directives …”
Google wielding its vast troves of phone-tracking data in virus fight, Politico, (4th April 2020)
A 70-year-old township man was arrested twice on Saturday after police alleged he tried to enter two different Wawa convenience stores without a mask and became belligerent … he was charged with second-degree terroristic threats during an emergency.”
Coronavirus NJ: Unmasked Toms River man, 70, arrested twice in one day at Wawa stores, app.com, (13th April 2020)
Residents in Riverside County, CA, are now required to wear face coverings and could face a fine of $1,000 per violation per day if the mandate is ignored. ‘This is a valid order and enforceable by fine, imprisonment or both,’ said Sheriff Chad Bianco.”
CALIFORNIA COUNTY FINING RESIDENTS $1,000 FOR NOT WEARING FACE MASKS IN PUBLIC, Newsweek, (7th April 2020)
A family claimed a 500-mile round Lake District trip was acceptable if they wore masks and gloves, police said. The family were criticised as “absolute idiots” and called “clowns” after the force posted about it on Twitter.’
Coronavirus: Police stop family on 500-mile Lake District trip, BBC News, (14th April 2020)
A woman in Victoria says she was left feeling “heartbroken” and like a criminal after uniformed police officers carrying weapons interrupted her father’s funeral over the Easter long weekend to enforce social distancing rules.’
‘Totally disrespectful’: police interrupt funeral while enforcing social distancing rules over Easter weekend, The Guardian, (13th April 2020)
The coronavirus pandemic has led to an unprecedented global surge in digital surveillance, researchers and privacy advocates around the world have said, with billions of people facing enhanced monitoring that may prove difficult to roll back.’
Growth in surveillance may be hard to scale back after pandemic, experts say, The Guardian, (14th April 2020)
Protesters rallied to reopen North Carolina … at least one was arrested. “You are in violation of the executive order,” said police. “You are posing a risk to public health. If you do not disperse, you will be taken and processed at Wake County jail.”
Protesters rally for NC to reopen. One woman arrested for violating governor’s order., New Observer, (14th April 2020)
Officers have become public health police, breaking up crowds at stores … the department has mobilized the Citywide All-Out Task Force, which is usually assembled to flood high-crime areas and other assignments.”
New Role for New York Police: Breaking Up Crowds at Trader Joe’s, New York Times, (14th April 2020)
A South Australian couple was hit with a hefty fine from cops for nonessential travel amid the pandemic after the pair posted vacation snaps from 2019 on Facebook … the couple was warned that if they ‘posted any more photos,’ they would “be arrested.”
Couple mistakenly fined for posting old vacation photos during coronavirus lockdown, New York Post, (14th April 2020)
Attorney Beate Bahner challenged Germany’s coronavirus regulations in the Constitutional Court and failed. Now she has been taken to a psychiatric facility.”
Coronavirus: Anwältin Beate Bahner will gegen Verordnung klagen – und landet selbst vor Gericht, Heidelberg24.com, (24th April 2020)
Ms Bahner submitted a 36-page urgent motion to the Constitutional Court regarding the unlawfulness of all 16 German federal states’ Coronavirus measures … [her] interview for “incitement to commit criminal acts” is scheduled for Wednesday 15 April.
Coronavirus lockdown: German lawyer detained for opposition, UK Column, (14th April 2020)
Police in Berlin broke up a large birthday gathering in the early hours of Monday … a 16-year-old girl was celebrating with 31 other people … all 32 party attendees [are] being investigated for criminal offenses.”
Berlin police bust 16th birthday party amid coronavirus lockdown, DW, (13th April 2020)
Extraordinary times require extraordinary measures and it is about protecting the public.”
Federal government open to new law to fight pandemic misinformation, CBC.com, 15th April 2020)
The UK’s health secretary, Matt Hancock, has suggested “something like an immunity certificate or a wristband” in the future.’
Coronavirus: Could biometric ID cards offer the UK a lockdown exit strategy?, Sky News, (10th April 2020)
Attempting to issue some kind of immunity certificate to millions of Americans would be unprecedented.”
What are ‘immunity passports’ and could they help us end the coronavirus lockdown?, The Hill, (10th April 2020)
The COVID-19 Credentials Initiative (CCI) is working on a digital certificate, [that] lets individuals prove (and request proof from others) they’ve recovered from the novel coronavirus or have received a vaccination, once one is available.”
COVID-19 ‘Immunity Passport’ Unites 60 Firms on Self-Sovereign ID Project, coindesk.com, (13th April 2020)
[T]he drones use computer vision systems to monitor temperatures and heart and respiratory rates of people from above and single out people sneezing or coughing … Draganfly also sees a possible security use around borders or critical infrastructure.”
‘Pandemic drones’ could single people out in a crowd for coughing, sneezing, or running a temperature, Business Insider, (11th April 2020)
Mobile phone tracking software could be compulsory if not enough Australians voluntarily download the application to help in coronavirus case tracing.”
Coronavirus: Mobile tracking app could be compulsory, Morrison says, 9 News, (17th April 2020)
The three-page document, entitled “what constitutes a reasonable excuse to leave the place where you live”, is designed to help police enforce the emergency restrictions that came into effect three weeks ago and are set to be extended.’
Coronavirus lockdown: Police guidelines give ‘reasonable excuses’ to go out, BBC News, (16th April 2020)
[T]here is a danger that these new, often highly invasive, measures will become the norm around the world …”
Compulsory selfies and contact-tracing: Authorities everywhere are using smartphones to track the coronavirus, Business Insider (14th April 2020)
Norway unveiled its Smittestop app, which will notify users if they have been less than 2 metres from an infected person for more than 15 minutes. “To get back to a more normal life … we all have to make an effort and use this app,” PM Solberg said. […] Developers in several European countries are working on similar apps to inform people quickly when they have been in contact with someone who is infected with the virus, as part of a pan-European privacy-preserving proximity tracing (Pepp-PT) initiative.
Coronavirus ‘under control’ in Germany, as some countries plan to relax lockdowns, The Guardian, (17th April 2020)
Officials say they routinely saw people visit the skatepark, even children accompanied by their parents, according to the San Clemente Times … city officials followed in the footsteps of other cities and filled the skatepark with 37 tons of sand.”
Coronavirus: San Clemente Fills Skatepark With 37 Tons Of Sand After Skaters Ignore ‘No Trespassing’ Signs, CBS Local, (17th April 2020)
In one [Michigan] county, anyone deemed a ‘carrier and health threat’ can be detained by police and taken to an Involuntary Isolation Facility.”
Michigan judge authorizes arresting people on suspicion of COVID-19 illness, Life Site News, (16th April 2020)
Technology firms are processing confidential UK patient information in a data-mining operation […] Palantir, founded by rightwing billionaire Peter Thiel, is working with Faculty, a UK artificial intelligence startup, to consolidate government databases.”
UK government using confidential patient data in coronavirus response, The Guardian, (12th April 2020)
‘Imagine an America divided into two classes […] “It will be a frightening schism,” a World Health Organization special envoy on Covid-19 predicted. “Those with antibodies will be able to travel and work, and the rest will be discriminated against.”’
The Coronavirus in America: The Year Ahead, The New York Times, 18th April 2020
Riots have broken out in Paris amid anger over police ‘heavy-handed’ treatment of ethnic minorities during the coronavirus lockdown.”
Riots break out in Paris amid anger at police ‘heavy-handed’ treatment of minorities during lockdown, The Daily Mail, (20th April 2020)
… law enforcers have killed 18 people in Nigeria since lockdowns began on 30 March. Coronavirus has killed 12 people, according to health ministry data.”
Coronavirus: Security forces kill more Nigerians than Covid-19, BBC News, (16th April 2020)
I’m finding more and more skepticism (and doing my part to inform the locals and encourage this) so take heart and do what you can where you are to inform.
Here are two recent stories as to how the Covid cookie is starting to crumble in the US- the PR flacks are maneuvering and shifting stories and beginning damage control.
Illinois Director of Public Health Let’s Cat out of the Bag- COVID Deaths Are Overstated
Here is the exact quote from the director of Illinois Department of Health, Dr. Ngozi Ezike, transcribed from Illinois Governor’s health briefing on April 19th :
“I just want to be clear in terms of the definition of people dying of COVID. The case definition is very simplistic. It means at the time of death it was a COVID positive diagnosis. So that means if you were in hospice and had already been given a few weeks to live, and then you also were found to have COVID, that would be counted as a COVID death. It means technically even if you died of a clear alternate cause, but you had COVID at the same time, it’s still listed as a COVID death. So, everyone who’s listed as a COVID death doesn’t mean that that was the cause of the death, but they had COVID at the time of the death.”
During Gov. JB Pritzker’s health briefing on Sunday, Dr. Ngozi Ezike, the Illinois Department of Public Health director, said anyone who had COVID-19 at the time of death, even if the person died of other causes, is counted among the COVID deaths.
In fact, even if a person is in hospice for other reasons but has COVID, too, that death is still counted among the COVID deaths, Ezike said.
https://www.theherald-news.com/2020/04/21/what-counts-as-a-covid-19-death/a38v0ed/
Pennsylvania inflates COVID death toll- then reduces death toll.
Earlier this week, Pennsylvania started to include “probable deaths” in its fatalities. As a result, the total number of coronavirus deaths grew by 276, then 360, in successive nights, almost doubling the number of deaths in the state in two days. The Pennsylvania Department of Health subsequently removed 200 deaths from its count after facing mounting questions about the accuracy of the count.
Health Secretary Rachel Levine spoke to the Philadelphia Inquirer about the initial decision to include probable deaths, as well as the decision to later remove those from the count.
A “probable death” is one that a doctor believes is caused by COVID-19, even though the patient is never tested for the virus.
Article here:
Officials from the state Department of Health provided several justifications for the fluctuations, citing technical issues, lengthy investigations, and the addition of “probable” deaths — those considered to be caused by the coronavirus but without confirmation from a test.
But facing mounting questions about the accuracy of the count, officials on Thursday removed more than 200 probable deaths from the tally, further complicating the state’s accounting of the pandemic. Health Secretary Rachel Levine said the change was made in an effort to be transparent.
….
The confusion began Sunday, when Pennsylvania raised its coronavirus death toll to 1,112 — an increase of 276 overnight. On Tuesday, the department reported another spike, from 1,204 to 1,564 deaths. In both cases, Levine said the surges reflected deaths that occurred days, even weeks, in the past. “These deaths did not happen overnight,” Levine said Sunday.
On Tuesday, Levine reported 300 probable deaths in the day’s count but appeared to indicate the situation was new.
“We will now be reporting probable deaths related to COVID-19 in addition to confirmed deaths,” she said.
….
https://www.inquirer.com/health/coronavirus/spl/pennsylvania-death-count-changes-confusion-coroanvirus-20200423.html
The NYT are willing participants in this, of course. Panic-pushers. What’s “in it” for them? Some will say that for New York City’s case specifically, a higher number Panic-indulgers per capita is understandable given that NYC is “uniquely hard hit.”
But are they uniquely hard hit? The data, not the narrative.
Someone asked me if I believed the recent “24,000 coronavirus deaths” in New York City number that has been circulating in the media. The thing about these “Scary-looking, Big, Contextless Numbers” is that almost without exception they fall apart as you try to grasp them, like grasping at sand. Their power is over those who do not try to grasp them to examine them closely. The one-word antidote to CoronaPanic tends to be “Context.”
For those interested, see here on the New York City numbers (summary: There is evidence in NYC, as in the UK, for more excess deaths attributable to the Panic than to the virus; the virus’ fatality-rate in NYC in a fair calculation is down to the 0.1% vicinity, again, even in “hard-hit NYC”):
Against the Corona Panic Pt. IV: What about New York City? A Case Study in Hysteria Pandemic vs. Virus Pandemic (April 23).
How did we go from “There is nothing to worry about. It is just another flu season.” to “We have to flatten the curve to spread the infections over time.” to “We must stop the spread.” to “We must have testing and a vaccine.” to “We have to have zero cases.” to “We can never go back to the way things were. We must ramp up the surveillance state.”?
The goalposts have moved so many times.
In short, the corporate fascist mobster oligarchs are using the pretext of their mass hysteria fake “pandemic” to enslave humanity.
ALL OF THOSE CRIMINALS NEED TO GO, ASAP.
I wouldn’t be surprised if there are shoot-on-sight orders soon. They will be cheered on by your neighbours. This is a horror that’s not going to end in our lifetime.
https://www.anti-empire.com/american-billionaires-have-gotten-280-billion-richer-since-the-covid-hysteria-pandemic/
“Stinking Thinking” does not win wars. “Keep calm and keep a stiff upper lip.”
I don’t want to merely start compulsively tapping my smartphone keyboard to second all this, as I am prone to do, but the thought that has been recurring the most is not, “How can they get so many to comply?” Because we know the answer to that.
The throbbing question is “How did they get so many leaders to comply?”
It’s hard to explain outside the context of a NWO rollout, where heads of state are all on board with this. Blackmailed? Disinformed at a great depth?
There are other possible explanations, such as legal liability. That’s the panic button in all this, at all levels of authority, “If we don’t err on the side of caution, will we be sued til Kingdom Come for negligence?”
I’ve often thought the reason the Intel agencies have spent trillions, and counting, to cover up their main roles in the Assassinations of the ’60s, is that they could face so many lawsuits as to shred and topple whole governments, if ever it were all traced to their door in lawsuits. Same with 9/11 and so on.
These psycho-dramas, nowadays, are so all-encompassing, with crime and culpability on so many levels.
A global crime, all-involving.
And the coverups all-encompassing.
I guess Calm and Serenity are really the only positive qualities that come to mind……..
It’s heartbreaking to hear of brave protesters turned on by panicked sheeple, but after all, it figures.
What did Niebuhr pen, adopted by AA as its Maxim?
“God grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change,
The courage to change the things I can,
And the Wisdom to know the difference.”