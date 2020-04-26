Our weekly feature rounding up the more shallow and vapid aspects of The Guardian‘s nonsense was one of the unnamed early victims of the coronavirus. When all the headlines are about the same thing, there suddenly seems little point in highlighting the silliest examples. Plus…there’s only so many hours in a day.
But now we’re back.
The initial plan was to try and move on, maybe talk about something other than the pandemic, but The Guardian proved uninterested in facilitating that. Deploying some delightfully frightening, agenda-driven and hilarious headlines…but all concerning the coronavirus.
So, in the spirit of steering into the skid, we present This Week in the Guardian: The Coronavirus Special.
The Battle of the Sexes
In the last couple of days, two separate articles have appeared talking about gender, leadership and how to correctly steer your country through a pandemic.
Apparently women are inherently better at doing this than men.
There’s this one about terrible, mean, brutish, hairy male heads of state being awful and handling the pandemic badly.
And this one about compassionate, friendly, educated, nice-smelling female heads of state being lovely and doing all the right things.
It really is as reductionist as that. The only thing any of the leaders have in common is their gender.
Though loosely described in the first article as ‘populist’, the male leaders listed don’t all agree with each other, haven’t enforced the same policies or all handled the coronavirus outbreak in the same way. Strict authoritarian moves in Hungary and the Philippines are listed alongside the virus “denial” of Bolsonaro in Brazil.
Likewise, the women have nothing in common but their chromosomes. They don’t all share policies or backgrounds or education. Jacinda Ardern’s hard, early lockdown is listed alongside the less stringent measures of Merkel and the comparatively non-existent lockdown in Taiwan. They all did “the right thing”, apparently, despite all doing different things, simply because they all did them whilst having a uterus.
Take away point: the really bad thing about populism is that men do it, but when women do it that makes it alright. Just like everything else.
Censorship Saves Lives
Another Guardian article from this week warns of “pro-Kremlin outlets” spreading “coronavirus disinformation”.
Nick Cohen has an “op ed on the same subject, urging action against free speech so that “Russian meddling” doesn’t persuade us all to break quarantine and rush outside like lunatics.
He spent the last four years comparing Jeremy Corbyn to Stalin, and now he’s arguing that Facebook and YouTube should do some Stalinist censoring of their platforms in line with government policy.
Has no one at Graun HQ even noticed that the Kremlin (as well as China) is actually in lockstep with the West on the issue of covid19? Or does no whisper of reality percolate through their glassy walls any more?
“Pro-Kremlin” and “pro-China” are labels which have literally lost all meaning in face of an almost totally unified global response to Covid19, and yet, if Nick has his way, they will be used to destroy any semblance of alternative media in Western society
His article’s headline “Social media no longer tolerates toxic lies? Don’t believe a word of it“, makes the intent plain. He is returning to the theme that big tech companies have to do their part to make sure Russians and “conspiracy theorists” don’t harm our society. But this time he is overtly demanding wrong-thinking people (specifically David Icke in this instance) should be un-personed and barred from social media to “protect public health”.
At one point in his incoherent diatribe he even cites “conspiracy theorists” alleged “antisemitism” (without any evidence to back it up). A beautiful example of what Huey Long called “fascism coming in the name of anti-fascism”.
Nick doesn’t care about that. He’s just here to promote authoritarianism and chew gum, and he’s all out of gum.
He’s a massive hypocrite. Nothing more need be said.
There’s “scientists”, and then there’s “scientists”
Rather like Lionel Hutz’s infamous 2 kinds of truth, it seems there are also two kinds of scientist. At least, according to this piece of “journalism”.
This article is a direct attack on the credibility of the recent California-based studies which found coronavirus antibodies to be far more widespread than previously estimated. Lowering the infection-fatality rate by at least a factor of ten.
According to The Guardian, Scientists and Experts have criticised the study. The fact the people who carried out the research were also “scientists” doesn’t seem to matter. By their questioning of the Virus they have been thrown out of the priest caste and are tainted with heresy.
The basic tools of bias are pretty evident. Every “expert” calling the “controversial” studies into question is named, and their qualifications listed. Only one of the authors of either of the research papers is even named – Dr John Ioannidis – and his qualifications are not listed, nor is he directly quoted. Excepting his “controversial opinion” that Covid19 is “not the apocalyptic problem we thought” (when THAT is the quote they trot out to make you look irrational, you’re a very rational man).
Nowhere does it mention that no expert anywhere questions that upwards of 80% of coronavirus infections are thought to be asymptomatic (right in line with these studies’ results). Nor does it mention any of the other studies showing that WHO’s “official” CFR is a significant over-estimated.
At one point the authors even accidentally argue against their own point, citing the fact reported Covid19 deaths were recently found to have started in California in early February…without realising this is a major argument in favour of the studies’ conclusion (obviously, the earlier the disease reached the US, the more it will have spread by now).
But the most hilarious part is that criticism of antibody tests used in the research because they have a reported false-positive rate of 2 in 371, or 0.53%. Hilarious because the PCR tests used to diagnose coronavirus infections (despite the inventor of the test stating it should never be used diagnostically), has a potential false-positive rate of 50%, or even as high as 80%.
But the Graun has no issue with this massive rate of uncertainty apparently. Because false positives for terminal cancer patients are good for the fear porn business. Whereas the population sampling, using an antibody test possibly over 100x more accurate, has to be discredited simply because it could be used as a counter-argument to a police state.
BONUS: Who Needs Juries Anyway?
Just weeks after Scotland announced plans to scrap Jury trials, only to take it back within 24 hours due to the outcry, The Guardian has decided to push the issue again. An opinion piece from a QC, and an article about the opinion piece, suggest England should give defendants the right to choose a bench trial over a jury trial to “clear the backlog”.
It’s not a concern, because they do it in Australia already and juries can be prejudiced and ill-informed, whilst Judges can’t. So it will probably be fairer in the end.
Who needs Magna Carta in the 21st Century?
* * *
The only time I opened (an archived version) of a Guardian article during the covid crisis, I was almost feeling sorry for the writer. He (or her, my apologies for not being able to make the crucial distinction) was clearly trying very hard to avoid making the obvious emerge from the convoluted prose to challenge the group think.
https://www.dumptheguardian.com/global-development/2020/apr/21/coronavirus-pandemic-will-cause-famine-of-biblical-proportions
(don´t forget to add the word “dump” before “theguardian” every time you link them so that they don´t get a pence)
While the interviewees seemed, for the few quotes they had, eager to state that it was the lockdowns were causing the famines, the writer kept indulging with imaginative (not really) prose about the pandemic “sweeping” and taking food away from people´s hands. But only to betray him (or herself) at the very last paragraph:
So in Guardian´s world, the flagship for the “progressive” life savers, they can write and read about the danger of 265 million starving to death because of the lockdown without batting and eye, never mind questioning the logic of the strategy. Because surely those poor people that will start to death will be counted as deaths by “economic reasons” (and they will be far away, at least for now) and starving to death is much better than dying of a virus, I guess.
But mainly because in the small minds of a Guardian reader/writer, a true anticapitalist™, radical anti-colonialists™, the starving poor are a nothing more than a topic to engage in conversation while you pass a blunt at Woke College´s street party, or while sipping a cocktail in Maida Vale, reciting for the tenth time how your life changed after your 1 year trip to the third world. But not really something that could arouse empathy or, god forbid, question the moral high ground in which they seem to be resting.
Awaiting for a brutal awakening.
Sorry for al the typos… I am starting to think that beer companies may be an important part of the plot…
Quite a racket the Guardian has going.
Yeah male leaders against female – the usual dispiriting pseudo controversy via cute ‘n cuddly identity politics.
Incidentally, although I have no sympathy with Trump, I find the pseudo radicalism of this convenient rotten egg throwing at him contemptible since it is based on the idea that we need a “true progressive” (Democrat) leader. The truth behind this mentality is brilliantly described here:
https://dissidentvoice.org/2020/04/the-first-circle/
This is fleshed out in the footnote:
Thus the responsible voter wants (nicely presented, fraudulently “credible”) fascist bureaucrats.
Ah but on to little Nick Cohen – author of a book called “What’s Left”, the title of which unwittingly described himself. Oh what a brilliant manoeuvre! He dons the anti-corporate mask by saying that those censors aren’t censoring enough! And he’ll be getting to the “anti-Semitic” thing ….and yes, there it is! The same old shite. But THIS is new and ominous:
And that is the next step. “Conspiracists” are no longer just harmless nuts. They are now endangering public health! Public enemy no. 1. It’s a short step to: “We do not wish to harm anyone but extreme threats demand extreme measures. Regretfully we must take all necessary action against these unwittingly genocidal fanatics!” etc.
But at least Nick wants to leave you smiling:
Having spent several decades involved in Criminal Defence I’m not sure it’s a Slam Dunk that Juries are better than Judges. Juries acquit people that Judges wouldn’t, out of perhaps misguided sympathy or dislike of particular police officers or straightforward bribery. But they also convict people I don’t think Judges would – often it seems because of prejudice or a poor defence. In N Ireland at the height of the civil war it would have been impossible to put ‘terrorist’ cases to Juries drawn from specific areas.
Strangely enough, no comments are allowed on Cohen’s insanities. Then again they only allow comments on diversionary articles where they can get their idiots to keep focused on trvialities such as PPE, Boris or Brexit. Those readers so invested in the Guardian’s psychological manipulation of their minds should recognise they have no say on the important matters.
With the Guardian where do you start as they somehow ramp up the hyperdemoralisation every rolling hour thats all wrapped up in such advanced sophistry? Theres Afua Hirsch characteristic race baiting with ‘If coronavirus doesn’t discriminate, how come black people are bearing the brunt?’ and typically divisive, but this one by Catherine Bennett I thought was even more insulting ‘A growing clamour of voices treats the pandemic as if it’s just health and safety gone mad’, which attempts to smear anyone who wants to end the lockdown as some sort of idiot, fogey, bigot (which solicits the Guardian reader to automatically feel more intelligent to stay at home and agree with the extreme measures as a common good). Obviously all the really important things like liberty, earning a living, worrying about the future are utterly irrelevant, as they seek to marginalise the dispossessed even further. Some of the comments are good (as I suspect the Guardian is monitoring opinion and how much they can get away with) so not all is lost. Well hoping anyway
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2020/apr/25/lift-the-lockdown-on-the-say-so-of-a-tory-with-an-empathy-bypass-no-thanks-catherine-bennett
Loved reading this. It put a smile on my face. Thank you.
Yes the bit about the PCR testing highlights how farcical virology is. It’s a cargo cult science but very useful as a political weapon as we have seen over the last month.